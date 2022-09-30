Big Eyes Coin Breaks $3 Million Barrier In Presale Eyeing To Reach $50 Million Mark Amid Growing Concerns Over Ethereum's Merge

A mid-tier storm has swept the crypto world, forcing the overall market's capitalization to go just under the $1 trillion mark, according to coinmarketcap. The rising inflation, coupled with the war in Europe, were among other catalysts that pushed back the seemingly recovering market conditions to its crypto winter status quo.

However, in the wake of this rising storm, there was one project, Big Eyes Coin, that, against all odds, sustained all the major blowbacks and is currently looking to dominate the crypto scenery. In today's editorial, we will see how this project will maintain its steady pace amid the growing concerns over Ethereum's Merge. Let's dive in.

Big Eyes Coin: Meme Coin With Limitless Potential

There are several reasons why Big Eyes Coin resonates with the crypto flock. First and foremost, the dog-themed meme coins are yesterday's news, with the market currently flooded with numerous copycats (pun intended). The latest example of the Tomadoge project exemplifies that this pernicious trend has outstayed its initial welcoming, and the community is ready to embrace novel aesthetics. And since Big Eyes Coin has already raised more than $3 million, it is safe to assume that the cute anime-inspired cat, the project's flagman, echoes public preferences considerably.

In addition, the team behind Big Eyes Coin understands that nowadays, most crypto projects disperse their attention, trying to be everything simultaneously, diving into various crypto domains. But the Big Eyes Coin has chosen a different path concentrating specifically on DeFi and NFTs, two of the most lucrative crypto niches up to date. With NFTs, the project is set to release cute JPEGs that holders can use to access the community's private events. To ensure maximum liquidity to the project's native token BIG, soon it is expected to be released on Uniswap, one of the most prominent decentralized protocols for swapping your favorite crypto hustle-free.

Finally, the innovative marketing strategy that makes this project stand out, where the preservation of marine life and charity donations are part of the Big Eyes Coin's core objective. A sense of unity and solidarity will help the fans around the project to build a strong community, which has always been the founding pillar of any meme coin. Big Eyes Coin has nearly completed its second presale stage, so if you want to diversify your portfolio, this token should be on your radar before it is too late to purchase BIG.

Was Ethereum's Merge A Successful Endeavor?

Around two years ago, the Ethereum crowd was cheering in joy, anticipating an upgrade that was supposed not only to make ETH ultrasound money - a value proposition arguably stronger than BTC - but also to ensure a prosperous future of the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization for many years two come. Fast forward to the present moment, and even the strongest Ethereum believers are not sure that the chosen path to move from Proof-of-Work (PoF) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) was the right one. Although this transition was sound in terms of making the Ethereum network much greener and more sustainable in the future, there were potentially some major pitfalls.

Namely, some venerable crypto influencers on Twitter pondered the aforementioned rhetoric as being cynical with little to zero care about the environment in the first place. And Gary Gensler, head of SEC, coming to take names and labeling Ethereum as security after the Merge did not really help the situation in any meaningful way. On the contrary, it made things worse on the public opinion front, with the price of ETH plummeting to the $1380 barrier at the time of writing, which is much lower than initially expected.

While the Merge itself was a display of impeccable technical genius and competence, synonymous with changing gear on a Formula 1 car while going 300 km per hour and being on fire, so we're told at least. Undoubtedly a groundbreaking achievement in research and development, but can we take this rhetoric for granted or with a grain of salt? Some experts believe that most of the upgrade's features were already in place, existing on Ethereum's sidechains appendages to the flagship network that uses different validation methods—such as Polygon.

Moreover, it is difficult to avoid thinking that after the Merge, if you don't have the minimum amount to stake independently—32 ETH, around $42,500 and dropping at the time of writing— you have to stake via centralized exchanges like Binance. This effectively means putting the majority of ETH on a corporate exchange with a single point of failure that could result in the network's liquidation from external forces; so much for decentralization, folks. Considering everything, it is unclear what the future holds for the "world's supercomputer", but it looks like Ethereum might have outsmarted itself.

What To Make Of It

Amid the growing concerns over the soundness of Merge and the general sentiment of anxiety among major investors, the crypto market is in distress, with seemingly no positive developments any time soon. In light of this, Big Eyes Coin, a project that does not take itself too seriously, is maybe the kind of levity we all need to survive this crypto winter, which, judging by the current state of affairs, might take much longer than expected.

