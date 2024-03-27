There are over 1.4 million Colombians in the US, yet over 1,300 Colombian brides came to the US on fiance visas in 2022, and their number is bound to rise after the post-pandemic slump. The combination of feminine beauty, strong family values, and fiery temper makes Colombian brides highly sought-after, as shown in Modern Family and other TV shows and movies.
So, if you're interested in marrying a Colombian woman, our guide will help you find your match.
Female population - 26.3 million
Popular cities to meet Colombian women - Bogota, Medellin, Cartagena, Cali
How to win their hearts - Learn some Spanish, embrace strong family ties, discuss relationship exclusivity, let go of Colombian stereotypes
Choosing the right approach to date Colombian women: 5 best ways
Fifty years ago, your only option for dating a Colombian woman would be to take an international flight to Bogota. But today, you can choose the dating approach that suits your lifestyle, preferences, and budget.
Let's go over five dating options to help you make an educated decision.
1. Online dating: Search for your Colombian bride quickly and conveniently
Online dating is increasingly popular in Colombia as dating sites and apps slowly take over traditional dating approaches. They are exceedingly helpful for international dating, especially if you choose a reputable dating site with good reviews and strong security coupled with an impressive feature set.
2. Traveling to Colombia: Add a romantic dimension to your vacation
If you wish to experience the Colombian culture, cuisine, and dating scene at once, check out these destinations:
- Medellin. It's the richest and cleanest city in Colombia, ideal for Americans and Europeans looking for a more sedate and luxurious experience. Local ladies are more likely to be educated, employed, and successful, so the chances of finding a suitable Colombian babe for a long-term relationship are pretty high.
- The Boyacá department. Although it's only a three-hour drive from Bogota, this part of the country hosts some of the most authentic Colombian towns, like Mongui or Nobsa, as well as prime examples of local crafts and cuisine. It's a great destination if you want to date Colombian women who are religious and traditional.
- Bogota. The Colombian capital is huge, noisy, and extremely busy, making traffic a nightmare and dating a challenge. Still, it's the largest and most populous city in Colombia, filled with single ladies of all social standings, so it's the best destination if you want variety in your Colombian girl dating experience.
Although there are more wonderful places to visit in Colombia, we encourage you to align your travel plans with your dating expectations for the best results.
3. Joining social and cultural circles: Explore local Colombian communities
If international travel isn't on the agenda, you can experience Colombian women dating without leaving the US by exploring local ethnic communities and joining social and cultural clubs.
Here are several destinations likely to produce a date:
- Kendall is the Little Colombia of Miami. Situated in the southeast of the city, it is home to over 25,000 Colombians and many ethnic restaurants, bars, and clubs.
- Jackson Heights and Corona are teeming with Colombians in Queens. New York hosts a large Colombian community, as well as dozens of Latin bars, clubs, bodegas, etc.
- Elizabeth and Paterson are Colombian hubs of New Jersey. With thousands of people of Colombian descent in both cities, they are likely destinations for finding a single Colombian lady.
To learn more about the best places to meet Colombian women in local communities, check out local Colombian dating sites and cultural groups on social media before joining IRL meetups.
4. Social media: Discover Colombia through Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok
Despite the uneven Internet access penetration throughout the country, over 35 million Colombians use social media platforms. Facebook and Instagram are the most popular social media networks, while TikTok is quickly gaining momentum. And WhatsApp is a must-have messenger app.
There are plenty of hot Colombian influencers and regular profiles, which you can follow and initiate contact through comments or private messages if they are enabled. Once you establish rapport, you can switch to messenger apps and video calls to see if your relationship has potential. This dating approach is absolutely free and lets you combine your regular feed-scrolling sessions with a search for a girlfriend.
On the downside, most women from Colombia do not advertise their marital status online, so you can waste weeks, if not months, looking for single girls. Besides, many profiles may be private and closed to interactions from random strangers. As a result, using social media as a dating platform tends to be pretty slow and frustrating.
5. Personal connections: Find a Colombian girlfriend in your social circle
Although the Colombian population in the US has exploded by 183% between 2000 and 2021, they still account for only 2% of the Hispanic population at around 1.4 million citizens. Moreover, American Colombians are usually older than other Hispanic people, and they are more likely to be married.
So, the chances of finding Colombian single women within your social circle are high only if you live in a large enough city to have a significant diaspora or work in a multi-cultural enterprise with a significant number of Colombian employees. Otherwise, you'd have better luck dating Colombian women using one of the methods above.
What are Colombian women like?
Generalizations are hard when you try to describe 26.3 million Colombian women in a few words. As long as you remember, we cover the averages that cannot accurately represent each individual Colombia lady; you can get a general idea of what to expect.
