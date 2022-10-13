Colon Broom Reviews: Waste of Money or Does ColonBroom Work? Ingredients Exposed!

Having poor gut health can be very embarrassing and problematic. People with an unhealthy gut face a number of issues on a daily basis, like heaviness in their gut, constipation, imbalanced gut microbiota, weight gain, low energy levels, bloating, etc.

Whereas people with a healthy lifestyle and healthy gut experience lightness in their gut, regular bowel movements, good intestinal health, easy weight loss, good mood, improved digestive system, etc.

There are various dietary supplements available on the market that help people with an unhealthy gut, and today in this article, we will be discussing one such dietary supplement in detail called ColonBroom.

We will discuss in detail the supplement, its features, its benefits, the pricing, the money-back guarantee, and ColonBroom reviews by customers. First, let us have an overview of the product from the table given below.

Product Overview Product Name ColonBroom Manufacturing & Distributing Company Related stories Colon Broom Reviews [Beware Website Alert]: 'Colon Broom Weight Loss' Cost & Appetite Suppressant Results ColonBroom Reviews: Beware Of The Ingredients And Interactions Before Buying Colon Broom Max Health Nutrition LLC. Product Category Dietary Supplement Product Form Powder Serves Per Container 60 Serving Size 1 scoop (5.7g / 0.2 oz) About ColonBroom It is a dietary supplement that helps maintain your gut health by acting as a natural colon cleanser. Characteristics Of ColonBroom Natural Ingredients

Non-GMO

Additive-free

Gluten-free

Vegan-friendly

Keto Diet-friendly

Artificial-flavoring free

Filler-free

Artificial Sweetener-free

Made in the USA ColonBroom Ingredients Psyllium Husk Powder - 3.6 g

Citric Acid

Crystallized Lemon

Stevia Leaf Extract

Sea Salt

Fruit & Vegetable Juice

Rice Hulls

Calories - 20

Total Carbohydrate - 4g

Dietary Fiber - 3g

Soluble Fiber - 2g

Calcium - 1mg

Sodium - 60 mg

Potassium - 1mg

Natural Flavor Health Benefits Of Using ColonBroom Helps improve your digestive health

Helps you lose weight

Helps relieve constipation

Helps maintain the functioning of gut microbiota

Helps strengthen your immune system How To Use ColonBroom? Mix one scoop of powder with 250 ml of water and drink it twice a day, 1-hour before or 30 minutes after a meal. ColonBroom Cost Buy 1 Bottle at $64.99 + free shipping (60 servings) - 1 bottle every month

Buy 3 Bottles at $35.99 per bottle + free shipping (180 servings) - 3 bottles every 3 months

Buy 6 Bottles at $27.99 per bottle + free shipping (360 servings) - 6 bottles every 6 months Bonus Product Anti-inflammatory diet guide Student Discount Get 20% off on all packages with Student Beans after verification. Money-Back Guarantee on ColonBroom 100% satisfaction 60-day money-back guarantee Where to Buy ColonBroom Official Website Of ColonBroom

About ColonBroom Supplement

ColonBroom is a dietary supplement that takes care of your gut health by bringing positive changes to your daily routine through its formulation. The formula of ColonBroom is unique and high-quality, manufactured by Max Nutrition LLC. It comes in the form of an easy-to-mix powder.

It is a natural colon cleanser that uses dietary fibers and other natural elements to strengthen your gut health. It is a powerful fiber supplement that reduces inflammation in your digestive tract, helps relieve constipation, promotes regular bowel movements, and also aids in weight loss. It helps in maintaining a healthy body weight.

ColonBroom has been made in the USA using natural ingredients. It is a non-GMO, additive-free, gluten-free, vegan-friendly, keto-friendly, artificial-flavoring-free, filler-free, and artificial Sweetener-free fiber supplement. It can also be used while you are practicing intermittent fasting.

Science Behind ColonBroom - How Does ColonBroom Work?

The working of ColonBroom is very simple yet effective. ColonBroom, after entering your gut, starts the process of strengthening your gut microbiota. This helps detoxify your gut from all the harmful elements and toxins. It also works to reduce inflammation in your digestive tract so that the movement of food is smooth and non-irritable.

ColonBroom strengthens your gut health and thus helps relieve constipation. This causes regular bowel movements by eliminating the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome you have been facing.

