Digital Creator Ritanshu Aneja’s Take On Creating Relatable Content, Expresses His Interest In Making Vlogs

The social media space has evolved drastically in the last few years. We have witnessed several content creators from different niches earn great fortunes over the internet. Ritanshu Aneja is one such talented digital creator who is utilizing the web to influence people. Since his teenage, Ritanshu was adamant about not running in the rat race of doing the mainstream job. On realising the potential of the digital medium, he has been making an impact with his work.



An ardent foodie and traveller, Ritanshu loves exploring newer places in the world. His love for food and hospitality saw him become a restaurateur. The young and dynamic lad has his businesses set up in India and the UAE. Leveraging the digital medium, he got into content creation to maximise his reach among the audience.



While he loves travelling, Ritanshu thought to document and share his experiences on the gram to reach a wider audience. Besides his love for delectable food and travel, Ritanshu is a party enthusiast. Along with his stint as a content creator, he is also a managing partner at the plush nightclub Mantis Dubai.



When asked about making a successful mark on the social media horizon, Ritanshu said, “I have always wanted to inspire people with my work. And I believe that there is nothing better than content creation to reach the maximum audience. I also feel that you need to be yourself while you present yourself to the world through social media platforms.” More so, Ritanshu believes that it is imperative to make content that is relatable to the audience.



As the digital creator continues to build his fanbase by creating content on the gram, he is looking forward to starting vlogs. “Making vlogs have been on my checklist for quite a long time. In today’s time, video content has got a great reach, and I am hoping to take my work to people across different of different age groups. Let’s hope for the best”, concluded Ritansh Aneja.