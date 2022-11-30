Best Online Cricket Betting Sites In India

If you love online cricket betting, this article is for you. We look at the top cricket betting sites, how we decided on the options on our list, and finish off with a short FAQ. Let’s get right into it.

Complete list of top 10 cricket online betting sites: (Click to visit)

PureWin – Best Overall Cricket Betting Site in India

Betway – Best For IPL Betting

10Cric – Best For UPI Payments

Dafabet – Biggest Cricket Betting Site in India

PariMatch – Best Cricket Betting App

1xbet – Best For International Cricket Betting

Sportsbet.io – Best For Bitcoin Payments

RajaBets – Best For Live Cricket Betting

Casumo – Best For PayTM Payments

Betshah – Best Cricket Betting Odds

1. PureWin — Best Overall Cricket Betting Site in India

Pure Win

Who is it for: Indians that want to have a local experience

Current Cricket Bonus: Cricket Welcome Offer Deposit ₹300 or more and get 1 Cricket Free Bet worth ₹300.

Bet with INR Rupees: Yes

Translated to Hindi: Yes + Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Sportsbook software: Their own platform.

Betslip types: Single, Combo & System

App: iOS and Android

Payout speed: 24 – 48 hours.

Deposit with: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, Google Pay

Review of PureWin Cricket – Rated 5/5 Stars

We’ve rated PureWin Cricket a solid 5/5 stars. It is an extremely welcoming option to all Indians who love online cricket betting since they offer localised support for Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, and Telugu speakers.

In addition, they offer payment support in all the local payment methods and accept INR. You can expect a massive range when it comes to which cricket leagues they cover. They offer cricket bets for the Indian Premier League and a range of international series such as the World Cup, T20 World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, Bangladesh Premier League and other big cricket events. They are also one of our favourite online casinos in India, that you can see there.

Reasons to bet on PureWin

You want to bet on cricket online platforms that offer localised language options.

You prefer to have many options when choosing a payment method.

You love online cricket betting sites and bookies that offer a massive range of cricket tournaments.

2. Betway — Best for IPL Betting

Betway

Who is it for: IPL Cricket bettors that want to have the best experience

Current Cricket Bonus: Cricket Welcome Offer Deposit any amount and get 1 Cricket Free Bet worth ₹500.

Bet with INR Rupees: Yes

Translated to Hindi: Yes

Sportsbook software: Their own platform.

Betslip types: Single, Combo & System

App: iOS and Android, but it has some limitations that the desktop version does not.

Pay-out speed: 24 – 72 hours.

Deposit with: UPI, Visa, Neteller, Skrill, Neosurf, MuchBetter, AstroPay, ecoPayz, ecoVoucher, Bank Transfer, and Aadhaar.

Review of Betway Cricket – Rated 5/5 Stars

Anyone who loves online cricket betting on the IPL will agree with our Betway review of 5/5 stars. They offer all the action directly from the IPL regardless of your preferred bet type.

They also provide quick pay-outs, a massive range of payment options, and full Hindi support for those who prefer a localised platform to use when betting on cricket online.

Reasons to bet on Betway

You prefer to have access to multiple payment methods.

You mainly want to bet on the IPL, but you want other excellent options occasionally.

You want a free first bet with no minimum deposit requirement.

3. 10Cric — Best for UPI Payments

10Cric

Who is it for: Bettors that want to deposit and withdraw using UPI

Current Cricket Bonus: Cricket Welcome Offer 250% up to ₹25,000 + ₹500 Free Bet

Bet with INR Rupees: Yes

Translated to Hindi: No

Sportsbook software: Their own platform.

Betslip types: Single, Combo & System

App: iOS and Android

Pay-out speed: 24 – 48 Hours.

Deposit with: UPI, PayTM, Mastercard, Visa, Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter

Review of 10Cric Cricket – Rated 5/5 Stars

10Cric deserves their 5/5-star review from our team for many reasons. They offer excellent UPI payment support alongside other options, and they bring excellent betting selections to the table, rounding it off with an excellent cricket bonus. If you love cricket betting online, you’ll be more than happy with their offers.

