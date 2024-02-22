Countless players have already seized the benefits of crypto gambling, including higher-quality games, faster payouts, and anonymous transactions.
In this article, we have updated our reviews of the best Bitcoin gambling sites based on their games, bonuses, accepted cryptocurrencies, payout times, and user experience – and Jackbit is leading the list!
Read on to learn more about all of our top picks.
Best Crypto Gambling Sites
Jackbit: Best overall
Ignition: Top pick for crypto poker
mBit: 5 BTC welcome bonus + 300 spins
MyStake: 6,000+ quality games
Bovada: Top pick for sports betting
Red Dog: Free-to-play crypto games
7bit: 1,200+ slots
Slot Madness: Reliable customer support
Wild.io: Beginner-friendly casino
Want to know what each of these sites has in store? Read on for our individual reviews of the best crypto gambling sites, and choose your favorite!
1. Jackbit - Best Crypto Gambling Site Overall
Pros:
100 free spins, no wagering requirement
7,000+ games
Features over jackpot slots
Tons of reload bonuses
Dedicated sports betting section
Cons:
Design could use a small improvement
Could use more table games
Jackbit is basically a one-size-fits-all Bitcoin gambling site – and that’s why it’s our No. 1 pick today! Offering both crypto casino games and sports betting options under one roof, it’s a perfect place for gamblers of all interests.
Offered Games: 5/5
There are over 7,000 games to play at this crypto casino, ranging from classic slots and bonus-buy games to all the live dealer games you can expect to find at a real-world casino – and then some.
The jackpot section alone hosts over 200 games, with Shining Crown, Wolf Gold, and Sun of Egypt 2 being the most popular jackpot slots you can play.
And that’s just the beginning!
Other types of crypto gambling games at Jackbit include instant-win games, lotto, scratch cards, table games, and Megaways (phew!). And there’s even a dedicated sports betting section here. What more could we possibly ask for?
Bonus and Promotions: 4.95/5
Get started at Jackbit, and you’ll be eligible to score 100 free spins on the Book of Dead, a famous slot game that we all love.
And the best part? No wagering requirements. Ever!
Everything you win is yours to keep – just make sure to activate the welcome offer within 24 hours of signing up. And don’t forget to use the promo code “WELCOME” for the offer.
Apart from this, you will find plenty of promotions for existing customers, including a Drops & Wins tournament with a prize pool of $2,000,000, free spin offers, and free bets for sports betting.
Crypto Banking Options: 4.9/5
Being a crypto-exclusive casino, Jackbit accepts quite a few cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. You can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Tether, Binance, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Monero, TRON, USDC, Solana, and Binance USD.
The minimum deposit is $20 in crypto equivalent, and withdrawals are processed within 24 hours once your account has been verified.
User Interface: 4.9/5
Jackbit sports a unique design, with ultra-high-quality visuals, animations, and images on its homepage. Strangely enough, the website loads in a split second, even with so much going on, and we like it. The only small issue is that it looks a bit overcrowded, but once you get used to it, everything goes smoothly.
The interface is intuitive, with a handy bar on the left side that contains quick links to the different games you want to play. Overall, Jackbit manages to create a pleasant user experience.
>> Get your 100 free spins with 0 WR [Jackbit]
2. Ignition - Best Bitcoin Gambling Site for Poker
Pros:
Over 40 live casino games
Excellent on mobile
Up to $3,000 crypto bonus
24/7 customer service
Over 300 high-quality games available
Cons:
Lower count of classic slots
Mobile compatibility could be better
At #2, we have a crypto casino that fills the void our top pick lacks – and that would be poker. Ignition is one of the most popular poker sites online!
Games Variety: 4.8/5
If you are enthusiastic about table games, slots, video poker, and specialty games, you’ll be well-sorted at Ignition casino. And to help you find your game of choice faster, the casino offers a super-optimized search function.
Classic table game players get to choose from games such as Baccarat, Craps, and Roulette (American and European versions), to name a few. Regarding specialty games, you’ll find Keno, Bingo, and ThunderCrash.
