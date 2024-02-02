Outlook Spotlight

Crypto Casinos: Top 10 Bitcoin Casino Sites With Huge BTC Gambling Bonuses

Discover the best Bitcoin casinos that offer secure transactions, exciting games, and enticing bonuses for crypto players.

Spotlight Desk

February 2, 2024

Crypto Casinos

Which is the best crypto casino? Discover the top 10 bitcoin casino sites for real money gambling and find out how they can transform your gaming experience.

Crypto casinos offer an enhanced gambling experience, featuring instant payouts, anonymity, and rapid, low cost withdrawals. This is possible because of the decentralized nature of crypto.

Traditional banking systems involve several security checks and legacy technologies - not to mention bank personnel who sometimes need to be physically present for transactions to go through. This makes transferring money through banks a slow, arduous process.

When making transactions with Bitcoin and other crypto currencies, transactions are recorded on the blockchain; users are identified by their wallet addresses rather than personal details. This eliminates the need for traditional banking systems and makes the process far quicker - in addition to being anonymous and secure.

So, which crypto casino should you head to?

After extensively reviewing a large number of Bitcoin and crypto casinos, we’ve come to the conclusion that TG.Casino is the best Bitcoin casino. Check out our updated list of the best Bitcoin casinos below to find out why!

The Best Crypto Casinos in 2024

  1. TG.Casino - Best Bitcoin Casino on Telegram

  2. Lucky Block - Exclusively Crypto Casino

  3. Betpanda - Best Bitcoin Casino for Anonymous Betting

  4. Wild.io - Best Bitcoin Casino for Players New To Crypto

  5. Metaspins - Best Bitcoin Casino for Daily Promotions

  6. VAVE - Best Collection of Bitcoin Casino Games

  7. Flush - Best Bitcoin Casino on Twitter/X

  8. WSM Casino - Best Community-driven Bitcoin Casino

  9. Mega Dice - Best Bitcoin Casino for Fast Withdrawals

  10. Heybets - Best Bitcoin VIP Program

Note: Since unregulated brands are blocked in the US, the link in this article leads to a page with instructions on how to use a VPN to access these high quality BTC gambling sites.

#1. TG.Casino - Best Bitcoin Casino on Telegram

TG.Casino
TG.Casino

TG.Casino is an online Bitcoin and crypto casino that is available exclusively on Telegram, offering players a range of the world’s best games.

The casino is fully licensed by the government of Curaçao and has a button on the main page allowing website users to examine its license.

The crypto casino has an impressively wide selection of games that support Bitcoin and crypto betting. Game categories include:

  • Online slots by top games studios including NetEnt and Red Tiger

  • Sportsbook including over 30 different types of sports for betting

  • Live casino provided by Evolution - the top live casino provider

Based on that offering, players can easily see that TG.Casino offers one of the best possible gaming experiences on one of the most accessible apps in the world (Telegram).

What makes this crypto casino really stand out is its native token. This is an incredible form of payment that gives players the opportunity to share revenue with the casino. By purchasing and staking $TGC tokens, players unlock the ability to earn passive income as well as wager on the casino’s games. This is all explained on the casino’s informative site.

If players are interested in playing at this casino, the welcome bonus is a generous one. It consists of a 150% match deposit bonus that’s capped at $30,000 - with 500 free spins in addition. Wagering requirement is 30x.

There is no minimum or maximum deposit. Minimum withdrawal is $10 while maximum withdrawal is $50,000. Currencies accepted at this casino are as follows: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Binance Coin, Tron, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, USD Coin. The casino does not accept fiat wagering.

TG.Casino prioritizes anonymous gaming and does not carry out KYC.

Highlights:

  • A top quality casino available exclusively on Telegram

  • Highly innovative native-token system that enables revenue sharing and passive income

Verdict: 8/10

#2. Lucky Block - Exclusively Crypto Casino

Lucky Block
Lucky Block

Launched in 2022, Lucky Block is a decentralized Bitcoin casino that is very popular for its player-friendly features. Crypto bettors benefit from instant withdrawals, substantial bonuses, and a vast game selection: 4,000 slot titles as well as diverse table games and live casino.

