#10. Heybets - Best Bitcoin VIP Program

This hybrid casino/sportsbook offers a decent selection of games. These range from slots and table games to live dealer experiences.

Heybets sources its crypto casino games from a curated selection of reputable software providers, including Pragmatic Play, Evolution, Nolimit City, Hacksaw Gaming, NetEnt, Booongo, Red Tiger, Quickspin, Push Gaming, and Avatar UX. These are leading games studios whose games conform to the most stringent regulations.

Heybets supports three cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Although most players gamble with crypto, Heybets also supports bank transfers. Minimum deposits and withdrawals have been set at the crypto equivalent of $10 which is quite steep. Withdrawal requests are processed extremely quickly: 5-45 minutes for crypto, up to 24 hours for fiat. KYC is generally not required when betting with crypto.

Heybets operates on a wallet-to-wallet basis for crypto payments. While the platform itself does not impose fees on incoming payments, a minor transaction fee of $0.95 is applicable to crypto withdrawals.

The casino does not have a Welcome Promotion, but it makes up for it with a VIP program that gives loyal customers access to great offers. We looked into the VIP program - it offers experienced players great perks. Players can advance through the tiers: Gold, Platinum, Diamond. One of the benefits they can unlock is a 50% Rakeback on their bets. This is definitely a casino worth checking out if you’re looking for a place to play long term.

Highlights:

No KYC

Both crypto and fiat accepted

Fast payments and withdrawal time

Verdict: 7/10

What Is KYC?

KYC stands for "Know Your Customer," and refers to the process of a business verifying the identity of its customers. Different crypto casinos have different policies on this. Speaking generally, crypto can get around KYC verification due to its decentralized nature. When you’re betting with fiat money, there is a greater involvement of standard payment providers and banks, and therefore tighter regulations that would involve KYC procedures. KYC procedures would require players to give the following information:

Personal Information: Name, address, date of birth, and contact details.

Identity Verification: Government-issued identification documents, such as a passport or driver's license.

Proof of Address: Utility bills or other documents that confirm the customer's residence.

Source of Funds: Information about the source of the customer's income or wealth.

How We Analyzed The Best Bitcoin Casinos

When we researched the best Bitcoin casino sites for US players, we looked at the following:

Variety of Bitcoin Games Available

All top crypto casinos must offer a diverse selection of high-quality games, ensuring an exciting gambling experience. We feel that quality is more important than quantity. We looked for specific games that are popular all over the world as well as suppliers that are respected and experienced.

Casino User Interface

When we assess a casino, we spend some time browsing it to get a feel for the design of the website. It should be well-organized, easy to navigate, clear, and easy on the eye.

BTC Bonuses and Promotions

The best BTC casinos provide attractive bonuses to enhance the gaming experience. Players can benefit from welcome bonuses, free spins, reload bonuses, referral bonuses, and more. You can evaluate the generosity and variety of bonuses offered by checking the terms and conditions.

Crypto Payment Options

While Bitcoin is a staple, the best crypto casinos also support other popular coins like Ethereum, Litecoin, and more. We think crypto casinos should have different currencies which offer low fees and easy/quick deposit time. We also considered the speed and ease at which players could access funds.

Crypto Payout Speed

The best real money crypto casinos stand out for their impressive payout speed. Our list of crypto casinos have fast withdrawal times. Ideally, a great casino charges zero transaction fees, but we understand that a miner’s fee is often attached to crypto transactions.

24/7 Customer Support

A reliable customer support service is essential for resolving queries and issues promptly. Live chat, email, and 24/7 availability contribute to a positive customer experience.

What Is a Bitcoin Casino?

A Bitcoin casino is an online gambling platform that accepts Bitcoin and cryptocurrency for wagering on games - but also allows players to withdraw money in crypto. People often refer to crypto casinos as Bitcoin casinos, or BTC casinos for short.

There is not a huge difference between Bitcoin casinos and regular online casinos. The main difference is that Bitcoin casinos use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for transactions rather than traditional fiat currencies like dollars or euros.

Why Play at Bitcoin Casinos?

Here are some of the advantages of playing at Bitcoin casinos:

Players want to deposit, wager, and withdraw funds using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. This form of currency provides a level of anonymity and security, as transactions are recorded on the blockchain.

Bitcoin casinos let users play without revealing their identity - all they require is an email and password for sign-up. This appeals to individuals who value privacy in their online activities.

Certain Bitcoin casinos provide "provably fair" games. These games allow independent verification of fairness. Cryptographic techniques keep the casino and the player from changing the results. This makes everything more transparent.

Bitcoin casinos can be accessed worldwide because Bitcoin operates on a decentralized network. Players from countries with strict gambling rules can consider Bitcoin casinos as an option.

Bitcoin transactions have lower fees than traditional banking methods. This is obviously better for both the players and the casino.

Certain Bitcoin casinos provide special bonuses for players who use Bitcoin to make deposits. These bonuses can include matched deposits, free spins, or other incentives.

It's important to note that the legality and regulation of Bitcoin casinos vary by jurisdiction. Before participating in BTC gambling or using cryptocurrencies, players should understand their legal status. To have a safe and fun time, it's important to pick reliable Bitcoin casinos that are properly licensed and have fair gaming.

The Best Bitcoin Casino: Your Choice!

In the end, the best Bitcoin casino is the one you choose. We went with TG.Casino, but it was not an easy choice.

In 2024, BTC gambling sites continue to redefine the online gambling experience, offering a range of benefits including anonymity, provably fair gaming, and rapid transactions. We listed TG.Casino casino as our number 1 Bitcoin casino because it embodies these qualities.

As the crypto casino industry evolves, so does regulation. It is not clear yet how Bitcoin and crypto casinos will change as more regulation kicks in. But as of right now, there is tremendous entertainment and value to be found in Bitcoin gaming if players take the right approach (as outlined in this article).

Wherever you choose to play, always remember to bet responsibly!

Frequently Asked Questions about Bitcoin Casinos

What Is The Best Gambling Site for Bitcoin?

In our opinion, the best gambling site for Bitcoin is TG.Casino which offers a good, well rounded crypto casino experience with fast payouts and efficient customer support.

What Casino Pays Out in Bitcoin?

There are several casinos that payout in Bitcoin. This article provides a list of such casinos and also reviews. Here is the list again: TG.Casino, Mega Dice, Betpanda, Metaspins, Wild.io, Heybets, Vave, Betplay, Flush, Reel Crypto.

What Is The Best Anonymous Bitcoin Casino?

We suggest TG.Casino as a great casino where you can play anonymously (if you use Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies).