For example, the common characteristics of a Colombian woman appearance-wise include:
- Curvy silhouette. Colombian cuties are among the most feminine in the world. It's no wonder so many fashion models, actresses, and media personalities come from Colombia or have Colombian heritage.
- Tanned skin tone. Over 87% of the Colombian population is mestizo and white, though their Latin and Southern European ancestry results in a gorgeous complexion that preserves a light brown undertone year-round.
- Dark looks. Dark hair and eyes are typical Colombian features, although the shades and tones differ across the country. At the same time, light eyes and hair color can also be present, though less prevalent.
And when it comes to personality traits, each Colombian girl has a unique set of quirks you'll need to discover on your own.
However, there are certain characteristics shared by the whole nation, such as:
- Enjoyment of life. Despite the hardships, Colombian beauties know how to appreciate every passing day and embrace the good times while they last. This joyous spirit makes Colombians extremely optimistic and laid-back.
- Rule breaking. Social stratification and poor economic conditions result in a general air of light disregard for laws and regulations, as most locals value practical and advantageous solutions over following the rules. So don't be surprised if you meet Colombian girls jaywalking, speeding, or talking back to authorities.
- Dignity and pride. Colombians are a proud nation despite their hardships and dark historical moments, and they don't appreciate foreigners pointing out local problems. Instead, they wish the world to focus on the nation's progress and potential.
- Conservative views. As the majority of the population is Christian (usually Catholic), traditional family values and gender roles are prevalent in the country, even if nearly every single Colombian woman will complain about the toxic machismo culture.
In Colombia, a beautiful woman is around every corner, with a gorgeous smile, a mischievous streak, and a strong desire for a lifelong partnership. Add a few unique personal traits to that, and you may just end up with a portrait of your ideal bride.
Why dating Colombian women is popular among men
National character, the influence of the Catholic church, and machismo ensure the Colombian dating culture is very different from the American or European dating scene.
Here are just a few examples of why foreign men love dating Colombian girls:
- Colombian women have few hangups. Unlike many American and European ladies fascinated with gender equality and feminist ideals, Colombian girls are happy to allow men to be strong and masculine as long as it doesn't become toxic and overbearing.
- Colombian chicks are open yet mysterious. They welcome dates and are generous with hugs and kisses, but they don't jump into bed with strangers. And understanding what really goes through their minds behind the dazzling smiles and twinkling eyes is a challenge, especially if you don't speak the same language.
- Colombian ladies are fun in the short term and steadfast in the long term. If you marry a Colombian woman, you get a reliable partner for life who will remain by your side through thick and thin. She will make you a caring wife and a loving mother for your children.
These are merely a few examples of the benefits of dating a Colombian woman, and you're sure to discover more as you get to know your partner better.
5 interesting facts about Colombian women
To better understand the women of Colombia and uncover their motivations for dating foreigners, consider these five eye-opening facts about Colombian dating, marriage, and families:
- One in four Colombian girls is married by 18. Child marriage is very common, especially among local girls of low socio-economic standing, as 23% are married by 15 and 5% more are married by 18.
- The mean age at first marriage is 20.2. Even those beautiful Colombian women who get married after they turn 18 don't put off marriage too long.
- Age difference in couples averages at around 4 years. Although some regions have age gaps over 6 years, the mean age difference between married partners is 3.76 years.
- Colombians start families early. The mean age at childbirth is 20.8 years, and two out of three local women get pregnant before the wedding or within the first year of marriage.
- It's common for couples to live with their parents. Around 12% of Colombian newlyweds live with either the parents of the husband or the wife.
Use this information to your advantage when looking for a Colombian girlfriend online or offline.
Common stereotypes about Colombian women
Netflix's Narcos, depicting Pablo Escobar's rise to power in the drug trafficking world, painted Colombia in a negative light, strengthening pre-existing biases.
To avoid falling for common misconceptions, check Colombian woman stereotypes you should avoid to increase your chances of dating success:
1. Every Colombian is into drugs
Busted: Although the drug industry is still pretty aggressive, most locals have nothing to do with producing, transporting, or selling drugs, and assuming they do is highly offensive.
2. In Colombia, ladies are easy
Busted: Two-thirds of Colombians are Catholics, and they prefer not to engage in casual relationships, which are frowned upon, especially for women.
3. Most Colombian women are lazy
Busted: Although they may have inherited the love of siesta from their Southern European ancestors, Colombians work hard and play hard.
4. Colombians are gold diggers
Busted: Although Colombia is not a poor third-world country but a thriving economy, dating a Colombian woman requires taking over date expenses, as splitting the bill with a woman is uncommon.
