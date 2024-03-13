Capping off our list of the best March Madness betting sites is Jazz Sports. This simple-to-use betting site is perfect for players who love a good props-builder bet. The site has a dedicated ‘props builder’ section in the header menu for easy access making it perfect for wagering a props bet easily and quickly.

BetOnline March Madness Bonus

In terms of bonuses, there is a 100% welcome bonus for new players and a 125% crypto welcome bonus. There is also a $25 risk-free proper builder bet and a $25 risk-free live betting bet to claim. These can be used on March Madness bets.

Overall, if you’re a fan of picking intricate bets and like to build a good prop bet, Jazz Sports is the site for you.

How To Pick The Best March Madness Betting Sites

When choosing the best betting sites for the thrilling March Madness NCAA tournaments, basketball fans should consider the following factors. After all, this is exactly how we chose the best March Madness betting websites.

Betting Markets

When selecting sportsbooks for college basketball tournaments, prioritize those with diverse market offerings per game and overall. Ensure they offer props specific to college basketball, as regulations differ by state. This ensures a comprehensive betting experience tailored to the nuances of the sport and adheres to local guidelines.

Competitive Odds

To optimize potential winnings, bettors should compare odds across various platforms. Even though prices might appear similar, slight differences can impact outcomes significantly. By shopping around for the best odds, bettors can ensure they're maximizing their potential returns, making informed decisions that enhance their overall betting experience.

Customer Support

Opt for betting sites that provide multiple channels such as live chat, email, and phone for assistance. Prompt and helpful responses from support staff contribute significantly to enhancing the overall user experience, and give you peace of mind should something unexpected happen on-site with your bets.

Payment Methods

Choose betting platforms offering secure and convenient deposit and withdrawal methods. Consider options like e-wallets, credit/debit cards, and crypto. Verify processing times and any accompanying fees to make informed decisions.

Promotions and Bonuses

Competitive bonuses definitely add value to your betting. Review terms and conditions related to promotions. Some platforms even offer special March Madness bonuses for new customers.

User Experience

Finally, a well-designed user-friendly site with intuitive interfaces makes betting more enjoyable. Look for sites with easy navigation, seamless bet placement, and well-optimized account management.

Beginner’s Guide to Betting on March Madness

If you’re new to March Madness, here’s a beginner’s guide to help you get started:

What Is March Madness?

March Madness encompasses the championship tournaments for NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball. In this thrilling event, participating teams are organized into a bracket format, engaging in single-elimination games until a champion is crowned. The objective for each team is to progress through each round, ultimately aiming for victory in the championship game.

How Does It Work?

To qualify for March Madness, teams secure their spots through either automatic bids, earned by winning their respective conference championship tournaments, or at-large bids, which are chosen by the NCAA committee. Each team is designated a seed ranging from 1 to 16, with 1 being the highest seed. Matchups are structured such that higher seeds face off against lower seeds within each of the four regions, a process sorted during Selection Sunday.

Why Fill Out a Bracket?

The appeal of filling out a bracket lies in its accessibility and enjoyment factor. Regardless of familiarity with basketball, anyone can participate in this tradition. Selections can be made based on various criteria, from mascots to school recognition, or even personal strategies. Though achieving a perfect bracket is highly unlikely, every game holds significance, fostering a newfound appreciation for the chosen teams.

How to Fill Out a Bracket?

Filling out a bracket is a straightforward process. Begin by acquiring a March Madness bracket, readily available online or customizable to personal preferences. For each matchup, simply pick the team you believe will emerge victorious. While higher seeds typically possess stronger credentials, surprises and upsets are common occurrences throughout the tournament. As the competition progresses, monitor your selections and observe how far your chosen teams advance.

Be Part of the Community

Even if you’re not a sports fan, March Madness lets you feel like one.

Participate in the NCAA’s Official Bracket Challenge and join a diverse community of fans.

How to Place a Bet on March Madness

Participation in March Madness extends beyond sports enthusiasts, offering an opportunity for everyone to engage with the excitement. Joining the NCAA’s Official Bracket Challenge allows individuals to become part of a diverse community of fans, contributing to the collective energy surrounding the tournament. Whether a seasoned follower or a newcomer, March Madness invites all to share in the enthusiasm of this famous event.

#1. Choose a Reputable Betting Site

Before diving straight into the betting action, it's important to find a reputable betting site that offers comprehensive coverage of NCAA basketball games and competitive March Madness betting odds. All the sportsbooks we’ve mentioned above are tested and reliable. Simply choose the one that sounds right for you and follow the link.

