Director Jigar Mulani's New Song, ‘Aawaz’ Shook The Internet With Its Heart-Wrenching Story

Every relationship is different, and this is the ultimate truth! While we have often cherished those love songs and the feeling of being admired, we haven't talked much about the other side of this happy-go-lucky world. But director Jigar Mulani did! His recently released music video has left the internet in pieces, asking every mind the true meaning of love!



He recently took to Instagram to share his recently released music video, "Awaaz." Ironically, as the word says Awaaz (voice), this song illustrates how some relationships take away our voice—voice to speak, to stand up for oneself, and to express our views. This music video represents the darker side, where there is abuse in some relationships and they make no noise. This song is about bravery and the battle against abusive relationships.



Speaking of the music video, the director, Jigar Mulani, says, "Not all relationships are perfect, and it takes a lot of courage to make a change. We have often fantasised about a love song, but we have barely contributed towards stopping such abusive relationships. Thus, with this song, we wish to make people aware of such situations."



The music video features the beautiful Aneri Vajani and Tushar Khanna. While soul-touching lyrics are returned by BadAsh, the song is sung in the peaceful voice of Mamta Sharma. The music is by BadAsh, and the song is directed by Dhruwal Patel & Jigar Mulani. Awaaz is released on the official YouTube channel of Zee Music Company.



On working with such talented people, Jigar Mulani says, "I had an extremely wonderful time being on the sets of this song. It was great to share a project with such amazing talent. They are all worth their salt and have put their best foot forward. We are glad that you are liking it."



Jigar Mulani has never missed a chance to stun us with his amazing directorial skills. He has been contributing to the entertainment industry for a long time now and has worked on music videos like Ishq Hua, Saali Lage, Ek Tu Toh Hai, Tu Mera Sanam, Ishq Ishq Karke, and many more. All these music videos have received immense love. We hope that he keeps delighting us with such soulful singles.