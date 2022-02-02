Contract To Hire Staffing Company BridgeN Tech Redefines Managed Services In IT Outsourcing

The Covid-19 pandemic came carrying plenty of variants, waves and a tide of technological transformation for businesses across all industries. Companies across the globe have squeezed years’ worth of technological adoption and digitalization in a single year. This has created an unprecedented surge in demand for tech talent. Businesses are struggling to overcome the perennial tech talent crunch, not just of developers or data experts but IT workers as a whole. As the skills gap exacerbates, critical IT projects are getting delayed, costing companies each day the chair isn’t filled.



Talent Acquisition (TA) teams are overburdened with rising demands to find skilled IT personnel. On the other hand, external recruitment agencies topple the company’s overall hiring budget. Similarly, outsourcing IT services increases the company’s dependency and costs over a period of time. At such a time, Bridgentech, new-age contract-to-hire staffing and solutions provider, is helping companies overcome their IT resource augmentation challenges. Through its unique delivery model and trust-based hiring, the company aims to bridge the gap between top-tier IT talent and companies battling a dearth of tech talent.



Incepted in 2018 by industry experts Marc Perivier, Piyush Raj Akhouri and Deepika Bora, the company aims to connect businesses of all sizes to top drawer tech talent. The company is unique in integrating a suite of services such as an IT talent pool, remote staffing, IT delivery and training and recruitment processes into a single customizable service. The company has worked with some of the world’s leading firms like the Ministry of Science and Technology, Metro, Eurofins, Uniserv, MRF, and many others.



The delivery model

Bridgentech expertly provides seamless support in stage-wise recruitment, starting with talent search, providing IT services and helping companies build tailored teams and eventually insource. Following a 5-step filtration process, they find companies the best skill-matched applicants backed by a sound 5F hiring strategy. Meanwhile, working as an ITES, it also provides infrastructure, solutions and IT support. It works seamlessly with the companies to equip the resource with intercultural, language and technological training. Once the company is prepared to onboard the resource permanently, the company provides migration support and ensures a smooth transition process.



Solutions building for Industry 4.0

The fourth industrial revolution, Industry 4.0, is paving the way for advanced manufacturing and smart automation techniques that is revolutionizing the ways companies manufacture. Bridgentech is working at the forefront of global manufacturing operations and leveraging IT to drive productivity. With services such as asset optimization, smart manufacturing, sales and marketing automation and predictive analysis, among others, the company is contributing to expedite Industry 4.0.



As HR teams across the globe struggle to find skilled IT personnel and overcome the talent crunch, Bridgentech is rising to the occasion and solving employee augmentation problems. The company uses a trust-based hiring and unique delivery model that allows firms to review and probe resources before onboarding. As a result, firms can close their skills gap and reduce the hiring time and wastage of resources.

With technology at the helm of their operations, Bridgen Tech is bridging the skills gap by alternating between the roles of an IT firm and a recruitment agency as and when required. The company helps the firms reduce their overall costs by improving their hiring efficiency, velocity and quality. Furthermore, companies strengthen their talent pool, manage the deliverable quality and achieve their short and long-term goals by insourcing and building strong teams.