CMD Ankita Group Of Companies Dr. Anil Kumar Gets Felicitated With  Eminent Personality Of The Year Award 

CMD of the Ankita Group of Companies Dr. Anil Kumar was felicitated with the Eminent Personality of the Year Award at the Global Achievement Business / Education / Healthcare Awards 2022 organised by the Topnotch Foundation. The ceremony was organised at the Shangri-La Eros Hotel situated in the heart of the National Capital. The event was organised on June 29, 2022 at a grand level. The event was hosted with the motive of acknowledging the contributions of individuals who brought significant and influential changes in the realm of Healthcare, Education, and Business.



The award function brought together different prominent personalities from Healthcare, Education, and Business industries in one place. This helped numerous people in building networks and also assisted in discussing issues related to all three sectors. ‘How to further secure India’s health’ was the highlighted issue of the discussion. Shri. Syed Zafar Islam (Member of Parliament-Rajya Sabha and National Spokesperson of BJP), Shri. Shehzad Poonawalla (National Spokesperson, BJP), Smt. Yogita Singh (President, Mahila Morcha Delhi BJP), Shri. Prem Shukla (National Spokesperson, BJP), and Ms. Esha Deol (Indian Film Actress & Model) were the Chief Guests and Guests of Honour for the ceremony.



Expressing his gratitude for winning the award, Dr. Anil Kumar shares, “Honestly, I feel so contented knowing that my efforts have shown notable results and that they are being recognized by the masses. However, with great power comes great responsibility, and now knowing that people’s expectations have been exceeded, I sometimes do feel overwhelmed. However, I can assure one thing that Ankita Group of Companies will never stop doing its work and in the near future we will also be bringing new things to the table for our valuable customers. The whole team hopes to keep putting forward new innovations in the Healthcare, Education, and business domain.”



Dr. Anil Kumar, the CEO and Chairman of the Ankita Group of Companies has been in the industry for more than 30 years. The enterprise deals in manufacturing, exporting, and importing multiple agricultural, healthcare, and grocery items and has brought noteworthy changes in these sectors. With the knowledge he gained from his MBA degree, Master of Arts degree, and a degree of Doctor of Philosophy in management from KEISIE International University, South Korea, Anil Kumar gave in his 100 percent to make his company reach phenomenal heights. He faced all the odds and broke all the stereotypes for starting this business.



In the initial days, Ankita Group of Companies used to deal in pharmaceutical products. Then in the year 2004, Dr. Anil Kumar with his understanding of the market decided to start Ankita Overseas, an agro branch as a part of Ankita Groups. The ulterior motive of this venture was to assist farmers in getting fair prices for their products. For that, they directly used to purchase agriculture products from farmers and then export and supply them all over the world. This helped farmers in getting the right price and also gave the company great ROI (return of investment). At present, they are selling over 43 varieties of premium quality products in different countries and continents.



With entrepreneurial skills, Dr. Anil Kumar also has philanthropic knowledge as he had seen his parents help the backward people in society. He established the Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation as a non-profit organisation with the mission of educating and empowering Indian women. The NGO assists women in learning skills and gaining an understanding of various topics so they can support themselves independently. Additionally, he has provided financial support to more than 150 low-income families in Bihar during floods. He founded a school in Bareilly for children with special needs. The intention of this school was to assist everyone and ensure that no one felt excluded. Dr. Anil was also there to offer a hand and help those in need even when the world was hit by a pandemic.



Dr. Anil Kumar's life journey and achievements are a learning lesson for all. From merely being a middle-class person to starting his own company, Dr. Anil Kumar has shown that hard work pays off. If someone ever gets spectacle about following their passion then they should just stop and look through Dr. Anil’s life journey, it will surely motivate them.