Dice have been around for thousands of years, and there is only one game that serves to prove that you can’t improve upon perfection: Craps.
Because this game is so near and dear to our hearts, we’ve taken the time to round up the top 10 websites to play real money craps online.
Our list starts off with our top pick Ignition Casino, thanks to a fantastic online craps game, robust casino, and one of the best welcome bonuses we’ve found anywhere.
We do recommend checking out the rest of the competition, though, to see how they all stack up and explore a few different single-player live dealer craps games.
Best Sites to Play Online Craps
- Ignition : Best overall
- Slots.lv : Top pick for mobile craps
- Slots of Vegas : $3,500 welcome bonus
- Super Slots : Ideal for crypto players
- Cafe Casino : Most generous loyalty program
- Buzzluck: Excellent user-interface
- BetOnline: $3,000 welcome bonus
- Rich Palms: 24/7 customer support
- MyBookie: 150% casino deposit bonus
Want to play the best online craps games with some generous bonuses? Keep reading and discover the best options available for you right now.
Pros:
- $3,000 welcome bonus
- Phenomenal customer support
- Great selection of slots and table games
- You can play craps for free
- In-depth craps guide for new players
Cons:
- Can’t use the welcome bonus to play craps
- Some payouts take longer
Ignition Casino is a world-renowned online gambling site that offers up a slew of fantastic slots and table games. With both crypto and fiat banking options, 24/7 customer support, and exciting poker tournaments, Ignition manages to do a little bit of everything – well.
Craps and Other Games - 4.9/5
There are over 150 fantastic casino games at Ignition Casino from some of the premier providers in the industry.
While there is only one Craps game on-site, it’s a rather good one. It does a great job of capturing a real craps table, letting you drag your chip to the preferred bet and roll the 3d dice (powered by RNG). It’s a flawless, straightforward rendition of this classic game.
You can also play this Craps game for free, and once you open it, there’s a comprehensive guide about all the types of bets you can place, as well as the various payouts you can get playing craps. This is perfect for new players not familiar with the game. You can even play free craps here!
The rest of the Ignition offering consists of single and multi-hand blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and several varieties of poker, including Hold’em, Let ‘Em Ride, Andar Bahar, and so forth.
The slot variety is fairly good as well, with classic fruit-and-sevens games like 777 Deluxe and more modern video slots like A Night with Cleo and Cyberpunk City providing players with a varied slot experience.
Welcome Bonus - 4.9/5
New players who prefer to deposit by credit card will get two 100% match bonuses good for up to $1,000 each when they make their first deposit.
The first bonus is applicable to Ignition’s online casino games and comes with a very generous 25x wagering requirement, while the second bonus can only be used at Ignition’s online poker app. The latter bonus is unlocked by staking real money at poker tables and tournaments.
If you deposit with cryptocurrency, however, you’ll get two 150% bonuses worth up to $1,500 each, for a total of $3,000 with the same wagering requirements above.
Banking Options - 4.95/5
Players can load up their accounts with most major credit cards, MatchPay (which lets you use e-wallets like PayPal or Venmo), or via cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin.
We recommend using crypto for your deposits, as you’ll get a bigger welcome bonus and can avoid credit card fees. Whether you want to play free craps or for real money, Ignition is definitely one of the best online craps sites out there.
Customer Support -4.85/5
Ignition offers stellar 24/7 support via email and live chat in addition to its fairly comprehensive Help Center (which will have most of the answers you’ll need anyways) and an on-site help forum, where you can communicate with staff and other players when questions arise.
Pros:
- $3,000 welcome bonus
- Over 300 games
- Superior mobile compatibility
- Also has excellent real money slots
- On-site support forum
- Big progressive jackpots
Cons:
- Lack of bonuses after the welcome package
- Design is not the best
If you’re the sort of craps player who always seems to be on the move, Slots.lv’s instant-play mobile casino app is the perfect way to get in a few games wherever you are.
Not only does it run all of the games flawlessly – even including the live dealer games – from every device we tested it on, but because it runs in your device’s native browser, you won't even have to download any cumbersome apps.
Craps and Other Games - 4.85/5
Slots.lv’s craps game is the same one we found at Ignition Casino, so you’ll get the same exciting table experience, 3d dice, and robust betting options as before.
It runs surprisingly well on mobile, and dragging your chips over to place your bets feels fluid and natural. A fantastic experience that is only complemented by the robust collection of blackjack, roulette, and casino poker provided in the Slots.lv library.
There’s a robust collection of slot machines along with some over 30 jackpot slots, including several Hot Drop Jackpot games, which give players a shot at winning one of 3 progressive jackpots. A perfect diversion for when you need a break from playing dice.
