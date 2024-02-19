Best Live Casino Singapore | Live Dealer Casino Games 2024

How We Rank The Best Trusted Online Live Casinos

Finding the right online casino for live dealer games can be difficult, especially if safety and trust are important. Our team has spent years carefully selecting the best live casino experiences. Our team of professional game testers, experienced punters, and industry experts who interviewed new players and checked the Singapore Players Reviews, after proper work, have decided that these are the Best trusted Online Live dealer Casinos for 2024. But how do they separate gems from rough? Hold on—the mysteries are about to be revealed!

Safety First: Licencing and Security Are Immune

Nobody wants to risk their money at a shady online live casino, right? Safety is our primary priority. Only licensed casinos are recommended. The casino runs legally and maintains stringent fairness and player protection standards with these licenses. Consider it a quality assurance for online gambling. Check for PAGCOR license and regulations certificates by Bmm, eCOGRA, Gaming Associates, Godaddy, Tst Global, and Virsign.

Getting licensed is just the start. They also explore security technology. Game and payout audits ensure fairness and are never interfered with. Technical security is examined to protect privacy and encrypt payments. Shady business is prohibited!

Games for All Tastes:

Who wants to play the same games at every casino? No, not them or you. Therefore, they prioritize casinos offering a variety of live dealer live dealer games for every taste. They want you to find your perfect match, whether you like blackjack, roulette, or baccarat.

Quality matters, too, not just quantity. Online Casino Live games' graphics and gameplay are carefully evaluated to ensure immersion and excitement. Online casinos featuring Evolution Gaming, Dream Gaming, Sexy Baccarat, and many others at the top, known for their excellent live casino games, are preferred.

Offering Bonuses and Promotions Without Traps

Everyone enjoys a bonus, but the complicated terms and conditions can be overwhelming. They thoroughly assess each casino's introductory bonuses and continuing promos to assist you in navigating these seas. Welcome bonuses, special offers, year’s promotions, instant rebates, daily reload, and weekly and monthly bonuses were analyzed and compared.

We prioritize generous bonuses with fair terms to enhance your bankroll without hidden fees. Casinos that reward loyal players with promos and special perks, making you feel cherished, are also preferred.

Convenient Deposits and Withdrawals

Online live casino account funding and wins shouldn't be difficult. They evaluate each casino's payment choices, looking for a variety of secure and convenient methods like debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers. The live casino with 2-minute speed Aw8 was selected number 1.

They offer quick deposits so you can start playing. When you cash out, they provide a smooth and fast process so you obtain your money quickly. No delays!

Dependable and Responsive Customer Support:

Even top casinos sometimes have faults or questions concerning games or promotions. Customer support doesn't accept mediocrity. Yes, those sites with robotic auto response were separated from the customer support teams resolving real personalized problems.

Casinos should offer live chat, phone, and email support. Accessibility is important, but friendly, competent, and efficient customer care professionals who can fix your difficulties promptly and professionally are, too.

Responsible Gambling is Their Goal.

Gambling should be fun, but some players have issues. Therefore, only reputable gaming casinos are listed. They should work with gambling addiction prevention and treatment organizations and offer deposit restrictions, timeouts, and self-exclusion to assist gamers in staying in control.

Brief History of Live Casino in Singapore

Remember, Singapore has a long history with internet gaming. We were pleased when the first live casinos appeared in the early 1990s. The new way to play was more handy than going to the old sites. Not everything went well. Fearing negative effects, the government banned remote gambling in 2002 with the Remote Gambling Act. So, no internet betting for a time.

But things changed a few years ago. In certain cases, the government allowed international internet betting companies to operate here. More Singaporeans might play live dealer casinos and other internet possibilities. Online gambling began again in the mid-2000s as the internet grew and individuals became tech-savvy. New internet casinos offered classic slots and online casino live games with professional dealers.

Now, things get complicated. While online gambling is legal, it is strongly discouraged. The government monitors foreign websites offering these services. No gaming promotion or advertising is allowed here.

Most Popular Live Casino Games In Evolution Gaming

Welcome, friends, to the glittering stage of Evolution Gaming, where live casino experiences transform into electrifying nights to remember! Tonight, we're pulling back the curtain on 10 of their most popular games, each one a unique gateway to thrilling wins and unforgettable moments.



1. Crazy Time: Carnival Chaos & Colossal wins

Luck rules Crazy Time when skill and strategy are secondary. However, knowing rewards and bonus rounds boosts enjoyment. Base game bets have normal returns, while Pachinko and Coin Flip bonus rounds have distinct win multipliers. Though unexpected, the Crazy Time round may provide huge prizes! Since 2020, this young game has dominated live casinos.

Get ready to earn x20,000 for your bet! This incredible maximum reward feeds many gamers' hopes and distinguishes Crazy Time.