5. Colombians are xenophobic
Busted: Colombians are open and welcoming, though older generations do possess certain prejudices against same relationships.
As you can see, most myths about Colombian chicas are based on outdated beliefs and cultural misunderstandings, so we encourage you to keep an open mind and learn more about Colombia before making judgments.
Dos and don'ts of dating Colombian women
Paying attention to your date's likes and pet peeves is an obvious success strategy, but to improve your chances of success on the first few dates, consider the following dos and don'ts.
Do:
- ✅ Pay special attention to your looks. An unkempt appearance is a sign of low class in Colombia and is unlikely to endear you to Colombian brides, so take special care to look polished and groomed.
- ✅ Be respectful toward elders. As family life is a core value in Colombian culture, showing respect for older family members will demonstrate your understanding of local customs.
- ✅ Offer your help whenever possible. Local society survives on the exchange of favors, so Colombian girls will appreciate your willingness to lend a hand.
- ✅ Learn to recognize and respect Catholic mores. Christian Church regulates the daily lives of many Colombian women, so understanding the limitations and rules will serve you well.
- ✅ Adjust to the high volume. Colombians are a lively, energetic, and emotional nation, and their enthusiasm tends to be pretty noisy, so you need to get used to it if you're in a long-term relationship.
Don't:
- ❌ Raise the subject of violence or drug trade. Colombian women do not appreciate these stereotypes and may take offense unless you have specific questions.
- ❌ Lump all countries of Latin America together. They are all extremely proud of their origins, achievements, and unique cultural differences, so assuming they are the same can bring on miscommunication.
- ❌ Limit your idea of America to the US. Colombia and the rest of the Latin American states are also American, and Colombian ladies do not appreciate the appropriation of the term by US citizens.
We’re sure you haven't heard anything new, but these simple tips will help you get along with Colombian women and their relatives.
Dealing with challenges dating Colombian singles
Although local ladies may seem like perfection personified, international dating always comes with a heap of additional struggles, such as:
- Language barrier. Unfortunately, English proficiency in Colombia is among the lowest in Latin America. To overcome it in the early days of dating in Colombia, you can learn some Spanish and rely on translation software. As your relationship progresses, the more you talk to each other, the better your communication skills will become.
- Cultural differences. The one Colombian stereotype that's true is the locals' propensity towards loud and intense emotional displays. If they make you uncomfortable, talk about it honestly and openly without judgment and try to come up with a compromise.
- Laid-back attitude. One of the main draws of every Colombian girl is her joyous outlook, but it comes with the help of not taking time and responsibilities seriously. You should be ready to wait up to an hour for your date to show up without broadcasting your annoyance. That's one habit even a Colombian woman in love is unlikely to shake.
And personal quirks and idiosyncrasies will surely add to the list of dating challenges. Still, if you find your other half among the best Colombian women, overcoming them will be worth the effort.
Conclusion: Key takeaways about dating Colombian women
Whether you choose to look for Colombian brides in your neighborhood, through social media, or on niche dating sites, you're in for a treat. These gorgeous, proud, and energetic ladies make excellent girlfriends, brides, and mothers.
As long as you are prepared to let go of outdated stereotypes and overcome the inevitable challenges of international dating, you can gain a devoted lifelong partner in a Colombian woman. So embrace this chance and look for a date, but remember to keep an open mind and be respectful.
FAQ
Are Colombian women loyal?
Around 60% of Colombian women admit to cheating on their partners occasionally. Still, the divorce rate in Colombia is one of the lowest in the world at around 9%.
How to tell if a Colombian girl likes you?
Considering PDAs and meeting family members are typical for the early stages of dating a Colombian woman, you can only know for sure she likes you if you ask her and receive a direct response. Explicitly defining an exclusive relationship signifies its progression from casual to long-term.
How to make a Colombian woman fall in love with you?
There are no unique tricks to making Colombian women fall in love with you, as they appreciate respect, romance, and patience, just like women from other countries. Still, learning how to dance, having high alcohol tolerance, and appreciation for Colombian coffee and cuisine will win you extra points in their eyes.
How to marry a Colombian woman?
After she agrees to your proposal, you can marry in Colombia and have your marriage recognized by the US or help your Colombian bride enter the US on a K-1 fiance visa and get married within 90 days.
What are the reasons to avoid marrying a Colombian woman?
Colombian ladies are loud and feisty, so they aren't the best choice if you prefer a calm and sedate lifestyle. Moreover, they are likely to bring their families and culture into your life, which may not be desirable for everyone.
