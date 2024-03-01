Fancy a blackjack game but don’t feel like putting nice pants on? Say no more.
We rounded up the best live casinos in the UK where players can experience the best classic casino games with real cards, dice, and croupiers – all from the comfort of your desktop computer or mobile device.
You can enjoy your favourite table game at sites like PlayOJO, and enjoy its wager-free bonuses, a robust collection of casino games, and top-notch customer support.
And we got a whole list of live casinos you can explore.
Best Live Casinos in the UK
- PlayOJO: Best overall
- Luckland: Best for blackjack
- Slots Magic: Top site for high rollers
- Red Kings: Best for poker
- Casumo: Best mobile live dealer casino
- Casushi: Exciting live game show variety
- Yeti Casino: Best for Drops & Wins live casino games
- Grosvenor: Best live “in-club” casino experience
- Magic Red: Generous cashback bonuses
- MrQ: Best blend of bingo and live casino games
18+ 1st deposit only. £10 minimum deposit is required to claim 50 bonus spins on Thor Trials of Asgard. No wagering requirements. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros
- Wager-free welcome bonus
- 100+ live dealer games
- Massive library of over 3,000 casino games
- Cashback on every game played
- Sterling customer support
Cons
- The website design is a little wonky
We’re starting strong with PlayOJO – a fantastic online casino offering many player-friendly incentives like no rollover on bonuses, cash back on every game played, and plenty of exciting kickers (the PlayOJO term for bonuses).
Live Dealer Games: 4.9/5
PlayOJO has a fairly robust live casino chock full of classic table games and exciting twists.
We found each game had a healthy variety as well. For example, you’ll find dozens of games under live roulette, including Blaze Roulette, XXXTreme Lightning Roulette, Super Stake, and more.
Most games have this level of variety, so you’ll find everything from Quantum Blackjack to Grand Baccarat, as well as a variety of game show-style games like Monopoly Big Baller and The Greatest Cards Show.
Other Casino Games: 4.8/5
With over 3,000 other fan-favourite casino games, you’ll have no shortage of ways to chase boredom away. We found a wide range of slots, table games, and instant-win scratchers from 50 leading providers.
Whether you want popular slots like Big Bass Bonanza and Dynamite Riches or to play non-live renditions of classic table games like American blackjack, European roulette, baccarat, video poker, and more, PlayOJO has an impressive supply of exciting games you can play.
Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5
New players get a unique bonus package from PlayOJO. Deposits of £10 or more will get 50 bonus spins on the popular Book of Dead slot machine, with each spin worth 10p.
As with all of PlayOJO’s bonuses, this welcome package is free from wagering requirements, so whatever funds you win are yours to keep.
You’ll also find a decent welcome package for bingo players, with 50 bonus bingo cards and ten spins on NetEnt’s Starburst slot, so if you’re not a slots fan, you’ll still have plenty of exciting options.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
PlayOJO players can deposit by Visa and Mastercard, Paypal, Apple Pay, and Trustly. Some payment options have fees attached, but one of the best things PlayOJO does is waive all minimum withdrawals. The PlayOJO team believes the money is yours, so if you only want to draw a couple of pounds, it’s your right.
18+. New players only. A minimum deposit of £20 is required to claim 100% match up to £50 and 50 bonus spins on the game Starburst. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros
- 100% match welcome bonus
- Over 130 live dealer games
- Great selection of bonuses
- Solid sportsbook
Cons
- Support is not 24/7
Luckland Casino is an excellent option for many players. Its Evolution Gaming live casino games collection – especially the live blackjack options – makes it a top contender after PlayOJO.
Live Dealer Games: 4.8/5
Luckland’s live dealer casino makes an excellent showing, offering live dealer roulette, baccarat, poker, and blackjack games. With everything powered by Evolution – one of our favourite studios for live online casinos – you’re guaranteed a good time.
One of Evolution’s best gifts to the live casino industry is its blackjack variants. We found plenty to enjoy from Classic, Speed, and Bonus Bet versions of this classic casino game. There’s also the exciting Lightning Blackjack variety with RNG-based multiplier cards, beefing your winnings up by up to 25x.
Other Casino Games: 4.7/5
You’ll find many other casino games at Luckland, with well over 1,000 slots, including Starburst, Big Bass Bonanza, Book of Skulls, and other popular slots. We even found a nice array of slots themed after old-school machines like Fire Joker and 9 Pots of Gold.
