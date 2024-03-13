As we embrace the excitement of March Madness, Basketball fans will want to know the best March Madness betting sites. We have a lot of experience betting on March Madness down through the years, and with this, we believe BetOnline is the best site for March Madness odds.
To give fans a choice though, we’ve created a list of the 10 best sportsbooks for March Madness bracket betting. So, let’s dive straight into the action…
Top 10 March Madness Betting Websites
BetOnline - Best Overall Sportsbook
Bovada - Free Random Bonus Credits
TG Casino - Best Choice for Crypto Bettors
Everygame - Best Pick for Innovative Bonuses & Promotions
BetNow - Best March Madness Bracket Contest
BetUS - Best Pick for Betting Analysis
MyBookie - Best For NCAA Tournament News
BUSR - Best Sports Welcome Bonus
Lucky Block - Best Mobile Sportsbook
Jazz Sports - Best Choice for Player Prop Bets
#1. BetOnline - Best Overall Sportsbook
BetOnline tops our list of the best March Madness betting sites thanks to a simple and friendly UX design, many promotions including a 100% crypto welcome bonus, a $200,000 bracket tournament, a stunning VIP rewards program, and the best odds on parlay bets.
BetOnline March Madness Bonuses
BetOnline offers a very generous welcome bonus of 50% up to $1000 which can be used on a number of March Madness bets. The offshore sportsbook also introduces a March Madness Insurance promotion where participants can opt-in and bet on a Top 3 seed to cover the spread in either Round 1 or Round 2 games of the tournament. Should the chosen team lose outright, BetOnline guarantees a full refund of the wager amount, up to $1002.
Additionally, BetOnline presents the opportunity to partake in a $250,000 March Madness Pick Contest by simply completing a March Madness bracket on their platform, granting entrants eligibility for a chance to claim a portion of the substantial prize pool.
BetOnline also hosts the Bracket Madness contest, offering a $50,000 prize pool during the NCAA basketball tournament, inviting individuals to engage in the competition and vie for their share of the rewards.
Overall, if you’re looking for a top-notch sports betting site with a huge range of promotions and contests, including a Poker tournament series which features a staggering $750,000 in guaranteed prize money, BetOnline is the perfect site for you.
#2. Bovada - Free Random Bonus Credits
Bovada deserves its place high on our list down to its huge range of betting types, low wagering requirements of 5x on their sports welcome bonus and Bitcoin sports bonus, and immersive poker rooms for sports bettors who want to take a break from the hectic March Madness betting action.
BetOnline March Madness Bonuses
In terms of March Madness, Bovada introduces a mouth-watering incentive with its $1 Million Madness Bracket Contest, boasting a guaranteed prize pool of $1 million. Participants are invited to fill out their brackets, with the highest-scoring bracket securing the coveted first-place prize of $100,000. Even those at the bottom of the rankings won't leave empty-handed, as the last-place bracket earns a consolation prize of $1,000 in credit added to their Bovada account.
Additionally, Bovada spices up the March Madness experience with Bonus Drops, randomly rewarding eligible players with bonus credits throughout each round of the tournament. Simply by placing bets on March Madness games, participants can qualify for these exciting bonus funds, enhancing the thrill of the competition.
For players seeking the lowest wagering requirements on a range of bonuses, the most competitive odds with Bovada March Madness odds and the chance to win $100,000, along with random free bonus credits, Bovada is the choice for you.
#3. TG Casino - Best Choice for Crypto Bettors
For players looking for a crypto-focused sportsbook, look no further than TG.Casino. This site takes a different approach to crypto gambling by operating as a type of crypto exchange offering rewards for players who wager via the site’s crypto, $TGC Token. The sportsbook is partnered with Telegram, so users can bet via their messaging app, which is very convenient. This betting site used to only be available on mobile but has recently made wagering available on desktop. This makes the site even more accessible. There is also a massive online community where players can meet and chat with other players.
