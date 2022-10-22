Sponsored by: datingsites.org
The largest share of intermarried couples in the United States include one Hispanic and one white spouse—dating Latin singles is more than just common, and relationships often end with marriages, which, in turn, rarely end with divorce.
How can one start a relationship with a Latina? The answer is simple—they need a good Hispanic dating app or a site, and in this guide, we'll talk about the best platforms to meet Latin singles in detail.
Top 7 Latin Dating Websites You Should Try to Meet Singles
-
La-Date — best for meeting random Latin singles
-
LoveFort — best for those who love social media sites
-
ColombiaLady — best for video chatting
-
LatinFeels — best for those who love modern platforms
-
LatamDate — best for people looking for the highest level of safety
-
LatinWomanLove — best for finding a perfect match in Latin America
-
LatinBeautyDate — best for learning all potential matches
Each of these Latino dating sites has its special features, pros, and cons, and we're going to take a closer look at them all.
|
Relationships
|
Dates, friendship, international communication
|
Popularity (Visits/Mo.—SimilarWeb)
|
436K
|
Gender ratio (male to female)
|
60:40
|
🆓 Free features
|
Likes, viewing profiles and photos
|
Review
|
Read full review
What we like:
-
Free access to profiles and public photos
-
Fast and free registration & personality test
-
Real gift delivery
What could be improved:
-
The price for the first mail is low, but all the next are pretty expensive
-
Virtual gifts are cute but pricey
-
No mobile app
La-Date is one of the great Hispanic dating sites that work both for people looking for a person with specific qualities and traits and those who just want to meet new people, communicate, and see how it goes.
That's why there are two types of search on the site—the swiping feature (yes, it works basically like Tinder—you can swipe left, swipe right, visit profiles, send likes & wink) and advanced search filters for those who know who they are looking for.
As for communication tools, there is live chat (with media files, stickers, and emojis) and mails for those who love to write longer and more meaningful messages.
|
Relationships
|
Dates, friendship, international communication
|
Popularity (Visits/Mo.—SimilarWeb)
|
109K
|
Gender ratio (male to female)
|
55:45
|
🆓 Free features
|
Registration, support, winks
|
Review
|
Read full review
What we like:
-
Great polished, modern website
-
Lots of features that provide a great online dating experience
-
Free winks, likes, and advanced search filters
What could be improved:
-
There's no mobile app
-
No unlimited messaging feature
-
Watching profile videos isn't free
LoveFort is not only one of the best Latin dating sites, but it's also one of the most interesting and innovative dating platforms. It has both the standard features of a dating site and a social media platform, namely Instagram.
You can join the community for free, look through profiles, follow members, learn more about those who seem interesting to you, and approach people with similar interests and views of life. Along with that, users looking for Latino and Latina singles can also have live chats, send mails and gifts, and use other online dating services (most communication tools are paid).
|
Relationships
|
Dates, friendship, international communication
|
Popularity (Visits/Mo.—SimilarWeb)
|
123K
|
Gender ratio (male to female)
|
45:55
|
🆓 Free features
|
The “Say Hi” feature, browsing profiles, viewing public photos
|
Review
|
Read full review
What we like:
-
Great video chat
-
Lots of advanced features and services for beginners and experienced users
-
Latin women looking for serious relationships with foreigners
What could be improved:
-
Not all the women provide information that can be used by matching the algorithm
-
Watching videos from the gallery is pretty expensive
-
Mobile app is a bit buggy
It's pretty hard to find a Latino dating site with a good video chat, and ColombiaLady is such a platform. Don't let the name of the site confuse you—though it has a really large number of Colombian singles (mostly women looking for serious relationships), there are also women from other Latin countries.
There are lots of different communication tools—it's one of the best Latin dating sites in terms of features, but video chat is undoubtedly the best one. It's not one of the free Latina dating sites, though—video chat, as well as messaging, are paid features. Search and many other services, however, are free.
|
Relationships
|
Dates, friendship, international communication
|
Popularity (Visits/Mo.—SimilarWeb)
|
508K
|
Gender ratio (male to female)
|
60:40
|
🆓 Free features
|
Support, search, access to profiles
|
Review
|
Read full review
What we like:
-
You can stop paying for messaging at a certain stage
-
Most active users are from Colombia, Venezuela, and Mexico
-
Most profiles of female users are validated
What could be improved:
-
You can exchange messages only if you have credits
-
Few members upload profile videos
-
Restricted access to private photos for non-paying users
LatinFeels is one of those modern online dating sites that have it all. Like the above-mentioned platforms, it lets users join for free, offers both instant messaging and mails and free search, but it also has some very special features like meeting requests and contact requests and provides gift delivery services being a polished, easy-to-use platform overall.
Moreover, it's one of the best Latino dating sites because premium members who met someone special can stop paying for interaction with this particular user by requesting their contact details.