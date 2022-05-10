CATway: Helping Students Realize Tier 1 MBA College Dream

With rising competition in entrance exams, it becomes imperative that an aspirant has constant guidance and an effective study plan along with a supportive faculty of teachers. However, the current educational market is marred with high fees, which doesn’t justify the little effort put in by these renowned institutes. What is more enraging is that a huge batch becomes counterproductive and makes it hard for faculties to keep a keen eye on the performance of everyone. So, they just focus on a few chosen ones. This is where CATWay beats the rest of the institutes with its modest but unique approach. It gives the best chance for the students to achieve their dreams of studying in one of the best Management Institutes in India.

The founders, Bhalendu Pandey, Suraj Pratap Singh, and Kamlendu Chowdhary, aided with their first-hand experience of life as an aspirant decided to plug the gaps in the existing existing existing structure by bringing forward their own venture, which is now known as CATWay. This new venture which started in May 2020 through the online mode, was free in the first year. In the second year, they were standing with 150 strong candidates, out of which around 60 students went on to achieve a percentile of 95+. The success of such a large batch in the second year speaks for its unique approach in preparing the candidates for one of the toughest Aptitude Tests.

“It’s not just the materials or the methodology that sets us apart. The zeal and investment of our own time and dedication of every faculty help us to put utmost attention to each student and help them strengthen their basics and prepare them to attempt CAT level questions”, says Bhalendu Pandey. The two-year-old, freshly founded coaching institution takes pride in its holistic approach to the Aptitude Test. The faculty is one of the best in their field. They bring an eclectic approach to teaching, which helps students strengthen their foundation and prepares them for stricter questions from scratch.

An impactful and unique feature of CATWay is its Buddy Mentor program. In this, a mentor is allotted to every student, who remains the point of contact for them and provides additional guidance until CAT. The mentor serves as a bridge between the student and faculty so that they can get their queries cleared with the respective subject faculty. This not only brings the student closer to the faculty, which helps in more absorption of knowledge and feeling comfortable while studying, but it also helps the faculty create a personal connection with every student. CATWay believes every student requires a different approach to teaching, and not every topic is grasped by each and everyone uniformly. The Buddy Mentor Programme helps the faculty help the students overcome their obstacles and doubts.

Besides the regular classes, CATWay also provides various other services, including GDPI guidance and mock interviews for those in need. Their ever-evolving study material helps the student stay updated with the changing trends of the exam. The galore of personal care and guidance for one of the elite Aptitude Tests comes only at a fraction of the cost, which doesn’t burn a hole in the pocket. With the mission of walking along with the aspirants and providing them with a shoulder to stand upon, the institute has brought affordable coaching to various cities of India and has already changed the way aspirants view the dreadful CAT.

