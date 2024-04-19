You can place bets on your preferred leagues from any location in the US or the rest of the world with the best offshore sportsbooks available online. Sports betting sites hosted overseas offer new players significant sign-up bonuses, a ton of betting options, low commission rates, and competitive odds on a variety of sports including baseball, basketball, football, and ice hockey. When you win, you can then get a rapid, secure withdrawal of your winnings. In this latest update, BetOnline is the best offshore betting site, but all the sports betting sites on this list are worth checking out. Here are our reviews on all of them.
Top 10 Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players
- Best overall offshore sportsbook
- Offshore Sportsbook made for US players with biggest bonus
- Biggest variety of betting markets
- Best for mobile betting
- Best sportsbook for horse racing betting
- Best offshore sportsbook for crypto betting
- Offshore sportsbook with best referral program
- Offshore betting site with the best betting odds
- Best integrated live streaming sportsbook
- Best sportsbook for live betting
Top Overseas Sports Betting Sites Reviewed
We highlight the top offshore sportsbooks in this guide. You'll learn about their primary sports betting advantages and areas of expertise so you can choose the one that best meets your requirements. We'll also go over the many types of bets you can place, break down the bonuses available, and go through their banking procedures.
In 2024, gamblers prioritize quick and private transactions, thus they will favor sportsbooks that offer cryptocurrency banking choices. Lucky Block, which offers quick and safe withdrawals & deposits through 8 cryptocurrencies, is our top pick for cryptocurrency gambling. No matter where you are in the globe, you may securely visit the site using a complimentary VPN such as PrivadoVPN.
#1. - Best Overall Offshore Sportsbook
BetOnline leads as our top offshore sportsbook. For more than 20 years, it has accepted bets from sports enthusiasts and always made prompt, secure payouts. The sportsbook is the most spectacular part of BetOnline, which also has a sizable online casino, an extensive racebook, and an esports hub. Its betting markets include politics betting, entertainment betting, and in-depth coverage of over 25 athletic sports.
Given the abundance of promotions like free bets and competitions, this offshore sportsbook is a fantastic choice for bettors who make bets only occasionally. Additionally, a re-bet option allows you to keep betting on a particular market until you reach your specified stake, making it our top pick for high rollers.
BetOnline Welcome Offer
Welcome Bonus
Payout Speed
Rollover Requirement
Minimum Deposit
50% bonus up to $1000
Same day payout: Within 24 hours
10x
$20
Pros:
Quick payouts and hugely flexible limits
Swift distribution of sports betting odds
Accepts cryptocurrency deposits
Integrated live streaming for most matches
Cons:
Rollover requirements for bonus funds are high
Fees for deposits made with Visa and also MasterCard
#2. - Offshore Sportsbook Made for US Players with Biggest Bonus
The greatest offshore sportsbook for big rewards for Americans is BetUS. They have significant wagering restrictions with deposit bonuses expiring 7 days after being credited, but if you believe you can meet them, their payouts are enticing. A 200% crypto offer with a maximum value of $5,000 is the primary crypto sign-up incentive. If you put down $2,500, you'll get $1,250 in casino credits and $3,750 in sportsbook credits.
BetUS has undergone a number of upgrades recently, and it is now among the finest offshore sportsbooks for players from the US. ‘America’s favorite sportsbook’ has a fantastic esports arena and a simple, attractive sports betting interface. We also appreciate BetUS TV, which offers in-depth previews of sporting events from a variety of expert handicappers.
BetUS Welcome Offer
Welcome Bonus
Payout Speed
Rollover Requirement
Minimum Deposit
125% match sports bonus up to $2500 on first deposit with code: JOIN150
1-2 days
10x
$100
Pros:
The biggest bonuses from an offshore betting site
Large variety of betting markets
Very well designed user interface
BetUS TV which streams sports previews and is also one of the top cryptocurrency betting services
Accepts cryptocurrency deposits
Cons:
Less betting possibilities than some major competitors
High criteria for bonus monies rollover
#3. - Biggest Variety of Betting Markets
Everygame has become a very well-known, reliable sportsbook with a lengthy track record of providing winners with safe and fast withdrawals. Since it started up as an online bookie in 1996, it is actually the oldest digital sportsbook in the entire world. Intertops was its previous name, but the corporation changed it in 2021.