Lucky Block makes it to our top 10 list because it offers the broadest selection of Bitcoin and crypto currencies accepted and also the most straightforward process for actually cashing out. Information is accessible and clear. Customer support is helpful and knowledgeable. All in all, a highly entertaining casino experience.

You can purchase crypto and Bitcoin from the casino. Alternatives to Bitcoin include: Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and the casinos own crypto coin: $LBLOCK.

Lucky Block provides detailed information on the withdrawal time of each currency. Bitcoin can take up to 1 hour to withdraw but most requests are processed in under 5 minutes. The minimum withdrawal amount for crypto coins is BTC (0.0002) which makes this casino ideal for casual players. Lucky Block does not charge fees on transactions.

The casino also supports fiat currency deposits. However, this will require the player to follow KYC processes.

The casino also offers a range of bonuses. The Welcome Bonus is a generous 200% matched deposit bonus on your first crypto deposit and 50 free spins for new players, and (as previously stated) it’s all backed up by 24/7 customer support.

Highlights:

  • Backed by existing crypto and NFT projects

  • Telegram and WalletConnect partnerships

  • Easy to use, simple UI with instant payouts

Verdict: 9/10

#3. Betpanda - Best Bitcoin Casino for Anonymous Betting

Betpanda
Betpanda

A newly launched crypto casino, Betpanda has built a diverse gaming library. This consists of over 3000 premium games, including slots, crash, table games, and live dealer lobbies. The casino features titles from the best casino game software providers in the industry - brands like Big Time Gaming, Evolution, Play’N Go, and Pragmatic Play.

The casino’s offering is backed by crypto-focused promotions and a user-friendly platform.

In addition to Bitcoin, the casino accepts the following currencies: Ethereum, Litecoin, Binance Coin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Tron, Shiba, SAND (deposits and withdrawals). The casino does not accept fiat currencies.

There’s no minimum deposit to get started at this casino. Withdrawal time for all currencies can be as low as 5 minutes. Withdrawals are ‘fee free’. There is no maximum limit for withdrawals - but the casino can only process the crypto equivalent of $4,000 every 24 hours.

Betpanda welcomes crypto players with a 100% Welcome Bonus of up to 1 BTC, featuring a 50x wagering requirement and 30-day validity. This promotion comes with a 10% Weekly Cashback on net losses across all games, with no wagering requirements.

Additionally, a VIP program rewards players with various perks, including reload bonuses, free spins, and weekly cash drops. The program is multi-tiered and is based on XP collected through real money wagers. The higher the XP, the bigger the rewards.

The casino offers 24/7 customer support so any issue with withdrawals can be handled promptly.

Highlights:

  • Extensive Game Variety

  • Immersive Live Dealer Experience

  • Anonymous Gambling with No KYC

Verdict: 7/10

#4. Wild.io - Best Bitcoin Casino for Players New To Crypto

Wild.io
Wild.io

Wild.io focuses on Bitcoin games, offering a large number of Bitcoin challenges on top slot games. These challenges usually require players to hit a certain bet multiplier to unlock a Bitcoin prize - for example: “first to hit 2298x with min 0.00002700 Bitcoin bet”. These challenges are both fun and potentially rewarding.

The casino also offers an impressive number of promotions - each one different and unique. There are simply too many to list here, but they include no-deposit free spins, 100% reload bonuses, Refer-a-Friend 400 free spins - and more. The casino has a promotion calendar to help players keep track of the large number of promotions and bonuses. This creates a sense of excitement for upcoming promotions and also gives the casino a lively feel.

Other promotions include Wild Weekends in which a special weekend promo will run every Friday. Players are notified about terms and conditions via email. While having a huge number of promotions can be overwhelming for some players, it does allow for extra customization of the gaming experience to suit individual players.

The casino offers a large variety of games including roulette, table games, blackjack, jackpot games, bonus buy games and even skill games - not to mention sportsbook. It seems the more-is-better approach extends to all aspects of the casino.

The casino’s VIP club rewards player loyalty. Players accumulate XP points to advance through levels and increase cashback rewards and unlock exclusive promotions.

