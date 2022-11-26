Dash 2 Trade ICO raises $7 million: Presale ending soon

Dash 2 Trade is a new crypto trading analytics and signals platform that keeps attracting new investors in large numbers. The project raised over $7 million in a little over a month and is quickly becoming one of the most popular investments in the crypto environment.

The news about the platform dropped at the perfect time, as the need for accurate crypto intelligence and on-chain analytics keeps growing with the rising uncertainty in cryptocurrency markets. The massive interest among investors has pushed the platform's release ahead of schedule as the number of exchanges looking to list D2T tokens grows daily. So let's see what's going on from up close.

Hard Cap Reduction As Development Hits Hyperdrive

The developers behind Dash 2 Trade have reduced the price cap for the fourth presale phase to only $13.4 million this week after announcing that the project is ahead of schedule. The success of the first three stages allowed devs to kick into a higher gear, resulting in faster development and an early rollout.

Moreover, the current state of the cryptocurrency markets increases the need for a platform like Dash 2 Trade, another reason for speedy product development. The recent crash of FTX proved that users need a crypto analytics signals platform more than ever, and Dash 2 Trade aims to provide exactly that. As mentioned above, crypto exchanges are already lining up to launch D2T on their listings as soon as possible. LBank and BitMart will be the first CEX listings to put D2T on sale after the presale.

The developers are working hard to bring the platform to users as quickly as possible, so they announced the launch of the presale dashboard beta in the upcoming weeks, ending the official presale sooner than initially planned. Once the beta goes live, users will get a chance to test Dash 2 Trade's dashboard and experience the benefits it provides.

First Listings on LBank and BitMart Soon

The first word about the Dash 2 Trade presale got wind in the cryptocurrency environment a little over a month ago. The recent liquidation of FTX rocked the entire crypto market, creating the perfect opportunity for Dash 2 Trade to close the gap and provide users with the confidence they need to keep investing in digital assets. For those who don't know, Dash 2 Trade is made according to the best industry practices. It's KYC'd on CoinSniper and audited by Solid Proof. That means the platform has solid foundations and an anti-rug pull mechanism.

All of these factors led to a massive increase in investments, but they also raised interest among crypto exchanges everywhere. LBank and BitMart pledged to add the D2T tokens to their listings as soon as the presale ends. Dash 2 Trade will launch with the strong support of the public, despite the recent reduction in presale token goals.

The presale will end after stage four instead of stage nine as it was initially planned. The remaining tokens that won't be sold due to the ending presale will be locked for five years. These are some massive changes for Dash 2 Trade, so instead of launching with all tools available from day one, the platform will launch its key features first and add more tools throughout 2023.

Dash 2 Trade Analytics Dashboard Ready For Launch

Dash 2 Trade's main feature is the all-in-one dashboard that provides crypto traders with accurate information about any crypto in real-time. It's a revolutionary approach to trading cryptocurrencies and will give many benefits that increase ROI while reducing risk. The platform's state-of-the-art dashboard will enter an open beta mode in the upcoming weeks, allowing traders to experience firsthand the many benefits it provides.

The current state of the crypto markets created a perfect opportunity for the dashboard to show what it can do, which will undoubtedly lead to a massive rally for the D2T token. The dashboard is yet to go live, but you can get a better idea of how it will look on Dash 2 Trade's redesigned site. Moreover, you'll also be able to see a brand-new roadmap to see everything the platform has done so far, as well as detailed plans for the future.

The Crypto Project With Real Growth Potential

If 2022 taught us anything, most crypto projects need to offer more utility and value to survive in the new environment. Dash 2 Trade is one of a rare few projects focusing on improving investors' profits, which is why its presale has been so successful. Dash 2 Trade is a new project from the same team behind Learn 2 Trade, an older platform with over 70,000 active traders.

The entire community has come together to speed up Dash 2 Trade's development, resulting in the dashboard beta being ready for launch months ahead of schedule. The venture capital support is secure, allowing the devs to do extra work. More investments keep pouring in, paving a bright future for the newest crypto analytics and signals trading platform.

The platform's unique system can pull all essential data and present it in a single dashboard. That includes everything from competition offers to on-chain analytics, social sentiment analysis, live market data, news feeds, and more. After the official launch, Dash 2 Trade will add auto-trading features, broker API support, and a presale alert system to ensure that you get the best offers every time.

Join The Revolution By Investing In Dash 2 Trade

Dash 2 Trade is genuinely a revolutionary crypto trading platform with a drastic effect on ROI. Its many advanced features work together to ensure that every user finds the best crypto deals possible, which means a lot in the wake of the FTX disaster. Consider investing in D2T tokens, as the presale will end in a few days. Join Dash 2 Trade early to get priceless market insights and increase your ROI to a new level.

