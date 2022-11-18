Best Delta 8 Black Friday Deals Online For 2022

As a consumer, a day full of discounts, promotions, and coupons is a blessing. Thanks to the convenience of online shopping, you can grab all the D8 THC-infused products you want.

However, due to the high number of hemp manufacturers in the US, choosing where to buy is often quite challenging. We understand this dilemma, so we gathered the best hemp brands in the country offering the hottest deals to make things easier.

Here are our top 3 recommendations:

#1 Hifi Farms: Best Delta 8 THC Black Friday Deals Online - 40% Off Sitewide

#2 The Hemp Collect: Delta 8 Black Friday Contest & Savings - 40% Off Sitewide

#3 Botany Farms: Best Budget-Friendly Black Friday Sale - 30% Off Sitewide

Hifi Farms: Best Delta 8 THC

Black Friday is the perfect time to enjoy significant savings from Hifi Farms. One of the main reasons we chose them is because they carry the strongest Delta 8 products out there! One of their gummies amazingly holds 100mg of Delta 8!

Indeed this brand wants to make our holidays a bit greener and cheerful with their impressive hemp goods. Plus, they are ready for the hungry shopping demands of consumers. And If Delta 8 THC is not your thing, they also offer items bursting with delta 9 THC, HHC, CBD, and many more cannabinoids.

They even offer items infused with hemp-derived THC-O, which is 3x stronger than Delta 9; other options have THC-P, which is 33x more potent than Delta 9! So whether you prefer your buzz to be intense, strong, regular, mild, or non-existent, along with the wellness benefits of hemp, Hifi Farms has you covered.

Whatever your preference for personal consumption or to give away as gifts, Hifi Farms offers the best Black Friday sale in 2022!

Hifi Farms Black Friday Offerings

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Hifi Farms offers a whopping 40% off all listed items! That's nearly slashing the price in half, which is exceptionally generous for any brand, let alone a hemp company. And since their products, in general, are so potent, you end up paying less for more when you go with them, which is another reason we chose them for the best deal, hands down.

Another great perk about shopping with Hifi is the access to different brands. This website is a premium hemp marketplace showcasing some of the top Delta 8 brands. With other sites, you usually can choose goods from just one brand, but with Hifi, you can browse through leading brands and get 40% off instantly from whatever you choose.

And the deals don't stop there! This brand also provides free shipping on all orders that exceed 50$! Why not get a 40% discount and have your hemp items delivered to your doorstep free of delivery charge? Enjoy these savings for a full four days from 11/25/2022 through 11/28/2022!

About Hifi Farms

Hifi Farms is the top brand you should look out for during the most-awaited Delta 8 Black Friday and Cyber Monday events. This outstanding brand practices small-batch cultivation to highlight the growth, harvest, extraction, and production of Delta 8 THC. And if you return to Hifi aside from this holiday sale, you'll know they provide some of the best products and deals year-round.

Hifi Farms is run by entrepreneurs who have a deep passion and understanding of hemp and know how to supply consumer curiosity and demand. When Black Friday comes, this great brand prepares tons of surprises for regular cannabis connoisseurs and those who dabble.

Popular Hifi Farms Delta 8 Products

Hifi Farm's Delta 8 THC products shine the brightest on Black Friday. This brand appreciates and rewards valued consumers by offering the best Black Friday sale. Let's look at some Delta 8 products that are up for grabs.

Delta 8 Gummies [Vegan]

These fruity and chewy edibles have Delta 8 as the main active ingredient. The delicious, chewy treats are from locally-grown, vegan, gluten-free, and natural ingredients.

Hifi Farms are the most potent gummies on this list, each piece contains a hefty 100mg of Delta 8, and you can choose 10,20, or 100 per jar. These gummies are so potent you can split one into 4 or 5 pieces and be good off each piece, plus they comfort us with therapeutic properties. At this level, one gummy is enough for even the most experienced cannabis consumer.

Paranoic Delta 8 Live Resin Gummies

Hifi Farms is proud to offer paranoic Delta 8 live resin gummies. These highly potent edibles contain their cleverly created fusion formulation of D8 live resin, THCP, HHC, THCH, and THCO! Feel a super powerful kick when you intake five potent cannabinoids in one go.

Just imagine how strong the effects are! And don't let the name trick you; these gummies can actually provide calmness to overcome nervousness, anxiety, or paranoia.

Hifi Farms Delta 9 THC Options

Hifi has some potent goodies to choose from, and if you want a little more kick than Delta 8, we suggest trying any of their fine delta 9 THC items. Try any of these items below, also on sale, for a more exhilarating experience than Delta 8!