2. Monopoly Big Baller: Roll the Dice, Own the Board, Dream Big!

Strategy to Win: Think like a tycoon! Luck helps, but careful property collecting and bonus round decisions can increase victories. Hit Park Lane and Mayfair landmarks to activate Chance and Community Chest rounds for surprise multipliers and awards. This thrilling live casino version of the traditional board game debuted in 2020 and became popular.

Big Payouts: Own the board and win x10,000! This dream-worthy reward makes Monopoly Big Baller a game where every roll might be lucrative.

3. Super Sic Bo: Dicey Thrills, Speedy Wins, Simple Fun!

Super Sic Bo strategy: Luck and quick thinking are your best allies. Choose from several bets to predict three dice rolls. Bet basic high/low or defined number combinations and wait for the dice. Simple rules and big winnings make it fun. Basic probability provides you with a chance. In 2017, casinos brought back this classic dice game.

Super Sic Bo attracts cautious and risk-takers with its maximum gain of x1,000 your wager. Though not the highest on our list, the game's fast pace and frequent wins keep you interested.

4. Lightning Roulette—Electrifying Spins, Multipliers, Wins!

Luck and lightning are essential in this thrilling roulette variant. This game transformed live roulette in 2018. Lightning strikes lucky numbers before each spin, increasing their prize potential by x500!

Keep your fortunate charms! Lightning Roulette has a low house edge with a 96.55% theoretical RTP. But the true fun is the lightning multipliers—hit a fortunate number, and your wager might be increased by x500 for exhilarating prizes!

Experience the thrill on the go! Lightning Roulette is mobile-optimized.

5. Auto Baccarat: Sleek Speed, Classic Excitement, Seamless Wins!

Winning Strategies: In Auto Baccarat, pure chance takes center stage. Unlike standard Baccarat, there are no decisions to make – cards are dealt, and results are revealed automatically, keeping the game flowing like a smooth jazz song. This speedy rendition of Baccarat joined the live casino Singapore scene in 2017 and quickly gained popularity.

Auto Baccarat attracts players with its classic Baccarat charm with 98.94% theoretical RTP. The game's fast-paced style emphasizes regular, smaller wins, so the maximum victory isn't huge.

6. Speed Baccarat A: Buckle Up for a Heart-Racing Baccarat Ride!

Similar to Auto Baccarat, pure chance reigns supreme in Speed Baccarat A. However, buckle up for an even faster pace! This amped-up version of Baccarat hit the live scene in 2020, quickly captivating players who crave thrills. Embrace the whirlwind and enjoy the thrill of seeing the cards fly!

With a theoretical RTP of 98.94% mirroring Auto Baccarat, this game prioritizes frequent, smaller wins over astronomical jackpots.

7. Dragon Tiger: Fiery Simplicity, Swift Wins, Bite-Sized Thrills!

In 2017, this fast-paced game joined the live casino Singapore gaming race. Dragon Tiger requires only a burning intuition, not complicated decisions! Predict whether the hand, Dragon or Tiger, has the greater card to win quickly.

Dragon Tiger has a 96.56% theoretical RTP, promising consistent winnings. The fastest speed and numerous winning possibilities keep the game entertaining despite the low maximum payoff of x8 for guessing a Tie.

8. Monopoly Live: Live the Dream, Own the World (Virtually!), Win Big!

While luck plays a dominant role, strategic property collection and bonus round choices can boost your wins. This innovative online casino live game show took the scene by storm in 2019. Aim for iconic landmarks like Park Lane and Mayfair, trigger Chance and Community Chest for surprise multipliers, and remember, the coveted trip around the world awaits the savviest player!

Own the board and potentially multiply your bet by a staggering x20,000! This dream-worthy maximum payout, combined with the chance to win a real-world trip around the globe, sets Monopoly Live apart. A theoretical RTP of 96.56% makes it a relatively player-friendly option.

9. XXXtreme Lightning Roulette: Where Lightning Strikes Twice

It joined online gaming scene in 2020. Get ready for a roulette ride unlike any other! In XXXtreme Lightning Roulette, up to 5 lucky numbers get zapped by lightning per spin, each packing a multiplier punch that can reach a jaw-dropping x2,000! It's like the original Lightning Roulette, but cranked up to eleven.

With a similar house edge to its predecessor (96.38% RTP), it offers familiar odds but with the potential for MASSIVE wins. Imagine landing on a number struck by lightning TWICE – talk about electrifying payouts!

10. Red Door Roulette: Where Bonus Rounds Beckon and Multipliers Hide!

Red Door Roulette is a captivating blend of classic roulette and the electrifying bonus rounds beloved in Crazy Time. Imagine the suspense of the spinning wheel, then add a twist: land on a special "Bonus Number" and a red door swings open, revealing exciting bonus games with multipliers up to x500! Launched in 2022, this unique twist on roulette has quickly grabbed attention.