Every day, a sizable number of games from all over the world are available for pregame and in-game wagering at this sportsbook. To better represent the breadth of its wide coverage of betting markets, the name was updated to Everygame. It offers a clean, straightforward betting interface with quick-loading pages. You may also get clean, bite-sized wagering advice to help you choose your bets. Everygame also has a top-notch online poker room and casino.
Everygame Welcome Offer
Welcome Bonus
Payout Speed
Rollover Requirement
Minimum Deposit
100% match bonus up to $500 on first deposit with code: WELCOME500
Within 2 days
8x
$20
Pros:
Includes a wide range of sporting events
convenient desktop and mobile sites
Interesting parlay promos
excellent section for casinos online
Cons:
Limited FAQ section
$50 withdrawal charge for checks and bank transfers
#4. - Best for Mobile Betting
Another popular online bookie in the US is MyBookie, which holds a Gaming Curaçao license and is hosted in Costa Rica. It was only introduced in 2012, so it isn't as old as BetOnline, however it already has a strong reputation among its US players. Even though it offers less features and coverage of sports than BetOnline, you'll still find it to be a very easy to use mobile betting site.
In addition to sports betting, MyBookie is also an online bookie that is known for accepting wagers on entertaining betting markets like celebrity divorces, American elections, Mars expeditions, and so forth. It offers a sizable welcome incentive for new players, a highly competitive VIP program, and numerous entertaining competitions.
MyBookie Welcome Offer
Welcome Bonus
Payout Speed
Rollover Requirement
Minimum Deposit
50% match bonus up to $1000 on first deposit with code: MYB50
Same day payout: Within 24 hours
10x
$50
Pros:
Straightforward, user-friendly offshore betting site
Huge reload bonuses and welcome bonuses offer a comprehensive variety of benefits
Massive variety of betting markets outside of sports betting
Cons:
Website not as well-designed as BetOnline and releases lines more slowly than some rivals
#5. - Best Sportsbook for Horse Racing Betting
Founded in 2014, BUSR is a vibrant online bookie specializing in horse racing and sports betting. Emphasizing its forward-thinking approach, BUSR offers enhanced bonuses for cryptocurrency deposits. With an acceptance range spanning Bitcoin to Ethereum, this sportsbook ensures that tech-savvy bettors get the most out of their bankrolls.
BUSR's sports variety is impressive. From mainstream sports such as the NBA and NFL to niche categories including even political betting, BUSR’s platform is quite comprehensive. The site has even created a distinct section for horse racing, a testament to its commitment to catering to racing enthusiasts.
BUSR Welcome Offer
Welcome Bonus
Payout Speed
Rollover Requirement
Minimum Deposit
100% up to $2500
5-7 days
20x
$100
Pros:
Has multiple bet types for horse betting enthusiasts
Diverse promotional offers with fair wagering requirements
Inclusive of mainstream and niche sports categories
User-friendly mobile platform with consistent performance across devices
Swift crypto withdrawals processed within 24 hours
Cons:
Some traditional withdrawal methods can take up to 10 days
The site could benefit from more educational resources for beginner bettors
#6. - Best Offshore Sportsbook for Crypto Betting
Late in 2022, a brand-new offshore crypto sportsbook called Lucky Block was established with its operating license from the Curaçao Gambling Authorities. All of the most well-liked sports as well as eSports are accessible to bet on at Lucky Block with attractive odds. More than thirty different sports are available, as well as 15 distinct esports.
