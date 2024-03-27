The Pros and Cons of Bet365 Casino

There are many reasons why you should consider using Bet365.

The platform has such high trust and respect that you should not doubt using it. For the most part, though, our opinions of Bet365 tend to revolve around their quality of delivery.

Bet365 provides an exceptional range of games, similar to most Singapore online casino options.

On top of that, the platform has such a long history that new games are always added. User promotions are very good, too, making Bet365 a great online casino in Singapore that can be used for the long term. Some of the things that we love most about Bet365 include:

A great selection of games in the live casino, slot game, and lottery industry

Exceptional promotions, including a 150% welcome bonus and regular promotions

Partnerships with big-name companies mean the games on offer are excellent

Friendly and easy-to-use customer support methods that make it easy to get assistance

Mobile app and website are both extremely accessible on all kinds of devices, mobile or desktop

Regularly adds new content to the games collection to help give users even more choice

A varied range of payment methods, including PayPal, Google Pay, and Apple Pay

Accepts a lot of cryptocurrencies now, too, which never used to be the case

Rapid withdrawal speeds that can see money withdrawn in around 10 minutes to 2 hours

However, while there are many things that we love about Bet365 and would recommend it for those reasons, there are also some things about the platform that we take issue with. Some of the problems that we would recommend you think about when deciding whether or not Bet365 is for you include:

Bet365 is technically not legal to play in Singapore; you will need to use a VPN to gain access

Payment methods can be less varied and accessible when playing from Singapore

Customer support can take some time to get a response to you

The variety of online casino and live casino games is not as diverse as found in Asian-facing casinos

Wagering requirements on many of the promotions they run can be pretty convoluted

A lack of promotions on the mobile app, which is a rarity for most online casino platforms

We recommend that anyone who is thinking of making Bet365 their primary Singapore online casino consider the above.

For one, you must remember that to play on Bet365 in Singapore, you must use a VPN; the platform does not permit Singaporean players to sign up locally.

However, the benefits of playing on Bet365 outweigh the cons, though arguably not as much as those of other platforms like BK8.

Want to know more about why we recommend Bet365 as an online casino in Singapore? Then, read on to find a detailed overview of what we like about Bet365 based on the main categories that matter.

Detailed Overview of Bet365 by Category

There are many reasons to consider trying Bet365 as your go-to online casino in Singapore. If you are happy to use a VPN to access your online casino, Bet365 is a great quality choice. However, as we will point out below, it is not perfect.

There are many things to like about Bet365, though, which we want to focus on. However, we also raise some issues about Bet365 in comparison with some of the other top-class Singapore online casinos.

1. User Interface and Experience 7.5/10

The first thing to note about Bet365 is that you cannot legally play it in Singapore. It is an online casino that requires you to sign up and play it using a VPN. For some, that might be a dealbreaker, and it does hurt the user experience as it is simply another step you need to follow to play your games.

That does not detract from the fact that, on desktop and mobile, Bet365 is very easy to use indeed. It is a platform with a distinctive style, using a bright mint green colour and yellow and white as its primary colour scheme. This looks great on both desktop and mobile, with a slick and minimalist approach to design. Advertisements and the like will appear, but the site's quality is great.

Another big benefit is the loading speeds between pages on the website and app. This is one of the many reasons we like Bet365; if you could sign up without a VPN, it would score higher.

Unlike BK8, which is accessible for Singaporean players as it is based in Asia, Bet365 needs you to be creative in how you get logged in to play. In general, though, the quality of the layout and the performance that the website and app provide create a very positive user experience.

There is a reason Bet365 is so well-liked, but compared to BK8, it might be fair to say that BK8's striking blue/orange livery stands out a bit more. And you don’t need to use a VPN to play—that is a bonus.

2. Customer Service and Support 7.5/10

Bet365's customer support is very good, but they can be quite slow to respond—yes, even on live chat. If you run into a problem with your account when using Bet365, they should be able to fix it. You might be quite disappointed if you are looking for a quick resolution.

The lack of local Singaporean support also lets down the quality of customer support. This means that you might find it hard to resolve some problems and risk losing your account because you are not supposed to be playing on Bet365 from Singapore.

Generally, though, live chat and email support are friendly and easy to use. Support quality is high, but quantity needs to be improved due to the slow response times.

Compared to BK8, though, where support is local, quick to respond, and available for live chat, it would be hard to say that Bet365 has the best support of the two platforms. In general, BK8 has beaten Bet365 in customer support.

