Dafabet Review India

Dafabet Review Summary

We have rated Dafabet India a 5-star rating for Indian players! Go to the site and sign up here! Dafabet caters to the Indian market by providing cricket betting, local live casino dealers, and offers you the chance to transact with Indian Rupees and in the Hindi and Telugu languages. This Dafabet India review will tell you everything you need to know.

Our Dafabet India review allowed us to experience all aspects of this online casino. We consider essential sections such as payment methods, catalogue of casino games, Dafabet promotion, and how to go about creating your betting exchange Dafabet account.

After thoroughly performing our Dafabet test, we provided a “Dafabet rating”, resulting in a massive 5 out of 5. Dafabet India is undoubtedly one of the best online casinos for Indians.

Read through this review to find out why.

Fast Facts about Dafabet India

URL: https://www.dafabet.com/ Welcome Bonus: 100% Up To INR 8,000 Currency: INR Rupees ₹ Language: English, Hindi, Telugu Sports to bet on: Cricket, Football, and over 25 others. Casino Games to play: Live, Slots, Table Games, Jackpots. App: Mobile app for Android only through the Dafabet APK. Payout/Withdrawal Speed: 1 to 4 banking days. Deposit Methods: Local Bank Transfer, UPI, Crypto, E-Wallets, Credit, and Debit Card.

Bonus offer 1 - 100% First Deposit Bonus on Casino up to INR 8,000

Bonus offer 2 - 160% First Deposit up to INR 16,000 on Sports

Bonus offer 3 - First Deposit Bonus up to INR 30,000 on OW Sports

Bonus offer 4 - Maximum Cricket Cashback INT 20,000 Weekly for VIP

Bonus offer 5 - Live Casino 100% Insurance Bonus up to INR 3,500

FAQ About Dafabet

Q: Is Dafabet legal in India?

A: Yes, Dafabet casino has its headquarters outside the country, so it’s perfectly legal in India to offer sports betting and an online casino to local gamblers.

Q: Can I bet with Rupees on Dafabet?

A: Yes, seeing as the site is tailored towards the Indian market, you can use your local currency to enjoy the Dafabet Casino. Also, you won’t have to pay conversion fees.

Q: What is Dafabet?

A: Dafabet is a world-leading betting site that offers Indian players the opportunity to bet on Dafabet sports and casino games in the Dafabet Casino.

Q: Does Dafabet offer an app for download?

A: Yes. However, the mobile app is only available to Android users via the downloadable Dafabet APK file. Apple users have to settle for using the mobile version of the online betting site instead of a Dafabet APK file.

Q: Who does Dafabet sponsor?

A: Dafabet are sponsoring and have partnerships with the following clubs and sports athletes: Danny Morrison (Cricket Brand Ambassador)

Jimmy White - The ‘people’s Champion’ – Jimmy ‘the Whirlwind’ White (Snooker Brand Ambassador)

Afc Bournemouth (Official Partner)

Celtic Fc (Official Main Club Sponsor)

Cadiz C.f. (Official Sponsor)

Coritiba Fc (Official Betting Partner)

Operário Ec (Official Betting Partner)

Cusco Fc (Official Partner)

Carlos Barbosa (Official Partner)

Sussex Ccc (Major Sponsor & Official Betting Partner)

Durham Cricket (Official Betting Partner)

Warwickshire Ccc (Official Betting Partner)

Leicestershire Ccc (Official Partner)

Derbyshire Ccc (Official Partner)

How to Register at Dafabet | Go to register form >>

The registration process to join Dafabet is straightforward and requires a few minutes of your time.

To register at one of the best betting sites in India, you must:

Click on the Join Now button in the top-right corner of the Dafabet online betting site.

Fill in the registration form with a unique username.

Select a password for your Dafabet account.

Enter a valid email address that Dafabet can verify.

Submit your mobile phone number.

Type in your name, surname, and date of birth as per your PAN ID or bank account.

Select your currency as INR.

From the drop-down menu, choose the country you're from.

Finally, click on the big yellow Create Account button to complete the process.

How to Install the Dafabet App

The Dafabet app is available in three variations for Android users – Dafa Sports Mobile App, Dafabet Casino Mobile App, and the Dafabet Poker Mobile App. These are incredibly fast and an excellent complement to the dafabet.com website and mobile version.

Since you won’t find the Dafabet app download available on the Google Play Store or the App Store, you must follow these steps to download the Dafabet app.

How to download the Dafabet app on Google Play Store:

Head over to the Dafabet site.

Click on the Mobile button in the top-right corner of the screen.

Scan the QR code or enter the URL for the preferred mobile app.

The downloading process will commence, and the Dafabet app will be available once this has been completed.

You can register a new account or use your existing login details to access the app.

iPhone Users

Since there’s no native app for iOS fans, you can use the mobile version of Dafabet India, which is just as good as the Android app.

Instructions how to create a shortcut link to Dafabet:

Access the Dafabet betting site on your mobile device.

Open your browser settings and select “save on your home screen”.

You now have a direct link to the Dafabet India casino with a shortcut on your screen.

How to Deposit Money In Dafabet

Dafabet India offers players convenient payment methods to make depositing and withdrawing funds seamless.

This is the process to follow when depositing funds into your Dafabet account:

Log onto the Dafabet betting site or Dafabet app.

Create an account if you don’t have one or log in if you do.

Head to the cashier section to select your deposit method. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and wait for the funds to reflect in your balance.

The details of your credit card or e-wallet must match the information you’ve supplied upon registration.

Dafabet allows you to track the status of your deposit when you go to the cashier section, click on the banking button, and select the transaction history screen.

Some ways you can deposit money into your Dafabet account are reflected in the table below and the applicable limits.

Deposit Type Duration Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit UPI Instant INR 1,000 INR 100,000 Bank Transfer Instant INR 1,000 INR 300,000 Skrill Instant INR 1,000 INR 1,500,000 Neteller Instant INR 1,000 INR 3,075,250 EcoPayz Instant INR 1,000 INR 70,000 Debit/Credit Card Instant INR 1,000 INR 67,500 Cryptocurrency Instant INR 1,000 N/A

How to Withdraw Money From Dafabet

If you’re lucky enough to win money at Dafabet India, you want to enjoy your winnings and withdraw money from your playing account. You have to start the withdrawal process to transfer the funds from your Dafabet account to your bank account or e-wallet.

You must follow this process to withdraw money from your online casino account:

Find and click the My Account section on the betting site.

You will see the withdrawal button, which you must click.

The India Dafabet website will open a page with the payment methods available to you.

Select your preferred withdrawal method, enter the amount, and other banking information.

Once you’ve submitted it, you’ll see a notification that informs you that your request was successful.

Wait for the funds to reflect in your account.

These are the popular ways Indian players can withdraw winnings from Dafabet mobile site, app, or website.

Withdrawal Type Duration Minimum Withdrawal Maximum Withdrawal UPI 1-4 business days INR 500 N/A Bank Transfer 1-4 business days 1,000 INR N/A Skrill 1-4 business days INR 500 N/A Neteller 1-4 business days INR 500 N/A EcoPayz 1-4 business days INR 500 N/A Credit Card 1-4 business days INR 1000 N/A Cryptocurrency 1-4 business days INR 1000 N/A

Where to Login to Dafabet | Login here >>

When you’re accessing the Dafabet login page, you will find the login button in the top-right corner of the website’s screen or the Dafabet mobile site.

The button is usually grey/white, situated next to the Join Now button. Next to the Dafabet login button, you’ll find two spaces for your username and password.

You must enter the correct details in these fields and click on the Login button to enter your Dafabet account on the site or Dafabet mobile.