Although Lucky Block specializes in cryptocurrencies, it allows a wide range of payment options. Credit/debit card payments are accepted as well as 8 different cryptocurrencies. Additionally, Google Pay and Apple Pay are accepted for deposits only. At Lucky Block, all cryptocurrency withdrawal requests are handled within an hour.
Lucky Block Welcome Offer
Welcome Bonus
Payout Speed
Rollover Requirement
Minimum Deposit
200% up to EUR 25000 + 50 Free Spins
Instant
Wager initial deposit 6x to release each 10% of bonus
EUR 25
Pros:
Crypto sportsbook without KYC
substantial high roller bonuses
Favorable odds
Instant withdrawals of winnings
Cons:
Few conventional payment methods supported
#7. - Offshore Sportsbook with Best Referral Program
For newcomers, XBet is a great offshore bookmaker. The layout is straightforward, placing a bet is simple, and customer support is responsive and friendly. It shares the same software,
user interface, odds, betting options, banking methods, and features as MyBookie
Apart from the bonuses, there aren't numerous distinctions between XBet and MyBookie. At MyBookie, there are more offers available, and they are typically bigger. However, XBet has less stringent bonus wagering requirements than its more well-known sister site, so some players might prefer it.
But the Referral bonus by XBet does make it a notch above its competitors. As an XBet player, if you refer to your friends the Link, via email, SMS or social media, you will receive a $100 if your referral makes a deposit. That’s quite a nice trick.
Xbet Welcome Offer
Welcome Bonus
Payout Speed
Rollover Requirement
Minimum Deposit
50% up to $500
2-3 days
10x
$20
Pros:
Highly competitive referral bonus.
Wide range of sports and leagues covered
Competitive odds and lines
User-friendly website and mobile app
Variety of payment options available
Cons:
Bovada and BetOnline publish lines more quickly.
#8. - Offshore Betting Site With The Best Betting Odds
In many countries, Bovada is a well known and well-liked offshore betting site. Bovada hosts America's busiest online poker room, a very thorough sportsbook, as well as a racebook, and a highly equipped online casino.
Bovada’s online sportsbook offers thousands of betting markets in over 30 sports betting categories. More popular markets, like NFL betting, have over 100 different sorts of wagers available, including a ton of prop bets, alternative lines, and single-game parlays. Additionally, it contains a special feature that lets you find out the cost of any oddball item you choose.
Bovada Welcome Offer
Welcome Bonus
Payout Speed
Rollover Requirement
Minimum Deposit
Up to $3750 Crypto deposit bonus
Same day payout: Within 24 hours
25x
-
Pros:
Greater selection of wagers than competing offshore online sportsbooks
Rollover specifications than the majority of rivals is lower
Provides payouts on the same day via a few methods
Wonderful loyalty program
Accepts cryptocurrency deposits
Cons:
Less of a sign-up bonus than MyBookie and BetOnline
Some rivals have higher restrictions
#9. Jazz Sports - Best Integrated Live Streaming SportsBook
A sportsbook, racebook, and online casino with over 400 games available, Jazz Sports is a well-known offshore online gambling bookie based in Costa Rica.
Jazz Sports offers a ton of thrilling incentives and promotions. It offers odds that are competitive and covers a wide range of sports, from bandy and badminton to basketball and baseball. There are numerous contests and rapid, safe crypto payments available on the interface, which is extremely attractive. The best feature of Jazz Sports though, is its live streaming feature for big sporting events, allowing registered members to make in-play bets while watching the game in the same place!
Jazz Sports Welcome Offer
Welcome Bonus
Payout Speed
Rollover Requirement
Minimum Deposit
100% match bonus up to $2500 on first deposit with code: JAZZ100
Same day payout: Within 24 hours
12x
$50
Pros:
Popular and knowledgeable offshore sportsbook operator
Promotions and fun competitions for players
Integrated live streaming sports feature
Payouts made quickly using a plethora of coins
Cons:
Maximum bets are low when compared to many competitors
#10. BetNow - Best Sportsbook For Live Betting
BetNow places a strong emphasis on simplicity. The website takes pleasure in having easy registration, deposit, and withdrawal processes. Additionally, this offshore sportsbook makes it incredibly simple to search for live betting alternatives and place wagers.
