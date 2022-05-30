Monday, May 30, 2022
Bollywood Filmmaker Mr. Deepanshu Gogia Became Singer, Says Career Should Be Our Passion

He began his career as a singer in January of this year and started working over his debut song. With months of his immense hardwork he finally made his debut as a singer recently with the soulful song 'Sapne.'

Mr. Deepanshu Gogia, Bollywood Filmmaker

Updated: 30 May 2022 2:54 pm

Deepanshu Gogia is a young Indian filmmaker and artist. He founded Grapple Studios, a video production company that has been working successfully in Bollywood for many years. The company specializes in providing solutions for film and music video pre-production, production, and post-production.

Deepanshu's early live was very normal and common like any young Indian kid. He was born into a modest Punjabi family of Delhi, India, where his father was a finance manager, a mother who is homemaker and with a younger sibling. 

He began his career as a singer in January of this year and started working over his debut song. With months of his immense hardwork he finally made his debut as a singer recently with the soulful song 'Sapne.' The song was launched recently in the second week of May 2022.  Sapne is now available on all streaming platforms, including JioSavan and Spotify.

Deepanshu is a verified singer on all music streaming platforms, and his latest and first ever song is on its way to becoming a hit.

Deepanshu's company Grapple Studios became a huge success after many years of hard work, even various popular music labels such as T-Series, ApniDhun, and many more have collaborated with the company.

Deepanshu got the biggest boost when everyone around him recognised his soulful voice and advised him to pursue singing, and as we can clearly see, he made the right decision.

Sapne by Deepanshu Gogia is a song that includes soft and engaging music as well as some of the best lyrics. Even if you've only heard it once, the song keeps playing on loop and gets stuck in your brain. Its tune and melody are so appealing that no one can stop humming it.

"First Impression Is The Last Impression," as the saying goes, and Deepanshu's first impression is now serving as a stepping stone for his overall growth and success as a singer and an artist. 

He also says that, "We must turn our career into where our passion lies, and in that way everyone will be happy with whatever they are doing in life; because at the end we have to ask ourselves am I happy with what I am doing? If the answer is yes then it's great but if it's no then we have to search for our passion and turn it into some or the other way into a carreer."

https://instagram.com/deepanshugogia?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

