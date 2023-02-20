Best THC Gummies In 2023: Top 5 Brands Of Weed Edibles To Buy Online

Once the work is done and you're at home, you might feel so wound up that you're unsure what to do. You might turn on the TV or your computer, but your mind won't calm down.

A moment such as this calls for a delicious, natural THC gummy to help you calm your nerves and relax, melting the stress and anxiety away. You can do this with these delicious five brands we will be featuring in our article today.

These THC gummies are priced affordably and get shipped out quickly from warehouses across the country. So, you could be feeling relief by the end of next week or sooner if you order today.

Let’s get started- the top five THC gummy brands on the internet.

Top 5 THC Gummies To Buy In 2023

Exhale Wellness - Overall Best THC Gummies; Editor’s Choice BudPop - Strongest THC Gummies In Different Flavors Hollyweed CBD - Highly Potent Delta 8 THC Gummies Cheef Botanicals - Premium Quality THC Edibles 3Chi - Affordable Vegan THC Gummies

#1. Exhale Wellness : Overall Best THC Gummies; Editor’s Choice

Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is a brand fully committed to getting you the best products for a healthy lifestyle with hemp. The Exhale Wellness company motto says, "Nature is the Key." So, all their hemp items are made with natural, clean ingredients.

The brand is customer-centric, as you can see from these top-shelf gummies they make.

Moreover, the hemp used to make these great products comes from Colorado. The state is one of the finest places to grow hemp, and Exhale Wellness works with organic farmers there to create the products you’ll love to buy.

The brand began its journey back in 2016 when the founders decided they needed to fill the gap in the industry- the gap being defective hemp items with unclear ingredients/hemp sources/extraction methods.

This group set out to offer only the best stuff. As a result, their product line has grown to include HHC, Delta-8, CBD, and delta-9.

You can place the order by clicking on the official website, and each order is shipped free. Plus, all orders are backed up with their 30-days money-back guarantee.

Features

Exhale Wellness makes different hemp products using delta 8. You can find edibles, disposable carts, capsules, pre-rolls, and other fantastic items.

Exhale’s thc gummies are arguably their most popular type. Customers love the exotic fruit flavors, which are made using natural flavorings.

The gummies come in two potencies. You can enjoy 25mg per gummy or 50mg in every gummy. The latter is for those with severe aches and pains/anxiety and should only be bought by experienced users.

The gummies come in airtight containers for freshness and provide you with about a 1-month supply of relief. You'll find easy instructions for dosing written on the bottle as well.

The gummies are made using pectin, not gelatin. Ergo, they are ideal for vegans.

The gummies are put to the test with a third-party lab to ensure they're clean and free of contaminants. You'll find results on their website, as the brand cares about transparency.

Pros

Top-quality THC gummies

Natural, safe ingredients

Vegan-safe and non-GMO

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Ships free

Cons

Only can be bought online

Customer Reviews

Exhale Wellness is praised among buyers because the products are of the highest quality. They love the great taste and variety of flavors. Of course, they love that you don't taste the hemp, but the natural juices used to flavor these treats are spot-on and delicious.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop : Highly Potent Delta 8 THC Gummies

BudPop

Young but hardworking is how we'll describe the folks behind the Budpop brand. Budpop only started it in 2021, but they've already shown the public they mean business.

Budpop’s primary focus is making the finest quality delta-8 THC products for everyone to enjoy, and this has scored them a brand reputation like no other, pushing them to the top of the best THC brands online.

The company has recently expanded its product line to include CBD and HHC and will include more cannabinoids in the future.

They're based in Los Angeles, California. They carry out all you'd expect from a hemp brand: research, manufacturing, hemp sourcing, and marketing. Together with their 30 years of combined experience, the team is unstoppable and has taken the world of hemp by storm. Their following speaks for itself.

Budpop gets its hemp from Nevada, grows using strict standards, and follows all the 2018 Farm Bill guidelines.

Plus, all products are tested at third-party labs to ensure quality and safety. All test results are posted on Budpop's website for your review.

The company provides free freight for every order, and they have a 20% discount available for you as well. You can also use their 30-day satisfaction guarantee if necessary.

