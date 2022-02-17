Book Review: Dr. Navana Kundu's 'Emotional Mastery: Toolkit for Success' Is Life-Changing

Emotions have a massive power to make or break us. Emotions like joy, gratitude, hope can help you achieve your goals faster. On the other hand, emotions such as anger, fear, shame can take you down the rabbit hole of failure. Therefore, knowing how to use the power of emotions and mastering them is of utmost importance for a quality life. Transforming people’s lives by teaching them to master their emotions, Dr. Navana Kundu penned down a book titled ‘Emotional Mastery: Toolkit for Success’. The book that was launched last year teaches people several tips and tools on dealing with different emotions.

Much before you think of mastering your emotions, it is important to understand how emotions impact your relationships, finance, business and health. The author believes that emotions have a stronghold on the overall life, and it is the emotions that control the life of people. In layman’s terms, ‘Emotional Mastery: Toolkit for Success’ explains brilliantly about different emotions we all go through in life and how to tackle those emotions logically.

While Dr. Navana Kundu succeeds in explaining the importance of emotional intelligence in this book, the chapters in the book are easy yet relatable to understand. There are eight chapters in total, where the author has shared valuable lessons about emotions playing a crucial role in achieving success. As the book dives deep into explaining how emotions shape one’s life, Dr. Navana makes her readers understand the pattern of the emotional cycle. “It is about identifying, knowing, being aware, healing, controlling and thereby mastering different emotions be successful”, the author revealed.

The chapters in the book begin with the stories of Dr. Navana’s personal and professional life which gives an insight into the author achieving success by mastering her emotions. Calling her life a rollercoaster journey, she says that we all go through different phases of emotions before becoming successful. Keeping the readers engaged, there are inspiring stories coupled with impactful quotes that will boost their emotional quotient.

Among various other aspects, the highlight of this book is the Healing Triad that consists of three levels - The 7-Step Emotions Breakthrough Formula, Inner Child Healing and the Science of Energy Diet. All these levels are covered extensively that takes readers into the depth of emotions and how to master them through different tactics. As the book transcends the journey towards excellence, it helps people in understanding how to control emotions and build a healthy mindset. Going by this valuable book, it would not be wrong to say that the author has weaved magic with her golden words about emotions and their impact on life.

If you are someone who pays minute attention to emotions, this book is an encyclopedia and definitely, a must-read. To be the master of your emotions, buy the book from Amazon and witness your life-changing moment like never before. To know more about Dr. Navana Kundu, head to her official website www.drnavanakundu.com.



