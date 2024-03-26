Complex multi-line bets with huge payout potentials

Great bonus deals

Really quick Bitcoin payouts

Covers a wide range of football leagues

Since being launched in 2014, MyBookie has been growing and improving throughout the years. Today, it is one of the best crypto betting sites. For parlay bettors who enjoy multi-line parlay bets, MyBookie is the number one choice.

This sportsbook offers traditional parlay bets as well as a wide range of unique betting features for maximum payouts. Bettors can benefit from teaser wagers by combining two different bets. Customizable parlay bets enable betting with odds boost for much higher stakes. Another unique betting option on MyBookie that most competitors don't offer is the ‘if bet’.

Like all BTC betting sites, MyBookie offers several sports markets. It is a great Bitcoin sportsbook for football wagering. You can bet on NFL, Canadian football, college football, and Aussie rule football.

Apart from that, almost all major US sports leagues are there, which includes NHL, MLB, and NBA. Other sports markets like soccer, golf, and motorsports are also available.

New players at this Bitcoin sports betting site can enjoy a very handsome welcome bonus of 100% Bitcoin deposit match up to $1,000. It has a 10X wagering requirement on at least -250 odds. Bitcoin bettors can also enjoy quick payouts within a couple of days, at max. However, only one Bitcoin withdrawal is allowed per week, which is a bummer.

Our Selection Criteria for the Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks

Good Range of Betting Options

A good variety of sports market options and a wide selection of betting choices are important for beginners and professional punters.

We made sure that our top picks offer variety of betting options, such as NFL, soccer, basketball, we also ranked the best crypto eSports betting sites, and many more.

Low Fees

No one likes to give away a huge portion of their payouts as fees to the Bitcoin betting sites, so we kept low fees as one of our priorities.

Security

Reliability and security are two of the most essential considerations when choosing the best Bitcoin betting site, especially when so many scammers are out there.

Crypto Bonuses

The best online casinos offer a special bitcoin or crypto welcome bonus to accommodate their crypto customer base but we made special note of Bitcoin betting sites that offer specific promotions for crypto sports bettors.

Customer Support

A sports betting platform with a responsive and effective customer support team is crucial for resolving potential issues. We evaluated customer service quality, availability, and response time in our selection process.

Mobile Compatibility

A mobile-optimized site or a dedicated mobile app is necessary for those who enjoy betting on the go. We considered mobile compatibility an important factor in our selection process.

Regulation and Licensing

We only selected crypto sports betting platforms that are regulated and licensed by reputable gambling authorities, ensuring they adhere to fair gaming practices and offer a safe betting environment.

Best Bitcoin Sports Betting Sites: How to Use BTC?

Using cryptocurrencies for sports betting is quite simple, and it starts by finding the best sportsbook accepting cryptos. Lucky for you, we’ve already done the heavy lifting and prepared a full list of the top 15 bookies for the best Bitcoin sports betting experience.

Then, you should make sure you own a crypto. You can buy digital coins using different crypto exchanges, and some of the best crypto sportsbooks even have integrated this function into their platforms.

After this, all you have to do is to sign up at crypto betting sites, make a deposit, go to the sports betting section, and start betting on your favorite sports online.

BTC Betting Online - Latest News & Updates

It’s been a very strong few years for the world of Bitcoin sports betting websites. In 2022, around a third of bets were made using some form of cryptocurrency, a figure that’s up nearly 10% from the previous year.

It’s really taking a chunk out of fiat currency payment methods and for good reason. As more and more people find out about the enhanced bonuses and other perks of crypto sports betting markets, its popularity is only increasing. It is anticipated that this trend will continue to gain momentum in the coming years.

Crypto Betting vs. Traditional Betting

The rise of cryptocurrency has revolutionized online betting, with many players now favoring BTC betting over traditional methods. Here's why:

Advantages of Cryptocurrency Betting

No Boundaries : Cryptocurrencies ignore geographical borders, enabling global access to Bitcoin sports gambling sites.

Provably Fair : Crypto betting often uses provably fair algorithms, ensuring complete transparency and trust in the betting results.

Faster Transactions : The speed of crypto transactions surpasses traditional methods, allowing for quicker deposits and withdrawals.

Lower Fees : Due to the absence of intermediaries, transaction fees are typically lower or nonexistent in crypto betting.

Anonymity: Cryptocurrencies offer a degree of privacy not found in traditional betting, as personal information is not attached to transactions.

Disadvantages of Crypto Betting

Volatility : Cryptocurrencies can be highly volatile, which could affect your winnings.

Complexity: Using cryptocurrencies requires some technical knowledge, potentially causing difficulties for beginners.

Advantages of Traditional Betting

Stability : Traditional currencies are more stable, allowing for more predictable outcomes in betting.

Ease of Use: With widespread acceptance, traditional betting is easy to start and doesn't require understanding new technologies.

