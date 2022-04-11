Derivative Trader And Rippy Global Founder Hasan Marafi Bursts Some Myths And Facts About Trading

It is a matter of concern for everyone investing their money in the stock market for the first time. However, making investments in the stock market can help people elevate their wealth portfolio drastically if done right. Nevertheless, earning money from the stock market has become a mode of building a passive income. Many amateur traders intending to make their foray into stocks trading have the most common myth that trading is the roadway to becoming rich quickly. Unfortunately, that’s not true. Entrepreneur and derivative trader Hasan Marafi breaks some of the most common myths people have about the stock market.

Hasan needs no sort of introduction as his work sums up everything. Beginning his career at 18, the entrepreneur has had a fair share of ups and downs before he became a celebrated name in the trading and investment field. While many people in the last two years have actively started investing in stocks, Mr. Marafi feels that there are a few people who are still unaware of the lucrative profits they can garner through trading.

Raising the curtain about the myths and highlighting several facts about the stock market, Hasan Marafi is continuously educating people to improve their finances. His firm RippyGod Capital LLC is an ideal destination for all beginners and even professional traders to earn good fortunes. His expertise lies in stock and derivatives, and that’s what he educates his students through different mentorship programs.

Speaking about the widespread myth about trading, Hasan Marafi revealed, “People believe that they can only mint a lot of money if they invest a lot of money. They even need to know that investing in the stock market can start from a minimal amount. It is all about investing consistently and being patient to get prospering returns in future.” As per the reports, many people refrain from trading and investments because they consider the stock market as a place for incurring huge losses.

In the opinion of Hasan Marafi, the stock market is unpredictable. But if investors and traders execute a well-planned strategy, there are very less chances to incur losses. To encourage the youth, Hasan Marafi is educating people about stock and derivative trading which can help them live a life free from financial barriers. On top of it, his online trading community Rippy Global has been the one-stop destination to get access to daily market insights. Along with a daily watchlist, real-time trading and analytical breakdowns; Rippy Global is an educational hub for all aspiring traders.

In addition, the entrepreneur stated that psychology plays a crucial role in determining behaviour in the stock market. “It can be beneficial for all those traders who are well-versed with the fundamentals of technical analysis and breakdowns”, added Hasan. To summarise it, Hasan Marafi went on to say that people are reluctant to get into stock and options trading because of the lack of awareness. Debunking the myths and enlightening the facts, his firm RippyGod Capital LLC is giving thousands of traders to the world.