Features

Budpop's delta-8 product catalog is fantastic, but their gummies genuinely take the cake. They come in three types: Blue Dream Berry, Strawberry Gelato, and Watermelon Zkittlez. These delta 9 THC gummies get you 25mg in each chew.

The strawberry gummies are great if you need something sweet but not overly sugary. The Blue Dream Berry is ideal if you seek euphoric feelings (they all provide this, but with blue being a calming color, we like to think it's the best).

Finally, the Watermelon is an excellent example of a hybrid that gets you focused and relaxed; great for online games or watching a movie with necessary details.

You start by using one gummy, then wait 45 minutes to see if you get results. Depending on your body and tolerance, you might require two gummies. Don't use more than one at a time, as you have to learn how your body reacts.

Pros

Organic Nevada hemp

All-natural recipe

Third-party tested

Customer satisfaction guaranteed

20% savings for new clientele

Free shipping

Vegan-safe

Cons

We wish they sold a mixed-flavor jar, as it's hard to decide between the three flavors.

Customer Reviews

The reviews found on Budpop are overwhelmingly positive. They know what customers like. Customers praised the flavor, potency, fast shipping, and great price. It will not surprise us if Budpop takes the number-one spot in the future.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Budpop

#3. Hollyweed CBD : Highly Potent Delta 8 THC Gummies

Hollyweed CBD

It is a fun brand to say out loud, given how crazy Hollywood, California is.

All jokes aside, the brand was kicked off with a bang when artist Zach Fernandez changed the famous sign to say "Hollyweed" instead of Hollywood.

It was a stunt done to celebrate the end of the prohibition of cannabis in the Golden State.

The company is no joke, however. Instead, they’re serious about helping you feel your best, with their philosophy built on six pillars of wellness.

They care about the spiritual, physical, environmental, emotional, intellectual, and social well-being of customers.

They make all their products using clean and safe production methods. You will find nothing, but the best organic hemp buds made using CO2 extraction. In addition, the company makes delta-8, CBD, and HHC products for your enjoyment.

Plus, if you're a new customer, they give you a 20% savings coupon for your first order. After that, every order gets shipped in just 1-3 days. So if you cancel before the order is shipped, do not worry: you will get a refund from Hollyweed.

Features

Hollyweed CBD delta-8 THC products are numerous. You can find flowers, pre-rolls, carts, gummies, soft gels, etc. The gummies sold by this brand are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill and contain no more than 0.3% delta-8 THC.

You can purchase these gummies in 750 mg or 1500 mg potencies. You can get them in cube or fruit shapes, depending on your preference. We tried the cubes- the exotic flavors were out of this world.

Moreover, the gummies are made with all-natural ingredients and are safe for vegans. Hollyweed instead uses pectin to create that soft texture. The packets are resealable and keep the treats fresh.

Pros

Reliable and transparent company

Natural ingredients

No gelatin; safe for vegans

30-day money-back guarantee

Third-party lab tested

Free shipments for all order

Savings coupon for new customers

Cons

We like the airtight bags, but some consumers may prefer child proof jars

Customer Reviews

Customers are delighted with the Hollyweed CBD gummies, especially since they're suitable for everyone of legal age thanks to their natural ingredients.

Customer reviews also praise the helpful policies for returns and exchanges. In addition, they love that you can enjoy free shipping, refunds, and plenty of discounts.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed CBD

#4. Cheef Botanicals : Premium Quality THC Edibles

Cheef Botanicals

Cheef Botanicals has stood the test of time for cannabis companies. As the years have passed, the brand has become one of the world's premier sources of delta-8 and other cannabinoids. In addition, because the company focuses on making quality items, nothing is low-grade.

Cheef Botanicals invests a lot of time and effort into its manufacturing, ensuring they are of the highest standards.

The organic hemp used at Cheef Botanicals comes from the best farms in the USA. The whole manufacturing process takes place in the States. Cheef Botanicals employs chemists, doctors, and researchers- not to mention knowledgeable hemp farmers- to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Recently, the popularity of cannabinoids such as delta-8 THC has helped the brand make their company even better, expand their product line and attract more customers.