There’s a deep well of delightful table games, including plenty of great blackjack games to hone your skills before hitting the live dealer tables. We found Vegas Strip, Royal Pairs, VIP blackjack games, etc.
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
New players will get a 100% match on their first deposit for up to £50 in bonus cash funds. No bonus code is required. You’ll get 50 extra spins on NetEnt’s beautiful slot game Starburst.
The spin winnings and bonus money are subject to reasonable rollover requirements. As with most live casino promotions, wagering contributions vary depending on which of the eligible games are played. It’s important to review the contribution chart ahead of time.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
Luckland accepts a solid range of payment options, including debit cards, bank transfers, Trustly, PayPal, AstroPay, MuchBetter, Skrill, and Paysafecard.
18+. First deposit only. Get a 100% match up to £50 including 50 bonus spins for the slot game Book of Dead. 30-day expiry. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros
- 100% match bonus + 50 spins
- 3,000+ casino games
- Solid live dealer casino options
- Tons of progressive jackpot slots
- Fantastic VIP program
Cons
- Mobile website could use some work
Live casino fans looking for a high roller experience will love what Slots Magic has to offer. From a robust VIP club – with your account manager, faster payouts, and exclusive rewards – to the massive collection of high-stakes jackpot games, this casino offers a ton for players with hearty bankrolls without sacrificing features for recreational bettors either.
Live Dealer Games: 4.7/5
While Slots Magic is no slouch in the live casino game category, it’s not as robust as the other casinos we’ve reviewed up to this point. You’ll still find a nice variety of live blackjack, baccarat, and roulette as well as a few of the popular Evolution Gaming game show games like Crazy Time and Dream Catcher.
Other Casino Games: 4.8/5
As the name might suggest, the 3,000+ casino games consist largely of classic and video slot games. You’ll find many well-loved titles like Sweet Bonanza and Fishin’ Frenzy ready and waiting for you.
One of the more impressive aspects of Slots Magic was its dedication to progressive jackpot games, with several games boasting jackpot prizes in the millions of pounds, like Pine of Plinko and Snake Arena.
Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5
As with all of the best online casinos, Slots Magic offers up a generous casino bonus that balances bonus funds and spins. Players can use the MAGIC promo code when making their first deposit to get a 100% match on said deposit good for up to £50 in bonus funds plus 50 spins on the Book of Dead slot game.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
We were pleasantly surprised with the range of payment options accepted by Slots Magic. Players can load up their accounts via major debit cards, Trustly, bank deposit, Sofort, PaysafeCard, Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, and Ecopayz. Most options have decent deposit and withdrawal limits, but these get much better when you sign up for the generous VIP club.
18+. First deposits only. Grab a 100% match up to £50 plus 15 extra spins on Wolf Gold. 30-day expiry. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros
- £50 deposit bonus + 15 spins
- Excellent live casino variety
- Massive collection of slots and table games
Cons
- Lack of bonus variety
Next up, we have Red Kings. Another exciting UK casino packed with slots, table games, and more live dealer options than you will know what to do with. We’d like to see a little more bonus variety, but overall we have no major complaints about this excellent gambling site.
Live Dealer Games: 4.7/5
There is a robust live casino at Red Kings with games from some of the most popular providers in the industry. We found Pragmatic Play and Playtech, among others. This means tons of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat varieties are available.
The diversity of poker and poker-variants set Red Kings apart for us. We found Tri-Card Poker, Casino Hold’em, Andar Bahar, and more, making this an excellent choice for fans of card games.
Other Casino Games: 4.6/5
You’ll have many popular games to spend your welcome bonus on. From popular slot titles like Tome of Madness and Big Bass Bonanza to classic table games like blackjack, baccarat, and casino poker.
Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5
New players can use the CRK50 promo code to get a 100% match on their first deposit of up to £50. This bonus comes with 15 spins on the Wolf Gold slot valued at 25p each.
The deposit portion of this bonus comes with a 30x wagering requirement, but you’ll have to work a little harder to work through the bonus spin winnings.
Payment Methods: 4.7/5
Load up your account via Visa, Mastercard, Applepay, and Paypal. The minimum deposit amount is £10, and some payout options will get your cash within 24hrs. All in all, we’re pretty pleased.
