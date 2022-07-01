Best Vegan CBD Gummies for 2022 reviewed

Vegan CBD gummies can make a perfect addition to your health and wellbeing routine. CBD sweets and gummies are increasingly in popularity due to their ease of use and range of tasty flavors. They can be carried around with you discreetly while you go about your day-to-day business. If you're looking for a fun and delicious way to get your daily dose of CBD then cannabidiol gummies could be a great option for you.

Below are the best vegan CBD gummies currently on the market.

JustCBD Vegan CBD Gummies

Total CBD content: 300 mg

CBD per gummy: Approx 10mg of CBD Per Bear

These, all natural, CBD infused gummies make a tasty day time treat wherever you are. Made using 100% real fruit juice and pure organic cane sugar. They are gluten-free, non-GMO, gelatine-free and cholesterol-free offering you the perfect healthy snack. They’re currently available in 300 mg bags, with 1000 mg jars coming soon!

All JustCBD products have been third-party tested to ensure the best possible quality and accurate potency of CBD. The hemp used to create these cannabidiol gummies is sourced from organic hemp farms located in the USA.

These vegan CBD gummies come in a variety of flavors including Dragon Fruit, Exotic Fruit, Strawberry Champagne and Mixed Fruit.

BUY VEGAN CBD GUMMIES FROM JUSTCBD (WITH DISCOUNT)

Sunday Scaries Vegan AF CBD Gummies

Total CBD content: 200 mg per bottle

CBD per gummy: 10 mg of broad spectrum CBD

Sunday Scaries have created these vegan CBD gummies to help relieve stress and quiet your mind. Each jar contains 20 gummies with 10 mg of broad spectrum CBD in each gummy, as well as added B12 and D3 vitamins.

Vegans can rest assured that these CBD edibles are cruelty-free with no gelatin or animal products used.

These hemp gummies come in a sour gum drop flavor to tantalize your taste buds.

Buy Sunday Scaries vegan gummies here

Pure Balance Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Total CBD content: 450mg of Full Spectrum CBD

CBD per gummy: 15 mg of CBD

Pure Hemp Botanicals have specifically formulated these vegan gummies to help combat daily stress and balance your mood. Each gummy contains 15 mg of full spectrum CBD, helping you to feel more calm and relaxed.

These cannabidiol gummies are 100% vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO. They source their pure, high quality hemp from organic hemp farms in Colorado. All of the CBD products on the Pure Hemp Botanicals website have been third-party tested.

They come in assorted fruit flavors to suit all tastes. It recommends on their website to take one gummy up to three times per day.

Buy Pure Hemp Botanicals vegan gummies here

Premium Magic Tropical Mix Vegan Gummies

Total CBD content: 200 mg of CBD & 800 mg of Delta-8

CBD per gummy: 5 mg CBD & 20 mg Delta-8

The Premium Magic vegan gummies contain full-spectrum CBD including Delta-8, also known as Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Each gummy contains 0.3% THC or less to comply with federal laws.

On their website it recommends having one gummy per day as they are high strength CBD sweets. Premium Magic only uses high-quality organic hemp for their CBD products. All items are lab tested.

These CBD infused gummies come in three different tropical flavors including pineapple, watermelon and blue raspberry.

Buy Premium Magic vegan CBD gummies here

CBDfx Original Mixed Berry Vegan Gummies

Total CBD content: 1500 mg

CBD per gummy: 25 mg of broad-spectrum CBD

CBDfx creates a whole range of vegan-friendly CBD edibles. All of the hemp gummies are organic and vegan. The gummies are also free from gluten, solvents, corn syrup and artificial colors or sweeteners. Each gummy contains 25 mg of broad-spectrum CBD. According to the website the recommended dose is two gummies at a time, equating to 50 mg of CBD per serving.

CBDfx only uses organic hemp from hemp farms located in the USA. These CBD oil gummies come in a natural mixed berry flavor. Other flavors available on their website include berry buzz, lemon dream, magic melon and apple cider vinegar.

What are vegan CBD gummies?

Vegan CBD gummies are the same as other CBD gummies but without any animal or animal by-products in them. Non-vegan CBD gummies are normally made using gelatin which is an animal by-product. Gelatin is a protein that is obtained by boiling together the skin, ligaments, tendons and bones of an animal, normally pigs or cows. Vegan CBD gummies are made with a gelatin substitute such as Agar Agar, pectin or carrageenan.

How many vegan gummies should I take?

The amount of cannabidiol gummies you decide to take will depend on a few different factors including whether your body is used to CBD, your weight and your individual body makeup. Always read the advice label on the CBD gummies you buy for recommendations. It’s widely advised to start with a small dose and work your way up to larger doses over a set period of time.

How long does it take for CBD gummies to start working?

Any CBD product that is eaten will take slightly longer to work compared to other methods of taking CBD such as vaping. This is due to the fact that the CBD has to work its way through your digestive system before it can enter your bloodstream. There is no set time frame for this but you should generally start to feel the effects within 30 - 60 minutes after ingesting the CBD.

How long do the effects of CBD gummies last?

The effects can last for anywhere between 2 - 6 hours depending on the individual and how many gummies they have taken. It’s also important to note that CBD can stay in your system for several days.

Are CBD sweets and CBD edibles legal?

As long as the CBD product contains 0.3% THC or less it is legal by federal law. In 2018 the Farm Bill removed hemp as a legal definition of marijuana. This means any hemp-derived product with 0.3% THC or less is federally legal. Any CBD products containing more than 0.3% THC are illegal. Always check individual state laws before traveling to ensure compliance.