They make oils, edibles, and gummy treats. Everything is third-party lab tested for purity and safety.

The brand provides free shipping when you spend at least $100 or more. Plus, if you have any issues, their customer care team can help you fix them. Just contact them, they have a 30-day money-back guarantee, and their customer care personnel are friendly and knowledgeable.

Features

Cheef Botanicals has a great line of delta-8 items. And the best one? Their Chill Plus delta-8 gummy treats.

These square gummies are sold in three potencies; whether you want 500mg, 1000mg, or 4000mg, they got you covered. In addition, they blend delta-8 and CBD, making the treats a fine choice for all people who just need natural relaxation.

The gummies provide tons of benefits for users. You'll find melatonin and l-theanine on the ingredients list, ideal if you need sleep or find it hard to drift off at night. In addition, many customers indicate that they are perfect for anxiety and chronic pain in their reviews.

As confirmed by their third-party lab testing, the gummies are GMO-free and have no harmful contaminants.

Cheef Botanicals makes its gummies in plenty of flavors such as Blueberry, Mango, Watermelon, etc. Just get the Sunshine Mix if you're unsure which flavor to try.

Plus, hemp is extracted using CO2, which is the best way to extract, in our opinion (it's one of the cleanest ways).

Pros

Vegan-safe and GMO-free

Third-party lab tested

Different potencies available

Various flavored gummies

30-day money-back guarantee

Quality customer care

Natural ingredients

Cons

You have to spend $100 to get free shipping

Customer Reviews

The customer reviews we discovered online were positive and praised the brand and its quality items.

The customers loved the vast flavor selection and how delicious they tasted. Plus, clients appreciate the customer-centered policies that cheef employs. It keeps customers loyal and prices fair.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Cheef Botanicals

#5. 3Chi: Affordable Vegan THC Gummies

3CHi is a delta-8 company founded in 2018 by a scientist- a biochemist, to be exact- responsible for founding the first delta-8 company in the country. The company has exploded in popularity, and this brand is the one that set the bar for the manufacturing of delta-8 items.

The company uses only the finest organic hemp from USA farms, grown following the 2018 Farm Bill.

The hemp is extracted using the CO2 extraction methodology, resulting in clean, safe items for your enjoyment.

3Chi makes delta-8 infused gummy treats, carts, drinks, baked goods, and other unique products. They have plenty of other cannabinoids to try out, also.

The brand has expanded its product line greatly in the past few years, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fast shipping across the country can be yours when shopping with 3Chi. It will take about 1-4 business days to get your order after it’s placed, so be patient! All sales are final at 3Chi.

Features

The 3Chi gummies are made using natural ingredients and organic hemp. They are vegan-friendly, made using pectin, and not gelatin. They are free of allergens and animal byproducts.

You can purchase these gummy treats in packets of 8 or 16, which have 200mg and 400mg of delta 8, respectively.

The thc gummies come in two flavors: Watermelon and black raspberry. 3Chi is an excellent place for beginners to start, as the potencies are varied and plentiful for everybody.

Plus, the brand sells its items at reasonable price points, ensuring everybody has the chance to give them a try. The brand says that they could last for 6 hours once the thc gummies hit you.

Pros

Long-lasting effects

Great for beginners

Third-party tested

Black Raspberry and Watermelon flavors

Free, fast shipping

Reliable, safe brand

Cons

All sales are final at 3Chi

Customer Reviews

Many of the reviews at 3Chi are positive and talk about the vast benefits they get from these gummy chewables.

Many folks report using thc gummies to manage pain due to their long-lasting effects. Other companies talk about how the 3Chi thc gummies were ideal for helping them sleep through even the most challenging nights.

How We Choose These THC Gummies From Top Brands?

We used many factors when narrowing the choices of gummy brands to include on the list. Our team made a list to sort the good from the mediocre and save everyone time searching for the best thc gummies . We wanted to direct readers to clean, safe products only.

Many items on the hemp market are fakes or dupes of existing companies, and some don't even follow the rules of the 2018 Farm Bill. As a result, you could feel unwell or unpleasantly high with these low-grade products.