Welcome Bonus - 4.75/5
Depending on whether you prefer to play with crypto or fiat, you’ll have access to one of two massive welcome packages.
Credit card depositors will get a 200% match up to $1,000 on their first deposit plus a 100% match up to $500 on each of their next 8, for a total of $5,000 in bonus cash.
Crypto depositors, on the other hand, will get a 300% match bonus up to $1,500 on their first deposit plus eight 150% match bonuses good for up to $750 each. This makes for a total of $7,500 in crypto bonuses.
No matter which option you choose, you’ll get a fair wagering requirement to meet before converting your bonus to real money.
Banking Options - 4.85/5
Players can deposit by credit card, MatchPay, or by one of the accepted forms of cryptocurrency. Fees vary depending on your deposit/withdrawal method, but in both cases, cryptocurrency transactions are always free.
Only your first credit card withdrawal of each month is free, however, with each payout after that incurring a $50 fee. So, if you don’t want to play free craps, you can easily make deposits and withdrawals at one of the best online craps sites, Slots.lv.
Customer Support - 4.85/5
There is a fantastic team behind Slots.lv, offering 24/7 support via live chat and email. You’ll also have access to an onsite forum and a surprisingly thorough help center for any other issues you might have.
Pros:
- Tons of bonuses available
- Over 150 high RTP slots and table games
- Massive collection of video poker games
- Works great on mobile
Cons:
- Some games are geo-restricted
- Only one software provider
Rounding out our best craps table casinos is Slots of Vegas. This exciting casino is jam-packed with games from RealTime Gaming – one of our favorite slot software providers – and more bonuses than you’ll know what to do with. It’s easily one of the best online craps sites available right now!
Craps and Other Games - 4.75/5
RTG casinos all seem to have a single craps game available to them, and like everything RealTime Gaming produces, it’s a perfectly serviceable version.
It doesn’t have any flash or pomp, but it’s easy to use and is ideal for recreational and high rollers alike, letting you bet anywhere between $1 and $1,000 on a single roll.
The rest of the casino is filled with RTG’s high RTP slots (usually sitting around 96%) and over a dozen different video poker games, making it one of our favorite places to cozy up to some cards while we let the dice cool off.
Welcome Bonus - 4.8/5
While there is no shortage of bonus codes to take advantage of once you’re signed up, Slots of Vegas lets you get started strong with the WILD250 promo code. This bonus will get you a 250% match bonus up to $2,500 on your first deposit, plus 50 free spins.
This bonus comes with a 10x playthrough requirement unless you deposit with crypto, in which case, you’ll get a higher wagering requirement to contend with instead. The only real downside is that this bonus only applies to slots and keno games.
Whether you want to play free craps of for real money, definitely check out Slots of Vegas – it is one of the best online craps sites when it comes to bonuses!
Banking Options - 4.85/5
Players can load up their accounts with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and most major credit cards. There is a $30 minimum deposit for all methods, and fees vary by method.
Customer Support - 4.7/5
Customer service is available 24/7 via email and live chat, which is fantastic. Slots of Vegas also offers phone support from 7 am - 11 pm Monday through Friday (EST).
Pros:
- $6,000 welcome offer + 100 free spins
- 400% crypto welcome bonus up to $4,000
- 500+ games
- Over 50 live casino games
- Accepts over 15 cryptocurrencies
Cons:
- Categorization needed for games like slots
- Demo mode not available for unregistered users.
Super Slots is an exciting crypto casino boasting hundreds of games, including a few online craps titles.
There are over 20 payment methods available, most of which are digital currencies, making this the perfect site for crypto enthusiasts.
Craps and Other Games - 4.4/5
Super Slots has two variations of virtual online craps, which you can find under the table games section in the roulette category.
If you’re after a live version of the game, your closest option would be to play Live Dice Duel.
Speaking of live dealer games, Super Slots particularly excels in this department. Their live casino features over 50 games with professional croupiers. So when you get tired of rolling the dice, you can play live versions of roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and even lottery games.
As you’d expect from a site with the name slots in its title, there are 400+ exciting reels supplied by some of the top software providers in the industry.
Welcome Bonus - 4.7/5
New players at Super Slots are welcomed with an exciting $6,000 sign-up package. Plus, if your first deposit exceeds $100, you’ll also get 100 free spins on the month’s featured slot.
This $6,000 welcome offer is split across your first 6 deposits. Use the code SS250 when making your initial deposit to qualify for a 250% bonus up to $1,000. After that, use the code SS100 on your next 5 deposits to redeem a 100% bonus up to $1,000 each time.
