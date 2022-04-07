Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

In the digital business landscape, it’s crucial that your voice cuts through that noise and is effective in connecting to the people who will share your passion for your work. That’s where digital marketing set foot in the picture.

With the advancement of the internet and the digital marketplace, digital marketing practices have become gradually common. Saif Ahmad Khan, founder of the digital marketing agency, “Luhaif Digitech”, began to observe the rise of digital marketing about eight years ago. According to Mr. Saif, it used to be much more common for businesses to do without digital marketing efforts, as he explains, “Let’s say you’re looking for a shopping mall. Maybe you'd Google ‘shopping near me.’ Well, unless that page is optimized to appear in your specific geographic location, you might not ever know about this great shopping place.”

For 8 years, Luhaif Digitech has opened doors in the marketing industry, allowing people to leverage their insights, experience and expertise into a full-scale expansion of the entire top-of-funnel operation. The company understands the complex nature of the market and knows how to navigate this rapidly changing landscape. They have command in every service that they offer to the clients like Digital Marketing, Lead Generation, Website Design & Development, Video Production etc. They provide high-quality and affordable services that help the businesses to get more customers and sales. The company focuses on developing a customized strategy for its clients so that their growth manifest/target can be achieved easily.

Digital marketing has become a must-have for businesses who want to stay connected and competitive in the digital marketplace. It is an all-encompassing term that includes digital channels, such as content marketing, SEO, email marketing, social media marketing, mobile marketing and so on, to generate elaborate strategies for reaching and connecting with prospects and customers.

Your business needs exposure to find new clients, and the online market is the perfect way to make it happen. When people discover your business, they want to learn more about it. They want to check your presence online to know if you do exist. If people can't find anything about you online, chances are high that you'll lose them as a customer. Digital marketing has a higher return on investment and a higher conversion rate, which means it has a higher revenue unlike traditional marketing. At Luhaif Digitech, there is an experienced and highly trained team to accomplish success, in promoting and popularizing your website all over the Internet portals. Our skilled team of multi-disciplinary experts brings creativity and excellence to every digital marketing service. We help businesses to understand how their brand is performing on various platforms and give a detailed analysis of its reach, engagement, and sales on social media.