Delta 9 Gummies (35mg per piece): choose from mango or watermelon flavors.

Delta 9 Syrup 200mg each (6ozs per bottle): choose from blue raspberry, cotton candy, cherry, or grape flavors.

Delta 9 Cereal Bars 200mg each (2 bars per pack): choose from fruity pebbles, cocoa pebbles, or variety.

Unfortunately, we don't have enough space to list all their elite cannabis items. But you can always stop by their site and check out what else they got to make a great gift for yourself or another.

The Hemp Collect

The Hemp Collect takes the number two spot for the top Delta 8 THC Black Friday deals this year. They offer amazing deals on their website for all cannabis and hemp fans. From the looks of it, their line provides dozens of artisan Delta 8 items and tons of other Delta 9 and CBD Black Friday options. Here's a brief rundown of what they're throwing our way for four days after Thanksgiving.

The Hemp Collect Deals For Black Friday

The Hemp Collect generously offers a 40% discount for all their hemp items, including Delta 8 goodies, this Black Friday 2022. To get a discount on their quality products, apply the Black Friday code they provide on the website during checkout.

Choose from a wide selection of their finely crafted items and receive free shipping on all orders over 100$. You even get a sample of free live resin gummies with each purchase. Now you can see why we chose this brand for the second position for the best after Thanksgiving sale.

About The Hemp Collect

Delta 8 Black Friday is an anticipated event by The Hemp Collect. This famous brand follows the standard hemp growing practices and manufactures high-grade Delta 8, Delta 9, and CBD products. And they dominate the market for Live Resin hemp goods, which is the cleanest way to consume CBD products as it avoids chemicals and solvents during the extraction process.

The Hemp Collect aims to spread hemp's special effects and benefits worldwide and deliver premium products to cannabis fans. Since the company grows its cannabis plants, it can offer some of the best deals for Black Friday.

Popular Hemp Collect Delta 8 Products

There are multiple Delta 8 products found on The Hemp Collect's website - and all of them are subject to the 40% discounts during their Black Friday through Cyber Monday sale. However, some products take priority over others when it comes to quality, and we loved their Live Resin gummies. Here's a little bit of what these fantastic items offer.

Delta 8 Tincture Oils

Visit The Hemp Collect and enjoy enormous discounts for regular D8 tinctures and live resin Delta 8 Oil: anytime, daytime, or knockout.

Anytime: The anytime formulation utilizes Hybrid cannabis flower strains to create a head change and body effects that won't tire you.

Daytime: Take the daytime option, and you will feel uplifted and ready to take on whatever comes your way. Sativa flower gives this formula more energetic and creative side effects of the spectrum.

Knockout: Need help falling to sleep and staying asleep? Try any knockout version item on The Hemp Collect's website. These items come from heavily concentrated Indica flower.

These tincture oils contain live resin D8, CBD, CBDv, THCv, avocado oil, and MCT oil. You can take these D8 tinctures sublingually or mixed with drinks or foods. Some people use them topically as well.

Delta 8 Gummies [Vegan}

Enjoy the same three "daytime, anytime, and knockout" types of D8 THC vegan gummies from The Hemp Collect. These flavorful and fruity gummy edibles come in Delta 8, D8 live resin, and D8 plus melatonin options.

D8 Gummies: These combine high-quality vegan ingredients and Delta 8 distillate.

Live Resin D8 Gummies: These include super clean extract made by only pressure and low heat, which means absolutely zero solvents.

D8 + Melatonin Gummies: Night night. These gummies combine Indica ingredients and melatonin to make a next-level nightcap.

Delta 8 Gel Capsules

There are 30 soft gel capsules per container in this item. Gel capsules are great because they offer longer-lasting effects, proving cost-efficient in the long run.

With the infusion of Delta 8 distillate, expect mild euphoria. But thanks to the mixture of CBD in the formulation, the D8 soft gel capsules don't possess such intense effects.

In fact, all these D8 vegan items are 30-40% less intense than Delta 9 options are, but they're good for a healthy buzz and pick me up to complement your everyday routine. If you're looking for higher vibes, check out this brand's D9 THC gummies. And if you want no buzz with your healthy hemp benefits, check out their fine CBD products.

Botany Farms

Botany Farms takes part in the Delta 8 Black Friday event in 2022. They rank third because the brand offers budget-friendly Delta 8 products. And although they provide budget options, every item we viewed was high in quality and effectiveness. Plus, with their year-round deals, you'll surely get more than the value of your money.

