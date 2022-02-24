Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Binance Futures Referral Code: Create Account & Save Maximum On Future Fees

Binance's success boils down to two major factors. Firstly, a profitable business model with profitable fees for crypto traders and secondly, an extremely competent management/executive team.

Binance Futures Referral Code

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 6:45 pm

Looking for a Binance Futures Referral Code? Enter CREATEACCOUNT to get the best sign-up bonus that Binance has.

Direct link: https://www.binance.com/en/futures/ref/createaccount

Few cryptocurrency exchanges can match up to what Binance has achieved since it was first launched by Changpeng Zhao in 2017. In less than a year after its launch, the exchange had managed to amass over 10 million users and is currently one of the topmost exchanges in terms of the trading volume.

What makes Binance so good? Well, security and trustworthiness aside, Binance's success boils down to two major factors: first, a profitable business model with profitable fees for crypto traders, second, an extremely competent management/executive team, and lastly a Binance referral code: “CreateAccount”, that enables users to claim rewards and bonuses.

What is the Binance Referral Code?
The Binance referral code is "CreateAccount"
This code will get you upwards to 45% discount on trading fees
The Binance referral code: "CreateAccount" is one of the most profitable referral codes out there given that it comes with trading discounts and commissions designed to appeal even to beginners.

How to Use Binance Referral Code

To use the Binance referral code: CreateAccount, first sign up for an account with Binance using the link above, then complete KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements and verify your account.
During the account signup process, you will receive a pop-up for you to enter the referral code: "CreateAccount." Be sure to also set up a high-quality password for your account's security as well as 2-factor authentication.
Once you are done, your account will be ready for trading. Simply log in and click on your profile icon in the top right corner of the exchange's website and click 'Invite Friends' with the Binance referrer code: CreateAccount
This will take you to a new page where you can create and copy your referral code to be shared with friends for a 45% trading fee discount – easy money!

Earning more with the Binance Referral Program
Referral programs are nothing new, however, the Binance Referral Program is one of the few out there with the most perks. As a participant, Binance will allow you to earn a commission for every trader you bring onboard through the referral code. There is also an incentive for participants holding Binance's BNB token with a 40% bonus that applies to those who hold a minimum of 500 BNB tokens in their wallets. Participants with less than 500 BNB in their wallets will receive a 20% commission on trading fees.

Conclusion
When it comes to crypto trading, Binance is leading the pack given that it has the most trading volume and features a plethora of decentralized finance inventions such as staking and yield farming as well as DeFi lending. Binance even has its blockchain network called Binance Smart Chain (BSC) which is designed for dapps such as PancakeSwap. For anyone looking to get started, Binance offers the best option with incentives and rewards that will make crypto trading easy and profitable from the start. The good news is that with the Binance referral code: "CreateAccount" the referrer and the referral both earn a commission as well as discounts on their trades which is a win-win for everyone. Get started with your first trade and benefit from the worlds biggest crypto exchange.


 

Outlook Newsletters

