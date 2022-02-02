College Dropout Priyanka Madnani's 'Easy To Pitch' Helped Over 5000 Startups To Be Investor-Ready

In the era of unprecedented disruption, Indian startups are bringing transformative products and business models to the world. The ecosystem is setting new benchmarks for the upcoming generation of founders. Whether it is about the capital inflow or creating unicorn startups, the dynamics of the Indian market, based on technology is catalyzing the emergence of new startups.

According to the statistics, the Indian startup ecosystem has emerged as the third-largest ecosystem in the world after the US and China. Further, it has a count of 51 unicorns – ahead of the UK and Germany. Having said that, another study finds 90% of Indian startups fail within the first five years of inception. This creates a huge gap between the number of startups and incubators and accelerators.

Founded by an award-winning industry leader, Priyanka Madnani, Easy to Pitch acts as a one-stop solution for startup entrepreneurs looking for business fundraising. She started the company to make the ‘founders pitch ready’ and help them reduce the chances of being rejected. The company goes beyond the conventional approach in founders’ grooming and helps them to build an impactful business plan and success stories.

The business story

Easy to Pitch is the brainchild of a college dropout who then aspired to be a successful entrepreneur. However, her business journey was full of ups and downs that made her realize the need to create an ecosystem where she can make the founders pitch ready and help them in acquiring funds for business acceleration.

Commenting on the idea behind Easy to Pitch, Priyanka Madnani – Founder & CEO of Easy to Pitch said, “While Easy to Pitch focuses on the comprehensive development of founders and startups, we also make it easy for incubators and accelerators to improve their efficiency in reviewing the best pitches. We prepare the founders for the demo day with special mentoring sessions followed by creating winning pitch decks.”

The company’s comprehensive range of services includes making a strong pitch presentation – building investment decks and financial valuation along with grooming founders. It's the only company in India that reviews the pitches with Zero Charge. On the other hand, to make it easy for incubators and accelerators to assess a startup’s valuation, it guides the founders in preparing winning pitches for the demo day and provides special mentoring sessions for their pitch grooming.

The business growth and plans

Easy to Pitch has reported exponential growth in a span of 4 years. With its strategic offerings, the company has clocked a turnover of 30 Lacs in FY 21 with a 200% growth on a month-on-month basis. Its prominent client associations include Fitspire, Medicalwale, Hesa, Last Minute Tuition, Ingenium, Payiza, Pupkart, and many more among others. Presently, the company is working on a B2B business model that will be catering to startups not just in India but globally.

According to Priyanka – “India is an emergent market for start-ups and there is a steep surge in the rate of startup building and existence in tier II & III cities.”

After creating a strong presence in Delhi and Gurugram, the company expanded its founders and startup grooming services to tier II & III cities including Chhattisgarh, Raipur, Telangana, Nagpur, Dehradun, and many other emergent markets. Additionally, it is also planning to acquire aspiring entrepreneurs from students’ community and train them to bring their acts together before they face the investors.

Recently, Easy to Pitch has also integrated automated tools and processes to make it easy for the founders to create their pitch presentations. Apart from this, the company has launched India’s first helpline for founders’ assistance. It works as an instant solution to the challenges faced by the start-up founders and entrepreneurs due to strict shortlisting criteria of the incubators and accelerators, lack of mentorship and business know-how. It expedites the growth of the registered and existing companies by providing live and experienced guidance to the founders.

The team is currently working for the launch of our SaaS Tech Product which uses technology to solve the challenges of entrepreneurs right from their early stage automating their journey. With the launch of the platform, they are projecting to cater 1000+ on the platform in just a month and targeting 4Cr revenue in 2022.