If you’ve been facing digestive problems and haven’t found a remedy yet, you may want to start using probiotics. These “good” bacteria can help maintain a healthy balance of microorganisms in the gut, the absence of which could lead to bloating, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and constipation, among other digestive issues.

Probiotics also can help regulate the immune system and prevent the growth of harmful bacteria in the body. And that means it’s not just your stomach that will thank you for these live cultures.

Normally, people consume probiotic food products like Yogurt, Kefir, and Kimchi to boost their gut health. Albeit yummy, it can be difficult to ensure you’re eating enough amounts to see prolonged results. Again, some individuals may not be able to tolerate these foods in their natural form.

Whatever may be the case, it is certainly far easier and more convenient to take probiotic supplements on a daily basis to ensure a healthy gut — and a healthy body.

With that in mind, we decided to research the market and find the best probiotics for you. Not only were we able to narrow our list down to five highly effective brands of products, but we were also keen on helping you find the same with ease. So, we’ve not only provided you with a detailed analysis of each of these brands, but we have also added a detailed buying guide with additional insights on the probiotics market as well.

#1. YourBiology's gut — Overall Best Probiotic Supplements On The Market

#2. Biotics 8 — Highly Recommended Probiotics For Men

#3. Oweli's Probiotic — Best Probiotic To Boost Immunity

#4. Probulin — Best Probiotics For Better Digestion

#5. 1MD Nutrition — Effective Probiotic Supplement For A Healthier Gut

#1. YourBiology's gut — Overall Best Probiotic Supplements On The Market

YourBiologys gut

An Overview

YourBiology’s probiotic supplement gut+ has been designed to promote gut health, improve digestion, reduce IBS symptoms, and help you feel lighter and slimmer. But if you think that is all this product can do, then think again.

It contains four strains of potent probiotics that deliver 40 billion CFUs, such as Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Plantarum, and Lactobacillus Paracasei, which are also good for skin health and immunity. This probiotic supplement can also have an uplifting effect on your mood and help you better manage your stress, too.

The patented MAKtrek Bipass technology, which contains Brown Seaweed Extract, also helps protect the probiotics from getting destroyed by your stomach acid. It has a 250 times better survival rate, which means the good bacteria are going to be absorbed more efficiently by your body.

This supplement also contains natural prebiotic fiber, which nourishes the gut-friendly bacteria once it makes its way into your system. In as little as two weeks, you may see better digestion, less bloating, improved mood, and clearer skin. And after three months, you may find your thoughts are clearer, you have more energy, you fall sick less often, and you just feel good.

All orders of YourBiology’s gut+ come with two free e-guides that have helpful tips and tricks that you can use when taking the supplement, too. These are the 10 Simple Immune-Boosting + Detox Teas e-guide and the Jump-Start Gut Health In 7 Days e-guide.

Highlights

Gluten, dairy, and soy-free product

Made in GMP-compliant facilities in the US

Suitable for both men and women

Contains no preservatives

Made with clinically backed bacterial strains

Pros

Shelf-stable probiotic supplement; need not be refrigerated

60-day risk-free money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Huge savings on bulk packages

Does not give gas

Cons

Does not contain as many probiotic strains as some of its competitors

#2. Biotics 8 — Highly Recommended Probiotics For Men

Biotics 8

An Overview

In today's fast-paced world, maintaining a healthy gut is more important than ever. Poor diets, stress, and exposure to harmful toxins can all contribute to an imbalance in gut bacteria, leading to a range of health issues such as bloating, gas, and decreased immune function. But don’t worry because Biotics 8 is here to help restore balance to the gut microbiome and promote better health.

Biotics 8 is a powerful probiotic supplement that contains ten strains of friendly bacteria, including Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, and Bifidobacterium Bifidum. It is one of the best probiotics for men that offers a comprehensive solution for digestive and overall health.

Not only is Biotics 8 packed with good bacteria, but it also contains digestive enzymes and Chicory Root fiber. Moreover, it has the added power of Vitamin D, which has also been shown to boost testosterone levels and help maintain bone density. In addition to its digestive benefits, Biotics 8 has been shown to promote better mental health and support a healthy immune system.

This probiotic supplement is also very convenient and easy to take. Just start your day by taking three capsules daily. In two weeks, you can notice elevated energy levels as well as reduced IBS symptoms. And by the time it hits the three-month mark, you can expect a rock-solid gut, no irritation or indigestion upon eating, better sleep, and healthier skin, too!