The main aim of ColonBroom is to maintain your digestive health with the help of its high-quality formulation. The ingredients inside the ColonBroom play a very important role in achieving a healthy lifestyle.

The mix of several essential nutrients and dietary fibers helps you lose weight, reduce abdominal pain, strengthen gastrointestinal health, lower high blood pressure and blood sugar, eliminate irregular bowel movements, and improve your overall gut health.

The presence of ingredients like Psyllium husk powder (essential fiber) helps in the proper functioning of your digestive system, Stevia Leaf Extract promotes weight loss, Crystallized Lemon Juice maintains good gut health by acting as a cleanser, Citric acid helps in the absorption of nutrients, etc., makes ColonBroom one of the best fiber supplements available on the market.

What Are The Core Ingredients Used In ColonBroom?

The supplement ColonBroom is made of several natural excipients. Here is an overview of the core ingredients in the product that improve digestion and gut function:

Psyllium Husk

Psyllium husks are the outer covering of seeds from plants in the Plantago family, which includes plantain, fenugreek, and so on. They have been used for thousands of years as a natural remedy to help with digestion, constipation, diarrhea, and other digestive problems.

Psyllium has long been used by people around the world to promote healthy bowel movements and ease stomach cramps. It’s also known as “Plantago seed” or “psyllium seed” because it grows in clusters like little peas. The name comes from the Greek word “psilos,” meaning “pea-like,” referring to its shape.

Psyllium works by absorbing water and swelling up when you eat it. This causes your body to release more moisture into your intestines, helping them move food through more easily. In addition, psyllium helps soften stools and prevent hard lumps from forming.

Citric Acid

The citric acid found in citrus fruits is an important component of our diet that supports good health. Citrus fruits contain high levels of vitamin C, potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, and fiber.

It has antimicrobial properties, so it can prevent bad bacteria from growing in your stomach. This helps reduce bloating and discomfort after eating. Citric acid may also help boost metabolism, which could lead to weight loss.

A study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology found that people who drank orange juice had lower levels of ghrelin (a hormone produced by the stomach) than those who drank water. Ghrelin increases appetite and causes us to feel hungry.

In addition to being a great source of vitamins and minerals, citrus fruits can be beneficial for those suffering from indigestion and heartburn. Citrus fruit juices such as orange juice and grapefruit juice are often recommended as remedies for these conditions.

Sea Salt

Sea salt contains trace amounts of iodine, which is essential for proper thyroid function. Iodine deficiency can cause fatigue, weight gain, hair loss, and even goiter (an enlargement of the thyroid gland).

Iodine is also necessary for the production of thyroid hormones, which regulate metabolism and energy levels. When we don’t get enough iodine, our bodies may not produce enough thyroid hormone, causing symptoms such as fatigue, depression, and weight gain.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism showed that sea salt was effective at reducing symptoms associated with hypothyroidism. Researchers gave participants either a placebo or one gram of sea salt daily for three months. After the trial period, participants who took sea salt reported less tiredness, improved mood, and better sleep quality than those taking the placebo.

Stevia Leaf Extract

Stevia leaf extract is made from the leaves of Stevia rebaudiana, a shrub native to South America. It’s commonly referred to as sweetleaf, sugar leaf, or simply stevia.

This herb is widely popular in Japan, where it’s called a “sweet leaf.” Its popularity there dates back centuries, and today, stevia is available in many forms, including liquid extracts, powders, tablets, and capsules.

Stevia is a naturally occurring compound that doesn’t require any processing before use. It’s safe and non-caloric, making it ideal for diabetics and others looking to lose weight.

Research shows that stevia can improve blood glucose levels.

Crystallized Lemon

Lemons have long been considered a natural remedy for digestive problems. They’re rich in vitamin C, which boosts immunity and strengthens digestion. Lemons also contain pectin, a soluble fiber that binds to cholesterol and other fats in the gut, preventing them from reabsorbing into the bloodstream.

Lemon juice is traditionally used to treat diarrhea, but recent research suggests that lemon peel might work just as well. A study published in the journal Food Chemistry found that adding lemon peel powder to yogurt significantly reduced gas formation during fermentation.

Lemon peels are also rich in antioxidants, which help protect cells against damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable molecules that can cause cell damage and contribute to aging.