So, be on the lookout for fakes, and stick with the best- that is, the brands on our list.

Brand reputation

We focused heavily on the reputation and popularity of the companies featured. As a result, we read about the brands from many different websites, not just their customer reviews.

We began our search by reading the brands’ social media pages. You can find customers talking about the products and services offered, and you can see how the company responds to people with complaints or praise, questions, and suggestions.

Thanks to this, we were able to whittle the list down to brands with only the most positive feedback. We liked doing this, as it was easy to learn which brands were the most effective and offered the best in quality and service.

When talking about seasoned brands, one thing to remember is that they have a reputation they need to maintain. So, businesses spend lots of money on R&D. The result? Gummies that are flavorful, high-quality, and effective.

Transparency

We looked for transparent brands when evaluating which companies would appear on our list. Buyers often concern themselves with the companies' knowledge in this new and unfamiliar world of hemp.

We looked to use open, honest brands as many companies tend to falter when it comes to transparency.

We used companies that cared about being honest in all they did: that is, telling you exactly how their products were made, the extraction methods used, and of course, posting third-party lab testing results.

Cost

Delta-8 products tend to be pricey. The work put in to make delta-8 items the right way can drive costs up immensely.

We know that not everybody can afford these items. But unfortunately, fakes and duplicates are becoming as ubiquitous and expensive as genuine goods, thanks to product overflow.

When the ingredients seem superb quality, but the price is far too low, you tend to get suspicious.

We read consumer and customer feedback to see if their ingredients were genuine articles. Even if the product was cheap, it's essential to look for products with a realistic price tag for what you're getting (and always demand to see third-party lab tests for ANY delta-8 product).

Customer feedback

The best thing you can do to see if a company is worth your time and money is to read the customer feedback and reviews about the brand. Companies with years of experience in the industry will have plenty of reviews posted on their website.

But the search shouldn’t stop there. You should check out third-party sites like Trustpilot and Better Business Bureau to see what others are saying there.

We encountered fake reviews when researching the best brands to include in our list, so reading those third-party sites will help you see what people think of the brand.

Too few reviews can also be a red flag. We passed them up if the brand we focused on had little to no reviews. The companies found on our list possess a staggering amount of positive feedback from customers. You're in good hands when you shop at these stores.

Customer Care

You deserve to be treated with kindness and patience when shopping for delta-8 treats and thc gummies, and you deserve a customer care team that will get you the advice needed to make a solid choice about the thc gummies that are right for you.

Posing as actual customers, we wrote to each brand listed in the article here. We had all of our answers in just one business day or less, and each answer was friendly and easy to understand.

The bottom line? We chose companies based on how they treat their customers, even if they're just asking questions and browsing.

Educational Resources

If you're here, you're new to delta-8 and need some guidance here and there about the best brands. Also, perhaps you'd like to learn more about the cannabinoid itself.

If that sounds like you, you've come to the right article. Today, every brand on our list features an educational blog on their website that helps newbies learn about this and other cannabinoids.

They answer your questions in plain English and give you a foundation of knowledge you can expand upon as you learn more about and use this cannabinoid. So, get a coffee or tea and read them. You're bound to learn a lot.

Factors You Should Consider Before Buying THC Gummies

Compared to its relative, Delta-9, delta-8 is far more gentle and friendly for new hemp users. Of course, it doesn't mean you have free reign to use as much as you want; however, you’ve got to take these delta-8 gummy edibles low and slow.

Ensure you don't overdo it if you're new to the cannabinoid. Instead, start yourself with a low dose- 5-10 mg is ideal if you're a total beginner; cutting your thc gummies in half is fine.

To minimize side effects, don't use too much. THC gummies take about one hour to kick in, and the effects last longer. Begin with just one a day and increase your dose gradually.

Before taking any delta-8 products, speak with your doctor. Do this, especially if you plan on using the THC gummies for your health. You want to ensure it won't interfere with any medications you must use.

Manufacturing process

While shopping for your thc gummies and edibles of choice, the manufacturing process is always something to think about in the shopping process. Delta-8 is a natural cannabinoid, but it must be synthesized from CBD since it is naturally rare.

