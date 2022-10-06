Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
BTCEX Invitation Code: 37369 (Get Exclusive Referral Rewards)

37369 is BTCEX invitation code. New BTCEX users can use the invitation code to get unlimited BTCEX referral bonus and cashback on trading fees. You can also share your invitation code with your followers and earn commission on trading fees.

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 2:11 pm

 BTCEX is a full-category crypto exchange that provides secured spot and derivative trading such as margin, quarterly contracts, perpetual contracts, and options. The combined margin model effectively reduces the user's assets cost and increases the assets utilization.

Have you ever wondered what makes cryptos so exciting? Have you realized what is so tempting that has brought tens of millions of people into this new wonder of technology in such a short span of time?

Cryptos have become a craze, primarily due to two reasons other than the high returns they can provide: Ease of use and variety of applications. You can trade and invest in cryptos like many other financial instruments like stocks and gold very easily. It only takes a few seconds to complete a transaction.

Today, hundreds of different platforms are available that allow us to buy and trade cryptos. All these platforms enable users to trade fast and easily.

When it comes to real-life applications, though, the notion of cryptos starts shaking. Most of the merchants around us, both online and offline, don't accept cryptos as a form of payment. As such, cryptos seem to become limited to investing and trading. Well, not anymore.

In this blog, we will take you to an amazing platform that does away with these limitations in a matter of clicks. It is a platform that accepts only cryptos as a mode of payment and allows you to do a lot with cryptos. Let's talk about BTCEX invitation code, a place to buy gift cards for "anything under the sun" using only cryptos.

What is BTCEX Invitation Code?
37369 is BTCEX invitation code. You will receive an unlimited discount on trading fees by applying the code. You can share your invitation code with friends and earn bonus and unlimited discount on referral trading fees.

How to Apply BTCEX Invitation Code
•    Download the app on your smartphone or go to BTCEX exchange from browser.
•    To create an account with BTCEX, click on Sign Up.
•    Select your country and click on the Continue button.
•    Enter your email address and password in the given box.
•    Apply the BTCEX app referral code: 37369 in the invitation code section.
•    That’s it! Your BTCEX account has been successfully created.

Conclusion
So that’s all about the BTCEX invitation code. This code can be used to get the best bonus on BTCEX. The important thing to remember is that invitation code can only be used when creating new account.
 