Highlights

Delivers ten probiotic strains with 20 billion CFUs

Vegetarian capsules

All-natural formula with no preservatives

Made in compliance with GMP protocols in the US

Contains no soy, dairy, or gluten

Each bottle contains 90 capsules

Pros

Made with research-backed probiotic strains

Free shipping on all orders

Big deals on bigger orders

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Not the best option for women

#3. Oweli's Probiotics — Best Probiotic To Boost Immunity

Owelis Probiotics

An Overview

Oweli Probiotic is a full-spectrum probiotic formula designed to support digestive health and improve the overall well-being of the user. It is made with a blend of various high-quality probiotic strains, including Lactobacillus Acidophilus and Bifidobacterium Lactis, which are known to promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut.

These bacteria play a crucial role in maintaining a balanced gut microbiome, which is essential for proper digestion and nutrient absorption. Apart from its digestive benefits, Oweli Probiotic also helps optimize the immune system. It can also help boost your metabolism and get rid of excess weight. Furthermore, it is good for skin health and can also improve your mood and overall well-being.

One of the unique features of Oweli Probiotic is its targeted delivery system, i.e., it uses MAKtrek Bi-Pass Technology, which helps ensure that the probiotics don’t get destroyed by stomach acid before they make it to the intestine. That is also what makes this supplement one of the most potent and effective options on the market.

The brand recommends that you take two capsules on a daily basis with a meal. Although you can see a few visible changes in as little as a few weeks, it can take up to 90 days for this supplement to improve your overall wellness. Most probiotics should be taken for this time frame anyway if you want to see the best results. But Oweli Probiotic’s price point is very lucrative in this regard and won’t leave your bank account drained every time you replenish your stock.

Highlights

Contains 40 billion CFUs of probiotic strains for increased efficacy

Made in FDA-registered and GMP-compliant facilities

Third-party lab tested for heavy metals, pathogens, and pesticides

Each bottle contains 60 vegetable capsules

No added sugar; has almost zero calories

Pros

Highly potent product

100-day money-back guarantee

Contains no additives or GMOs

Positively reviewed by past customers

Very transparent website

Big savings and discounts on bulk orders

Cons

Free shipping only on orders over $75

#4. Probulin — Best Probiotics For Better Digestion

Probulin

An Overview

Probulin is a brand that believes so wholeheartedly in the wellness properties of probiotics that it has formulated many products to target varying health concerns. It has a vast catalog of probiotic supplements, including skincare, and you’ll be spoilt for choice here in the best way possible.

The Total Care Probiotic Capsules contain 15 strains of probiotics that deliver 12 billion CFUs straight to your gut. This product also gives an additional 8 billion CFUs from fermented fruits and vegetables that are present in the formula. So, when you take one capsule of this, you get 20 billion CFUs that provide broad-spectrum support to your digestive and immune functions.

If you want something designed specifically to boost your immune system, then check out the Total Care Immune Probiotic Capsules. Derived from Elderberry, this supplement also has ten strains of good bacteria and the power of fermented fruits and veggies that leave your body with 20 billion CFUs upon consumption.

Apart from that, the brand also manufactures the Women’s Health Probiotic Capsules (12 strains and 20 billion CFUs), Total Care Soothe Probiotic Capsules (15 bacterial strains and 15 billion CFUs), Total Care Women’s UT Probiotic Capsules (20 billion CFUs), and Colon Support Probiotic Capsules (12 probiotic strains that give 20 billion CFUs).

As far as the skincare range is concerned, you can find various creams and serums, such as the Probiotic Extract Day Cream and the Probiotic Extract Marula Eye Cream, both of which are packed with beneficial natural ingredients to boost your skin's health. Moreover, they have a clean formula that is devoid of sulfates, GMOs, parabens, phthalates, glycol, and synthetic fragrances. And they’re easy to travel with because they come in air travel-compliant packaging.

