You can place bets on your preferred leagues from any location in the US or the rest of the world with the best offshore sportsbooks available online. Sports betting sites hosted overseas offer new players significant sign-up bonuses, a ton of betting options, low commission rates, and competitive odds on a variety of sports including baseball, basketball, football, and ice hockey. When you win, you can then get a rapid, secure withdrawal of your winnings. In this latest update, BetOnline is the best offshore betting site, but all the sports betting sites on this list are worth checking out. Here are our reviews on all of them.

Top 10 Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players

BetOnline - Best overall offshore sportsbook BetUS - Offshore Sportsbook made for US players with biggest bonus Everygame - Biggest variety of betting markets MyBookie - Best for mobile betting BUSR - Best sportsbook for horse racing betting Lucky Block - Best offshore sportsbook for crypto betting XBet - Offshore sportsbook with best referral program Bovada - Offshore betting site with the best betting odds Jazz Sports - Best integrated live streaming sportsbook BetNow - Best sportsbook for live betting

Top Overseas Sports Betting Sites Reviewed

We highlight the top offshore sportsbooks in this guide. You'll learn about their primary sports betting advantages and areas of expertise so you can choose the one that best meets your requirements. We'll also go over the many types of bets you can place, break down the bonuses available, and go through their banking procedures.

In 2024, gamblers prioritize quick and private transactions, thus they will favor sportsbooks that offer cryptocurrency banking choices. Lucky Block, which offers quick and safe withdrawals & deposits through 8 cryptocurrencies, is our top pick for cryptocurrency gambling. No matter where you are in the globe, you may securely visit the site using a complimentary VPN such as PrivadoVPN.