BetOnline March Madness Bonuses
While TG.Casino does not offer any bonuses or promotions specific to March Madness, the site offers a range of generous bonuses as part of its impressive VIP Program. TG.Casino's High Roller NFT program offers a range of benefits, including a 50% bonus on staked tokens from buybacks, 10% casino credits with a 5x wagering requirement, and a weekly 5% rakeback on the house edge, doubling for $TGC holders.
Additionally, there are seasonal rewards and a commemorative limited edition NFT. For even greater perks, users can sign up to an even higher tier which features a 75% staked tokens bonus, 7.5% weekly rakeback (doubling for $TGC holders), and an exclusive limited edition NFT upgrade. Finally, the Gold NFT and White NFT tiers offer unparalleled benefits, including a 100% stacked tokens bonus, 10% rakeback (doubling for $TGC holders), seasonal rewards, and additional limited edition NFT upgrades.
Overall, TG.Casino is a betting site designed to elevate crypto gambling. While it might be a bit complicated for players who are unfamiliar with crypto, if you’re a crypto enthusiast who enjoys betting on March Madness, TG.Casino should be your ultimate destination.
#4. Everygame - Best Pick for Innovative Bonuses & Promotions
For people looking for a range of fun bonuses and promotions to keep things fresh, Everygame has the most innovative promotions we’ve come across which kept us coming back for more. When you add this to standard sportsbook features that are done well, such as a huge range of betting markets, a minimal UX design for easy site navigation, and a ‘hottest bet’ feature which automatically picks the best bets for you, you get one of the best March Madness betting sites in 2024
BetOnline March Madness Bonuses
While there are no specific March Madness betting bonuses, there is a huge range of promotions which players can avail of and use on the best March Madness bets.
Players can claim a $200 bonus upon sign-up by using the bonus code ‘WELCOME200’. There is a wagering requirement of 8x, which is pretty good.
They also offer exclusive bonuses via SMS. Players must ensure their current number is on file to receive special offers. Users can also win cash prizes by placing NBA wagers during the 2023/24 season, with top profits earning up to $1000.
One of our favorite promotions we’ve come across is the site’s Parlay promotion. Monthly, the highest winning parlay with the highest total odds gets a $500 prize. Additionally, the customer with the highest net profit from a single parlay bet each month receives a $1000 bonus, all without rollover requirements. Players can also win one of 20 $50 free bets every week if their parlay bet loses by one result.
#5. BetNow - Best March Madness Bracket Contest
If you’re a fan of March Madness bracket betting, BetNow is the sportsbook for you. There is a share of a $1,000,000 prize pot up for grabs. Users can enter for free. There are also a wide range of other games and promotions to claim aside from March Madness betting.
BetNow March Madness Bonuses
BetNow's $1,000,000 Bracket Madness Contest is enough alone to sign up to the site. Players can secure their FREE entry and make their predictions to vie for a chance at the grand prize. Only one entry per household is allowed, however. The grand prize of $350,000 awaits the contestant who accurately predicts all winning teams, with additional prizes for other top placements. If there's a tie, the tiebreaker game's score prediction will determine the winner. Payments are made in installments over six months.
Other bonuses include a 200% welcome bonus, a rebate promotion, and a refer-a-friend bonus, among others.
Overall, BetNow has the best March Madness Bracket betting contest, in which players can win up to $350,000.
#6. BetUS - Best Pick for Betting Analysis
The best sportsbook we found on our travels for sports betting analysis is BetUS. This makes it perfect for casual bettors or people who are unsure of what March Madness bets to make. The BetUS TV feature really makes it stand out among other March Madness betting sites.
BetOnline March Madness Bonus
In terms of bonuses and promotions, there are several that are offered to new and existing players. While there are no specific March Madness promos, new players can claim a 125% bonus on their first three deposits, with a 10x rollover. Players can use these for March Madness betting. However, the minimum deposit is $100. There is also a 200% crypto bonus which includes 30 risk free-bets, along with a 20% cash bonus up to $500 on a crypto deposit.