Reasons to bet on 10Cric

You prefer to use UPI to withdraw and deposit your money.

You want a ₹25,000 betting bonus on your first deposit.

You like to have a range of options when you bet on cricket

4. Dafabet — Biggest Cricket Betting Site in India

Dafabet

Who is it for: Players that want to bet on a well known site

Current Cricket Bonus: No cricket-specific bonus, but they offer a 170% welcome bonus on your first deposit up to ₹30,000.

Bet with INR Rupees: Yes

Translated to Hindi: Yes + Telugu.

Sportsbook software: Their own platform.

Betslip types: Single, Combo & System

App: iOS and Android

Pay-out speed: 24 – 48 hours.

Deposit with: UPI, Bank Transfer, Express Banking, Skrill, Neteller, EcoPayz, Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, USDT, Tron

Review of Dafabet Cricket – Rated 5/5 Stars

We gave Dafabet a review score of 5/5 stars. They offer everything you could want to bet on cricket games, such as the Indian Premier League; they have extensive payment options, mobile app support, and an excellent welcome bonus for new players.

Reasons to bet on Dafabet

You prefer localisation support in either Hindi or Telugu.

You want to play on India’s biggest cricket betting site to make sure you play on a website with an exceptional reputation.

You want a range of payment options from UPI to Cryptocurrencies and bank transfers

5. PariMatch — Best Cricket Betting App

PariMatch

Who is it for: Punters that only uses their phone when betting

Current Cricket Bonus: Up to ₹10,000 welcome bonus on your first deposit of ₹1000 that also meets wagering requirements.

Bet with INR Rupees: Yes

Translated to Hindi: Yes

Sportsbook software: Their own platform.

Betslip types: Single, Combo & System

App: Android and iOS.

Pay-out speed: Up to 72 hours.

Deposit with: UPI, PayTM, Visa, Mastercard, PhonePe, RuPay, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank.

Review of PariMatch Cricket – Rated 5/5 Stars

Our 5/5-star review for PariMatch comes from many different aspects of their service. First, they offer an amazing mobile application for Android users that allow you to play anywhere you prefer. They also have a good range of matches and leagues to bet on for those looking for the best online cricket betting experience, and they provide a good range of payment methods.

Reasons to bet on PariMatch

You prefer to make your bets on your phone so that you can do it anywhere at any time.

You prefer a welcome bonus to a single extra bet bonus.

You want bank options when deciding on a payment method.

Position: 6 – 10 Best Cricket Betting Sites in India

6. 1xbet – Best for International Cricket Betting

7. Sportsbet.io – Best for Bitcoin Payments

8. Rajabets – Best for Live Cricket Betting

9. Casumo – Best for PayTM Payments

10. Betshah – Best Cricket Betting Odds

See All Betting Sites for Cricket

You ended up here because you are a cricket fanatic, and cricket fans want the best possible site to bet on once it’s season. If the sites recommended in our top 10 list of cricket betting sites in India wasn’t for you, then we still have you covered. You may not like any of the recommendations, or you already have an account and want to try a new bookie, we have tested them all.

>>See all cricket betting sites listed here<<

How we picked the top 10 Online Cricket Sites

You might wonder how we managed to decide on the top 10 best online cricket betting sites when so many options are available.

Our team tested 50 sites with more than 50 hours committed to the different platforms before deciding on our favourites. Ultimately, our goal was to find online sports betting websites that offer good support for any customer and Indians who want a localised touch to the platforms where they bet.

These localisation options include language support, payment options, currency support – specifically Rupees – customer support, licencing, and safety. After considering these factors, we believe our list is a comprehensive tool for those looking for only the best cricket betting site online.

Online Cricket Betting Guide for Indians

You might want to try your hand at online betting sites, but you don’t want to rush in before your first bet.

Our team has put together a few tips for beginners to help you get started with betting on cricket odds and cricket tournaments.

Factors we will consider here are available cricket bets, how to find the best odds on cricket for your bets and more.