Highlights

Uses the MAKTrek 3-D Probiotic Delivery System to ensure the probiotics get safely absorbed by your system

Formulated by a board-certified doctor with 20+ years of experience

Tested by independent labs for safety and efficacy

Made without gluten, soy, dairy, and GMOs

Most products are suitable for vegans

No refrigeration needed

Cruelty-free products

Pros

Ships all orders with a cold pack to ensure the product doesn’t spoil

45-day money-back guarantee, no questions asked

Huge variety of products for different wellness needs

Some supplements have been specially designed for women’s health

Subscribe and get exciting discounts

Informative blogs available on the website

Cons

Free shipping only for orders over $50

#5. 1MD Nutrition — Effective Probiotic Supplement For A Healthier Gut

An Overview of

1MD Nutrition is a brand that focuses on manufacturing innovative and effective health supplements so that people can genuinely live their best lives. All of its products are made with clinically studied ingredients in optimum doses to ensure they are fast-acting, highly effective, and safe for daily consumption.

It also works with doctors and medical experts in the fields of gastroenterology, cardiology, immunology, rheumatology, etc., to ensure its probiotic supplements are of the highest quality possible. That is also why you will find a wide range of the best probiotics on 1MD Nutrition’s website.

For instance, if you’re looking for a gut-boosting probiotic supplement that also provides overall wellness benefits, you can go for the Complete Probiotics Platinum. It has 11 potent bacterial strains that deliver 51 billion CFUs per dose.

If you’ve been having digestive issues, then you can opt for BiomeMD, which offers 62 billion CFUs from 15 robust probiotic strains that include Bifidobacterium Lactis UABla-12 and Lactobacillus Acidophilus DDS-1. The brand even sells BiomeMD for Women, which, as the name suggests, has been formulated specifically for feminine care.

Highlights

Has been featured in popular magazines like NCB, People, FOX, and Vogue

More than 1 billion bottles of Complete Probiotics Platinum have been sold

Provides health guides curated with your health goals in mind

Made with clinically studied ingredients

Non-GMO probiotic supplements that contain no allergens like dairy or soy

Made in the US with globally sourced ingredients

GMP-compliant manufacturer

Capsules are made with vegetable cellulose, a vegan-friendly product

Pros

90-day money-back guarantee

Lucrative deals on subscription plans and bulk orders

Refer a friend to get $15 off on your next order

Can produce desired results in as little as two to three weeks

Highly potent and effective probiotic supplements

Rave reviews left online

Secure payment gateway

Cons

Free shipping not available on all orders

A Detailed Buyer’s Guide To Help You Find The Best Probiotics On The Market

Probiotics are all the rage right now, which means there are going to be various brands trying to cash in on the hype, too. But such brands do not necessarily care about their customer’s health and safety as much as they do about lining their own pockets.

Hence, they can sell fake or ineffective products that could just put your overall wellness at risk. And not just that, but there’s a good chance you won’t even be able to get a refund for the same.

Who would want to go through all this hassle?

So, we decided it would be best to be your guide and talk about some key points that you should be aware of when shopping for probiotic supplements online. That way, you’ll know exactly what to look for in order to ensure you’re not getting duped or fleeced by untrustworthy retailers.

Factors You Should Consider Before Choosing The Best Probiotic Supplements

#1. Bacterial Strains

As we mentioned before, different strains of probiotics can provide varying health benefits. In that sense, not all strains are equal. Understanding these strains can help you choose the right probiotic supplement for your individual needs.

Some strains may be more effective for specific health conditions, while others may be better for overall gut health. For example, Lactobacillus Acidophilus is commonly found in the human gut and has been shown to support digestive health, while Bifidobacterium Bifidum is believed to boost the immune system.

Other probiotics can be good for skin health, fighting a few oral diseases, and even managing symptoms of anxiety and depression.

The point is that no matter your wellness objective, there is a supplement out there that might be able to help you out. So, take some time out and go through the brand’s website. Read up on which strains are present in the probiotic supplement and what they’re beneficial for. That way, you won’t have to worry about landing up with a product that doesn’t do much for you in the first place.

#2. Potency And CFUs

CFUs indicate the number of live bacteria in a probiotic. They are important because they indicate the potency of the probiotics and how effective they will be in the long run.

A higher number of CFUs generally means that there are more live bacteria in the supplement that can make it to your gut and provide you with all the wellness benefits you need. The brand should also formulate its probiotic supplement in such a manner that the live bacteria actually make it to your gut and do not get destroyed by the stomach acid before that.

It's also important to ensure that the CFUs are adequately protected during manufacturing, storage, and shipping to ensure that the final quality of the product is not affected. Some probiotic supplements may have a high number of CFUs at the time of production, but that number can decrease significantly by the time the product reaches the consumer due to poor storage conditions or exposure to heat or moisture.