The site is great for making futures and prop bets. When you combine this with all the analysis a player needs to make a well-informed bet, BetUS is a fantastic choice for newcomers to March Madness betting.
#7. MyBookie - Best For NCAA Tournament News
From all the latest NCAA news, insights, guides and quick reads, MyBookie is a perfect destination. Like BetUS, the inclusion of these features makes it great for making well-informed bets, increasing your chances of winning. There are guides on strategies for March Madness betting, along with 5 golden rules of college basketball betting.
BetOnline March Madness Bonus
There are no specific March Madness promotions, but new players can claim a 50% sports welcome bonus and a cash bonus of up to $200. These can be used on March Madness bets. There is also a 200% referral bonus and a sports reload bonus up to 50% for existing customers.
There is also a Squares contest in which players must select the squares on a game grid sheet. This game is great fun and super easy to play against other players. There is also a guide provided to explain the rules of the game in detail.
With material to make well-informed bets and to keep up to date with all the latest news of the NCAA Championship, as well as different contests to be in with a chance of winning big money, MYBookie is a solid choice for people looking for the best March Madness betting sites.
#8. BUSR - Best Sports Welcome Bonus
For bonus hunters, you’re in for a treat with BUSR. This sportsbook provides one of the best welcome packages we’ve found on our travels. Players can also livestream selected games, cash out on winning bets before the game finishes, and get instant withdrawals via Bitcoin.
BetOnline March Madness Bonus
New players can win up to $2,500 on their first deposit with a generous 100% free play bonus. There is also a $1000 sports crypto bonus, a £250 referral bonus, and a $500 reload bonus when players make deposits of $100 or more. To redeem this bonus, players need to enter the code SPORTS20. While there is no March Madness bonus and promos, these generous bonuses more than makeup for it.
Overall, BUSR is a top-notch sportsbook featuring great sports bonuses, a massive range of betting markets (including U.S. politics), and a countdown to March Madness sections which has all the latest March Madness betting odds and news.
#9. Lucky Block - Best Mobile Sportsbook
For players who like to bet on the go, there is no March Madness betting website better than Lucky Block. This is thanks to the site’s partnership with Telegram. Players with a Telegram messaging account can sign up and place bets directly through the app.
BetOnline March Madness Bonus
There are no March Madness promotions, contests or bonuses. However, Lucky Block has the odds for all the NCAA championships, which are pretty competitive. Players can also use the very impressive Lucky Block welcome bonus and supercharge their first deposits up to €25,000 and 50 free spins for the casino.
This crypto-friendly sportsbook has a super friendly UX design and a great customer support team which can be contacted 24/7. Overall, Lucky Block is a solid choice for March Madness betting, with its mobile compatibility putting it ahead of other sports betting sites. Not to forget there is no withdrawal limit on this platform.
#10. Jazz Sports - Best Choice for Player Prop Bets
Capping off our list of the best March Madness betting sites is Jazz Sports. This simple-to-use betting site is perfect for players who love a good props-builder bet. The site has a dedicated ‘props builder’ section in the header menu for easy access making it perfect for wagering a props bet easily and quickly.
BetOnline March Madness Bonus
In terms of bonuses, there is a 100% welcome bonus for new players and a 125% crypto welcome bonus. There is also a $25 risk-free proper builder bet and a $25 risk-free live betting bet to claim. These can be used on March Madness bets.
Overall, if you’re a fan of picking intricate bets and like to build a good prop bet, Jazz Sports is the site for you.
How To Pick The Best March Madness Betting Sites
When choosing the best betting sites for the thrilling March Madness NCAA tournaments, basketball fans should consider the following factors. After all, this is exactly how we chose the best March Madness betting websites.
Betting Markets
When selecting sportsbooks for college basketball tournaments, prioritize those with diverse market offerings per game and overall. Ensure they offer props specific to college basketball, as regulations differ by state. This ensures a comprehensive betting experience tailored to the nuances of the sport and adheres to local guidelines.