Slots include Asian-themed Dragon Hatch and Classic Las Vegas styles such as 777 Deluxe, Golden Buffalo, and A Night with Cleo. Even better, slots have progressive jackpots with massive payouts.
Over in the live dealer section, you’ll find tables like Blackjack, Super 6, Roulette, and Baccarat, with stake limits that accommodate both low-stakes players and high-rollers alike.
Bonus and Promotions: 4.7/5
Crypto gamblers at Ignition get super-generous rewards! On your first crypto deposit, you’ll receive a 300% poker and casino match bonus of up to $3,000. The casino part of the bonus is eligible to use on Bitcoin slots and table games and comes with a low 25x rollover.
Ignition’s loyalty program is also worth mentioning, offering all players who reach the Chrome level a weekly freeroll poker tournament with a $2,500 prize pool.
Crypto Banking Options: 4.8/5
Ignition Casino accepts several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin SV, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. We made a few transactions and were impressed by the expanded transaction limits and fast processing times.
We recommend using Litecoin and Bitcoin SV if you want fast payouts. Besides, they also offer lower minimum limits. Unfortunately, your account must be 90+ days old to transact with Bitcoin SV.
User Interface: 4.8/5
This Bitcoin gambling site is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems. Even though there is no downloadable app, the whole experience is still excellent.
The game's icons fit nicely on the screen, and the site is very responsive, allowing you to play games seamlessly. However, some slot games on mobile only work in one mode, either portrait or landscape.
The casino software is provided by renowned software providers such as Rival Gaming, RTG, and Genesis gaming. For easy access to your account, bookmark the site and add it to your home screen.
3. mBit Casino - Best Bonuses of All Bitcoin Online Gambling Sites
Pros:
Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus
300 free spins included in the bonus
Amazing user interface
Over 3,000 games
Features high RTP slots
Cons:
Could use more live games
Homepage is a bit cluttered
Looking to make the most out of your initial crypto deposit? mBit offers just the thing for you – up to a 5 BTC welcome package paired with 300 free spins.
Offered Games: 4.8/5
mBit Casino offers over 2,000 slots presented in excellent 3D graphics. Some of these are Triton's Realm, Wild Wild Bank, Light of Ra, Treasure Tiger, Hot & Spicy Megaways, and so many more.
The table games section includes hundreds of different blackjack variants, including Single Deck Blackjack and Multi-Hand Blackjack. Roulette is also covered very well here. We found options like American Roulette, European Roulette, and Platinum Chip Roulette.
And if you are after jackpot games, make sure to take a look at the dedicated jackpot section; it's full of over 500 games for you to enjoy.
Bonus and Promotions: 4.85/5
Getting started at a new online casino is always exciting, but it gets even better with mBit. How, you ask? With it’s generous welcome bonus, of course!
Once you sign up for your account and make the first deposit, you’ll be eligible to score a welcome package of up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins.
Want some more? Then have a look at the other offers of mBit:
Loyalty Program Cashback: 15% cashback
Bitty Quiz: 455 free spins every week
VIP Daily Bonus: 60% deposit bonus or 200 free spins
Refer a Friend: Want to play with your friends? Then invite them to mBit, and you'll get a 30% match bonus on your next deposit
Crypto Banking Options: 4.8/5
mBit Casino accepts several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Transactions are fast, with instant deposits. Withdrawals are processed within 10 minutes, which is impressive.
There are no fees for crypto methods; the minimum withdrawal for BTC is 0.00035 BTC, and you can cash out up to 10 BTC.
User Interface: 4.7/5
mBit doesn’t look similar to any other online crypto gambling site, but we like the graphic-heavy design, appealing dark background, responsiveness, and easy navigation.
Once you log in, you can monitor your bonus and crypto balance from your profile. This is important as it enables you to stick to your budget. And in case you need help, simply click the help button and choose which option works best for you.