A minimum deposit of $20 is needed to qualify for each deposit bonus.
And since this is the best crypto site in the game, there’s also a special bonus offer for crypto users.
Use the Super Slots promo code CRYPTO400 to score a 400% first deposit bonus of up to $4,000!
Banking Options - 4.7/5
As we’ve mentioned, crypto players will feel right at home at Super Slots.
The site accepts over 15 digital currencies. Popular options like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether are included, but you can also use options like Avalanche, Cardano, Stellar, and Solana to bank your funds.
Plus, cryptocurrencies boast higher transaction limits. You can deposit up to $500,000 via BTC and withdraw up to $100,000 using Bitcoin or several other coins like Tether and USD Coin.
If crypto isn’t your preferred payment option, this online craps site still accepts popular credit cards and bank transfers.
Customer Support - 4.8/5
Customer support is available through various channels. Live chat is open 24/7, and there is also email support.
Live chat is the fastest way to seek help — our queries were answered in minutes by a courteous support agent.
Alternatively, you can head to the help center if your concern is a more basic one.
How We Picked the Best Craps Online Casino Sites
We have to look at a lot of things when determining how we will rank the various online casino sites for craps games. From the bonuses they offer to the customer support options available, as well as their game libraries, banking options, and so on.
To make it easier for you to follow along, we’re going to highlight the following for each casino:
Craps Game Library
While bigger is often better, we’re more concerned with the quality and diversity of each casino’s library of craps games. We also checked if the casinos offered the option of playing free craps games using the demo mode.
Other Casino Games Available
Apart from playing online craps, we also considered other casino games available at our top picks. Our teams focused on games such as slots, table games, live dealer games, and so much more. All the top online craps sites offer their users variety of other games too!
Welcome Bonus
The casinos on our list each strike a balance between bonus size and ease of the bonus terms. So we have some large bonuses that will make you work a little harder to complete the wagering requirements alongside smaller, easier bonuses.
Banking Options
It’s important that you can find a casino that accepts your preferred payment method, be it credit card, PayPal, cryptocurrency, and so on. We’ve checked out the payment options – and associated fees – and scored each casino accordingly.
Customer Support
Having a robust customer service team is a sign of a trustworthy casino, and you’ll see that each one offers plenty of help to the players in need.
Why is Ignition the Best Site to Play Online Craps Game?
Craps is a simple game, so what makes Ignition special isn’t its specific form of craps – don’t get us wrong, it runs beautifully on all devices and is a great gaming experience – but instead, everything else Ignition does.
Ignition is one of the best online craps casinos in the industry for a very good reason. Not only does it have a great selection of slots and table games from top providers like RTG, Genesis, and Rival, but you’ll also encounter peerless customer support, a unique welcome bonus, and one of the best poker apps around.
Whether you’re a serious gambler or just looking to have a little fun with an online craps game, Ignition is a phenomenal pick.
Is Playing Online Casinos Craps Better than Offline?
We won’t dare say that playing craps online is better than enjoying the game like you’re supposed to in a land-based casino – preferably one in Vegas.
However, gambling online is becoming more popular as time goes on, and it’s easy to see why. If you’re not entirely sold on the concept, let us tempt you over with some of our favorite faces of online casinos:
Convenience: There’s something to be said about the joy of enjoying some real money online craps from the comfort of your own home. No need to change out of your lucky sweatpants. Just you and your real money games.
Game Variety: Traditional land-based casinos can only host a limited number of games due to the fact that buildings are only “so big”. Online casinos are beyond such limitations and will often have hundreds – if not thousands – of great casino games. This also means you don’t have to wait for someone to clear off the craps table… which is even better.
Welcome Bonuses: Without having to pay for an entire building, online casinos have a lot less overhead, which means they can pass that on to the players in the form of generous bonuses to help get you in the door. You get more playtime. The casino gets more players. Everybody wins.
Guide to Playing Online Craps for Real Money
Is it safe to play craps online?
Yes, so long as you’re playing craps at trusted and preferably licensed online casinos, it’s perfectly safe to play craps online for real money.
Can you play craps online free games?
Many online casinos – such as our #1 pick, Ignition – offer a practice mode on their craps game, letting you play for free in order to get a feel for the game. You won't be able to win any real money this way, but it’s a fun and safe way to play online.
Is online craps a game of skill or luck?
Craps is a game of pure luck, as there is no way to control what the dice roll without cheating – which is impossible to do in online craps anyways, thanks to the power of random number generators.
You can help increase your chances of winning by developing a good craps strategy, though, and being particular about your wager.