Competitive Odds
To optimize potential winnings, bettors should compare odds across various platforms. Even though prices might appear similar, slight differences can impact outcomes significantly. By shopping around for the best odds, bettors can ensure they're maximizing their potential returns, making informed decisions that enhance their overall betting experience.
Customer Support
Opt for betting sites that provide multiple channels such as live chat, email, and phone for assistance. Prompt and helpful responses from support staff contribute significantly to enhancing the overall user experience, and give you peace of mind should something unexpected happen on-site with your bets.
Payment Methods
Choose betting platforms offering secure and convenient deposit and withdrawal methods. Consider options like e-wallets, credit/debit cards, and crypto. Verify processing times and any accompanying fees to make informed decisions.
Promotions and Bonuses
Competitive bonuses definitely add value to your betting. Review terms and conditions related to promotions. Some platforms even offer special March Madness bonuses for new customers.
User Experience
Finally, a well-designed user-friendly site with intuitive interfaces makes betting more enjoyable. Look for sites with easy navigation, seamless bet placement, and well-optimized account management.
Beginner’s Guide to Betting on March Madness
If you’re new to March Madness, here’s a beginner’s guide to help you get started:
What Is March Madness?
March Madness encompasses the championship tournaments for NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball. In this thrilling event, participating teams are organized into a bracket format, engaging in single-elimination games until a champion is crowned. The objective for each team is to progress through each round, ultimately aiming for victory in the championship game.
How Does It Work?
To qualify for March Madness, teams secure their spots through either automatic bids, earned by winning their respective conference championship tournaments, or at-large bids, which are chosen by the NCAA committee. Each team is designated a seed ranging from 1 to 16, with 1 being the highest seed. Matchups are structured such that higher seeds face off against lower seeds within each of the four regions, a process sorted during Selection Sunday.
Why Fill Out a Bracket?
The appeal of filling out a bracket lies in its accessibility and enjoyment factor. Regardless of familiarity with basketball, anyone can participate in this tradition. Selections can be made based on various criteria, from mascots to school recognition, or even personal strategies. Though achieving a perfect bracket is highly unlikely, every game holds significance, fostering a newfound appreciation for the chosen teams.
How to Fill Out a Bracket?
Filling out a bracket is a straightforward process. Begin by acquiring a March Madness bracket, readily available online or customizable to personal preferences. For each matchup, simply pick the team you believe will emerge victorious. While higher seeds typically possess stronger credentials, surprises and upsets are common occurrences throughout the tournament. As the competition progresses, monitor your selections and observe how far your chosen teams advance.
Be Part of the Community
Even if you’re not a sports fan, March Madness lets you feel like one.
Participate in the NCAA’s Official Bracket Challenge and join a diverse community of fans.
How to Place a Bet on March Madness
Participation in March Madness extends beyond sports enthusiasts, offering an opportunity for everyone to engage with the excitement. Joining the NCAA’s Official Bracket Challenge allows individuals to become part of a diverse community of fans, contributing to the collective energy surrounding the tournament. Whether a seasoned follower or a newcomer, March Madness invites all to share in the enthusiasm of this famous event.
#1. Choose a Reputable Betting Site
Before diving straight into the betting action, it's important to find a reputable betting site that offers comprehensive coverage of NCAA basketball games and competitive March Madness betting odds. All the sportsbooks we’ve mentioned above are tested and reliable. Simply choose the one that sounds right for you and follow the link.
#2. Create an Account
Once you've chosen your preferred betting site from the list above, the next step is to create an account. This typically involves providing some personal information such as your name, email address, and age to verify your eligibility for betting. Make sure to choose a strong password to secure your account.
#3. Deposit Funds, & Claim a Bonus
After creating your account, you'll need to deposit funds into it to start betting. Most betting sites offer various payment methods such as credit/debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and even crypto. New players can usually avail of welcome rewards when they sign up. These bonuses can provide additional value to your initial deposit. But always check to make sure the terms and conditions are fair.