The live betting odds offered by BetNow impressed us. Like most offshore bookies, BetNow provides typical juice sides as well as totals, however the money lines have a very tiny house edge. As a result, it's a fantastic choice for hockey and baseball bets. Even though this specific sportsbook currently only offers odds on a handful of more niche sporting events, it is a good option for anyone looking for generous incentives.
BetNow Welcome Offer
Welcome Bonus
Payout Speed
Rollover Requirement
Minimum Deposit
200% crypto bonus up to $200 on first crypto deposit
Same day payout: Within 24 hours
30x
$10
Pros:
Simple to sign up, make a deposit, and withdraw money
The UI of the sportsbook is simple to use for live betting
Many sign-up bonuses, including an exclusive 150% welcome bonus for MoneyGram, Zelle and Card deposits
Cons:
Less betting markets than the majority of rivals
Best Online Offshore Gambling Sites Compared
You can easily compare the essential characteristics and traits of the top offshore betting sites with this guide. Each operator's most alluring sign-up incentive has been listed, although several offer additional welcome bonuses; for more information, see the promotions section.
Sportsbook
Live betting
Live streaming
Sign-up Bonus
Sports you can wager on
BetOnline
Yes
Yes
50% bonus up to $1000
25+
BetUS
Yes
No
125% match sports bonus up to $2500 on first deposit with code: JOIN150
30+
Everygame
Yes
No
100% match bonus up to $500 on first deposit with code: WELCOME500
20+
MyBookie
Yes
No
50% match bonus up to $1000 on first deposit with code: MYB50
15+
BUSR
Yes
No
100% up to $2500
25+
Lucky Block
Yes
Yes
200% up to EUR 25000
30+
XBet
Yes
No
50% up to $500
15+
Bovada
Yes
No
50% match bonus up to $250 on first deposit
25+
Jazz Sports
Yes
Yes
100% match bonus up to $2500 on first deposit with code: JAZZ100
20+
BetNow
Yes
No
200% match bonus up to $200 on first deposit with code: BN100
10+
How We Chose the Best Offshore Sportsbook
When looking for the top offshore online sportsbooks, our professional evaluators looked up and concentrated on six key characteristics. The crucial factors we looked at were as follows:
Sports Betting Markets
At least 20 athletic events are available for wagering at the top offshore sportsbooks. Along with the NFL, NCAAF, MLB, NBA, NCAAB, and NHL, they include international leagues for soccer betting, basketball betting, baseball betting, and hockey betting in great detail. Along with horse racing, they also accept wagers on other non American sports like cricket, rugby, cycling, darts, and more. They also accept wagers on sports like boxing, MMA, tennis, golf, MMA, NASCAR, and MMA.
Betting Options
The top offshore sportsbooks ought to offer a wide selection of betting opportunities. The finest bookmakers accept wagers on a range of props, alternative lines, and same-game parlay options, while some simply provide the spread, moneyline, and total.
Betting Promotions and Bonuses
The premium offshore sportsbooks offer excellent sportsbook bonus codes to new customers. They then provide extra benefits, like boosts, free bets, loyalty programs, and reload bonuses. If an offshore sportsbook has reasonable rollover criteria, we suggest going to claim a range of promos from multiple offshore sportsbooks.
Sportsbook Security and Safety
We look for operators who invest in powerful firewalls and encryption systems to safeguard their customers. You may play at the brands on the following list of online sportsbooks that are offshore without being concerned about the security of your funds or your personal data because they have never experienced security problems.