Currency exchange is not possible meaning that players can only play using the currency deposited. However, each slot has a “view in fiat” setting that allows players to visualize their cryptocurrency in dollars. That means that, once you deposit in one cryptocurrency, you will only be able to play games that accept said cryptocurrency. But most games allow players to use a “view in fiat” setting. The casino does not accept fiat currencies as payments.

Wild.io stipulates that the minimum deposit is 0.00006 BTC while the minimum withdrawal is 0.002 BTC. Maximum withdrawal is 3 BTC within a 7-day period (or 10 BTC within a 30-day period). The platform accommodates various cryptocurrencies for deposits, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Ripple, Tron, Binance Coin, and Tether.

Highlights:

  • Opportunity for players to participate in big multi-casino promotions such as a $30M cash prize giveaway organized by Pragmatic Play

  • Large number of Wild.io promotions and jackpot games

Verdict: 7/10

#5. Metaspins - Best Bitcoin Casino for Daily Promotions

Launched in 2022, Metaspins has a fresh feel to it with a minimalist design and impressive art work everywhere you look.

The casino focuses on Bitcoin and crypto-compatible slots - Metaspins does not offer sports betting. The casino games offering is enhanced by a selection of impressive seasonal promotions including a $20,000 daily crypto jackpot. This daily jackpot is configured with a timer. Players buy bundles of tickets and can win by matching as many numbers as they can to the winning number. Daily promotions such as this one create excitement and enthusiasm around the time when the jackpot drops.

Metaspins also has a number of provably fair games. Provably fair games are crypto games that are built on open-source algorithms that run on smart contract platforms, which make it impossible for any online gambling sites to modify or alter the game outcome. They are enjoyed by cautious players who want that extra level of security. Metaspins has a significant selection of these games including Slotomon GO and Princess Royal.

Other games available include classic 3-reel setups, live casino, and table games. The selection of games is constantly updated and curated depending on new releases, seasonal festivities, and trending games.

Players can level up by playing at the casino. This leads to better rewards including access to 50% rakeback which is available when players reach a level of 1000+.

Minimum deposit for Bitcoin is 0.0001 BTC while the minimum withdrawal is 0.001 BTC.

When players make their initial deposit at this casino, they immediately qualify for a 100% deposit match bonus (up to 1 BTC). The wagering requirement is 25x which is attractive when compared to what other crypto casinos are offering.

This crypto casino does not allow users to wager with fiat currencies. Crypto is accepted for betting. Other than Bitcoin, currencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Tether, or whitelisted NFTs are available for wagering.

Players can buy crypto from the casino itself. Withdrawal charges are low but may exist depending on the selected method of withdrawal. We encourage players to check with the casino to know whether charges apply.

Highlights:

  • Range of provably fair games

  • Curated and extensive selection of quality slots games

  • Exciting and varied daily promotions

Verdict: 7/10

#6. VAVE - Best Collection of Bitcoin Casino Games

This crypto casino offers a wide range of games in the spheres of casino, sports betting, racing, and lottery. Each of those categories contains more choices within it. For example, casino players can enjoy crypto slots, live casino, hot games, new releases, feature buy-in, blackjack, table games, and more.

We never felt confused by the large choice because everything is so well organized and well thought out.

VAVE accepts digital coins and traditional payment methods, such as credit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Onramper, and bank transfers. On the crypto side, users can deposit and withdraw funds using BTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and more. VAVE welcomes new users by granting up to 1 BTC as a reward when they make their first deposit. Additionally, second deposits are also rewarded with up to 0.5 BTC. There are weekly reload promos and slot races where users can receive round-based prizes as well.

As for withdrawals, payments may take up to 60 minutes to process when made with cryptocurrencies. This varies depending on the selected digital coin. On the traditional payment side, each method has its own processing time, with bank transfers taking up to 7 business days to become effective.

VAVE encourages players to send email inquiries or use the live chat functionality for specific concerns. There’s also a separate mailbox for complaints, which means that a different team is in charge of this, preventing them to be overwhelmed and take longer to respond. However, for general concerns, a complete FAQ section is available on-site.