While luck reigns supreme, understanding basic roulette strategies can help you navigate the main game. But the real heart-pounding moments come with the bonus rounds. With a fair RTP of 96.50%, this game keeps things balanced. Further, it's mobile-friendly!

Why Should You Play Real Money Live Casino Games?

Remember fighting crowds in casinos, choking on smoke, and praying for a lucky streak? Those days are over, pal. Modern technology lets big rollers and casual players play actual casino games at home. Once a curiosity, live casino online games are now a hit for good reason.

Why join the action?

1. The real deal:

Avoid blurry graphics and robot voices. Real casino dealers deal cards and spin roulette wheels in live games. You can get as near to a typical store's enthusiasm even in your slippers.

2. Social butterflies, rejoice!

Live casinos are interactive playgrounds, unlike online gaming. Chat with the dealer, joke with other players, and feel the game's atmosphere like never before. This virtual universe has a heartbeat.

3. Be smarter than opponents:

Live games let you beat people, not computers. Competition keeps you on edge. It's like the good old days sans smoke and people.

4. Convenience rules:

Skip travel and queues. Live casinos are available 24/7 on any device. Want some blackjack at 3 AM? No effort! When the mood strikes, indulge.

5. Variety galore:

Live casinos have something for everyone, from roulette and blackjack to fashionable game shows. Never bored! It's like having your own casino with your favorites.

6. Pro dealers, pro experience:

Live games are run by veterans for seamless gameplay and Vegas magic. They'll answer questions, keep things interesting, and welcome you like having a personal croupier who's always ready to deal.

7. Offer bonuses:

Many live casinos offer exclusive bonuses and promotions for these games. It increases your cash and playtime. Consider that a housewarming present!

Ready to dive in? Play safely and set limits—gambling should be fun. For an authentic, social, and thrilling online gaming experience, live casinos are best. Deal yourself in and discover what the fuss is about!

Top-Rated Software Providers for Live Casinos

Let's explore five top-rated live casino online providers' unique offerings:

Evolution Gaming: Innovation Pioneer

In 2006, Evolution Gaming was established as a pioneer. Recall the initial apprehension of online casinos as an uncharted territory. Envision an extensive collection of more than forty online casino live games, catering to both traditional enthusiasts (roulette, blackjack, poker) and modern ones (live-presenter slots). Their continuous live broadcasts ensure transparency by displaying each card shuffle and roulette turn.

SA Gaming: Asian Ace

SA Gaming dominates the Asian industry, especially the Philippines, with cutting-edge live dealer games, mainly baccarat. Their European studio combines Eastern and Western styles for a unique cultural experience. Due to their Philippine gambling licenses and over 100 employees, they prioritize compliance and quality. Imagine entering a luxurious studio that merges European and Asian styles. SA Gaming is a major Asian rival for diversity, regional expertise, and baccarat, delivering a familiar yet fascinating environment for culturally sensitive players.

Dream Gaming: Pure Heaven

Dream Gaming offers a casino experience without the glitter and glam. They avoid frills to provide a genuine experience. Top-notch equipment and pleasant staff make live baccarat the best. As the silent, skilled dealer at the rear table, they focus on the game and offer a smooth, professional experience. Because they support HTML5 and multiplayer, they can deliver a smooth experience across all devices, allowing gamers worldwide to enjoy gaming.

Pragmatic Play: Versatile Entertainer

Remember walking into a busy casino and feeling the energy? Pragmatic Play brings that exhilaration online. Mobile-first gameplay has swept Singapore with UEA8. Their games, including award-winning slots like Wolf Gold and Mustang Gold and classic table games like roulette and blackjack, work on PCs and mobile devices. Live casino online is their best, with fascinating music, spectacular pictures, and experienced dealers taking you to the action.

Sexy Baccarat: Glamour Guru

Now, something different. Glitz and glamour define this Singapore and Thailand platform. Live dealer casinos are recognized for their sensuality. Don't let that detract from the game! They provide classic baccarat with exciting versions for more betting and winning options. Like the Las Vegas showgirl-turned-dealer, they give Hollywood glamour to the game.

Beginner's Guide: How to Make Deposits & Withdrawals at Real Money Online Live Casinos?

The live casino online scene offers real-time thrills and the possibility to observe cards dealt or roulette spin. Before you play, let's discuss deposits and withdrawals. No worries—it's easier than you think!

This is the method:

Find the Cashier: Each casino has a "Cashier" for money management.

Choose Method: Enter the deposit amount and select your deposit method.

Follow the Prompts: You may need to give card or login information, depending on your choice.