The recommended amount varies by product, but a minimum of one to ten billion CFUs per serving is generally a good starting point.

#3. Quality And Safety

Go for brands that enforce strict quality control measures during manufacturing so as to not tamper with the potency and efficacy of the finished product. Opt for products manufactured in compliance with GMP regulations and in FDA-inspected facilities.

Look for third-party lab test reports on the brand’s website, too. That way, you can check if the product contains any harmful pathogens or toxic metals that make it unsafe for regular consumption.

Lastly, before you buy a probiotic supplement, make sure it is non-GMO and cruelty-free. Plus, keep an eye out for any allergens like soy, shellfish, gluten, or dairy that may prevent you from consuming the probiotic in the first place.

#4. Type Of Supplement

The best probiotics are available in different forms, like powders or capsules. So, make sure you choose a product that is best suited for you. For instance, if you’re a busy individual, then opting for capsules can prove to be more convenient.

#5. Price

Probiotics can range in price from a few dollars to hundreds of dollars. While it is tempting to go for the cheapest option, do remember that the quality may not be great. And that will defeat the whole purpose of opting for probiotic supplements because such dirt-cheap products may not produce the desired effects.

At the same time, you shouldn’t have to max out your credit card, either. So, while you should be willing to spend a little more to ensure you’re getting a high-quality product, you can easily find budget-friendly options online that won’t break the bank. Plus, you can avail of all the amazing discounts available on the official website, too.

#6. Transparency

Whenever you’re in the market for any supplement, not just the best probiotics, you should opt for brands that are transparent and reveal all relevant information about the product on their websites.

After all, why would any brand that is confident in the quality and potency of its supplements shy away from disclosing these details?

Only those brands that can’t back up their claims need a veil to hide behind. Such brands will also not discuss, for instance, how many bacterial strains are present in the supplement or how many CFUs per dose get delivered. They will probably use industry jargon to paint an illusion of authenticity.

But don’t get fooled.

If a brand is making tall claims but cannot back them up with data or concrete research-based evidence, then you don’t need to waste your time, either.

However, if a brand has, say, added all relevant links to clinical studies on its website and openly talks about how its probiotic supplements are designed to get the job done, then it can be trusted.

#7. Customer Reviews

If you’re unsure about a particular brand, it is always best to read up on customer reviews before you go ahead and make a payment. That is because the first-hand testimonials of other users can shed light on a brand’s authenticity, the product’s safety and efficacy, as well as any other potential issues you might encounter.

Now, a few negative comments here or there are to be expected, even if it’s for the best probiotics out there. However, you should be alarmed if all you see are bad reviews. That is when you know it’s time to go back to the drawing board and look for another supplement that won’t harm your health.

#8. Shipping And Refund Policies

For your peace of mind, it is best to go for brands that offer quick and free shipping. After all, who likes waiting endlessly for a package to arrive, right?

Once you do start taking the probiotic supplements every day, give it at least two to three months before you arrive at any conclusions about how effective it is. Having said that, if you still find yourself disappointed with the product, then you should have the option to return it for a full refund. So, go for brands that have a solid money-back guarantee to avoid any problems later on.

What Should The Best Probiotics Contain?

Various probiotics contain different strains of bacteria, each with its unique effects. It is important to note that the specific health benefits of each strain can vary depending on the individual. Additionally, the combination of different strains in a probiotic supplement can also play a role in its overall effectiveness.

Nonetheless, if you want to ensure you’re getting your hands on only the best probiotics out there, then be on the lookout for a combination of the following strains.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

This is a commonly used strain that is known for its ability to support digestive health and boost the immune system. It can also help reduce symptoms of lactose intolerance by breaking down lactose in the gut.

Bifidobacterium Bifidum

This strain is often used to improve the balance of gut bacteria and promote a healthy digestive system. It can also help improve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, especially abdominal pain, and support overall gut health.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

Apart from boosting gut health, this bacterial strain has proven to be effective in reducing symptoms of diarrhea and improving the gastrointestinal health of children and adults. But that’s not all, since studies have also found that Lactobacillus Rhamnosus can help improve cognitive functioning and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Bifidobacterium Lactis

This is a well-tolerated strain that is known for its ability to improve digestion and support gut health. It may also help boost the immune system and reduce symptoms of diarrhea. Moreover, Bifidobacterium Lactis is also known for its anti-allergy properties.