Available Cricket Bets

Now it’s time to look at the different types of bets available to those who want to place some cricket bets. Here are some of our top choices for those who love to bet from India, whether you plan to bet on the IPL or the World Cup:

Match winner: Which team will win the match.

Coin toss winner: Which team wins the coin toss before the game starts.

First ball dot or not: Will the first ball result in runs for the batting team or not.

Highest score in the first six overs: Which team scores the most runs from their first six overs of batting.

Highest opening partnership: Which team’s opening partnership will score the most runs.

Total Fours/Sixes: What will the highest number of fours/sixes be in the match.

First ball of the match: What will the result of the first ball of the game be, e.g., run out, no ball, etc.

First ball of the second innings: What will the results of the first ball of the second innings be, e.g., run out, no ball, etc.

Method of first dismissal: How will the first batsman be dismissed, e.g., run out, LBW, etc.

Total wickets in the match: What will the total wickets of the match be when it finishes?

Total runs: What will the total number of runs for the match be when it finishes?

Best bowler: Who will be the best bowler of the match?

Top batsman: Who will receive the best batsman of the match award?

Player of the match: Who will be the player of the match?

Time of first wicket: After/Before how many overs will the first wicket fall?

Tied Match: Bet on whether you think the match will result in a tie or not.

First innings 50: Place your bet on whether you think the batting team will score 50 or more runs in the first innings.

Matches, League and Tournaments to place Cricket Bets on

Whether you prefer watching Indian cricket or love international games, there is no denying the vast number of cricket betting online options. Here are some of the betting options in terms of tournaments, leagues, and matches that you can bet on cricket online for both local and international games:

Local Indian Cricket Tournaments, Leagues & Matches

IPL (Indian Premier League)

Any professional cricket match that you can think of

International Cricket Tournaments, Leagues & Cricket Matches

World Cup

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

World Cup, Women

ICC Cricket World Cup League 2

International Test Series

Al major cricket tournaments

T20 cricket matches

Cricket Exchange Betting

Unlike ordinary types of sports betting where players bet against a bookkeeper, exchange cricket betting allows players to bet against other players. Essentially how this works is that you would offer odds on cricket to, or receive odds from, another bettor.

One of the most significant differences aside from not betting against the bookkeepers is that this betting format allows for lay betting. Lay betting is when you back a specific team to lose rather than win.

These bets are also restricted to what is available, which means that you cannot bet on a 10/1 victory if someone else is not willing to bet on a 1/10 victory. The responsibility to ‘balance’ the bets lies with the bettors, not the bookkeepers.

General benefits of using a cricket betting exchange include more choices when betting and truer odds – since bookkeepers tend to tweak the odds slightly to make their money back.

Best Cricket Betting Odds, Predictions & Tips

Once you’re ready to start placing your bets, you shouldn’t simply rush into it. Cricket betting online is a simple procedure, but there are ways to optimise how you do it.

Let’s look at some of the best ways to effectively place your bets on cricket matches. See our online cricket betting tips below:

1. Go through the cricket betting sites listed on this page

Start by visiting all the websites mentioned above and looking for the tournaments or matches you want to bet on. Everyone usually prefers the leagues or competitions their favourite team plays in, but if you don’t have a particular preference, simply decide on any upcoming game that sounds exciting.

Once you’ve decided on a match, go through the different websites we’ve listed above and take note which of those sports betting websites have the tournament or match available to bet on.

2. Decide on the type of cricket betting

Now, go through the list and see which of these online bookmakers offer the types of cricket betting you want, such as exchange betting or betting against a bookkeeper.

3. Compare the best cricket odds

Finally, make sure you compare the odds offered on the matches you want to bet on to find the best available odds to make winning easier. While lower odds can pay out more, choosing to place your bets strategically on decent odds that still have good pay-outs is a better long-term plan.

This is how cricket betting odds works

The principle of ‘odds’ is at the core of every bet in the world. You might wonder how it works, so we want to provide clarity. Here are some things you should know about odds and how they work when placing your bets on legal cricket betting markets.

