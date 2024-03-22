The story unfolds with Samlal travelling to Keul railway station in the Lakhisarai district to receive Maulavi Mojjafer Nawab, the new SDO, who is on his way to take up his new assignment. The plot thickens around the modus operandi of the two lascivious men, Nawab Saheb and Haldhar Singh, trying to gain control over young Naseeban, highlighting the rampant sexual exploitation of women in the colonial set-up. Not so naïve, the courtesan too plays along to extract maximum advantage from her benefactors. The treatment is hilarious, and Samlal remains a constant fixture throughout the course, from hiding in Naseeban’s toilet to being threatened with a revolver to framing a false bribery case to getting an officer dismissed from service to fulfilling his ambitious plan to become Rai Bahadur. Eventually, Samlal receives a telegram stating that the much-coveted title has been bestowed upon him. He invites Nawab Saheb, mukhtars, and lawyers to watch a play titled Fool Bahadur at the town hall that evening. The story climaxes with an unexpected twist. A fantastic read that treats the readers with a slice of colonial life in the state of Bihar a century ago.