Highlights:

  • Deposits and withdrawals available in 8 different cryptocurrencies

  • Includes a comprehensive sportsbook

  • Ongoing available tournaments

Verdict: 8/10

#7. Flush Casino - Best Bitcoin Casino on Twitter/X

Flush Casino offers a diverse selection of popular games compatible with Bitcoin. Bitcoin games include Big Bass-Hold & Spinner, Wanted Dead or Wild, and Gates of Olympus. With a vast game library boasting over 5,000 titles from top-tier providers like Hacksaw Gaming, Evolution, Betsoft, and Quickspin, it’s easy to see why this casino’s Bitcoin games offering is impressive.

The crypto casino has a great following on Twitter/X. It interacts with its community on a daily basis, posting about seasonal promotions, new games, and just general banter. Players comment on the casino’s posts and there is a lot of entertaining, fun content that drives engagement. There is also a player chat on the casino homepage where players can interact with each other and discuss things and talk casino.

Flush Casino only accepts deposits and processes withdrawals in crypto. Fiat currency cannot be used to place bets or play games. That said, players can safely buy crypto on the platform using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, or Mastercard. When cashing out with Bitcoin, payouts are processed in under one hour.

Flush Casino welcomes new players with a generous bonus structure, offering a 100% bonus on deposits for tier 1 accounts (ranging from $10 to $200) and a 150% bonus for tier 2 accounts (deposits between $200 and $1,000).

The casino caters to returning players through its comprehensive VIP program, featuring ten distinct levels with associated rewards like Cash Back bonuses and free spins, earned by accumulating loyalty points through real-money wagers.

Highlights:

  • Fast payment and withdrawal times

  • Hosting the best third-party game providers

  • Live Casino games including Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat

  • Great VIP program

Verdict: 6/10

#8. WSM Casino - Best Community-driven Bitcoin Casino

WSM stands for Wall Street Memes. It is an incredibly unique, fun-focussed casino that has built an incredibly vibrant community on social media channels including Telegram, Twitter/X, Instagram, and Discord.

The crypto-only casino has its own native token called $WSM which you can purchase from the casino. The token is an ERC-20 token that’s hosted on the Ethereum network. Holders benefit from exclusive access to enhanced promotions and rewards. The token can be staked to earn further rewards which are determined by the player’s share of the staking pool and annual returns percentage.

The casino ensures that tokens remain valuable by creating a situation where the token is in limited supply. WSM does this by buying back an amount of tokens worth a minimum of 10% of net gaming revenue.

Other than its unique native token system, WSM casino offers a range of gaming options - both casino and sportsbook. While some casinos offer a ton of exciting promotions, WSM Casino only has a single welcome promotion listed on its site. This is a 200% matched deposit capped at $25,000.

Although we feel that the casino could benefit from more promotions, the welcome bonus was certainly a cut above the rest. This is because the bonus cash that players are awarded is non-sticky. This means that players get to withdraw their initial deposit plus any winnings without having to meet any wagering requirements.

The minimum deposit at this casino is 0.0001 BTC (depending on currency). Maximum withdrawal is 0.0002 BTC (depends on currency). The maximum withdrawal amount per month is $50,000. The casino does not accept fiat for wagering. Currencies accepted include: Bitcoin, Binance coin, Litecoin, Doge coin, Ethereum, Tether, TRON, XRP, Cardano, Binance Coin, USDC, WSM.

Highlights:

  • Extensive Game Variety

  • Native token

  • Huge community on social media

Verdict: 7/10

#9. Mega Dice - Best Bitcoin Casino for Fast Withdrawals

Mega Dice is a licensed Bitcoin casino with a diverse game selection from top providers like NetEnt and Play’n GO. The crypto casino offers a great user-friendly experience with mobile compatibility, multilingual support, and secure gameplay.

By partnering with WalletConnect, Mega Dice allows for instant and anonymous deposits/withdrawals. Wallet Connect is technology that links your mobile cryptocurrency wallet to various decentralized applications and other cryptocurrency wallets. It makes the entire process of transacting quick and easy.

