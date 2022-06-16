Deriving Some Great Learning Lessons From The Entrepreneurial Journey Of Filip Boksa, The Founder Of BookingKoala

If you really want to achieve something great in life, then you have to get serious about your goals and be willing to make sacrifices. This is what we learn from the entrepreneurial journey of Filip Boksa, the founder of King of Maids and BookingKoala. Boksa, through his innovative ideas, has instilled a sense of creativity and passion among the youth, especially for the budding entrepreneurs out there.

Delving back in time, Boksa, as a kid, contributed to his father’s carpeting business only to realize that it was not his passion. This is when he decided to carve his own identity by working on something that interested him. Boksa was just 19 when he started the King of Maids with one of his friends, investing a minimum amount of $6000. There are very few entrepreneurs who start from scratch and achieve success in their first attempt. Filip was lucky enough to be an exception and generated $5,000,000 in revenue by the time he was 22.

This incident boosted his confidence and he decided to venture on the path of becoming a full-time entrepreneur. However, that was not going to be an easy task since Boksa was still attending his college during those days. Filip then founded BookingKoala, a bootstrapped venture in which he did all of the manual labor to see it reach new heights. When his hard work started paying off, Boksa decided to drop out and focus all his attention on making BookingKoala a unicorn without the help of any external investors.

Boksa’s entrepreneurial mindset sets a fine example for those who don’t even start their business owing to a lack of external funding. Filip teaches us to start with the minimum resources you have and then play it by ear. His passion, obsession, and risk-taking abilities have gone a long way towards transforming his dream into a reality.

Boksa advises the youth and aspiring entrepreneurs to think outside the box and get innovative, keeping in mind the competitive environment. He adds that the power of social media and audience engagement is immense, which one should incorporate into their business models. Throughout his journey, Filip has stayed focused, devoid of any love relationships and vacations, to achieve his target. When today’s youth want all the comforts, Filip teaches us to step out of our comfort zones and not sleep before the final destination arrives.