Odds are a way to present how likely an outcome is to occur during a match. This means that higher odds are in favour of a specific outcome, while lower odds are not. These odds are always represented in number formats, such as 50/55 or 1.5 – 3.2.

Now, these two number formats state similar things, even though they read differently. They indicate the likelihood of a specific bet versus the bet against it.

Cricket odds explained with an example

Let’s say you want to bet on a match between Australia and India. The odds for the match are 1.5 – 3.2. The first number is the pay-out you would receive if you placed your bet on Australia to win, times your initial bet. If you placed a bet of 1000 INR, you would get 1500 INR back (1000 INR * 1.5). If, however, you placed your bet on India to win, you would receive 3200 INR (1000 INR * 3.2).

These odds change between matches and throughout seasons based on many things such as player performances, home ground advantages, and much more. Make sure you keep an eye on the changing of the odds before you place your bets, as last week’s odds could undoubtedly have changed.

How to win a cricket bet

The way you win at cricket betting is simply to place your money on the type of bet you want and to hope it plays out in your favour. Of course, the higher the odds of a chance, the more likely it is to succeed. However, that is not to say the success is definite, as odds will never be 100/0.

Should you place a bet on a 40/50 bet, you will get a 40% increase or a 50% increase on the amount of money you placed on the chance. 1000 INR would return 40% on top of your initial amount, so 1000 INR * 1.4 (1400 INR) or 1000 INR * 1.5 (1500 INR).

The higher the numbers, the more you will get paid.

Cricket Predictions & Tips

Predictions regarding bets come from a range of places. When you understand how to use these sources, you can help increase your odds of placing better bets and even spotting opportunities that others have missed. The factors that influence these predictions are the following:

The track record of players in the match. A considerable part of predictions is based on the current playing form of the players and even their track record against specific teams – or specific players for that matter. A particular batsman might always have a good game against one team, but always a bad game against another team.

The weather can influence the predictions. When making your predictions, remember to consider the weather and its effect on the match. Some types of weather might make it significantly more challenging for a batter to score sixes or even make their runs properly, so always keep the weather in mind.

The pitch conditions also play a pivotal part in your predictions. The state of the pitch can give you ample information before you place your bets. A greener pitch is moist or even damp, where straw-coloured pitches will be much drier. How the ball bounces on these pitches can influence a single bowler or batsman’s game and the entire match.

You should note that no prediction has 100% accuracy, which is what betting thrives on. There is always a chance it won’t go the way you think. This part of betting keeps it alive and exciting for those who love betting apps.

How To Place Your Cricket Bet Online

So, now that you’ve looked at all the different types of betting and what odds mean, it’s time to look into how you can start placing your own bets. Here are some quick pointers to assist you in placing your bets on your favourite cricket teams, whether during the cricket world cup or any local upcoming cricket matches.

Step 1: Select your favourite online cricket betting site

Decide which of the websites we reviewed seem like the best betting option for you. Based on our reviews, you can quickly scan which websites have offers or features that align with your betting style.

Step 2: Register

Register an account on the website you chose. This is usually a straightforward process that requires an email address and some other information. Note that some websites require additional information for legal reasons such as identity documents, cell phone numbers, or more.

Step 3: Deposit

Once you’ve created your account, it’s time to place some funds in it. From your account page, you should see an option to deposit money. Here you can choose your preferred payment method such as Visa, Mastercard, Cryptocurrencies, UPI, or more. Once you’ve selected the method, select the amount you wish to deposit.

Step 4: Place your bet

Once you have funds in your account, you can start placing your bets. Simply choose the match you wish to bet on, select the type of bet, and decide on the amount you want to bet. Once you have decided on the small details of the bet, you can simply click to submit the bet.

Step 5: Withdraw your winnings

When the match goes the way you thought it would, and you win some money, the website will deposit it into your account. You can then decide to withdraw your money with your preferred withdrawal method or place some more bets. Remember to place your bets responsibly and to quit while you’re ahead.

Online Cricket Betting Payment Methods

There are many different payment options that you can use when adding funds to your betting account on your favourite online gambling site. Here are some examples and how they work:

PayTM

PayTM is a popular payment option for many online gambling sites in India. Using it is as simple as making an account on their platform and depositing money into your PayTM account through UPI, Internet Banking, a credit, or debit card.

