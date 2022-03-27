Dhruv Sayani: The Extraordinaire Man Leading Ccigmaa Lifestyle Pvt Ltd

Ccigmaa Lifestyle is one of India’s prominent manufacturing, marketing and distribution company in haircare, skincare and personal care products. Dhruv Sayani, the Director of the company has an enthralling history and his experience tell us the extraordinary story of power and inspiring leadership. Dhruv’s vision is to build new enterprises with significant emphasis on innovation in the personal care industry. With a Master’s degree from King’s College in London, Sayani has worked in the FMCG sector for many years and now holds Directorship in multiple eminent companies.

The Outlook team reached out to Dhruv Sayani to share his odyssey as a dynamic businessman.

Here are a few excerpts:

Enlighten us about the legacy of Ccigmaa Lifestyle and how you plan to take it forward?

Ccigmaa Lifestyle is a part of a group company with a legacy of over 50 years in manufacturing and exporting hair care products and accessories to over 75 countries across the globe for the past 27 years recognised by the Government of India for highest exports. Ccigmaa Lifestyles has been working with MNCs within India and globally on product collaboration as well as personalizing goods for some of the world’s leading brands, pharmacy chains, departmental stores in addition to aviation, hotel and institutional supply.

With a vision to be market leaders in professionally managing, marketing and distribution of products in the personal care space, we offer pan India marketing, distribution and regulatory consultation which makes us an invaluable partner in the value chain.

You have recently ventured into the salon space with KT Professional. Would you like to share more about it?

KT Professional was launched by Ccigmaa Lifestyles in India in 2016. With product compositions from USA, it offers you an unprecedented array of hair care products with excellent quality with a keen focus on chemical free, sulphate free, paraben free, vegan products which are not tested on animals. Currently KT Professional has a presence across 25000 plus salons with satisfied clientele and patrons along with a presence in 150+ beauty stores and 18+ Ecommerce Platforms. We offer a comprehensive solution for every hair type and texture with a broad range of products available for in-salon services and extended retail products for aftercare.

Your Beauty Skills Academy is the first of its kind training school in Maharashtra to offer authorised courses with Government recognised certificate. Please elaborate.

Beauty Skills Academy offers a wide range of courses in hair, skin, nail, make-up and aesthetics for novice and skilled professionals alike. It offers level-based skill courses in association with Open Study College, UK and Gatehouse Awards, London. Offering an all-inclusive international curriculum from UK, these courses strive to develop accomplished professionals who will be skilled to sculpt a rich career in the beauty sector. Beauty Skills Academy is affiliated by the Maharashtra State Board of Skill Development, as a result of which all our students receive a government recognised certificate after completion of the course. With the help of state-of-the-art teaching mechanisms, certified trainers and industry experts, Beauty Skills Academy enables its students to be well equipped with the expertise required to succeed in this highly competitive industry.

You were recently recognized for your contribution to the state of Maharashtra for KT Professional and also your NGO Mumbai We Care. Please share more.

The onslaught of the global pandemic was seen across all sections of society. Maharashtra was one of the worst-hit states in India where the destitute experienced an extraordinarily challenging time. Through our NGO Mumbai We Care, we extended our support to several causes for children with disabilities, underprivileged women with sanitation and hygiene products as well as job opportunities and access to higher education along with immense work in vaccination during Covid-19, through our NGO we vaccinated 1,50,000 underprivileged people in Mumbai free of cost along with various other Covid relief activities in the city.

Any parting thoughts

The last two years have been very challenging for all businesses and the country at large and post Covid with the digital transformation, I do believe that the opportunities that lie ahead for India and home grown businesses in India are tremendous. The Prime Minister’s vision for achieving the USD 400 billion mark in India’s exports for 2021-22 motivates business like ours to strive to do our best and with the recently signed India- UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in a landmark 88 days, the government is creating various possibilities for India’s manufacturers and exporters to explore these new benefits and build stronger businesses.