Lactobacillus Plantarum

This strain is known for its ability to support digestive health, fight symptoms of IBS, and improve gut function. Apart from that, it can also help enhance immune system support, reduce cholesterol levels, improve mental health, and reduce symptoms of allergic conditions.

Lactobacillus Reuteri

Lactobacillus Reuteri has been linked to numerous health benefits, including improved digestive health, enhanced immune system support, and better oral health. Lactobacillus Reuteri can help regulate gut bacteria and reduce symptoms of diarrhea.

Moreover, this bacterial strain may also have a positive impact on weight management, reduce inflammation, and improve symptoms of colic in infants. Lactobacillus Reuteri can also improve oral health.

FAQs On The Best Probiotics

Q1: Which probiotics are best for acne?

A: There are several probiotics that can help improve your skin health. But if you’re worried about acne, then look for supplements that contain Lactobacillus Rhamnosus GG or strains from the Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus families. These are your best bets.

Q2: When is the best time to take probiotics — morning or nighttime?

A: Some experts say it is better to take probiotics at night as opposed to in the morning because that is when your gut is inactive. Thus, the bacteria can “hang around” for a while and do what they are meant to do. However, you should stick to the dosage instructions provided by the brand religiously.

Q3: What probiotic foods are good for me?

A: Apart from relying on the best probiotics, it is good to eat a nutritious, balanced, and healthy diet that also contains probiotic foods for better gut health. These may include yogurt, sauerkraut, kombucha, tempeh, kimchi, buttermilk, and some cheeses, like gouda, mozzarella, and cheddar.

Q4: For how long can I take probiotic supplements? When should I stop?

A: The duration for which one can take probiotic supplements depends on various factors, including the individual's overall health, the specific strains being consumed, and the reason for taking the probiotics.

In general, it is safe to take probiotic supplements as long as they provide health benefits. Some people may experience these effects within a few weeks of starting a probiotic supplement, while others may have to wait for a month or more.

That is why it is advised that you stick to taking the supplements for at least three months before easing consumption. Needless to say, if you find that even the best probiotics aren’t doing anything for you, then you can stop taking them. You can also stop using these supplements if you find that any side effects, such as bloating or gas, aren’t going away.

On the other hand, many people continue taking probiotics for an extended period to keep reaping the benefits of these products. But you must be careful and adhere to the brand’s usage guidelines in order to be safe.

In any case, you can always consult your physician before starting or discontinuing the usage of any probiotic supplement. They can help determine the best duration of supplementation based on your individual health needs and goals. They can also monitor for any potential side effects and make adjustments as needed.

Q5: Do probiotics help maintain vaginal health?

A: Yes, probiotics can play a role in improving vaginal health. The vagina has its own unique microbiome, and maintaining a healthy balance of bacteria can help prevent various vaginal health issues such as yeast infections, bacterial vaginosis, and urinary tract infections.

Some studies have indicated that taking probiotic supplements, particularly those with Lactobacillus strains, can help restore and maintain the balance of bacteria in the vagina, leading to improved vaginal health. Additionally, probiotics can also help support overall digestive and immune health, which can have a positive impact on vaginal health.

Q6: What is the difference between probiotics and prebiotics?

A: Probiotics and prebiotics are both substances that can have a positive impact on gut health, but they work in different ways.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that are similar to the beneficial bacteria naturally found in the gut. When taken as supplements, they can help to improve gut health by increasing the number of beneficial bacteria and restoring balance to the gut microbiome.

Prebiotics, on the other hand, are non-digestible fibers that act as food for the beneficial bacteria in the gut. By providing nourishment for these bacteria, prebiotics can help to promote their growth and improve gut health.

Both probiotics and prebiotics have the potential to improve digestive health, boost the immune system, and enhance overall well-being. Some people choose to take both probiotics and prebiotics together to maximize their gut health benefits, as prebiotics can help to support the growth of the probiotics.

Buy The Best Probiotic Supplements Online And Avail Of Massive Deals & Discounts

Probiotics are a great way to maintain and improve gut health, and with the rise of online shopping, it is now easier than ever to buy them online. Plus, you can access a wider range of products and avail of massive deals that are not available in brick-and-mortar stores.

We have already reviewed five of the best probiotics for you today. But if you wish to explore more of what the market has to offer, then don’t forget to look at our buying guide once again. And no matter what, we suggest you buy your probiotic supplements online for your own safety.