UPI

UPI is a single platform that allows you to bring many different payment services into one place. Once you have a UPI account, you can use many Indian payment options to put money into the account before transferring it to your preferred online gambling website.

Others

Numerous other payment options include – but are certainly not limited to – credit cards, Skrill, Google Pay, and MuchBetter. These payment options are all simple to use. Credit cards work the same with your preferred online gambling website as they would with any other online store, while Skrill, Google Pay, and MuchBetter require you to create accounts on their platforms and transfer funds to it from your bank or other services such as UPI.

Cricket Betting Apps For Mobiles

When it comes to online cricket betting apps, some of you might prefer to do it on mobile. There are many benefits to doing this over betting on a desktop, but it can be a tricky process if you haven’t done it before.

These benefits include playing anywhere and keeping an eye on the odds whenever you want to make sure you are still on the right track with your bets. While some websites offer slightly less functionality through the mobile app, PariMatch does not.

We recommend PariMatch if you’re looking for an excellent mobile app for your online cricket bets.

If you want to download the apps to play on your mobile phone, make sure that you sign up through the links we included to the websites first, and then download the apps from there. If you do not sign up, you won’t be able to use the app as they also require an account.

Online Cricket Betting Bonuses Offered

Some websites offer excellent incentives to join them in the form of bonuses. These bonuses can take two forms, namely first deposit bonuses or betting bonuses.

Betting bonuses are the most preferred bonus among sports bettors, which means that when you deposit money into your account, you get one free bet up to a specific value. Betway, for example, offers a fantastic ₹500 free bet whenever you make a deposit of any size. Similarly, ComeOn offers a ₹500 free bet once per week with your first weekly deposit.

When placing your bet, you will choose whether to use your free bet or your own funds. This keeps the process simple for everyone. While free bets are undoubtedly great, not all casinos offer them.

Some other websites offer deposit bonuses. When you deposit money into your account for the first time, they will give you a percentage of your deposit as additional bonus funds. An example would be Dafabet offering a 170% first deposit bonus up to ₹30,000.

Live Cricket Bets & Streaming

Live cricket betting – or in-play cricket betting – is a favourite choice of many who love to take their chances on the best cricket betting odds. Unlike ordinary bets that bettors must place before a game starts, live betting can be done during the game.

This service differs from ordinary betting in that the odds for specific bets change throughout the game, allowing you to capitalise on what’s currently happening rather than relying solely on predictions before the game starts.

However, these bets only apply to certain types of bets, as things such as first ball can only occur once. Naturally, the things you can bet on during live cricket betting include betting types such as player of the match, number of fours/sixes, most wickets, etc.

You will also be happy that some websites offer live streaming of these matches as part of their sign-up plans, making it a fantastic one-stop shop for your viewing and cricket betting online pleasure.

Online Cricket Betting Glossary

As with any sport or betting platform, a few terms will appear. If you do not understand these terms, it could hurt your chances of making successful bets or knowing when to change your bets during live betting. Here are a few terms you should know and what they mean:

Absent-hurt: when a batsman is temporarily removed from the field due to injury sustained during play. However, they can return later in the innings should their injury subside.

Accumulator (Acca): a bet where you place multiple selections on one bet. For this bet to succeed, you must meet all the selections, not just one of them.

Odds-Against: Meaning the odds will result in greater than even money winnings.

Odds-On: Meaning the odds will result in less than even money winnings.

Leg Bye: when a batsman scored a run not by hitting the ball with a bat, but with some part of their body instead.

Return: a term used when talking about your ‘winnings’.

Powerplay: a term used to describe a specific set of T20 and ODI cricket rules. A powerplay includes particular fielding rules over a set of overs, which can, for example, limit how many fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

Handicap: Bookkeepers will often give one side a handicap that they must meet to satisfy existing winning requirements. This can, for example, be a handicap that increases the number of runs the team must win by to secure a win in the eyes of the bookkeepers.