So, check on the extraction process of your preferred brand. Ensure they use a safe, clean extraction method to make it happen. The treats discussed within this article, for instance, were made with the CO2 method, which is ideal for ensuring product potency and purity.

Ingredients

Reputable brands selling delta-8 products will always include the ingredients for your reviews. However, many customers have allergies or food sensitivities, dietary needs, etc., that such a product could worsen. So, brands must list their ingredients to ensure everybody's happiness.

When you have discovered a manufacturer who meets your criteria, check out their website and read the ingredients used to create your product.

For example, if you want fruit-flavored delta-8 THC gummies, the list should include delta-8 distillate and natural flavors, plus other promised cannabinoids.

Some companies use artificial flavors to boost the taste, and while artificial flavors are in many of the foods we eat today, it's not ideal for THC gummies. Therefore, we recommend natural flavors only.

Dosing

Delta-8 gummy treats get sold in many strengths, so choose one that suits your needs. You should start with a smaller size dose if you're new. However, 25mg is standard, and absolute newbies can cut the gummy in half to see how their body reacts.

All brands on our list (and any good manufacturer) will provide clear dosing instructions to help you make the most of your experience. It is best to begin in small doses and increase them once you see how your body reacts.

Flavor

One of the best parts of using delta-8 THC gummies is that you can enjoy the health benefits and taste of the gummy. Choose companies that provide a wide range of flavors when shopping for the best THC gummy brand .

The best delta-8 brands always search for innovative methods to make their thc gummies attractive while keeping the effects potent. Select a brand that provides a range of flavors you can enjoy when needed.

THC Levels

As per the 2018 Farm Bill, you cannot have greater than 0.3% delta-9 THC in your products. Anything beyond that renders them federally illegal.

It's important to know that delta-9 THC isn't great for everyone; some folks don't like it because it makes them feel paranoid or anxious. So, it's crucial to read lab tests before you buy.

That way, you can be sure the product you’re getting is clean and safe, and you’re on the right side of the law (after all, delta-9 is legal in only a few states).

FAQs Related To THC Gummies

Q1. What is delta-8 THC?

It is just one of the hundreds of cannabinoids found within cannabis. The molecular structure is similar to delta-9 THC, except you find a double bond on the 8th carbon chain. Meanwhile, the double bond for delta-9 is on the 9th carbon chain.

While this may not seem like much, it accounts for why these two cannabinoids are so different!

Q2. What effects can I expect from delta-8 THC gummies?

They may take upward of 1 hour to kick in, but the effects are more potent than smoking or vaping once they do. The cannabinoid is known for its side effects, and people often refer to it as the "happy medium" between delta-9 and CBD.

You are likely to feel euphoric and relaxed. You'll find it easy to unwind, but you'll remain aware and conscious of your surroundings.

Q3. How can I dose thc gummies the intelligent way?

Once you begin using delta-8 edibles, you need to go low and slow. Start with a small dose and work your way up.

Many of these thc gummies begin at 25mg, which could be too much for an absolute beginner. Instead, cut your treat in half and try that out first if you've never had it before. You can always take more if you find that the dose is too weak.

Q4. What are the benefits associated with delta-8 edibles?

They are numerous! You can enjoy appetite stimulation, anti-inflammatory effects, relief from anxiety and pain, and euphoria, according to reviews and anecdotes from users of this cannabinoid.

They may also help you remain focused, alert, and motivated, making it easy to complete your daily work. However, you should never drive or operate machinery while using delta-8 THC.

Where To Buy The Strongest THC Gummies Online?

Thank you for reading along with us on this journey through the best THC gummies. These THC gummies taste amazing and could help you get the relaxation you deserve.

We have taken extra time and care to select only the finest brands of gummy treats, and you’re sure to love them.

If you're brand-new to the world of delta-8 THC, then we recommend you select any of these quality brands on our list today.

Exhale Wellness is the place to begin if you need a suggestion. You'll find it easy to locate thc gummies with a flavor and potency you can get behind.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.