4. MyStake - Best Game Variety of all Gambling Sites that Accept Crypto
Pros:
Over 3,600 games available
Accepts 8 cryptocurrencies
Low wagering requirements
Mobile friendly site
Exclusive Mini Games
Cons:
Geo-restricted games
Less-generous Bitcoin casino bonus
If you believe that variety is the spice of life, then MyStake has over 3,600 games and over 40 sports betting options to prove that statement true.
Games Variety and Quality: 4.8/5
MyStake offers an impressive collection of games, with some of the hits being Sweet Bonanza, Sweet Bonanza Xmas, Nitropolis 2, Starlight Christmas, and Big Bass Slash.
The table games selection includes Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat variations. Poker variations such as Double Bonus Poker, Casino Stud poker, and 88 Bingo 88 are also available to try out.
And if you’re up for something out of the ordinary, make sure to check out MyStake’s Mini Games section, filled with exclusive games.
Most of the titles you’ll find are powered by experienced game providers such as Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Push Gaming, Nolimit City, Red Tiger, and Hacksaw Gaming.
Bonus and Promotions: 4.5/5
New players at MyStake can claim a 170% crypto bonus of up to $1,000 on their first deposit. You are also offered a 10% cashback on deposits made through cryptocurrencies.
The second deposit you make will qualify for a 100% bonus up to $500.
You’re also eligible to receive a loyalty cashback of 10% if you become a consistent player, which is a fair deal, considering most crypto casinos lack suck perks. Lastly, whenever you deposit a minimum of $20, the online casino gives you 10 free Dino runs (Dino is a game in MyStake’s Mini Games selection).
Cryptocurrencies Accepted: 4.7/5
MyStake accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum(ERC20), Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Dash, Monero, and Tether. These methods are convenient since they are fast, have no charges, and have high maximum transaction limits.
The minimum amount allowed for deposits is $20, while the maximum is $100,000 – perfect for players of all stripes.
User Experience: 4.6/5
This Bitcoin gambling site works seamlessly on all mobile and computer devices. The site is responsive, and the games have excellent animations and graphics. You’ll have a search button to help you locate your favorite games easily.
The availability of the live chat button on the homepage means you can easily get help without going through many casino pages. Even without a mobile app, you can still enjoy using the online casino site on your favorite browser.
>> Get your $1,000 welcome bonus [MyStake]
5. Bovada - Best Crypto Gambling Platform for Sports Betting
Pros:
Over 30 different sports to bet on
Up to $3,750 Bitcoin welcome package
24/7 customer support
Excellent user interface
Cons:
Lower selection of slots
Wagering requirements get higher after the first deposit bonus
Bovada combines casino games, crypto sports betting, and poker tournaments into one convenient crypto-gambling platform. No more switching between sites if you’re the type to bet on anything and everything.
Variety and Quality of Games: 4.4/5
Bovada has all the usual suspects, including slots, table games, video poker, specialty games, and live dealer games. However, the overall game count can’t compete with our better-ranked Bitcoin casinos.
The slots category has games such as A Night With Cleo, American Jet Set, and Arrogant Pirates. The table game selection includes household names like Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat.
You’ll also find the Keno game in the specialty game category. All games are grouped into different categories, and you can easily search for any title.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
Bovada casino sets you sailing by giving you a 125% match welcome bonus of up to $1,250 on your first-ever crypto deposit when you use the code BTCCWB1250.
This bonus has a 25x playthrough requirement. The second and the third deposits each get you a 125% match bonus up to $1,250 with the promo code BTC2NDCWB, but these arrive with higher wagering requirements.
Each successful referral earns you a bonus of $275 if they use cryptocurrency to deposit. And with the premium exclusive crypto membership, you can even benefit from more crypto rewards.
Crypto Options Accepted: 4.8/5
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, and Litecoin are some of the cryptocurrencies accepted by Bovada. Deposits through these options are instant, while withdrawals are usually processed within an hour. You can only request crypto withdrawals once every three days.
The maximum withdrawable amount per transaction is $9,500 in crypto equivalent. Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash have a minimum withdrawal limit of $10, while Ethereum has $50 as the minimum withdrawal limit.