Dietary Fiber and Soluble Fiber

Fiber is an important part of a healthy diet because it helps keep your digestive system running smoothly. Dietary fiber comes in two types: insoluble and soluble. Insoluble fibers include wheat bran, oats, barley, nuts, seeds, beans, peas, lentils, and some vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, carrots, and celery. Soluble fibers include psyllium husk, oat bran, flaxseed meal, chia seed, and apple cider vinegar.

Soluble fibers bind to water and form a gel when they reach the colon. This gel slows down the movement of food through the intestines, helping you feel full longer and reducing bloating.

Insoluble fibers absorb water and swell up in the stomach, creating bulk and pushing out unwanted gases. These fibers also add bulk to stool, keeping it soft and easy to pass.

The body absorbs only about 5% of the calories consumed each day. The rest is stored as fat. When you eat foods high in dietary fiber, your body has to expend more energy digesting them. As a result, you burn more calories throughout the day.

Rice Hulls

Rice hulls are made from rice after the grain has been polished. Rice hulls are rich in nutrients and fiber. They’re also very low in carbohydrates, making them a great choice if you want to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.

Rice hulls contain many vitamins and minerals, including iron, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, copper, manganese, and niacin. They’re especially good at improving bone health.

Rice hull extract has been shown to increase the rate of intestinal transit time, which means that it moves food through the digestive tract faster. This makes it easier to move waste products along with the food.

Research shows that rice hull extract improves bowel function and reduces constipation. It also increases the absorption of nutrients from other foods.

It contains all eight essential amino acids (the building blocks of protein), plus vitamins B1, B2, C, E, K, and folic acid. It’s also rich in fiber, so it adds bulk to your stools.

These extracts have been used for centuries to treat diarrhea and dysentery. In modern times, researchers have discovered that rice hull extract works well as a laxative.

What Are The Benefits Of Using ColonBroom?

Let us have a look at the benefits of ColonBroom:

It Helps Maintain Your Gut Health

ColonBroom helps maintain your gut health by strengthening the good bacteria in your gut. This good bacteria helps cleanse or detoxify your gut from all toxins, thus providing a clean colon to carry out other biological functions. The presence of Psyllium husk powder acts as one of the essential dietary fibers that help in this process.

It Helps You Lose Weight

ColonBroom promotes weight loss by reducing bloating. It helps relieve constipation by maintaining the health of your digestive system. ColonBroom increases your fiber intake, which helps you lose weight. It is also already known that low fiber intake leads to improper digestion of food.

It Helps Reduce The Risk Of Gut-Related Issues

ColonBroom helps reduce the risk of several gut health-related issues. It helps eliminate irregular bowel movements, occasional constipation, and diseases like irritable bowel syndrome that lead to constipation and other digestive system issues.

It Improves Your Overall health

ColonBroom helps maintain proper bowel movements, increases dietary fiber intake, reduces abdominal pain, strengthens your immune system, helps in relieving constipation, maintains blood sugar and blood pressure, reduces sugar cravings, helps in body detoxification, increases energy levels, and helps in losing weight.

Taking ColonBroom provides you with a healthier lifestyle, thus making it one of the top fiber supplements.

It Is Made Up Of Natural Ingredients

ColonBroom consists of dietary fiber, essential nutrients, and soluble fiber that makes your gut health stronger. The natural ingredients inside the ColonBroom improve bowel movement and provide a healthy lifestyle by increasing fiber intake.

The key ingredients inside ColonBroom are psyllium husk, sea salt, crystallized lemon juice, stevia leaf extract, dietary fiber, soluble fiber, etc.

How To Use ColonBroom?

The manufacturers of ColonBroom recommend taking ColonBroom powder two times a day. Take one scoop of ColonBroom powder and mix it with 250 ml of water nicely. Then drink it 1 hour before or 30 minutes after a meal.

In the beginning, consume this powder mix only once a day for around 5 days, and then consume ColonBroom twice a day.

Safety Guidelines

The following things should be kept in mind before consuming ColonBroom:

Do not take ColonBroom during bedtime.

If you are already on any medication, then take ColonBroom at least 2 hours before it.

Consume this fiber supplement with enough water to avoid choking or blockage.