Fractional Odds: These odds are represented as fractions (5/1, for example) and tell you what the pay-out will be when betting. For every 1 INR you bet, you will get 5 INR back if you win.

Form: This is a term used to describe the most recent performances of the teams involved. Form is essential to consider when placing bets, as even the best teams can have spells of bad games.

Enhanced Odds: Often used as a promotional tool for registered users, enhanced odds will increase the otherwise standard odds of the game to give you a chance to win even more money.

Cash Out: A tool primarily used during live betting, which allows you to take your current winnings and leave the betting pool. You can also use this to cut your losses before they become too high.

Bowler Strike Rate: the average number of deliveries required from a bowler before taking down a wicket.

Batting Strike Rate: the rate used to describe how fast a batsman achieves a particular result. For example, if a batter manages 100 runs in 100 balls, they have a strike rate of 100.00. Alternatively, should they score 200 runs in 100 balls, they will have a strike rate of 200.00. Think of it as a percentage turnaround. A 200% turnaround on 100 balls would be 200 runs.

There are hundreds of additional terms for online cricket bets, so we encourage you to do some research and familiarise yourself with the terminology of both the game and the bets before committing any real money to it.

FAQ About Online Cricket Betting

Q: Is online cricket betting legal?

A: Online cricket betting is legal in parts of India and illegal in others. As a rule of thumb, you should always consult your local laws to make sure betting is legal in your part of the country before attempting any online gambling. These laws are also subject to change, so make sure you keep a close eye on the legislation in your area if you actively gamble online.

Q: Can I bet using INR (Rupees) on these cricket sites?

A: Yes, you can. We have only listed online cricket betting sites in Indian rupees, they will take deposits and give withdrawals in INR, which is one of the criteria we set out to find during reviews. We believe the more local-friendly the website, the better.

Q: Which is the best betting site for cricket?

A: Our choice for the best overall betting site goes to PureWin. However, there is no single best betting site for every type of player. If, for example, you prefer UPI payments and a website that supports it, 10Cric is a good choice. You can review our list again to see which website suits which type of user, as we believe that will assist you in choosing a site more closely aligned with your expectations.

Q: Which is the best online cricket betting app?

A: The best cricket betting app definitely belongs to PariMatch. Some other websites also offer apps - or just mobile support if they don't have apps - but they fall flat in some areas.

Legal Situation for Online Cricket Betting in India

Indian law currently relies on old legislation that has yet to become modernised. Because of this, it can often feel as if there is a grey area regarding whether it’s legal or not to bet on cricket. While some parts of the country have banned it, others have embraced it, and some have not made an outright decision at all.

Therefore, it is always in your best interest to consult your local laws to find out whether sports betting is legal in your area before you create accounts and start playing online games of chance.

The game itself follows the laws of cricket clarified by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in this text.

Bet On Cricket Online Responsibly

Gambling is meant as a form of entertainment for many people worldwide.

However, there are many instances of people becoming addicted to it when not done responsibly.

We encourage you to familiarise yourself with the signs of gambling addiction so that you can stop before it’s too late.

Remember that you cannot play any games on any online gambling sites if you are not 18 or older.

We hope that our best cricket betting sites guide has been useful for you and we wish you good luck in your cricket betting journey!

Disclaimer: Playing and betting at a cricket betting site involves some financial risk and may be addictive. Please play responsibly and at your own risk. Please check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal and available where you live. Indian cricket betting sites listed on our site may not be available in your region and state.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of outlookindia.com This article was created by bestbettingsitesindia.in and has been published as part of a partnership.

The article is for information purposes only and not in any way recommendatory or reflective of the views of outlookindia. Further, do note that the sites set out in the article are rated 18+ only.

Gambling in any form or media is subject to applicable Indian laws and may be regulated or prohibited in various states in India. Therefore, you should obtain separate advice or undertake an independent check on the legal framework and environment regulating gambling before participating in any such online gambling activity.

Gambling comes with its fair share of financial risks and may be addictive, and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites. Therefore, please play responsibly and at your own risk.