Multi-award winning online bingo site Mecca might be more synonymous with physical bingo locations, but it’s a fantastic place to play bingo in any domain.

Best Bingo Game: Turbo Gold Speed Bingo

Ramp up the energy with the awesome 90-ball Turbo Gold Speed Bingo, developed by Playtech.

Playable from 10p, this bright and exciting bingo game is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Choice of Bingo and Casino Games: 4.8/5

Because the Mecca Bingo rooms are powered by Playtech, you’re going to see a lot of high-quality games, more than 20, in fact.

So whether it’s some traditional bingo gaming or perhaps TV show-themed, there are plenty of choices.

If you fancy a break from bingo, you’ll be able to check out a good range of slots from some solid providers as well as other exciting live casino games, including Monopoly Live and their own roulette special.

Bingo Site and Mobile App: 4.8/5

The Mecca Bingo website looks fantastic and has loads of great functions like a location finder and handy game guides.

One criticism we do have is that it can be quite tricky to find the games you’re looking for.

For example, to find live roulette, you have to go into the slots section first and then select table games, which doesn’t make a lot of sense.

It’s a similar story with the mobile app, which, again, has received very high praise from the Play Store and the App Store.

It looks great and lets you play all the bingo games we described above.

Customer support is available at Mecca Bingo, but we did find the responsiveness a little slow compared to some other top picks. Still, you’ll be able to get extensive help eventually.

Banking: 4.7/5

You’ll find a reasonable range of ways to pay at Mecca Bingo, including PayPal and Paysafecard if you don’t want to use a debit card.

We also discovered that they’ll aim to process your withdrawals within a few hours, so you won’t have to wait around for longer than necessary.

Bingo Bonuses: 4.8/5

Put down a deposit of £10 or more when you sign up for Mecca Bingo, and they’ll give you a random prize worth up to £120 by letting you spin the wheel.

This could be made up of bonus spins on the slots, bingo tickets, or a bonus to play with.

We like the excitement of this bonus, and even more so, we like the bingo bonus 4x wagering, as this is particularly low.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

We can see why Mecca Bingo has won so many WhichBingo awards over the years. It’s nearly flawless and is a very close runner-up to PlayOJO.

Why Trust Us to Pick the Best Bingo Sites?

Our expert team has spent countless hours exploring the world of online bingo to bring you the list of the best bingo sites UK has to offer. We aim to provide you with a comprehensive guide to help you find the top bingo sites in the UK for an enjoyable and secure gaming experience.

We draw from our superb industry knowledge, allowing you to compare bingo sites easily. In fact, we’ve been around for 10+ years testing different sites and reviewing the highest-rated ones. For this particular article, we tested 72 online bingo websites to whittle down the list to the top 11.

By considering factors such as the quality of bingo games, bonuses, reputation, and user-friendly interfaces, we ensure that you can play bingo for real money with confidence. Our best online bingo recommendations are based on in-depth research.

What Makes a Bingo Site the Best?

To answer what makes a bingo site great, we will break down exactly how we come to that decision each time. We identified the following factors as essential for the best UK online casinos for bingo:

The best games in the business to entertain us

The best bonuses to reward us

The fairest banking and user terms to treat us with respect

However, there's more to consider! Some additional factors include:

The experience has to be immersive and engaging, which can be achieved through a great website or mobile app

There needs to be a handy support team available around the clock

We want to see other casino games on top of just bingo to accommodate all kinds of players

We'll examine these criteria in more detail in the following section.

How We Chose the Best Bingo Online Sites In the UK

Choice of Bingo and Casino Games

A wide range of different rules and themes for bingo is key, but it’s always nice to have a few slots and more to switch things up from time to time.

Bingo Site and Mobile App

A downloadable mobile app that’s satisfying to use is a real treat in the bingo world, especially if it lets you play most of the games.

But there needs to be a good website for the desktop players out there too.

Banking

We’re always keen to see bingo sites that offer a wide range of ways to pay, as this makes life easier for customers.

The same can be said for bingo sites that process withdrawals quickly because who doesn’t want their winnings as quickly as possible?

Bingo Bonuses

Getting an awesome bonus to play bingo online really levels up the welcome experience.

Part of this includes having reasonable wagering requirements so that we players can actually have a chance of withdrawing our winnings.

Why Is PlayOJO the Best UK Bingo Site?

Of all online bingo sites in the UK right now, PlayOJO has to be the best. Here’s a look at the highlights of it:

No Wagering Bonus: The bingo tickets you get when you sign up at PlayOJO have absolutely no wagering at all, so you can quickly withdraw any winnings you make from them.

Tons of Games: Not only does PlayOJO have over 20 bingo rooms to choose from, but it also has a total of over 3000 games, so you really are spoiled for choice here.

Top Providers: The bingo games at PlayOJO are looked after by Pragmatic Play, one of the best developers in the business. This means you can expect high-quality bingo all day long.

Great Mobile App: The fact that you can play most of the PlayOJO games on its beautiful mobile app is a real treat, especially since more and more players prefer gaming on the go.

Are UK Bingo Sites Better than Physical Bingo Halls?

Playing bingo at an actual bingo hall is a lot of fun, but there are a few things about playing at online bingo sites that we certainly prefer:

Welcome Bonuses: Realistically, the best you’ll get from a land-based bingo hall is a free drink on your first try. But online, you can get loads of bonus bingo tickets to play with.

