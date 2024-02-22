Pros:

Over 30 different sports to bet on

Up to $3,750 Bitcoin welcome package

24/7 customer support

Excellent user interface

Cons:

Lower selection of slots

Wagering requirements get higher after the first deposit bonus



Bovada combines casino games, crypto sports betting, and poker tournaments into one convenient crypto-gambling platform. No more switching between sites if you’re the type to bet on anything and everything.

Variety and Quality of Games: 4.4/5

Bovada has all the usual suspects, including slots, table games, video poker, specialty games, and live dealer games. However, the overall game count can’t compete with our better-ranked Bitcoin casinos.

The slots category has games such as A Night With Cleo, American Jet Set, and Arrogant Pirates. The table game selection includes household names like Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat.

You’ll also find the Keno game in the specialty game category. All games are grouped into different categories, and you can easily search for any title.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

Bovada casino sets you sailing by giving you a 125% match welcome bonus of up to $1,250 on your first-ever crypto deposit when you use the code BTCCWB1250.

This bonus has a 25x playthrough requirement. The second and the third deposits each get you a 125% match bonus up to $1,250 with the promo code BTC2NDCWB, but these arrive with higher wagering requirements.

Each successful referral earns you a bonus of $275 if they use cryptocurrency to deposit. And with the premium exclusive crypto membership, you can even benefit from more crypto rewards.

Crypto Options Accepted: 4.8/5

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, and Litecoin are some of the cryptocurrencies accepted by Bovada. Deposits through these options are instant, while withdrawals are usually processed within an hour. You can only request crypto withdrawals once every three days.

The maximum withdrawable amount per transaction is $9,500 in crypto equivalent. Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash have a minimum withdrawal limit of $10, while Ethereum has $50 as the minimum withdrawal limit.

User Interface: 4.6/5

Bovada casino site works flawlessly on instant play games. The online casino doesn’t have an app for Android and iOS, but the mobile casino site works exceptionally well.

Our team of experts tried several table games, slots, and a few specialty games and were impressed by the mobile-optimized site.

The Bitcoin gambling site experiences no lags, and you can easily navigate to all sections on a computer or mobile device.

Ranking the Best Crypto Gambling Sites Online – Our Criteria

Before recommending a dedicated crypto gambling site to our readers, we always review it based on the following criteria.

Crypto Bonuses & Promotions

The quality of deposit bonuses and free spins at an online gambling site determines how much and how regularly you can boost your bankroll. We also consider the bonus wagering requirements, bonus-expiry period, and the number of games you can use these bonuses on.

Crypto Gambling Site Reputation

Joining and using a crypto gambling site involves a potential risk to your personal details. We always recommend top Bitcoin gambling sites that are SSL encrypted, fully licensed, and have a great track record of trust.

Variety of Bitcoin Gambling Games

We choose crypto casinos that offer players a wide range of titles, including table games, slots, and specialty games. A good selection of games ensures you never get bored, as you’ll have many options.

Many of our top picks are also the best crypto betting sites you can find online, offering competitive odds and a variety of betting options.

Available Cryptocurrency Options

Top crypto casinos accept popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. We also paid attention to platforms accepting payments via less-popular options like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Cardano.

Other crucial factors we look at include the following:

Quality of customer service

User interface and mobile experience

Availability of a sports betting section

Provably Fair

Another thing we consider is whether the BTC gambling site offers provably fair games or not. These games are exclusive to crypto casinos, and they are among the most popular titles you can play because they run on a public algorithm.

Through this public algorithm, you can verify the fairness of each game and its outcome for yourself.

Safety and Security

It’s paramount for a Bitcoin casino to be secure and licensed before we consider recommending it to our readers. To this end, we check whether it’s licensed or not, read public reviews by other players, and take a look at its SSL encryption regarding crypto transactions.

You can rest assured that each crypto-gambling website on this page is reliable and safe to use.

Why is Jackbit the Best Crypto Gambling Site?

After going knee-deep and analyzing hundreds of online BTC gambling sites, Jackbit emerged as the best overall for the following features.

Generous welcome bonus of 100 free spins with zero wagering requirements.

Near-instant crypto payouts and high withdrawal limits.

Fully optimized for mobile play without having to download an app.

Great selection of over 7,000 top-quality games.

It is a reputable online casino trusted by many players around the world.

Why Choose the Best Online Crypto Gambling Sites Over Traditional Casinos?

The best Bitcoin gambling sites have revolutionized the iGaming world as they guarantee the following advantages:

Near-Instant Withdrawals

You will always get your winnings faster when playing at crypto casinos. Our top pick, Jackbit, takes care of your crypto payouts almost instantly.

Anonymous Transactions

You will always remain anonymous when using crypto gambling sites. When signing up, you will only need to enter your email and create a password to sign-up for an account. Then, you can send crypto to the casino’s wallet to start playing.

This removes the need of adding credit card information and tons of other personal information, making the entire online gambling experience much more secure.

