Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

For 8 years, Luhaif Digitech has opened doors in the marketing industry, allowing people to leverage their insights, experience and expertise into a full-scale expansion of the entire top-of-funnel operation.

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech
Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 2:15 pm

In the digital business landscape, it’s crucial that your voice cuts through that noise and is effective in connecting to the people who will share your passion for your work. That’s where digital marketing set foot in the picture.

With the advancement of the internet and the digital marketplace, digital marketing practices have become gradually common. Saif Ahmad Khan, founder of the digital marketing agency, “Luhaif Digitech”, began to observe the rise of digital marketing about eight years ago. According to Mr. Saif, it used to be much more common for businesses to do without digital marketing efforts, as he explains, “Let’s say you’re looking for a shopping mall. Maybe you'd Google ‘shopping near me.’ Well, unless that page is optimized to appear in your specific geographic location, you might not ever know about this great shopping place.”

For 8 years, Luhaif Digitech has opened doors in the marketing industry, allowing people to leverage their insights, experience and expertise into a full-scale expansion of the entire top-of-funnel operation. The company understands the complex nature of the market and knows how to navigate this rapidly changing landscape. They have command in every service that they offer to the clients like Digital Marketing, Lead Generation, Website Design & Development, Video Production etc. They provide high-quality and affordable services that help the businesses to get more customers and sales. The company focuses on developing a customized strategy for its clients so that their growth manifest/target can be achieved easily. 

Related stories

Inkxpert Reviews Industry Statistics And Market Trends To Align Content With Target Audience

Digital marketing has become a must-have for businesses who want to stay connected and competitive in the digital marketplace. It is an all-encompassing term that includes digital channels, such as content marketing, SEO, email marketing, social media marketing, mobile marketing and so on, to generate elaborate strategies for reaching and connecting with prospects and customers.

Your business needs exposure to find new clients, and the online market is the perfect way to make it happen. When people discover your business, they want to learn more about it. They want to check your presence online to know if you do exist. If people can't find anything about you online, chances are high that you'll lose them as a customer. Digital marketing has a higher return on investment and a higher conversion rate, which means it has a higher revenue unlike traditional marketing. At Luhaif Digitech, there is an experienced and highly trained team to accomplish success, in promoting and popularizing your website all over the Internet portals. Our skilled team of multi-disciplinary experts brings creativity and excellence to every digital marketing service. We help businesses to understand how their brand is performing on various platforms and give a detailed analysis of its reach, engagement, and sales on social media. 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Luhaif Digitech Digital Marketing Revenue Saif Ahmad Khan SEO Digital Marketing Company Business
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India