The casino boasts 24/7 customer support and offers new players a generous 200% matched bonus on their initial crypto deposit, capped at 1 BTC or equivalent. It’s not just Bitcoin gamers who will enjoy this casino. Users of other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Ripple, Binance coin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin are also accepted.

Mega Dice is an anonymous casino that allows for anonymous withdrawals - prioritizing user privacy. The Telegram version of the casino does not allow fiat withdrawals and is crypto-only. The standard mobile and desktop versions do, however, allow players to deposit fiat currency using various payment methods, including Wire transfer, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

This crypto casino gives clear information about withdrawal times. Withdrawal times vary depending on the currency - but are almost always under 1 hour. For Bitcoin, the stated withdrawal time is 10 minutes to 1 hour. Withdrawals are usually processed straight away and will be credited to the player’s account as soon as your transaction is confirmed on the blockchain. However, in the rare case that they need to be reviewed, these cases can take up to 24 hours.

Mega Dice offers a 200% matched deposit bonus of up to 1 Bitcoin casino bonus for new players. The welcome package includes 50 free spins to be used on Wanted Dead or Wild slot, subject to a 40x wagering requirement for any winnings.

Unfortunately, the casino lacks a VIP program which is disappointing as players enjoy playing at places where their loyalty to a casino is rewarded. But other than that, this Bitcoin casino offers fantastic value.

Highlights:

  • Wide range of games including including table games, dice, slots, live dealers, and video poker

  • 200% matched deposit bonus for new players – plus 50 free spins.

  • Easy to navigate (user-friendly)

  • Great User Experience via Telegram and Wallet Connect

Verdict: 8/10

#10. Heybets - Best Bitcoin VIP Program

This hybrid casino/sportsbook offers a decent selection of games. These range from slots and table games to live dealer experiences.

Heybets sources its crypto casino games from a curated selection of reputable software providers, including Pragmatic Play, Evolution, Nolimit City, Hacksaw Gaming, NetEnt, Booongo, Red Tiger, Quickspin, Push Gaming, and Avatar UX. These are leading games studios whose games conform to the most stringent regulations.

Heybets supports three cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Although most players gamble with crypto, Heybets also supports bank transfers. Minimum deposits and withdrawals have been set at the crypto equivalent of $10 which is quite steep. Withdrawal requests are processed extremely quickly: 5-45 minutes for crypto, up to 24 hours for fiat. KYC is generally not required when betting with crypto.

Heybets operates on a wallet-to-wallet basis for crypto payments. While the platform itself does not impose fees on incoming payments, a minor transaction fee of $0.95 is applicable to crypto withdrawals.

The casino does not have a Welcome Promotion, but it makes up for it with a VIP program that gives loyal customers access to great offers. We looked into the VIP program - it offers experienced players great perks. Players can advance through the tiers: Gold, Platinum, Diamond. One of the benefits they can unlock is a 50% Rakeback on their bets. This is definitely a casino worth checking out if you’re looking for a place to play long term.

Highlights:

  • No KYC

  • Both crypto and fiat accepted

  • Fast payments and withdrawal time

Verdict: 7/10

What Is KYC?
KYC stands for "Know Your Customer," and refers to the process of a business verifying the identity of its customers. Different crypto casinos have different policies on this. Speaking generally, crypto can get around KYC verification due to its decentralized nature. When you’re betting with fiat money, there is a greater involvement of standard payment providers and banks, and therefore tighter regulations that would involve KYC procedures. KYC procedures would require players to give the following information:

  • Personal Information: Name, address, date of birth, and contact details.

  • Identity Verification: Government-issued identification documents, such as a passport or driver's license.

  • Proof of Address: Utility bills or other documents that confirm the customer's residence.

  • Source of Funds: Information about the source of the customer's income or wealth.

How We Analyzed The Best Bitcoin Casinos

When we researched the best Bitcoin casino sites for US players, we looked at the following:

Variety of Bitcoin Games Available

All top crypto casinos must offer a diverse selection of high-quality games, ensuring an exciting gambling experience. We feel that quality is more important than quantity. We looked for specific games that are popular all over the world as well as suppliers that are respected and experienced.