Bigger Bitcoin Bonuses

If you’re been paying attention, then it’s already obvious that you’re getting much more for your money when playing with cryptocurrencies. Nearly every bonus at every online casino will be bigger when you decide to use crypto to play.

Selection of Bitcoin Gambling Games

Reputable crypto gambling sites host thousands of slots, table games, exclusive titles, live dealer games, and more. When compared to the few hundred games available at traditional online casinos, it’s obvious why crypto gambling sites are the real deal.

Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites Online: FAQs

What is Crypto?

Crypto is a digital currency that is independent of any bank or financial institution that you can use to make online transactions like investing, purchasing goods, or playing at online casinos.

All crypto transactions are processed and recorded on a blockchain, and they are completely anonymous.

What Is Crypto Gambling?

Crypto gambling is when you sign up at an online casino and use cryptocurrencies to deposit and play games instead of using traditional options like credit cards and e-wallets. Most crypto online casinos accept options like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum.

Which Games are Available at the Top Crypto Gambling Sites?

You can use cryptocurrency to play slot games, table games, video poker, specialty games, and live dealer games. The best Bitcoin gambling sites are also popular for hosting exclusive games, and you’ll find a handful of them at Bitcoin gambling sites like Jackbit and MyStake.

Which Cryptocurrencies Can I Use to Play at Online Casinos?

Different crypto casinos accept different cryptocurrencies, but the usual ones accepted by nearly all platforms are Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Your casino will showcase a list of acceptable crypto coins in the cashier section.

Does Crypto Online Gambling Have Advantages?

You will get several benefits when you play with crypto gambling sites. These include faster withdrawals than traditional methods like bank transfers, more games to choose from (including exclusive titles), and increased security.

Top Bitcoin Gambling Sites Online – Quick Comparison

Jackbit: Best overall crypto gambling site — Jackbit features 206 jackpot games, many of which offer six-figure payouts. There are over 7,000 games to choose from in total, and you can use 14 different cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals.

Ignition: Best for live dealer games — Ignition offers over 40 live dealer games to check out, with stakes ranging from $1 to $10,000. It works flawlessly on all mobile devices, has great jackpot slots, and has a 300% up to $3,000 BTC welcome bonus.

mBit : Most generous welcome bonus — mBit offers new users an up to 5 BTC welcome bonus with 300 free spins. You can play over 3,000 casino games here and enjoy instant crypto payouts.

MyStake : Variety of quality games — MyStake offers over 3,600 slots, table games, video poker, specialty, and live casino games to try out. The instant-play online casino games are of excellent quality, and you can get started with a 170% up to $1,000 bonus.

Bovada: Best for sports betting — If you are after sports betting, you should definitely consider Bovada – it features some of the most competitive odds on a variety of sports. Make sure to activate your $1,000 welcome bonus when making your first deposit.

How To Sign Up at the Best Online Bitcoin Gambling Sites

Eager to get started with Bitcoin gambling but not quite sure how? We’ll use Jackbit, our #1 crypto casino, to explain how you can start playing BTC casino games.

Step 1: Choose the Best Bitcoin Gambling Website for You

Take a look at our top picks

Choose your favorite crypto gambling website

We recommend Jackbit

Step 2: Proceed to the Website

Visit Jackbit

Click the green Register button at the top right corner

Enter your email address, username, password, etc.

Follow the instructions

Step 3: Verify Your Account

Go to your email

Look for a link from Jackbit

Click the link to verify your account

Step 4: Make the First Deposit & Gamble with Crypto

Click on the “Deposit” button at the top right of your page

Enter the amount of cryptocurrency you want to deposit

Copy the provided wallet address to which you will transfer your crypto

Make the deposit, and don’t forget to activate the welcome bonus

Play casino games online!

Online Gambling With Crypto – Expert Tips & Tricks

Use a safe and reputable Bitcoin gambling site:

Using a safe casino ensures your personal and financial details are always protected. Thus, we always recommend the best Bitcoin gambling sites with additional security measures, like SSL encryption.

Understand crypto risks and benefits:

Cryptocurrencies are volatile, and their value keeps changing. Therefore, make sure you understand the risk of buying cryptocurrencies before you do.

Practice the games you want to play:

Practicing the games before playing with real money will help you find a game you want to play without wasting money. You can also learn the game rules this way and ensure you have a higher winning chance the next time you play.

Bonuses and promotions:

Bonuses and promotions boost your bankroll and provide you with an increased winning chance. A quality crypto casino will reward you with welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, cashback offers, free spins, and loyalty programs.

Stick to your bankroll:

As a responsible player, set a budget for gambling and stick to it. Don’t wager what you can’t afford to lose, and never chase losses.

So, What Are the Best Sites for Crypto Gambling Online?

All of our listed top crypto gambling sites offer kick-ass Bitcoin casino bonuses and guarantee fast payouts – it’s time to make a choice and start playing.

To recap, Jackbit outscored the rest, claiming the top position as the best Bitcoin casino. That said, check out the categories we’ve assigned to each casino once again to make an educated decision.

Thanks for reading, and remember to gamble responsibly out there.