Methods of Payment Accepted
We put a plethora of payment options ranging from Bank transfers, E-wallets like Skrill and Neteller to Bitcoins, offered by the offshore sportsbooks we assess to the test, keeping an eye on the speeds, any fees, and the simplicity of the procedure. The top offshore sportsbooks in 2022 offer a wide range of safe, practical solutions and expedite the payout of prizes. However, the best sportsbooks also offer crypto deposit and withdrawal options, which are generally the fastest and the most secure method to use.
Customer Assistance
The top offshore sportsbooks have excellent customer service. They are reachable by phone, chat in real time, or email every single day of the year, around-the-clock. These sportsbooks offer knowledgeable, skilled, bilingual customer service representatives who can assist you promptly and courteously.
How to Sign Up to Offshore Sports Betting Site to Claim Bonus
One of our important criteria is that offshore sportsbooks provide an easy registration procedure. That is why we enlisted the sites from the above. The procedure is quite similar for all the sites, but we took the example of BetOnline in order to put forward the step-by-step procedure of signing up to offshore sportsbooks. A similar procedure applies to other sportsbooks as well.
Step 1: Creating an account
Click "JOIN" when you first arrive at the website to access the simple, secure sign-up form. To finish the form, enter your contact details briefly and click Submit.
Step 2: Making a deposit
On the BetOnline homepage, select the bright green "DEPOSIT" button. Select one of the strategies on the list. Enter an amount in the text box or choose an option from the available grid, fill out your information, and finish the transaction.
Step 3: Claim your bonus
If you make your first deposit using a conventional payment method, you will get a 50% bonus up to $1,000; if you make your first deposit using Bitcoin or an altcoin, you will get a 100% crypto incentive up to $1,000. As soon as you pay your initial investment, the money will be made available.
Step 4: Choose a sports betting event
Select a sport by selecting "SPORTS" from the main menu. The next step is to choose a league as well as a specific game. Select a choice that grabs your attention and click it. Your bet slip will be updated as a result.
Step 5: Place your bet
You can select the amount of your wager, enter it, and then confirm. You can make parlays, teasers, as well as bets if you add numerous options.
Which Sports Can You Bet On?
The best offshore bookmakers now accept bets even on beach volleyball and water polo alongside football and baseball. Below is a list of the leagues and sports that gamblers most regularly wager on at our recommended offshore betting sites.
NFL Betting
The top foreign sportsbooks will provide in-depth coverage of each NFL game for players based in America. At the start of the week, early lines should be available, and as the game draws closer, a ton of props and additional bets should be available. In addition to futures on events like the renowned Super Bowl or a certain conference, they provide a wide range of in-game betting choices.
NBA Betting
Every NBA game is also open to betting at online bookmakers. Bovada offers a wide range of NBA betting markets, including individual and game props, game props, alternate sides, and totals. Operators like BetOnline and Bovada swiftly release their overnight lines. You may wager on the entire game, a half, or a quarter of the game at the best offshore bookmakers.
MLB Betting
Among the most well-known leagues at international sportsbooks is MLB. Pitcher bets, alternate run lines, total run lines, inning bets, batter and pitcher props, game props, and multiples like parlays, round robins, reversal bets, if bets, and Grand Salamis should all be specified as bet options.
NHL Betting
The more reputable offshore bookmakers also provide coverage of NHL games and enable wagering on a range of other hockey leagues. Because of their NHL lines with less juice, BetOnline is a wise pick. Bovada also provides a vast selection of hockey props.
NCAA Basketball Betting
Each year, a number of college basketball and football games are included at the top offshore sportsbooks. Even though there are frequently fewer player props available for NCAAF and NCAAB games than for NFL and NBA clashes, the biggest bookmakers still provide a wide variety of thrilling markets.
Golf Betting
In addition to the majors and events like the Ryder Cup, the top offshore bookmakers now provide betting on the PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and DPS World Tour. They provide a variety of wagering options, including as those on the outcome of the contest, finishing in the top-5, top-10, or top-20, etc.
Horse Racing Betting
Top international bookies provide futures bets with set odds on significant horse races. Additionally, in their full-service racebook sections, they accept pari-mutuel wagers on more than 100 events every day from customers all around the world.