Botany Farms Black Friday Sales

This year Botany Farms will provide 30% off for all orders after Thanksgiving. Though they offer less than Hifi Farms or The Hemp Collect, Botany Farms is still an excellent choice for mildly euphoric Delta 8 products. Like the previously mentioned brands, besides D8, Botany Farms has CBD and Delta 9 THC items for sale. Let's see what goodies they have in store.

Popular Botany Farms Delta 8 Products

Gummies and tinctures are the most popular products from Botany Farms. Let's check these products out.

Delta 8 Gummies [Sample & Regular Sizes]

Botany Farms has two kinds of gummy packaging: sample size and regular size. The sample size contains only two gummies, while a standard container has 30 gummies. Each gummy holds 30mg of D8 THC and 2mg of D9 THC, which sums up to a potent bite. Flavors to choose from are mango, pineapple, or variety, and both sizes are, of course, available at this online shopping event.

Delta 8 Tincture Oils

Live resin Delta 8 tincture from Botany Farms contains 500mg D8 THC and 1000mg full-spectrum CBD. The primary ingredients of this potent tincture came from Sour Space Candy cannabis flower.

About Botany Farms

At Botany Farms, consumers can expect organic hemp-derived products. The brand aims to help people worldwide live happier and healthier lives by consuming cannabinoids and terpenes.

Botany Farms is meticulous with its products' cultivation, extraction, and formulation. So they produce top-tier Delta 8 products. With the anticipation of the biggest sale event day of the year, Botany Farms is ready with its Black Friday sale.

Delta 8 Black Friday Deals & Sales FAQ Section

The upcoming weekend deal excites all cannabis fans. There are plenty of questions to address regarding this momentous event. So let's go and provide answers.

What Is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving. It signals the beginning of the shopping season, where people in the United States are crazy about overwhelming deals on a wide range of products.

As for Delta 8 enthusiasts, it is the day cannabis consumers hoard D8-infused edibles, smokables, topicals, and inhalable due to the meager prices. You may even get the best CBD products, Black Friday offers, and other discounts.

When Does Black Friday Sale Start In 2022?

In 2022, Black Friday is on November 25 at midnight. Millions of hemp lovers are ready to grab their share of D8 products online.

What Is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is on November 28, 2022. It's the day after Thanksgiving weekend and the second-largest shopping day of the year.

Cyber Monday deals are when online shops offer their biggest sale, discounts, and coupons. Cyber Monday sales may sometimes be more significant than Black Friday in online shopping.

What Are The Best Black Friday Delta 8 Deals?

The best Black Friday deals are offered by Hifi Farms, followed by The Hemp Collect and Botany farms.

Can I Participate In Black Friday Deals Outside Of The USA?

People outside the US cannot purchase hemp-derived products and have them shipped to their location. However, if you want to buy non-cannabis-related items, there may be a chance that you'll get your order.

What Is Delta 8?

Delta 8 is a naturally-occurring compound in hemp, though in small traces. This cannabinoid has psychoactive properties and is used to create various products such as these brands offer.

How Strong Is Delta 8?

Find potent D8 products that cause a head buzz but are less intense than regular THC. Research agrees that D8 is 60-70 percent less psychoactive than D9. Delta 8 produces milder effects compared to Delta 9 THC.

Is Delta 8 Legal Everywhere In The US?

Black Friday is celebrated in the US, but not all states welcome the products of psychoactive cannabinoids. Some brands do not ship to states like South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Iowa. It's best to check your local regulations of Delta 8 in your state before ordering.

Why Is Third-party Lab Testing Important For Delta 8 Products?

Purchasing Delta 8 THC items that went through a third-party lab test during the Black Friday event is highly recommended.

This process is essential in learning about the overall makeup of hemp-derived products. The examination reveals the levels of each cannabinoid and the absence or presence of harmful chemicals.

Final Thoughts On The Top Delta 8 Black Friday Deals Of 2022

Spoil yourself a little bit this coming holiday season because you deserve it. Get the most incredible Black Friday savings from Hifi Farms, The Hemp Collect, and Botany Farms.

All three top brands offer the most attractive deals for the Delta 8 Black Friday. But obviously, Hifi Farms claimed the number one spot due to their BOGO offer, plus the 40% discount for all products.

So when the day after Thanksgiving arrives, be on the lookout for your favorite D8 products and immediately secure the promotion and discount by adding them to your cart.

Black Friday will cause an uproar in the online shopping world. There's no need to bump shoulders with other customers in brick-and-mortar stores, which is usually the case.

But with the convenience of ordering online, you need to be fast in adding to the cart. Better yet, scout for your favored Delta 8 products before the big day. Then smoothly locate those exceptional items and place an order immediately before other cannabis fans grab them.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.