They are "easy."

It's just 100% not true. The roots of this misconception are obvious: Latin girls are very friendly and even flirty, and a lot of men think that if a woman is friendly with them, this means she wants them. In reality, Latina girls are pretty religious and marriage-oriented—it's possible to find an "easy" girl somewhere in Mexico or Colombia, but the majority of ladies you meet will be interested in a serious relationship.