18+. New UK customers only. Opt-in required. 20 Bonus Spins on "Sahara Riches Cash Collect" and 100% Deposit Bonus up to £25 on first deposit. Min. deposit £10. 30x wagering requirement for Bonus Spins and 30x wagering requirement for Deposit Bonus (game weighting applies). Max. £5/spin or £0.50/line or £10/round (Live Casino). Play responsibly. BeGambleAware.org.18+. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros
- 100% welcome bonus + 20 spins
- Excellent mobile apps
- Low wagering requirements
Cons
- No bingo games
- Lack of bonuses after welcome offer
Rounding out our top five live dealer casinos is Casumo Casino. A fantastic casino with great live and casino games, a solid sportsbook, and a fantastic mobile experience regardless of whether you’re an iOS or Android user.
Live Dealer Games: 4.6/5
Casumo plays host to a massive collection of live casino games. You’ll find hundreds of blackjack, baccarat, poker, and roulette – including some interesting varieties like Live Football Roulette, and Quantum Blackjack. And all of them run beautifully on your favourite mobile device.
Other Casino Games: 4.6/5
We found thousands of games in the Casumo library, and everything we tested looked great on our mobile device, making this a perfect choice for the player on the go. We found exciting slots like Bust the Bank, Bonanza Megaways, Gates of Olympus, and many more.
Add to that a robust collection of classic table games, and you’ll have plenty to do, whether or not you’re interested in live games.
Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5
Get a 100% match up to £25 on your first deposit plus 20 bonus spins on Sahara Riches Cash Collect. The bonus and spin winnings are both subject to a very nice 30x wagering requirement, making it easy for even the most casual players to clear.
Payment Methods: 4.5/5
Casumo accepts Visa and Mastercard debit cards, bank transfers, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, and Paysafecard. Both deposits and payouts are super fast with reasonable transaction fees.
Runners-up:
- Casushi
- Yeti Casino
- Grosvenor
- Magic Red
- MrQ
How We Rank the Best Live Dealer Casino Sites in the UK
Live Dealer Games
Every casino on this list offers up a bold live casino game experience. From live roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and even those live dealer game show games, we’ve ensured you’ll have plenty to do no matter which you pick.
Other Casino Games
Whether you’re fiending for slots, or just want to be able to play at your own pace, it’s always nice to have a robust collection of other games. That’s why we’ve eliminated any casino that doesn’t meet our requirements of quality and quantity.
Welcome Bonus
While you rarely find UK sites with live casino bonus offers, it does happen. We’ve ensured each casino offers a generous welcome bonus and scored them based on that – as well as any other juicy promotions we could find.
Payment Methods
All the bonuses in the world are no good if you can’t make a payment. We’ve only included casinos on this list accepting a variety of debit cards, e-wallets, and more. It was also important that there were reasonable terms for both deposits and withdrawals.
Why is PlayOJO the Best Live Casino Site in the UK?
PlayOJO won us over thanks to its dedication to putting players first. From its high 97.4% RTP rating to waiving rollover requirements, everything this casino does feels like it prioritizes its players.
The website claims PlayOJO is built by players, for players, and based on what we’ve seen, we believe it.
UK Online Live Casinos vs Traditional Brick-and-Mortar Casinos
Online casinos have proven they are here to stay and are only becoming more popular as time goes on – largely due to the fact that they offer so many benefits that old-school casinos just cannot match.
While some players admit they miss the thrill of playing at a table with a real croupier, even this is going the way of the dodo bird, as online casinos can offer live-streamed games featuring real tables, real cards, and real dealers.
This does a lot to close the gap between online and land-based casinos, and when combined with the following features – there’s no competition.
Convenience: There is no need to get dressed up, find a sitter, or even put on pants when enjoying the UK's online casino scene. Enjoy all of your favourite table games, slots, and more right from the comfort of your couch.
Game Variety: Blackjack, craps, and roulette tables are big, bulky things and only so many will fit in a building. Online casinos manage to circumvent all of that, as you can enjoy games at tables from all over the world and stream right to your desktop or mobile device.
Bonuses: From PlayOJO’s rollover-free spins to robust deposit match bonuses found at other casinos, there’s a ton of bonus play available to both new and returning players.
Guide to the Best Live Casinos in the UK
Is It Safe To Play Live Casino Games in the UK?
Yes, so long as you’re sticking with a trustworthy UK online casino (like the ones we have reviewed here today) you should be perfectly safe playing these games.
Can I Play Real Money Live Dealer Games From My Mobile?
Yes! At this point, most online casinos have optimized their online casino sites for mobile use – though some certainly do better than others. We recommend Casumo for players looking for the very best mobile casino experience, including mobile live casino games.
How Do I Pick the Right UK Live Dealer Casino for Me?
Finding the perfect live dealer casino can be difficult, especially with so many great sites to choose from. Here are the top things to consider when choosing your next UK live dealer casino site.
