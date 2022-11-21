Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bitcoin Is Pumping! FTX Implosion Leads To Aggressive BTC Accumulation

Whether you considering yourself a crypto insider or not, it's very likely that you have heard all about the FTX implosion. The company basically disintegrated overnight, taking the value of the FTT token to basically nothing, and leading many investors to be very wary of certain altcoins that were available on the exchange.

There have been many ripple effects already felt in the crypto world from this, and there are many more likely to come in the near future. One that is predicted to happen is that Bitcoin will be pumping, as the FTX implosion may lead to aggressive BTC accumulation.

Below, we'll take a look at a price forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) as well as some warning signs that all investors should look out for.

At the same time, we'll present four other new crypto projects that are much safer and smarter investment choices for crypto traders. These are Dash 2 Trade (D2T), RobotEra (TARO) , IMPT and Calvaria (RIA) .

Bitcoin Price Forecast

There are many people who believe that Bitcoin will be a strong investment for the future, especially in the wake of the FTX implosion.

Below is a Bitcoin price forecast on where the value could go in the next few years.

Year Expected low Expected high 2022 $16,768 $18.064 2025 $48,965 $58,969 2030 $290,600 $348,777

If these predictions hold true, Bitcoin could increase in value by roughly 192% between the end of 2022 and 2025. Then, from 2025 to 2030, it could increase in value by about another 493%. That certainly would be a welcome development for any investor who jumps in on Bitcoin now at its price of about $16,493 as of November 16.

However, there are many warnings that crypto investors should heed before they dump all their money in Bitcoin.

First, while the FTX implosion is certainly convincing crypto investors to opt for bigger players in the market like BTC, it's not like the market hasn't experienced something like this in the past. In other words, Bitcoin has been around for a while and is very large, meaning its value is typically not affected too much by developments with other cryptos and exchanges.

What's more, Bitcoin has been on a deep dive in value for much of the last year. In the past 12 months, as of November 16, Bitcoin has lost 72.56% of its value. While not too many people predict that it will drop significantly from its current mark around $16,500, there's nothing that says it won't.

That's why many crypto investors are turning toward some newer crypto projects that have the potential to pump returns at much higher rates than Bitcoin. We'll discuss four of the best projects below.

Dash 2 Trade Helping Traders Make Smarter Decisions

Crypto traders are ecstatic to hear about the launch of Dash 2 Trade (D2T), a new crypto trading signals platform that's providing outstanding data and insights so crypto traders can make more informed decisions. In addition to buy and sell signals and predictions, Dash 2 Trade allows users to see social analytics, so they can follow what's being talked about online.

The platform provides a great way to connect users so they can learn different tips from each other, and then incorporate them into their own strategies. It provides a back-testing feature and even offers weekly prediction contests where users can earn impressive rewards.

Dash 2 Trade is set to be listed on LBank after all of its presales have ended, which adds a ton of legitimacy and clout to the project. D2T is currently almost done its Presale Stage 3, so hurry and invest before another price increase.

RobotEra Enabling Users' Creativity

RobotEra (TARO) is a new sandbox-like planet-rebuilding universe that's enabling the creativity of users everywhere. On the metaverse platform, users become a robot, manage land and help to create entirely new worlds. Users can then connect with each other, invite companions to their worlds and create an unlimited amount of NFT communities.

The entire universe runs on the $TARO token, which results in the value of it increasing a lot over time as more and more worlds are created. RobotEra just began its Presale Stage 1, but it's forecast to sell out quick, so act now.

IMPT Making the World a Better Place to Live

IMPT is a new impactful carbon offset program where individuals, businesses, organizations and even governments can buy, sell and retire carbon credits directly. By bringing carbon offsets to the blockchain, IMPT is decentralizing the process, making it transparent and preventing against fraud and double counting.

It has also partnered with thousands of international brands, all of which will dedicate a certain percentage of their sales through the platform to eco-friendly projects that IMPT has vetted. All of this is essential in building a more sustainable world, as carbon offset credits are a crucial part of net zero emissions.

IMPT is currently about halfway through Presale Stage 2, with a price increase set at the next stage.

Calvaria Changing P2E Gaming Forever

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is a new exciting P2E battle card game that with a unique twist in how it plans to attract and then retain new crypto gamers. This is being done through the usage of a free-to-play version, where inexperienced crypto gamers can get a hands-on look at how P2E works.

When they play the free version, gamers will see how much they would have earned if they purchased the NFT deck of cards. They'll then be more likely to switch over to the crypto version, and continue to increase the value of their NFTs because they love the game.

Calvaria blew through its first three presale stages and is already 85% sold out of its Presale Stage 4 tokens. So, don't delay any more before buying this great new crypto project.

Avoid the Allure of BTC and Buy These Four Cryptos Instead

The FTX implosion might lead to aggressive BTC accumulation, but it would be smart to avoid the allure of Bitcoin. There are many risks to pumping BTC, even though most believe it will have a bright future.

Instead, crypto traders should make savvy investments in new crypto projects Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra, IMPT and Calvaria.