Consult a health professional before consumption of ColonBroom if you are pregnant or lactating, have irritable bowel syndrome, have nausea, and have pain in your abdomen.

This fiber supplement is for adults only, so keep it out of reach of children below 18 years.

Stop consuming ColonBroom if you experience any allergic reaction or side-effect, and consult your doctor immediately.

Store ColonBroom in a cool and dry place.

What Is The Cost Of ColonBroom?

You can purchase ColonBroom from its official website only at discounted rates with free shipping in the form of the following 3 subscription plans:

1-Month Supply: Buy 1 ColonBroom Bottle at $64.99. This plan provides you with 1 bottle every month, and it contains 60 servings.

3-Month Supply: Buy 3 ColonBroom Bottles at $35.99 per bottle. This plan provides you with 3 bottles every 3 months, and it contains 180 servings.

6-Month Supply: Buy 6 ColonBroom Bottles at $27.99 per bottle. This plan provides you with 6 bottles every 6 months, and it contains 360 servings.

Bonus Product

On purchasing any of the 3 packages of ColonBroom mentioned above, you get an easy-to-follow anti-inflammatory diet guide.

This is a 28-day diet guide that contains 112 gut-health meals and several anti-bloating exercises that improve your overall health.

Student Discount

On purchasing any of the 3 packages of ColonBroom, the students get an additional discount of 20%. The students have to just register and get their account verified with Student Beans to avail of this additional discount coupon.

Money-Back Guarantee

You get an assured 100% satisfaction 60-day money-back guarantee on the purchase of ColonBroom containers.

This means you can ask for a complete refund if you are not satisfied with the product by contacting their customer support team within 60 days of purchase.

What Do The Customers Think About This Fiber Supplement?

In this ColonBroom review article, we have seen the benefits provided by this supplement that is claimed by its makers.

ColonBroom offers health advantages to its customers around the globe with its gut-supporting formula. This is because of the goodness-packed and high-quality ingredients used in making the ColonBroom supplement.

One review says - "Great product. Mixes easy. Drink 1 serving in a 16 oz bottle of water. Tastes great!"

There are several ColonBroom reviews by consumers that mention the advantages this fiber supplement has offered them. Drinking ColonBroom supplement with Psyllium husk has helped them in weight loss, improved bowel movement, supported keto diet and intermittent fasting, reduced blood pressure and blood sugar levels, provided enough fiber and more energy, etc.

Another ColonBroom review as per the official website says that - "The best!!!!! It’s not harsh on your stomach and that’s what I love.! No bloating and more energy!"

ColonBroom claims have been testified by hundreds of customers around the globe out of which 95% of the customers experienced regular and frequent bowel movement, 90% of customers felt lighter after 12 hours of consumption, and 80% of customers experienced weight loss.

Tips That Can Help Prevent Indigestion and Promote A Healthy Digestive Function

Indigestion is a common problem that affects many people every day. If you suffer from frequent bouts of gas, bloating, nausea, or vomiting, there are several things you can do to relieve yourself.

First, try eating smaller meals throughout the day instead of having large meals. Eating small meals will keep your stomach full longer, preventing you from feeling hungry between meals.

Second, drink plenty of fluids throughout the day. Water is always best, but if you prefer something else, try drinking herbal tea or broth. Avoid carbonated beverages, caffeine, alcohol, and spicy foods. These items can make your digestive system work harder.

Third, try to avoid fatty foods such as fried foods, cheese, butter, cream, and ice cream. Fatty foods cause your digestive system to work harder because they take up space in your stomach.

Fourth, don’t skip breakfast. Breakfast helps kick-start your metabolism, giving you an energy boost throughout the day. Skipping breakfast can lead to overeating later on.

Finally, take probiotics. Probiotic supplements help restore normal flora in your gut. You can find probiotic products in the natural foods section of most grocery stores.

Final Verdict - Is ColonBroom Safe to Consume?

To conclude this article, it can be said that the essential fiber psyllium husk in ColonBroom makes this supplement worth trying as it provides several health benefits like weight loss, regular bowel movements, etc. The presence of other ingredients, like stevia leaf extract, citric acid, crystallized lemon, etc., also adds value to this powder mix.

ColonBroom also comes with a 100% satisfaction 60-day refund policy, thus making it completely risk-free to try out!