#2. Create an Account

Once you've chosen your preferred betting site from the list above, the next step is to create an account. This typically involves providing some personal information such as your name, email address, and age to verify your eligibility for betting. Make sure to choose a strong password to secure your account.

#3. Deposit Funds, & Claim a Bonus

After creating your account, you'll need to deposit funds into it to start betting. Most betting sites offer various payment methods such as credit/debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and even crypto. New players can usually avail of welcome rewards when they sign up. These bonuses can provide additional value to your initial deposit. But always check to make sure the terms and conditions are fair.

#4. Select and Finalize Your Bet

Once your account is funded, navigate to the March Madness section or the NCAA basketball category on the betting site. Here, you'll find a whole host of betting options including moneyline bets, point spreads, over/under bets, prop bets, and more.

Once you've chosen the type of bet you want to place, select the game and enter the amount you want to wager. This will then be added to your ‘bet slip’. If you’re happy with your selection, click confirm at the end of the ‘bet slip’.

Now all you can do is tune into the action, cross your fingers, and hope you’ve placed a winning bet.

Different Types of March Madness Bets

There are many various in-game March Madness bets people can make. Let’s go through some of them here.

Moneyline betting

In moneyline betting for March Madness, you simply predict the outright winner of a specific game, without any point spread consideration. Odds are represented as positive or negative numbers, indicating the perceived likelihood of each team winning. This straightforward approach focuses solely on picking the victorious team, offering a simplified yet engaging betting experience.

Example:

If Team A has a moneyline of +150, a $100 bet on Team A would yield a $150 profit if they win.

If Team B has a moneyline of -200, you’d need to bet $200 to win $100 if Team B wins.

March Madness Futures Odds

Futures odds center on long-term predictions like determining the eventual tournament champion. These bets are typically made well ahead of the tournament's commencement, often before any games have started. By wagering on future outcomes, bettors engage in strategic forecasting, aiming to capitalize on early insights and secure favorable odds for the duration of the event.



Example:

Betting on a specific team to win the entire March Madness championship.

Odds can change as the tournament progresses based on team performance.

Spread betting

Spread betting entails placing bets on the margin of points by which a team will win or lose. The favored team is assigned a point spread, which they are expected to surpass, while the underdog receives points to even the playing field. This form of betting adds a layer of strategy and excitement to sports wagering, allowing bettors to speculate on the outcome beyond a simple win or loss.

Example:

If Team A is favored by -5.5 points, they must win by 6 or more points for your bet to succeed.

If Team B is the underdog at +5.5 points, they can lose by up to 5 points, and your bet still wins.

Over/under

Over/under bets concentrate on the cumulative points scored in a game, requiring bettors to forecast if the total will surpass (over) or fall short (under) of a predetermined number. This form of betting shifts focus from the game's outcome to the overall scoring dynamics, offering a nuanced and engaging option for sports wagering enthusiasts seeking diverse betting opportunities.

Example:

If the over/under line is set at 150 points, you decide if the total points scored by both teams will exceed or fall short of that number.

March Madness Prop Bet

Proposition bets, commonly known as prop bets, offer opportunities to wager on specific events within a game or tournament. These bets can encompass various aspects such as individual player performances, halftime scores, or even unique scenarios like the outcome of the coin toss. Prop bets add an element of excitement and variety to sports betting, allowing bettors to engage with specific facets of the game beyond the final result.

Example:

Betting on which player will score the first basket in a specific game.

Prop bets add fun and variety to March Madness betting.

Final say: Why BetOnline is the Best March Madness Sportsbook

For an unparalleled March Madness betting experience, BetOnline stands out as the ultimate choice. With its intuitive UX design, enticing bonuses such as the 100% crypto welcome bonus and $200,000 bracket tournament, along with a remarkable VIP rewards program, BetOnline offers unmatched excitement and value. The March Madness Insurance promotion ensures a safety net for your bets, while the $250,000 Pick Contest and Bracket Madness contest add an extra layer of thrill and rewards. Don't miss out on the opportunity to elevate your March Madness experience with BetOnline's extensive offerings and superior odds.

Frequently Asked Questions About March Madness Betting

What Is the Best Site for March Madness Betting?

In our expert opinion, BetOnline is the best March Madness betting website.

What March Madness Betting Site Has the Best Welcome Bonus?

At BUSR, players can claim a welcome bonus up to £2,500 making it the most a player can win. However, Bovada has the lowest wagering requirements on their sports bonuses of 5x.

When Does March Madness Start?

Selection Sunday takes place on March 17th, while the play-in games start two days later on the 19th. The first round then officially starts on Thursday the 21st of March.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.