Pros:

Wide range of payment methods

Rewarding promotions for staying active on the platform

Known for its impeccable fairness system

Cons:

Duelbits could offer more Originals casino games

Lack of deposit offer to boost your bankroll

5. Rollbit

Welcome bonus: take advantage of the bonus code “HELLAGOOD” and get free money through the cashback offer

Min. deposit: No limit

Payout time: Instant

Available games: Casino(Table Games, Slots, Game Shows), Originals(Plinko, X Flip, Rollbot Bonanza, X Roulette, X Crash, ROller Coaster, Rollbit Sidebets, NFT Lootboxes, Jackpot, NFT Marketplace Lootboxes, Duel Arena), Sportsbook(Sports and Esports Betting), Crypto Futures, Duel Arena

In all fairness, Rollbit is not your usual Dogecoin casino site. However, they will go above and beyond to provide you with everything you need to have plenty of fun and potentially come out on top when playing your favorite casino games.

Alongside the traditional Casino and Originals titles, you will enjoy a wide range of sports and esports bouts to wager on. We also want to mention that Rollbit allows players to wager on Crypto Futures by trying to predict price changes for popular cryptocurrencies. We should also mention that this platform offers various other unique payment methods that can be used to both deposit and withdraw funds from your gambling account, like NFTs, Rollbit Coin, or even Google and Apple Pay.

Pros:

Plenty of unique games to choose from

Gambling on crypto price changes through the Crypto Futures game

An enticing welcome offer that rewards you with free money

Cons:

Restricted in a lot of countries

Rollbit Coin is not as good as it seems

How We Select the Best Dogecoin Casinos

If you are interested in how we handle things when choosing the best Dogecoin casinos on the market, we got you covered. Below, you will find the most important criteria on which we base all of our rankings around so do not miss on what is important.

Reputation: First and foremost, we will never recommend Dogecoin casino sites that are not established. If they are not bringing in a pitch-perfect reputation, we will never recommend them to you.

License and fairness: Casinos that accept Bitcoin should also hold a valid license. In all fairness, most of the new Dogecoin casinos are acquiring their licenses in Curacao, which is more than enough to prove their worth. Additionally, some type of fairness system should be put in place that will enable players to inspect and verify the hash of every game.

Enticing bonus offers: Dogecoin gambling bonus should offer newcomers lucrative deals for signing up for an account. Alongside a no deposit offer, we also like to provide readers with deposit offers that will significantly increase your starting bankroll.

Range of available games: Top Dogecoin casino websites have this one under control by offering numerous games like Originals, including Crash, Dice, Plinko, and others. On top of that, a dedicated casino section is also available, just like a sportsbook as well.

Customer support quality: Even though this is not a deal-breaker, you should know that customer support is highly appreciated. The fact is, you never know when you could find yourself in need of assistance.

Additional payment options: Best Dogecoin casino sites will not only offer payments with Dogecoin, but they will also put in place various other payment systems like Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, or even Litecoin.

Deposit and withdrawal times: Last but not least, deposit and withdrawal times are very important. Usually, deposits and withdrawals are processed immediately. However, you should pay attention to network congestion as it could delay crypto transfers.

How to Start Play in Dogecoin Casinos

Getting started on a Dogecoin casino has never been easier. However, if you are a beginner in the world of online crypto gambling, worry not, as we will provide the necessary steps that will help you kickstart your Dogecoin gambling campaign.

Choose the best site to gamble with Dogecoin: Our list of best Dogecoin casinos will provide you with something that suits you the most, so take your pick from there. Create an account: Signing up for an account on Dogecoin online casino is a piece of cake. Provide basic information or sign up for an account using your Google account to get started in seconds. Claim a Dogecoin casino bonus: Let’s not forget to mention the fact that Dogecoin gambling is rewarding in terms of available bonuses. For example, use the code “Hella200” and deposit with Dogecoin on Stake.com to receive a 200% deposit bonus of up to $3,000. Deposit Dogecoin into the account and have fun: To start gambling with Dogecoin, deposit some coins onto the gambling site. Luckily for everyone, this process is very simple as you only have to copy and paste the deposit address and transfer the funds from your wallet or exchange to online casinos that accept Dogecoin.

Types of Dogecoin Gambling Sites

As you can probably figure out, there are a lot of different Dogecoin casino sites available on the market. Some are providing an all-around gambling experience while others are only catering to certain niches such as betting on sports or playing the ever-so-popular dice game. Find more information on what to expect below.

Dogecoin Sports Gambling

Betting on sports has been around for over 50 years now. The main goal of such a form of gambling is to predict what is going to happen in a match. If you want this type of entertainment, you should visit Dogecoin casino like Stake.com.

Keep in mind that there are different genres of sports available. The most popular bets are placed on football, tennis, ice hockey, basketball, and baseball. It is also possible to wager on esports teams and events. Regarding betting types, you will find pre-match, live, and outright betting.