Various Other Sports to Bet On
At the best offshore sportsbooks, NASCAR, boxing, mixed martial arts, tennis, and soccer are the most preferred additional sports. Along with these sports, offshore sportsbooks also take bets on politics, entertainment, and less known sports like Pesapallo.
Popular Offshore Bets to Make
Customers have a range of alternatives for pre-game, in-play, and futures bets at the best offshore betting sites. Teasers, round robins, if-bets, reversal bets, and same-game parlays are a few of the markets. The most common offshore wagers available to you are shown below:
Moneyline Bets
A result gamble on a sporting event, such an NFL game, tennis match, or UFC, is known as a moneyline wager. Sportsbooks determine the likelihood that outcomes would be successful before setting moneyline odds on them. For instance, the Yankees might have odds of -130 to beat the Braves while the Braves may have odds of +110.
Spread Bets
Point spreads are available for both basketball and football games from the top offshore bookies. The run line in an MLB game is one sport where similar bets may be made. You wager on which team will cover the spread after the better side receives a handicap. For instance, the odds for a wager on the Kansas City Chiefs +2.5 or the Buffalo Bills -2.5 are the same for both results.
Totals
Total wagers are straightforward forecasts of how many runs, points, goals, and other outcomes there will be overall. Bettors have the option of going over or under the line that the bookmakers have fixed. For instance, you can wager on over 6.5 goals or under 6.5 goals if the Bruins and the Flyers are playing.
Prop Bets
Numerous props highlight the propensity for a specific event to take place throughout a game. You might wager on whether a safety or 2-point conversion would occur during an NFL game, for example. The over/under on a player's total for a game's points, rebounds, steals, blocks, or assists is one sort of player prop.
Futures Betting
These are long-term wagers on events like the Super Bowl, World Series, or NBA Finals. Therefore, whether you want to compare the best 10 traditional Super Bowl betting sites with the top 10 Bitcoin Super Bowl betting platforms, check out our articles.
Good offshore gambling sites also let you wager on each conference and division, the total number of victories a team will rack up during the course of the regular season, whether or not that club will advance to the postseason, and prizes like the Heisman Trophy or the Cy Young Award.
Parlay Bets
When placing a parlay, two or more games must be chosen. A parlay must have a winner for each option in it to be deemed successful. If any of them fails, the wager is void. These bets, however, can result in substantial gains because the winnings from each successful decision are carried over to the next one, raising the total payoff.
Offshore Sportsbooks Live Betting Options
allows players to place live bets on games that are already in progress. Prices on markets such as the moneyline, spread, total, and props fluctuate constantly since the odds are changed to match the game's momentum and score as the action develops. Live betting is made even more entertaining by some SPortsbooks like Jazz Sports that offers its registered members to livestream many popular games from their site as well.
Bonuses from Offshore Sportsbooks
Many offshore betting sites are competing for your attention. The top operators provide sizable welcome incentives to set themselves apart. They provide weekly benefits like reload bonuses, bonus bets, boosts, and reward schemes to keep you engaged. The most frequent incentives provided by online sportsbooks are as follows:
Deposit Match Bonus
The majority of the welcome incentives provided by the top offshore sportsbooks fall into this category. You must first establish an account and make a minimum investment in order to be qualified. The offshore sportsbook will match the first deposit with bonus credits up to a certain amount.
Then, the rollover condition for the bonus payout must be satisfied. For instance, if a $100 bonus has a 6x rollover requirement, you would need to gamble $600 before the sportsbook would let you withdraw any more gains.
No-Deposit Bonus
You may get free site points with no deposit requirements thanks to no-deposit incentives. These incentives aren't offered often by sportsbooks, but when they are, they may be quite helpful. You must first satisfy a high rollover requirement before you can withdraw the bonus dollars, allowing you time to assess the website and determine whether you wish to use it frequently.