- Check for your favourite games. Whether you like craps, roulette, blackjack, or any number of other great casino games, it’s important to make sure you’ll be able to play the games you like before signing up.
Each casino has a different selection of games at its disposal, depending on what live casino software providers they have partnered with, so it pays to do your homework upfront.
- See what bonuses are available. Not many online casinos offer bonuses for live dealer games, but some do – so it’s worth your time to see what’s available before signing up. And even if they don’t, a hearty slots bonus never hurts either.
- Read player reviews. We find it’s often helpful to read what other players are saying before signing up, as that’s a great way to get an idea of how each casino treats its customers – or at least how these customers feel they are being treated.
Let’s Compare the Best Live Casinos in the UK
PlayOJO: Our #1 UK live casino offers a great selection of live and casino games, rollover-free bonuses, and cash back on every game you play. Sign up and get 50 bonus spins today. T&Cs apply.
Luckland: Luckland is our preferred place to enjoy live dealer blackjack, thanks to its impressive variety of live blackjack, roulette, and many other great live games. New players can sign up and get a 100% match on their first deposit plus 50 spins on Starburst. T&Cs apply.
Slots Magic: If you’re a high-roller looking for high-stakes games and a generous VIP program, look no further than Slots Magic Casino. We found plenty of high-limit table games primed and ready for serious players. Grab a 100% match up to £50 plus 50 spins on the Book of Dead slot game. T&Cs apply.
Red Kings: Fans of live card games will love Red Kings’ massive poker selection. With everything from Casino Hold’em to Andar Bahar to Tri-Card Poker and more at your fingertips, you’ll have plenty of great games to deal with. Sign up to get £50 in bonus cash and 15 spins on Wolf Gold. T&Cs apply.
Casumo: Last on our list is Casumo Casino – the best mobile casino site for live dealer fans. With a stunning in-browser mobile website and downloadable apps for both iOS and Android devices, this casino is perfect for the punter on the go.Get a 100% match bonus and 20 spins today. T&Cs apply.
How to Start Playing at UK’s Best Live Dealer Casinos
Start playing exciting live dealer casino games today by creating an account with our #1 pick – PlayOJO.
Step 1: Getting Started
Go to PlayOJO’s official site and click the “Join Now” button to begin. The signup process is easy and will have you enjoying quality live games in minutes.
Step 2: Creating Your Account
Fill out the form completely and accurately with all your personal information – things like your name, date of birth, and so on. Once you’ve done that, set your secret question and deposit limits (if need be) and then agree to PlayOJO’s terms and conditions.
Step 3: Claiming Your Bonus and Play
Once that’s all done and you’re able to log in, head over to the Cashier and make your first deposit and then claim your welcome bonus. That’s it, you’re ready to play!
Tips for Playing Live Dealer Games in the UK
Find yourself losing at the tables too often for your taste? Here are a couple of easy-to-follow tips you can tuck away to help narrow the gap between you and the house. While there are no guaranteed wins – you are gambling, after all, but you can use strategies that can give you near-even odds with the house.
Roulette
If you’re trying to win more on roulette, the first thing you need to do is stay off the American tables (and anything else with double zeros). The classic French and European tables are best for this strategy as they only have one zero, and if you make certain bets, the house will only have a 2.7% edge for European and a 1.35% edge for French tables.
Your best bet is to wager on Odds vs Evens, or Red vs Black. The split will give you a fair chance at winning. French Roulette plays the same as European but has two additional rules that increase your odds by either giving 50% of your money back when the ball lands on 0 or holding your bet for the next spin.
Blackjack
When playing blackjack, there is a strategy known as Blackjack Basic Strategy that gives players nearly even odds by lowering the house edge to under 1%. This strategy is fairly involved, but there are spreadsheets out there that you can keep open while you play your online casino games, and they can basically walk you through what to bet and when.
Craps
When playing craps, you can reduce the house edge immensely by sticking with Pass Bet, Come Bet, Don’t Pass, and Don’t Come. These offer the best odds and will give players a much better chance of winning – though, like most safe bets, your winnings will be smaller.
Now You’re Ready to Enjoy the Best Live Casinos in the UK
You’ve seen that the UK is brimming with excellent live casino options. While we stand by our decision that PlayOJO is the overall best pick for most players – not everyone is looking for the same experience.
No matter which casino (or casinos… it doesn’t hurt to have a couple of extra welcome bonuses on hand) you choose, just remember to focus on having fun and to always play responsibly.