What are the best craps bets?
Pass Line Bet and Don’t Pass Line are the casino craps bets with the highest odds of winning. While their payout is only 1:1, craps players will have a nearly 50% chance of winning each toss when they bet this way, ensuring that you can play longer and win more often than other bets.
How do I pick the perfect online craps site for me?
Craps is a fairly straightforward game, which means so long as the casino you’re looking at has craps, it’s probably a decent choice. Since you don’t have to worry about specific variations, here are some other things to consider when choosing where to play craps games online for real money:
- Other Games: Do you like to play online blackjack, poker, or other games? Make sure wherever you sign up offers the gambling options you most enjoy.
- Customer Support: We like to play at odd hours, so 24/7 customer service is absolutely mandatory. Make sure where you sign up offers the support you need in your preferred methods (phone, live chat, etc).
- Bonuses: Everybody loves free money, but every casino handles its bonuses differently. Some places like massive bonuses with difficult-to-complete wagering requirements, while others offer less money, but it’s easier to get your hands on the winnings in the end. Find the balance that’s comfortable for you.
- Player Reviews: Do a quick internet search to see what other players like you have to say about the casino. Are their payouts fast enough? Do they make you jump through hoops?
Do These Sites Offer Online Craps Bonuses?
Each online casino on this list offers a bonus, but unfortunately, you won’t be able to use it to play craps. This is because craps has a very low house edge, and casino sites don’t usually allow you to play such games with an active bonus.
However, some online casinos will allow you to play craps with an active bonus, but then the wagering contribution while playing craps will be something like 5%, which doesn’t exactly pay off.
Top 3 Real Money Online Sites for Craps Table Games
Ignition: A fantastic casino offering craps, tons of slots and table games, and some of the best poker you’ve ever seen. Sign up and get up to $3,000 split between casino games and poker.
Slots.lv: If you’re looking for the perfect online casino for your mobile device, Slots.lv has you covered with hundreds of fantastic games, a generous welcome package, and more progressive jackpots than you know what to do with. Sign up and get up to $1,500 on your first deposit.
Slots of Vegas: One of our favorite RTG casinos, Slots of Vegas offers a great selection of games and nearly as many bonuses. Use the WILD250 promo code to get a 250% bonus and 50 free spins to get started.
How to Play Video & Live Craps Online for Real Money
Creating your first online casino account can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’ve put together this easy-to-follow guide for registering at our favorite place for online craps: Ignition Casino.
Step 1: Get Started
- Visit Ignition Casino landing page
- The registration form should automatically pop up
- If not, click sign up
Step 2: Register Your Account
- Fill out the form using accurate information
- You’ll need to provide your name, date of birth, and more
- Check the box to accept Ignition Casino’s terms and conditions
- Click Register
Step 3: Collect Your Bonus
- Once you’ve verified your account and are able to log in
- Head over to the cashier to make your first deposit
- Collect your two welcome bonuses
Step 4: Play Craps Game Online
- Go to the casino games section
- Look for your favorite craps table
- Enjoy playing craps online!
Tips and Tricks to Play Craps Online for Real Money
Craps is the ultimate game of luck, and whether you win or lose is literally decided by the doss of the dice. However, by employing a few simple betting strategies, you can reduce the house edge to the point that you almost have a 50/50 shot at winning.
Below we’ve provided a few tips to help make you a more successful craps player.
- Practice on free craps games. Many casinos – such as our #1 pick, Ignition – offer a practice mode letting you play craps online without staking any of your own money. This is a good way to get a feel for the game and learn the rules.
- Avoid complicated bets like Hardways and Proposition bets. The odds of these landing are low, which means they pay out well, but you’re incredibly unlikely to land them and are likely to just be throwing your money away.
- Stick with Pass Bet and Don’t Pass Line bets. These two bets have the lowest house edge and offer you the greatest chance of winning each toss. The payout is lower (generally 1:1), but it’s a much safer way to wager.
- Manage your bankroll. One of the best tricks to employ is setting a budget and sticking to it. Lots of players get emotionally involved and start trying to chase their losses – which is not a hallmark of a good player – and this is one way to avoid that.
Ready to Start Playing Craps Online Game?
Now that you know where to find the best online craps games – and maybe have a little more know-how to help you win – our job here is done.
While we feel that Ignition’s unique bonuses, exciting casino variety, and top-quality customer service make it the ideal place to play real money craps, you’d do well with any of the casinos on our list.
No matter where you decide to play craps, just remember to focus on having fun and always wager responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:
- https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
- https://www.ncpgambling.org/
- https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