Free bets
The finest offshore bookies very seldom give free bets. There are situations when a certain wager is necessary to redeem them. For instance, you would get a $10 free bet if you wagered $50 on a three-leg parlay. Different sportsbooks just hand them out. Any profits can be given out in cash or in site credit, however site credit cannot be withdrawn until it has been utilized.
Payment Methods
There are many different ways to pay at offshore sportsbooks. They may be classified into three categories:
Crypto
Using cryptocurrency to finance your account with one of the top offshore sportsbooks is a great idea. It is practical, secure, and efficient. You may employ a different cryptocurrency that utilizes a different blockchain. For instance, there are typically no network costs for Litecoin and ADA, which makes them substantially cheaper than wire payments. Furthermore, compared to payouts in conventional currency, cryptocurrency payments like that of Etherumm, Litecoin, and DASH, are significantly quicker.
eWallet
The two most popular eWallets used at offshore sportsbooks are Skrill and Neteller. You could see advertisements for MuchBetter or ecoPayz even if they seldom ever take PayPal. These are useful choices, but be sure to carefully read the terms and conditions because using an eWallet can prevent you from getting a welcome bonus.
Traditional Approaches
Visa and MasterCard are frequently accepted by offshore bookies. Traditional payment methods also include paper checks, money orders, peer-to-peer exchanges, wire transfers, and electronic checks. Every technique has unique limitations and could be charged.
Mobile Apps and Sites for Offshore Sportsbooks
Because the best offshore bookmakers don't offer native sports betting apps, you won't find them in Google Play or App Store. They do, however, offer rapid access to betting platforms that may be accessed from any mobile device.
They provide all of the characteristics of native software minus the downloads, updates, or other disk space-hogging features that we despise. They can also be customized with bookmarks on your home screen, making them as user-friendly as native programs. They are extremely beneficial to sports bettors since they allow you to place bets on athletics from anywhere utilizing a mobile device.
Deciding on the Best Offshore Sportsbook: A Definitive Conclusion
The goal of the article was to present top offshore sportsbooks. We truly hope that we managed to do just that.
The reviews in this article have summarized the best offshore gambling sites that players from all over the world can access to bet on sports. We have considered not only the betting markets of each offshore sportsbook mentioned in the article but also how safe and secure the process of betting on this is. Each of the offshore sports betting sites has something unique to offer to its players. Whether it is in offshore wagers or the availability of multiple payment methods.
Should you be interested in us telling you which offshore sportsbook is the one of our choice, we would definitely say that it is BetOnline. The overseas bookie offers a juicy welcome bonus, as well as numerous free bets. Having this in mind, we decided to make BetOnline our choice.
Frequently asked Questions about Best Offshore Sportsbooks
Which are the Best Offshore Sportsbooks?
For players from the US, BetOnline, Bovada, Lucky Block, and MyBookie are the top offshore sportsbooks. You can trust these offshore sportsbook operators to settle your bets fairly and pay out winnings promptly because of their high level of reliability. You may choose the one that is perfect for your needs using our guide to the top offshore sportsbooks.
Is There An Offshore Sportsbook that is the Most Trusted?
Everygame is perhaps the most reliable offshore sports betting service. To assist you in locating the most dependable operators, we have selected the top offshore betting sites and included thorough assessments of offshore sportsbooks. You can trust a lot of the famous names on our list of offshore sportsbooks, such BetOnline, MyBookie, and Bovada.
Will Offshore Betting Get you in Trouble?
No, there are no laws that forbid you from engaging in offshore sports betting or casino gaming, thus you cannot get into difficulty for doing so. But it's crucial to stick with the top offshore sportsbooks with solid reputations.
Which Offshore Site Provides the Fastest Payout?
The offshore sportsbook that delivers the quickest payouts is BetOnline. One of the reasons BetOnline is at the top of our list of the greatest offshore sportsbooks for players is that you should get your money the same day you ask for it.