Dogecoin Lottery Gambling

There is nothing wrong with online lottery gambling, and this is exactly what Dogecoin casino sites will offer. The logic behind this form of online entertainment is simple. Choose what type of lottery you want to participate in. Select your numbers and buy a lottery ticket. Wait for the draw and find out whether you have won.

Dogecoin Poker Gambling

On paper, we can say that poker is a form of gambling, but this game is also an art that rewards players who bring in the required skill. However, you should be aware that not many Dogecoin casino sites will offer poker to their customers. Luckily for you, the top Dogecoin casino platform CSGO500 got you covered.

Dogecoin Dice Gambling

The fact is, almost every Dogecoin casino offers some type of dice game. However, most of them are providing this option through the Originals category, which is not that enticing, especially for serious dice gamblers. That said, be on the lookout for Dogecoin dice gambling websites that will go above and beyond to provide you with a unique dice gambling experience that you will remember.

Dogecoin Roulette Gambling

You can’t go wrong with Dogecoin roulette gambling. The reality is that you are going to find it literally on every online casino website on the market right now. However, you should know that certain platforms could alter the name and call it Roll, Wheel, or use similar names to those. Keep in mind that you can also play Roulette games through the Originals category. Alternatively, this game can also be played in the live casino section.

Dogecoin Gambling Bonuses

Everyone likes to get something out of nothing. However, if you have several options, it is important to choose the Dogecoin casino bonus carefully as in the long run, it should set you up for success. Below, we will introduce the most common bonuses you will encounter when gambling with this crypto option. Let’s dive right in.

Deposit Match Bonuses

In all honesty, this is our personal favorite. By using a deposit match bonus on top Dogecoin casino sites, you are getting a chance to increase your starting bankroll significantly, extend your playtime on the website, and climb through numerous stages of the VIP program without risking additional funds. Does not get much better than that, right?

Free Spins

Even though free spins are not that common in the world of best Dogecoin casino sites, you should know that some sites will make it happen for you. Another important thing we need to state regarding this bonus revolves around the rollover that comes with such offers. Keep that in mind when choosing which offer suits you the most.

Free Bets

When claiming free bets as a part of a welcome offer, you are probably required to deposit to acquire them. On the other hand, if you are getting such a reward for being a loyal player on the website, you are in luck because this type of bonus does not come with any sort of wagering requirements. Once the bet is placed, from the potential return, the initial wager based on a free bet is deducted and you are left with the remainder of the winnings.

Poker Chips

The fans of Dogecoin poker gambling are going to love this one. Usually, when applying for such a promotion, you need to be aware that you will not receive a lot of money through poker chips. On top of that, most poker chip bonuses are handed out as tickets for various Sit & Go tournaments you can participate in and win superb prizes if you can reach a certain point in the event.

No Deposit Bonuses

Last but not least, this type of Dogecoin gambling bonus is by far the most popular in the online gambling industry. With this one, you are getting something out of nothing. However, do not be fooled about it because there is still some sort of action required to trigger the bonus. For example, head over to Stake.com, and use the code “Hellafree” to claim $1 for free. To receive this bonus, you must pass the KYC2 verification process.

Is Dogecoin Gambling Legal?

To find out whether Dogecoin gambling is legal, several questions need to be answered, and some of them are dependent on your country of residence. First and foremost, before signing up for an account with the Dogecoin casino gambling site, you need to ensure that the website allows account creation and participating in online gambling activities from your country of residence.

Moreover, it is also important to respect the national legislation of the country you are coming from. Certain countries, especially in Europe, strictly forbid their citizens to participate in online gambling activities. All in all, before creating an account, ensure that there are no obstacles to account creation and you will be ready to go, without having to worry whether you will get banned and lose your winnings.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the main goal of this article was to bring you closer to Dogecoin casino and gambling in general. This piece should provide an overlay of what type of games you can expect on the best Dogecoin casino sites. On top of that, our range of bonuses should set you up for success. That said, do not wait up anymore and start Dogecoin gambling right now.

FAQs

What is the best Dogecoin gambling site?

At the time of writing, the best Dogecoin gambling site is Stake.com. On this platform, you can get an exclusive Dogecoin casino bonus by using the code “Hella200” which will allow you to get a 200% deposit bonus of up to $3,000.

Can you gamble with Dogecoin?

Yes, Dogecoin gambling is possible on various online crypto casino sites. You should be aware that using Dogecoin for deposits and withdrawals with minimum fees is possible.

What casinos accept Dogecoin?

Several casinos accept Dogecoin as a form of payment. Some of the best ones are Stake, Robot, CSGO500, Duelbits, Rollbit, and Keydrop.

Is it safe to gamble using Dogecoin?

Yes, using Dogecoin to gamble is as safe as it could be. However, before depositing on new Dogecoin casino sites, ensure the platform can be trusted so you do not get scammed out of your hard-earned money.