Disadvantages of Traditional Betting

Longer Transaction Times : Traditional betting often involves significantly slower deposit and withdrawal times compared to crypto betting.

Higher Fees : Transactions via traditional methods often incur higher fees due to banking and payment processing costs.

Accessibility Issues: Traditional betting can be restricted in certain regions, limiting global participation.

While both methods have their pros and cons, the rapid advancements in the crypto sector have made BTC betting a compelling alternative to traditional betting, providing numerous advantages such as speed, privacy, and lower costs.

Where Can I Bet on Sports With Crypto?

There are a number of top-tier online betting site options where you can bet on sports with crypto. Here’s a look at the best Bitcoin betting sites:

Bovada: This is the best crypto betting site overall. It offers rapid payouts, fantastic betting markets and even a luxurious betting app for mobile sports bettors out there.

MyStake: If it’s BTC betting site bonuses you’re after, then this is the place to be. Not only does it have a stunning welcome bonus of 100% up to $500, but there are tons of ongoing promotions for everyone, such as 10% cashback on all crypto deposits.

BetUS: Love to get a bit more technical with your crypto sportsbook betting? Check out the amazing features at BetUS, such as the parlay bet selector and amazing in-play betting tools. They’re really going to help you get the best out of your Bitcoin betting site experience.

Jackbit: Another excellent site if you want to bet with crypto – especially if you want to bet on horse racing.

MyBookie: One of the best ways to have a chance of winning the big bucks when Bitcoin betting at a crypto sportsbook is through parlay bets. If you like to make use of those, check out MyBookie, the site that we would consider to be the best place for them.

Why Is Bovada the Best Site for Betting with Crypto?

We’ve looked at plenty of top crypto sportsbooks today – so what exactly makes Bovada the best of the bunch? We’re glad you asked.

Betting Markets: Bovada has over 30,000 daily betting markets for you to explore. This means that in any NFL or NBA game you open – you’ll have at least 200 markets and props to explore. This type of variety is simply unbeatable.

Low Rollover: Bovada’s 75% up to $750 Bitcoin welcome bonus has 5x rollover requirements, making it very easy to convert to real money at this sports betting crypto site.

Reputation: Despite not being as old as some of the other crypto sportsbooks on this list, Bovada is just as safe and reliable. In fact, this is one of the most popular online betting sites in the world, with thousands of punters trusting it with their money.

Bonuses to Use at Sports Betting Bitcoin Sites

There are different bonuses available at crypto betting sites. Here are the most popular promo options for crypto betting online:

Welcome Bonuses

Almost all Bitcoin sportsbooks offer their users welcome promos. These offers are for new users only and usually come in the form of deposit matches. For example, our number one pick, Bovada, offers a 50% first deposit match of up to $1,000 for new users.

Free Bet Offers

Although less common, we came across several crypto bookies that offer users free bets. These are either deposit-free offers or come with welcome bonuses.

Reload Bonuses

A reload bonus is similar to a welcome bonus but is available to existing customers who have already used the bookie previously. These can also sometimes offer higher rates for Bitcoin users.

Cashback Bonuses

Sometimes, your wagers might not be as successful as you’d hope them to be. For those cases, cashback bonus returns a percentage of your losses back to your account over a specific period or on a specific bet type. These bonuses are a good way to mitigate losses.

Referral Bonus

If you refer a friend to the crypto sportsbook and they sign up and make a deposit, you may get a bonus. Many bookies offer this promotion, and when using crypto, these bonuses are much higher.

Best Cryptocurrencies to Gamble With

Do you like the idea of cryptocurrency sports betting sites but are unsure which crypto to pay with? Look below for some of the most popular options and what’s so good about them.

Bitcoin

The most popular crypto banking option is, of course, Bitcoin. It’s a great idea for new players as it’s the most stable cryptocurrency, so if you buy it to play with, you’re going to be putting yourself at less risk of losing out if the value drops.

Ethereum

Another one of the most popular options is Ethereum. It’s the second most stable cryptocurrency and widely accepted by crypto sports betting websites, but there’s going to be a slightly higher chance of gaining or losing money on its value.

USD Tether

This cryptocurrency is tied to the US Dollar's value, so the risk of losing money is much lower than even Bitcoin. That’s why many people who want to take advantage of crypto deposits when exploring sports betting options, but don’t want to get involved with the trading side of crypto opt for Tether.

Ripple

With Ripple, we’re getting closer to the world of ‘altcoins’. These are less valuable cryptocurrencies that fluctuate in price a lot more, so you could end up making some cash, but you’re also going to be putting yourself at more risk of losing money, so be careful.

Bitcoin Cash

Some people prefer to use Bitcoin Cash instead of regular Bitcoin. This Bitcoin spin-off can be a little more volatile than regular Bitcoin, which some users enjoy when using crypto betting sites. Plus, transaction times are lower on average, so you could get payouts even faster.

Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites - FAQ

Can You Bet on Sports with Crypto?

It’s absolutely possible to bet on sports with cryptocurrencies. You can use many crypto sites for Bitcoin betting to access all the markets you want to bet on.

Which Sportsbooks Accept Crypto?

Many online sportsbooks accept crypto these days. Here are the best two options for us…

Bovada: This Bitcoin sportsbook has stunning crypto bonuses, tons of markets and great live betting tools, plus a really strong mobile app.

MyStake: You’ll get all the best crypto sports betting bonuses here, including a 100% matched deposit of up to $500.

Is Betting with Bitcoin Safe?

Yes, it is safe to place sports bets with Bitcoin, given that you're using a reputable platform. The safety largely depends on the sportsbook's credibility and their security measures.

Also, it's crucial to manage your Bitcoin wallet responsibly, keeping private keys confidential and double-checking all transaction details. Bitcoin transactions are irreversible, so meticulousness is key to a safe betting experience.

How Secure is Crypto Sports Betting?

Crypto sports betting is very safe, as long as you use reputable bookies, like the ones we listed today.

However, please keep in mind that there are some risks associated with betting on sports online and you should always do so carefully.

Why Are Crypto Bookies Anonymous?

Crypto bookies offer anonymity because of the nature of blockchain technology. With crypto sports betting, transactions are recorded, but personal details are not attached to these transactions.

This means you can engage in BTC betting without disclosing personal information, which is a significant privacy advantage over traditional bookies.

Do Online Sports Betting Sites Accept Only BTC?

No, most of the best Bitcoin betting sites also accept other popular cryptocurrency options like Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Can You Get Better Odds With Crypto Bookies?

Yes, crypto betting sites usually offer better odds compared to traditional bookies due to lower operational costs associated with cryptocurrency transactions, which allow these sites to offer more competitive odds.

Can I Bet With Bitcoin on Traditional Betting Sites?

Many traditional betting sites are now accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The increasing popularity of Bitcoin sports betting has led to its acceptance on more platforms, although availability will vary.

Can I Use Other Cryptocurrencies for Sports Betting Crypto Transactions?

Yes, many crypto sportsbooks accept a variety of cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin. Common alternatives include Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Top Bitcoin Betting Sites - Quick Comparison

If you’re in a rush, here’s the TL;DR version of our in-depth reviews of the best crypto sports betting sites:

Bovada: Whether you’re into basketball, football, baseball, or MMA, you’ll find the most competitive odds on your favorite team or athlete at Bovada. Plus, you can take advantage of a welcome bonus with the lowest wagering requirements – making Bovada our top pick.

BetOnline: With its excellent sports betting markets and sports welcome bonus of up to $1,000, BetOnline is easily one of the best BTC sports betting sites among our recommended sites. Plus, it supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies.

MyStake: If you want to take advantage of free bet bonuses along with cashback, then MyStake’s 3 + 1 free bet and 30% new-season cashback are just the things you are looking for. To get started, you can claim a 100% bonus of up to $500 at this crypto betting site.

JackBit: This Bitcoin sports betting site has some of the best odds on horse racing. Make sure to check it out and score your 3+1 free bet bonus.

BetUS: You can grab a 200% crypto sports welcome bonus at BetUS. It has an excellent sports betting platform as well as an enormous library of casino games you can try out right now.

Why Use the Best Crypto Betting Sites?

You might be wondering – why is crypto sports betting better than using traditional currency? We thought you’d never ask.

Anonymity : Bitcoin sportsbook betting offers a higher degree of privacy compared to traditional betting. Most Bitcoin sports betting sites do not require personal identification, allowing you to bet anonymously.

Lower Transaction Fees : Sports betting with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies usually involves lower transaction fees compared to traditional betting methods. This is due to the peer-to-peer nature of cryptocurrencies, reducing the need for intermediaries and their associated costs.

Quick Transactions : One of the key benefits of crypto betting is the speed of transactions. Withdrawing winnings from online crypto betting sites is typically quicker than from traditional sportsbooks.

Access to New Markets: Some Bitcoin betting sites offer betting options that aren't available on traditional platforms, such as esports betting, peer-to-peer betting, and others. This provides bettors with a broader range of options and can enhance the overall betting experience.

So, What Are the Best Bitcoin Betting Sites Online?

Finding a safe and reliable sports betting site that accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency payments isn’t as easy as it seems – but we’ve managed to get to the bottom of it.

We will continue placing our bets at Bovada, but you’re free to join any of the other cryptocurrency betting sites – they are all legit, offer competitive odds, and might just prove a better pick for you.

Wherever you end up betting, have fun, and always remember to wager responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline on 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

This site is 100% independent and reader-supported, but we may receive communion from third-party sites or affiliate links. Regardless, we ensure we provide information for your best online gambling experience.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organisations:

https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

https://www.ncpgambling.org/

https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/