More Game Variety: The best bingo sites will allow you to play a variety of different formats and themes of online bingo as opposed to just the one in the physical domain.

Play on the Go: Top bingo sites let you play their games on a mobile app, meaning you can play wherever you can get a connection.

Try Out Other Games: You can’t play online slot games, live roulette or video poker in a bingo hall!

Guide to the Best Bingo Sites in the UK

What is the Most Popular Form of Bingo in the UK?

Most players tend to go for 75-ball bingo as this is the most traditional form of bingo. As a result, most bingo sites will offer this game. It’s a great place to start.

Are All Bingo Sites in the UK Safe?

All our top picks for playing bingo are highly trusted, but if you’re looking for more trusted bingo sites, you can always check out other reviews online.

Do Bingo Sites in the UK Free Bingo Games?

If you’re looking for free bingo tickets, you could always try out a demo version of a game for a bit of practice.

Some bingo sites, like Sun Bingo, offer this feature, and it’s totally worth it for new players.

Can I Play Bingo Online and Win Real Money?

Yes, you can indeed win real money when playing bingo online. When you join one of the top bingo sites UK and make a deposit, you'll have the opportunity to play bingo for real money.

These best UK bingo sites provide an exciting and secure gaming experience, allowing you to potentially win.

Are There Any Free Bingo Sites?

Yes, some bingo sites offer free games without the need for a deposit. These sites usually provide bingo no deposit bonuses, allowing you to enjoy games without spending your money.

However, it's essential to read the terms and conditions and understand any wagering requirements before playing on such sites. To find the best bingo online UK options, you can refer to our reviews and compare bingo sites to make an informed decision.

Top 5 Online Bingo Sites in the UK - Quick Comparison

To sum up the best online bingo sites, here’s one last look at each of them:

PlayOJO: Put down a tenner at our favourite bingo site overall, and you’ll get an impressive 50 bingo tickets, 10 slot game spins and five days of free bingo. Nice!

LuckLand: New players here will get their first deposit of up to £50 matched 100%, plus 50 bonus spins on the slots. Whether you’re after slots, bingo or any other casino games, this is one of the best places to be.

Polo Bingo: Upon making your initial deposit of £10, you'll receive a total of £40 bonus to use on either bingo or slots, based on your preference. We highly suggest exploring Polo Bingo's live bingo games with this bonus, as they are among the most appealing features of this UK bingo site overall.

The Sun Bingo: The mobile gaming experience is second to none at Sun Bingo, and you can enjoy £50 in bingo tickets when you deposit £10 as a new player too.

Two Fat Ladies: Probably the best welcome bonus of all bingo sites is available here. It’s a 200% matched deposit of up to £88 plus 20 bonus slot game spins.

How to Play Bingo Online - UK Edition

Check out our guide to signing up for the finest bingo site, PlayOJO, but the process is still the same for other sites featured here:

Step 1: Visit PlayOJO's Homepage

Navigate to the PlayOJO homepage

Click on the 'Sign Up' banner to start your registration

Step 2: Complete the Registration

Fill in the form with your details

Provide your email, mobile number, and home address

Create a username and password

Set your deposit limits

Agree to the terms and conditions

Click 'Register'

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Open your email and look for a verification message from PlayOJO

If not found in your inbox, check your spam folder

Follow the verification link to activate your account

Step 4: Claim Your Bingo Bonus

Log in and navigate to the cashier

Make your first deposit (Minimum £10)

Claim your bingo games bonus

Step 5: Start Playing

Congratulations, your PlayOJO bingo account is now active!

Dive into the bingo rooms and start playing

Tips for Playing Online Bingo in the UK

While you’re getting started at the best UK bingo sites, remember to keep these tips and strategies in mind to make the most of your online bingo sessions:

Make Sure to Meet the Minimum Deposit for Any Welcome Bonus

Almost all welcome bonuses have a minimum deposit, so be sure to meet that on your first deposit. Otherwise, you’ll have missed the chance to claim it forever.

Find Your Favourite Rules

There are loads of different variations of online bingo. You can choose Swedish bingo, 75-ball, 90-ball etc.

Plus, there are a few different themes to choose from, so with the vast amount of choice, why not spend the time finding the bingo game that’s perfect for you?

Try Free Bingo

You can often find demo bingo games online, which are an excellent resource for new players to get some free practice in before playing for real money.

Learn the Rules

This one might sound simple, but there are a few rules to bingo that some people don’t know. Brush up on these, and you’ll have a better chance of winning; it’s as simple as that.

Always Use Responsible Gambling Tools

You might not think you need them, but it’s always worth using deposit and time limits so that you never spend more than you can afford.

Don’t Forget the UK Gambling Commission

If you ever feel like any bingo sites you’re using aren’t treating you fairly, you can always register a complaint with the UK Gambling Commission.

This body regulates the activities of all UK online bingo sites, and they’ll be sure to set the record straight.

So, What Is the Best Online Bingo Site UK Has To Offer?

Ready to play online bingo?

PlayOJO is undoubtedly the best online bingo site, but you might prefer the sound of one of our other top picks.

As well as this, Sun Bingo’s mobile app and Two Fat Ladies’ welcome bonus are unparalleled.

So what’s it going to be? It’s over to you! Your new favourite bingo site is right around the corner. Have fun, gamble responsibly, and we wish you the best of luck!