Casino User Interface

When we assess a casino, we spend some time browsing it to get a feel for the design of the website. It should be well-organized, easy to navigate, clear, and easy on the eye.

BTC Bonuses and Promotions

The best BTC casinos provide attractive bonuses to enhance the gaming experience. Players can benefit from welcome bonuses, free spins, reload bonuses, referral bonuses, and more. You can evaluate the generosity and variety of bonuses offered by checking the terms and conditions.

Crypto Payment Options

While Bitcoin is a staple, the best crypto casinos also support other popular coins like Ethereum, Litecoin, and more. We think crypto casinos should have different currencies which offer low fees and easy/quick deposit time. We also considered the speed and ease at which players could access funds.

Crypto Payout Speed

The best real money crypto casinos stand out for their impressive payout speed. Our list of crypto casinos have fast withdrawal times. Ideally, a great casino charges zero transaction fees, but we understand that a miner’s fee is often attached to crypto transactions.

24/7 Customer Support

A reliable customer support service is essential for resolving queries and issues promptly. Live chat, email, and 24/7 availability contribute to a positive customer experience.

What Is a Bitcoin Casino?

A Bitcoin casino is an online gambling platform that accepts Bitcoin and cryptocurrency for wagering on games - but also allows players to withdraw money in crypto. People often refer to crypto casinos as Bitcoin casinos, or BTC casinos for short.

There is not a huge difference between Bitcoin casinos and regular online casinos. The main difference is that Bitcoin casinos use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for transactions rather than traditional fiat currencies like dollars or euros.

Why Play at Bitcoin Casinos?

Here are some of the advantages of playing at Bitcoin casinos:

  • Players want to deposit, wager, and withdraw funds using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. This form of currency provides a level of anonymity and security, as transactions are recorded on the blockchain.

  • Bitcoin casinos let users play without revealing their identity - all they require is an email and password for sign-up. This appeals to individuals who value privacy in their online activities.

  • Certain Bitcoin casinos provide "provably fair" games. These games allow independent verification of fairness. Cryptographic techniques keep the casino and the player from changing the results. This makes everything more transparent.

  • Bitcoin casinos can be accessed worldwide because Bitcoin operates on a decentralized network. Players from countries with strict gambling rules can consider Bitcoin casinos as an option.

  • Bitcoin transactions have lower fees than traditional banking methods. This is obviously better for both the players and the casino.

  • Certain Bitcoin casinos provide special bonuses for players who use Bitcoin to make deposits. These bonuses can include matched deposits, free spins, or other incentives.

It's important to note that the legality and regulation of Bitcoin casinos vary by jurisdiction. Before participating in BTC gambling or using cryptocurrencies, players should understand their legal status. To have a safe and fun time, it's important to pick reliable Bitcoin casinos that are properly licensed and have fair gaming.

The Best Bitcoin Casino: Your Choice!

In the end, the best Bitcoin casino is the one you choose. We went with TG.Casino, but it was not an easy choice.

In 2024, BTC gambling sites continue to redefine the online gambling experience, offering a range of benefits including anonymity, provably fair gaming, and rapid transactions. We listed TG.Casino casino as our number 1 Bitcoin casino because it embodies these qualities.

As the crypto casino industry evolves, so does regulation. It is not clear yet how Bitcoin and crypto casinos will change as more regulation kicks in. But as of right now, there is tremendous entertainment and value to be found in Bitcoin gaming if players take the right approach (as outlined in this article).

Wherever you choose to play, always remember to bet responsibly!

Frequently Asked Questions about Bitcoin Casinos

What Is The Best Gambling Site for Bitcoin?

In our opinion, the best gambling site for Bitcoin is TG.Casino which offers a good, well rounded crypto casino experience with fast payouts and efficient customer support.

What Casino Pays Out in Bitcoin?

There are several casinos that payout in Bitcoin. This article provides a list of such casinos and also reviews. Here is the list again: TG.Casino, Mega Dice, Betpanda, Metaspins, Wild.io, Heybets, Vave, Betplay, Flush, Reel Crypto.

What Is The Best Anonymous Bitcoin Casino?

We suggest TG.Casino as a great casino where you can play anonymously (if you use Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies).

