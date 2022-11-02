Bitcoin Price Prediction – Is BTC A Good Investment Now?   

Bitcoin is a revolutionary digital currency that has gained immense popularity. Unlike traditional currencies controlled by the central bank, BTC is embedded in a decentralized peer-to-peer network that allows users to transfer funds safely and without intermediaries.

However, despite Bitcoin’s popularity, it has remained volatile over the years, and traders continue to wonder if Bitcoin is a good investment now. In this article, we’ll take an in-depth look at Bitcoin’s performance over the years to help you determine if it is a good investment now.

We’ll also explore the best cryptocurrencies to buy that’ll make a good investment for traders like D2T, IMPT, RIA, and TAMA. So on that note, let’s dive in.

Is Bitcoin a Good Investment? An Overview

To determine if Bitcoin is a good investment, you must consider its performance over the years. This crypto pride itself as the most decentralized coin in the crypto market. It is also beginning to gain traction as Bitcoin gold. This is because of its fixed supply and immutable nature.

This means governments do not have a say in how it operates and how you can use the coin. This also makes BTC resilient against fraud and manipulation since its value isn’t dependent on any organization.

There’s a total supply of 21 million BTC in circulation, which differs from fiat currencies that banks and governments can inflate at will. So it is distinctive and a form of monetary freedom. But even with such fundamentals, one has to wonder if Bitcoin is still a smart crypto investment.

Before purchasing crypto, it’s essential to know its past price action. This would give you a better idea of its performance in the future. For example, Bitcoin officially launched in 2009 and traded at $0 for most of the year until July 2010, when the team sold it for $0.0008. By August 2010, it was sold for $0.08.

It began to make global headlines in 2017 when it reached an all-time high of $20,000 and also in November 201, when it hit a value of $69,000. However, Bitcoin entered a bear market in 2022 and has been trading at a low of $19,000 with no signs of a significant pullback.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

To learn if bitcoin is a good investment, it’s crucial to note that Bitcoin price predictions are only speculative. However, they’re educated and guessed based on technical and fundamental analysis.

Year Minimum Price Maximum Price 2022 $22,596.54 $24,273.42 2023 33,533.78 $39,312.09 2024 $47,722.92 $58,997.83 2025 $68,504.11 $83,328.88

Most crypto analysts believe crypto will eventually make it out of the bear market and go up in 2023. However, it might not be able to reach its all-time high of $69,000 in 2023 and instead will be valued at $33,533.78 - $39,312.09. On the other hand, Bitcoin might reach over $80,000 by 2025, except for a bear market hit.

Is Bitcoin a Good Investment?

Bitcoin is the most successful cryptocurrency and gained traction faster than other coins. This means that there are chances it could regain its value. However, note that BTC value is determined by inherent scarcity. Just like God, it is limited, and only a finite supply of BTC can be mined and traded, which means as demand grows, the price will rise once more.

However, note that new coins are appearing with more potential and are drawing investors’ attention. As demand for Bitcoin wanes, so will its value. These alternative cryptos have a higher potential of exploding by 50x and make for a worthwhile investment.

Best Alternative Cryptos to Buy

There is a current bear market in the crypto space, and although there are negative sides to it, one benefit is that solid crypto assets are available to buy at a discount. Below are four crypto options with the highest potential you should consider now.

1. Dash 2 Trade (D2T) – The Number One Crypto Analytics and Intelligence Platform

2. IMPT – Eco-Friendly Coin for Earning Rewards and Burning Carbon Credits

3. Calvaria (RIA) – Best Crypto Game with Low Fees and Crypto Staking

4. Tamadoge (TAMA) – Trending Coins to Buy After IEO Pump

5. MetaBlaze – New Crypto Project Offering Unique Rewards

Full Review of the Best Cryptos to Buy

These coins are the best investment right now and are the best way to approach the present bear market and make profits. With this in mind, below is a review of the 4 hottest cryptos to buy now.

1. Dash 2 Trade – The Number One Crypto Analytics and Intelligence

This crypto project focuses on developing a platform with several tools traders and investors can use. It is in the first stage of its presale and has raised over 600,000, which is surprising considering the bear market. The native token D2T is used to govern the Dash 2 Trade ecosystem and comes with a 0% tax.

The Dash 2 Trade platform offers many high-tech tools like metric trackers, automated trading and scoring of ICOs, and new presales. It is sold at a value of $0.0476 in its first presale stage and will increase with the second and third stages. With this in mind, this is the best time to buy this crypto token.

2. IMPT – Eco-Friendly Coin for Earning Rewards and Burning Carbon Credits

This project performed essentially well with the presale funding. It is a blockchain-based platform that allows business and individuals to offset their carbon impact. The purpose is to help the environment and let everyone have the chance to make a difference.

This coin allows customers to earn carbon credits every time they shop online. They can also buy directly from the platform. IMPT tokenize carbon credits so that clients can get them as NFTs. IMPT tokens are the most sustainable cryptocurrency, and you can purchase them within minutes when you sign up on the IMPT platform.

3. Calvaria (RIA) – Trending Coins to Buy After IEO Pump

This is one of the crypto projects that offers two native coins as rewards. It is a play-to-earn card game that offers the RIA token to players. Players can then use these tokens to maintain economic stability on the network.

Players have to purchase an NFT deck of cards using the RIA token, and the platform also rewards players with the tokens when they win tournaments. In addition, the RIA tokens are tradable on exchanges and come with 0% sales tax. This makes them the best option for traders and investors.

4. Tamadoge (TAMA) – Trending Coins to Buy After IEO Pump

Tamadoge is a web3 project that’s popular for its long-term development plans. It focuses on a play-to-earn crypto game that allows players to mint a virtual pet NFT through the Ethereum blockchain. It is one of the best emerging cryptos due to its stunning presale phase.

This coin raised $19 million in less than eight weeks by selling out its presale allocation before schedule. It is currently being offered on OKX and has reached an all-time high of $0.089, which is 300% past its listing price.

5. MetaBlaze – New Crypto Project Offering Unique Rewards

Meta Blaze is a new project that's almost sold out during the presale stage. This project needs more than $600,000 to reach its $4 million hard cap. The project combines NFT ownership and play-to-earn gaming, which makes it unique.

It also stands out because they hand out rewards in other cryptos. Instead of distributing rewards to winners in its native MBLZ token, players can earn rewards in Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, and BNB. However, despite its potential, the P2E sector hasn’t caught fire, with gamers complaining of minimal prizes and boring games.

However, the platform is working on this by offering bigger and better prizes and two crypto games.

Conclusion

This article comprehensively answers the question of if Bitcoin is a good investment now. In addition, we’ve explored its price history and predicted the coin’s future.

That said, there are many other worthwhile coins you can invest in. For example, TAMA, IMPT, RIA, and D2T have strong use cases and can outperform Bitcoin by a huge margin.

