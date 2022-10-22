Sponsored by: datingsites.org

The largest share of intermarried couples in the United States include one Hispanic and one white spouse—dating Latin singles is more than just common, and relationships often end with marriages, which, in turn, rarely end with divorce.

How can one start a relationship with a Latina? The answer is simple—they need a good Hispanic dating app or a site, and in this guide, we'll talk about the best platforms to meet Latin singles in detail.

Top 7 Latin Dating Websites You Should Try to Meet Singles

La-Date — best for meeting random Latin singles

LoveFort — best for those who love social media sites

ColombiaLady — best for video chatting

LatinFeels — best for those who love modern platforms

LatamDate — best for people looking for the highest level of safety

LatinWomanLove — best for finding a perfect match in Latin America

LatinBeautyDate — best for learning all potential matches

Each of these Latino dating sites has its special features, pros, and cons, and we're going to take a closer look at them all.

La-Date

Relationships Dates, friendship, international communication Popularity (Visits/Mo.—SimilarWeb) 436K Gender ratio (male to female) 60:40 🆓 Free features Likes, viewing profiles and photos Review Read full review

What we like:

Free access to profiles and public photos

Fast and free registration & personality test

Real gift delivery

What could be improved:

The price for the first mail is low, but all the next are pretty expensive

Virtual gifts are cute but pricey

No mobile app

La-Date is one of the great Hispanic dating sites that work both for people looking for a person with specific qualities and traits and those who just want to meet new people, communicate, and see how it goes.

That's why there are two types of search on the site—the swiping feature (yes, it works basically like Tinder—you can swipe left, swipe right, visit profiles, send likes & wink) and advanced search filters for those who know who they are looking for.

As for communication tools, there is live chat (with media files, stickers, and emojis) and mails for those who love to write longer and more meaningful messages.

LoveFort

Relationships Dates, friendship, international communication Popularity (Visits/Mo.—SimilarWeb) 109K Gender ratio (male to female) 55:45 🆓 Free features Registration, support, winks Review Read full review

What we like:

Great polished, modern website

Lots of features that provide a great online dating experience

Free winks, likes, and advanced search filters

What could be improved:

There's no mobile app

No unlimited messaging feature

Watching profile videos isn't free

LoveFort is not only one of the best Latin dating sites, but it's also one of the most interesting and innovative dating platforms. It has both the standard features of a dating site and a social media platform, namely Instagram.

You can join the community for free, look through profiles, follow members, learn more about those who seem interesting to you, and approach people with similar interests and views of life. Along with that, users looking for Latino and Latina singles can also have live chats, send mails and gifts, and use other online dating services (most communication tools are paid).

ColombiaLady

Relationships Dates, friendship, international communication Popularity (Visits/Mo.—SimilarWeb) 123K Gender ratio (male to female) 45:55 🆓 Free features The “Say Hi” feature, browsing profiles, viewing public photos Review Read full review

What we like:

Great video chat

Lots of advanced features and services for beginners and experienced users

Latin women looking for serious relationships with foreigners

What could be improved:

Not all the women provide information that can be used by matching the algorithm

Watching videos from the gallery is pretty expensive

Mobile app is a bit buggy

It's pretty hard to find a Latino dating site with a good video chat, and ColombiaLady is such a platform. Don't let the name of the site confuse you—though it has a really large number of Colombian singles (mostly women looking for serious relationships), there are also women from other Latin countries.

There are lots of different communication tools—it's one of the best Latin dating sites in terms of features, but video chat is undoubtedly the best one. It's not one of the free Latina dating sites, though—video chat, as well as messaging, are paid features. Search and many other services, however, are free.

LatinFeels

Relationships Dates, friendship, international communication Popularity (Visits/Mo.—SimilarWeb) 508K Gender ratio (male to female) 60:40 🆓 Free features Support, search, access to profiles Review Read full review

What we like:

You can stop paying for messaging at a certain stage

Most active users are from Colombia, Venezuela, and Mexico

Most profiles of female users are validated

What could be improved:

You can exchange messages only if you have credits

Few members upload profile videos

Restricted access to private photos for non-paying users

LatinFeels is one of those modern online dating sites that have it all. Like the above-mentioned platforms, it lets users join for free, offers both instant messaging and mails and free search, but it also has some very special features like meeting requests and contact requests and provides gift delivery services being a polished, easy-to-use platform overall.

Moreover, it's one of the best Latino dating sites because premium members who met someone special can stop paying for interaction with this particular user by requesting their contact details.

LatamDate