3. Licence and Security 9/10

A licence from the Gibraltar Gambling Commission covers Bet365. This is one of the most sought-after licences in the online casino gaming scene, though it is less regularly used in Singapore due to the European-facing nature of Gibraltar as a nation. However, the licensing of Bet365 is beyond reproach. The company has been around for 20 years, ensuring you have no reason to doubt its quality.

Another factor to add is that Bet365 is very conscious of user safety. The platform uses high-end encryption to secure payment and personal data. Regarding information security, they do not take risks with your data and ensure everything is properly secured behind a top-class security network.

BK8 is the same, with an outstanding level of security provided. BK8 is licensed by the Government of Curacao, a high-level attribution that should give you extra confidence in their credibility. BK8 has been around for years, like Bet365, and would not have survived so long if the product was not up to standard. With that in mind, there is no reason to doubt either Bet365 or BK8 regarding security.

4. Bet365 Bonus and Promotion 6/10

Bet365 offers some great bonus and promotion programs that are worth noting. We never lose sight of the importance of high-quality promotions, and Bet365 does not disappoint. They offer a 150% welcome bonus to new players, which is a nice bonus. However, the bad news is that, as a player in Singapore, you cannot play on Bet365 and use the promotions.

They are designed for a Western audience, meaning that Singaporean players cannot make the most of that wonderful opportunity. For that reason alone, we would say that Bet365 is far behind the likes of BK8.

BK8 offers a higher welcome bonus of 288%, lower wagering requirements, and, crucially, allows players in Singapore to benefit from its bonus program. This can provide you with a great welcome bonus of just SGD50, which is one of the best in the business.

If you are looking for long-term value for money, Bet365 is not the right option due to a lack of access for Singapore players. If you are playing elsewhere in the world, though, Bet365 offers a great and welcome bonus program. For Singaporean players, though, BK8 wins hands down.

5. Casino Gaming Options 8/10

The variety of games at any casino in Singapore is very important, and Bet365 is no different. The platform, though mostly known for its sportsbook and sports betting, has a solid online casino offering. They have some great games to pick from and have built a strong connection with some big-name providers on the market, such as NetEnt, Play’n Go, and Playtech.

Most of the games available on Bet365 are that you have likely seen elsewhere. There is not much on offer here regarding variety or exclusive games.

Instead, Bet365 focuses mainly on offering a good selection of reputable providers with a history of making good games.

However, when compared to BK8, we would be honest and say that BK8 has them beaten hands down. Not only does Bet365 not offer extra Asian-facing games like fishing, but it does not have many exclusives.

BK8, by contrast, has a great range of exclusive games, all of which offer an easy way to play games you might not find elsewhere. They have good partnerships with companies like Next Spin and bespoke live games provided by Evolution Gaming. So, there is much to like about both platforms—but, in our view, Bet365 loses out to BK8 due to the lack of exclusive gaming options.

6. Payment Options and Speed of Payouts 7/10

Everyone wants to be able to transfer money into and out of their online casino account without any hassle. Well, Bet365 makes that easy. They provide easy ways to access your money, and withdrawals tend to take 10 minutes to 2 hours.

However, Bet365 players from Singapore might need to convert their currency first, or they could be banned. This obviously means that your money is not going to go as far as it did in the past. Conversions mean you get less bang for your buck than off-platforms that accept SGD. You can make payments using methods like bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and eWallets.

BK8, by contrast, is happy to take SGD as a means of payment as it is based in Asia. Therefore, you should have no problem making a payment with BK8. Whether you use methods like bank transfer, eWallets, or even cryptocurrency, getting money in and out with BK8 is easy.

In terms of ease of access for Singapore online casino gamers, Bet365 loses out to BK8. By no means are the payment methods at Bet365 bad—they are varied and suitable for most players.

Conclusion

When evaluating Bet365, it would be fair to say this is a fun but flawed casino brand. There is a lot to like and potential within Bet365. It is not perfect, though, mainly because you cannot access it (legitimately) in Singapore.

In terms of international acclaim and respect, though, there is a reason why Bet365 has been going for 20+ years – it has a reputation that matches its output quality.

We highly recommend that if you are happy to use a VPN, you give Bet365 a shot as soon as possible. It might not be perfect or easily accessible, but the quality is there in abundance when you finally get logged in.

If you are happy to use a VPN, there is no reason not to give Bet365 a chance. Once you are logged in and playing, Bet365 is a great alternative to many of the Singapore online casinos.

Bet365 vs. BK8 - Which Online Casino is Better?