Flash Funds: Once validated, your casino account should receive your deposits immediately, ready for play!

Winnings Cashout:

Want to celebrate a lucky streak? Withdrawing winnings is easy, too. Please note that most casinos demand that you use the same deposit method for security.

Returning to Cashier: Return to Cashier.

Select "Withdrawal": Enter your withdrawal amount and select withdrawal.

Give Details: You may need to confirm your withdrawal method and other information.

Be patient—withdrawals might take hours or days, depending on the approach.

Check the casino's deposit and withdrawal restrictions and processing timeframes before starting. This helps plan gameplay and avoid surprises.

Online Casino Singapore Licensing and Legislation

Online gambling is a legal gray area, unlike Resorts World Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands. There are no registered Internet casinos in Singapore; thus, betting on unlawful platforms, including offshore ones, is prohibited. The Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA) blocks these unauthorized websites like a bouncer. These strictures safeguard Singaporeans from fraud, money laundering, and reckless gambling.

Don't give up! Online live casinos may not deal cards soon as the future is unknown. The CRA is evaluating gaming laws and considering regulated internet casinos. This implies a cautious, step-by-step approach to safe and controlled internet gaming.

You cannot gamble in Singapore if you are under 21 because it is against regulatory authority according to Singapore's rules. While waiting for regulatory changes, enjoy brick-and-mortar casinos or anticipate the internet gaming revolution. Making smart selections is the best way to enjoy online or offline gaming.

Facts & Statistics of Singapore Online Casino

The Singapore gaming industry is growing, with revenue predicted to exceed 1 million USD by 2027. Driving this growth—who? Singaporeans play online gaming, with 63% playing as of 2022. These digital warriors are serious gamers, spending an average of.18 USD on mobile games.

Diving deeper, let's explore who these gamers are and how they engage. Young adults lead the charge, with 6% of 16-24 year olds logging sessions exceeding five hours. Additionally, 22% of avid gamers in Singapore follow gaming influencers, suggesting a strong community spirit and hunger for inspiration.

Beyond solo play, the competitive scene is flourishing. Singapore boasts 275 active eSports pro gamers, while the nation ranks high in APAC for eSports tournament participation (391). These figures highlight the growing competitiveness and potential for Singapore's digital athletes.

Despite a slight gender gap, mobile gaming unites Singaporeans! While 74% of men enjoy mobile games, 68% of women join the fun, showing the platform's broad appeal.

Over 23% of Singapore's 3.8 million gamers are women aged 36-50, proving the hobby transcends age and gender!

Singapore's gamers are hardcore! Nearly half (41%) dedicate over 15 hours weekly to their virtual worlds, showcasing their deep engagement.

Conclusion: The Best Trusted Live Casinos In Singapore

Forget wading through a sea of casinos! We did the dirty work, exploring Singapore's live scene, and one platform reigned supreme: AW8. It's not just any casino; it's like Fort Knox with a fun twist! Imagine top-notch security, sweet bonuses, and an experience that'll leave you speechless (and maybe richer!). Worried about safety? Not with AW8! And for bonus hunters, it's like Christmas came early.

Further, We didn't stop there. We peeked behind the curtain to find the real stars of the show - the software providers. And guess who topped the charts? Evolution Gaming! There, we explored a game for every mood, from the wild ride of Crazy Time to the cool strategy of Auto Baccarat.

So, are you ready to claim your spot at the VIP table? AW8 has rolled out the red carpet with top-notch security, awesome bonuses, and a game selection that's off the charts. Remember, fortune favors the bold, so don't miss your chance to write your own Singapore Live Casino story. Let the games begin!

FAQs About Live Casinos

How do live casinos work?

Imagine seeing a genuine casino. Studio-based live casinos have dealers, tables, and equipment. Cameras capture the action live, so you feel involved. You wager using a basic computer or phone interface, and the dealer chats or calls you and other players.

Why are live casinos popular?

They bring casino fun home. You can watch the game, talk to dealers, and enjoy the social buzz from your couch.

What distinguishes online and live casinos?

Regular Internet casinos replicate roulette and blackjack with software. Real people and equipment make live casinos more engaging.

Is Live Casino online better?

Personal preference. Socializing and real-time activity may be preferable at live casinos. For more games and faster action, try classic online casinos.

How do you bet on live casinos?

To imitate casino play, use the on-screen interface to place your stake. To determine the winner, the dealer rolls the dice, deals cards, or spins the roulette wheel.

What does a live casino dealer do?

Dealers deal cards, spin the roulette wheel and supervise like at a casino. Answering questions and creating a nice, engaging atmosphere with players via chat or voice.

Is Live Casinos Real Money?

Like regular casinos, live casinos offer real money wagering. Use caution and never bet more than you can afford to lose.

