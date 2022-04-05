Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

CeeMee - The Face Mask That Shows Everything

CeeMee is a newly launched transparent face mask. A lot of technology has gone into the making of this nearly invisible mask.

CeeMee - The Face Mask That Shows Everything
CeeMee, the face mask that shows everything

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 11:03 am

Smiles, frowns, expressions, spoken words, lipstick, make-up, crooked teeth, pesky pimples, 2 day old stubbles - everything show up behind this astonishingly transparent mask - it's ironical to call CeeMee a mask when it hides nothing. Seamlessly unlock iPhone face-ID and say goodbye to fogged specs - all in great style. 

CeeMee is a newly launched transparent face mask. Beware - it's pretty expensive at INR 2,990 on amazon.in, but it should last you all of 6 months. With a baby-soft medical grade clear Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR), outer safety seal encasing, an anti-fog anti-scratch coated shatterproof clear polycarbonate visor, replaceable filter cartridges (6 included, more can be bought online) with N98+ grade filter for easy and safe breathing - a lot of technology has gone into the making of this nearly invisible mask. Adjustable elastic ear-loops, as well as an adjustable elastic headband, are included. 

Anurag Gupta (entrepreneur) and Deepak Pathania (designer) stated, “Two years on, people globally are sick and tired of hiding their face behind surgical masks. Smiles have lost their meaning behind a mask, it is difficult to understand what is being spoken as lip-reading is not possible behind a mask, women have stopped wearing lipstick and makeup, most people have reverted back to pin codes to unlock their iPhones as Face ID does not work with a mask. CeeMee is designed and made to address all of these while making this mask safer and more comfortable to wear. It is certainly costly when compared to surgical masks, but not when you understand the amount of technology, industrial skills, and materials science that have gone into making this nearly invisible product. We intend to focus on selling CeeMee in Japan, South Korea and China, besides India”. 

Related stories

Ankush Ingle’s Journey From Dreaming About Music To Becoming One Of The Best DJ's In Town

CeeMee, designed and manufactured in India to exacting quality standards for worldwide sales, is now listed on Amazon India. 

For more information: 
Website: https://ceemee.in  
Instagram: @ceemee_mask 
Twitter:@ceemee_mask
Facebook: @ceemee_clearmask


 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight CeeMee Invisible Face Mask Face Mask Anurag Gupta Deepak Pathania Mask CeeMee Mask
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Led To Sri Lanka's Worst Economic Crisis In Recent History, What Is The Way Forward?

What Led To Sri Lanka's Worst Economic Crisis In Recent History, What Is The Way Forward?

10 New Changes In Income Tax Rules That You Should Know

10 New Changes In Income Tax Rules That You Should Know