#4. Select and Finalize Your Bet
Once your account is funded, navigate to the March Madness section or the NCAA basketball category on the betting site. Here, you'll find a whole host of betting options including moneyline bets, point spreads, over/under bets, prop bets, and more.
Once you've chosen the type of bet you want to place, select the game and enter the amount you want to wager. This will then be added to your ‘bet slip’. If you’re happy with your selection, click confirm at the end of the ‘bet slip’.
Now all you can do is tune into the action, cross your fingers, and hope you’ve placed a winning bet.
Different Types of March Madness Bets
There are many various in-game March Madness bets people can make. Let’s go through some of them here.
Moneyline betting
In moneyline betting for March Madness, you simply predict the outright winner of a specific game, without any point spread consideration. Odds are represented as positive or negative numbers, indicating the perceived likelihood of each team winning. This straightforward approach focuses solely on picking the victorious team, offering a simplified yet engaging betting experience.
Example:
If Team A has a moneyline of +150, a $100 bet on Team A would yield a $150 profit if they win.
If Team B has a moneyline of -200, you’d need to bet $200 to win $100 if Team B wins.
March Madness Futures Odds
Futures odds center on long-term predictions like determining the eventual tournament champion. These bets are typically made well ahead of the tournament's commencement, often before any games have started. By wagering on future outcomes, bettors engage in strategic forecasting, aiming to capitalize on early insights and secure favorable odds for the duration of the event.
Example:
Betting on a specific team to win the entire March Madness championship.
Odds can change as the tournament progresses based on team performance.
Spread betting
Spread betting entails placing bets on the margin of points by which a team will win or lose. The favored team is assigned a point spread, which they are expected to surpass, while the underdog receives points to even the playing field. This form of betting adds a layer of strategy and excitement to sports wagering, allowing bettors to speculate on the outcome beyond a simple win or loss.
Example:
If Team A is favored by -5.5 points, they must win by 6 or more points for your bet to succeed.
If Team B is the underdog at +5.5 points, they can lose by up to 5 points, and your bet still wins.
Over/under
Over/under bets concentrate on the cumulative points scored in a game, requiring bettors to forecast if the total will surpass (over) or fall short (under) of a predetermined number. This form of betting shifts focus from the game's outcome to the overall scoring dynamics, offering a nuanced and engaging option for sports wagering enthusiasts seeking diverse betting opportunities.
Example:
If the over/under line is set at 150 points, you decide if the total points scored by both teams will exceed or fall short of that number.
March Madness Prop Bet
Proposition bets, commonly known as prop bets, offer opportunities to wager on specific events within a game or tournament. These bets can encompass various aspects such as individual player performances, halftime scores, or even unique scenarios like the outcome of the coin toss. Prop bets add an element of excitement and variety to sports betting, allowing bettors to engage with specific facets of the game beyond the final result.
Example:
Betting on which player will score the first basket in a specific game.
Prop bets add fun and variety to March Madness betting.
Final say: Why BetOnline is the Best March Madness Sportsbook
For an unparalleled March Madness betting experience, BetOnline stands out as the ultimate choice. With its intuitive UX design, enticing bonuses such as the 100% crypto welcome bonus and $200,000 bracket tournament, along with a remarkable VIP rewards program, BetOnline offers unmatched excitement and value. The March Madness Insurance promotion ensures a safety net for your bets, while the $250,000 Pick Contest and Bracket Madness contest add an extra layer of thrill and rewards. Don't miss out on the opportunity to elevate your March Madness experience with BetOnline's extensive offerings and superior odds.
Frequently Asked Questions About March Madness Betting
What Is the Best Site for March Madness Betting?
In our expert opinion, BetOnline is the best March Madness betting website.
What March Madness Betting Site Has the Best Welcome Bonus?
At BUSR, players can claim a welcome bonus up to £2,500 making it the most a player can win. However, Bovada has the lowest wagering requirements on their sports bonuses of 5x.
When Does March Madness Start?
Selection Sunday takes place on March 17th, while the play-in games start two days later on the 19th. The first round then officially starts on Thursday the 21st of March.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.