User Interface: 4.6/5
Bovada casino site works flawlessly on instant play games. The online casino doesn’t have an app for Android and iOS, but the mobile casino site works exceptionally well.
Our team of experts tried several table games, slots, and a few specialty games and were impressed by the mobile-optimized site.
The Bitcoin gambling site experiences no lags, and you can easily navigate to all sections on a computer or mobile device.
Ranking the Best Crypto Gambling Sites Online – Our Criteria
Before recommending a dedicated crypto gambling site to our readers, we always review it based on the following criteria.
Crypto Bonuses & Promotions
The quality of deposit bonuses and free spins at an online gambling site determines how much and how regularly you can boost your bankroll. We also consider the bonus wagering requirements, bonus-expiry period, and the number of games you can use these bonuses on.
Crypto Gambling Site Reputation
Joining and using a crypto gambling site involves a potential risk to your personal details. We always recommend top Bitcoin gambling sites that are SSL encrypted, fully licensed, and have a great track record of trust.
Variety of Bitcoin Gambling Games
We choose crypto casinos that offer players a wide range of titles, including table games, slots, and specialty games. A good selection of games ensures you never get bored, as you’ll have many options.
Many of our top picks are also the best crypto betting sites you can find online, offering competitive odds and a variety of betting options.
Available Cryptocurrency Options
Top crypto casinos accept popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. We also paid attention to platforms accepting payments via less-popular options like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Cardano.
Other crucial factors we look at include the following:
Quality of customer service
User interface and mobile experience
Availability of a sports betting section
Provably Fair
Another thing we consider is whether the BTC gambling site offers provably fair games or not. These games are exclusive to crypto casinos, and they are among the most popular titles you can play because they run on a public algorithm.
Through this public algorithm, you can verify the fairness of each game and its outcome for yourself.
Safety and Security
It’s paramount for a Bitcoin casino to be secure and licensed before we consider recommending it to our readers. To this end, we check whether it’s licensed or not, read public reviews by other players, and take a look at its SSL encryption regarding crypto transactions.
You can rest assured that each crypto-gambling website on this page is reliable and safe to use.
Why is Jackbit the Best Crypto Gambling Site?
After going knee-deep and analyzing hundreds of online BTC gambling sites, Jackbit emerged as the best overall for the following features.
Generous welcome bonus of 100 free spins with zero wagering requirements.
Near-instant crypto payouts and high withdrawal limits.
Fully optimized for mobile play without having to download an app.
Great selection of over 7,000 top-quality games.
It is a reputable online casino trusted by many players around the world.
Why Choose the Best Online Crypto Gambling Sites Over Traditional Casinos?
The best Bitcoin gambling sites have revolutionized the iGaming world as they guarantee the following advantages:
Near-Instant Withdrawals
You will always get your winnings faster when playing at crypto casinos. Our top pick, Jackbit, takes care of your crypto payouts almost instantly.
Anonymous Transactions
You will always remain anonymous when using crypto gambling sites. When signing up, you will only need to enter your email and create a password to sign-up for an account. Then, you can send crypto to the casino’s wallet to start playing.
This removes the need of adding credit card information and tons of other personal information, making the entire online gambling experience much more secure.
Bigger Bitcoin Bonuses
If you’re been paying attention, then it’s already obvious that you’re getting much more for your money when playing with cryptocurrencies. Nearly every bonus at every online casino will be bigger when you decide to use crypto to play.
Selection of Bitcoin Gambling Games
Reputable crypto gambling sites host thousands of slots, table games, exclusive titles, live dealer games, and more. When compared to the few hundred games available at traditional online casinos, it’s obvious why crypto gambling sites are the real deal.
Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites Online: FAQs
What is Crypto?
Crypto is a digital currency that is independent of any bank or financial institution that you can use to make online transactions like investing, purchasing goods, or playing at online casinos.
All crypto transactions are processed and recorded on a blockchain, and they are completely anonymous.
What Is Crypto Gambling?
Crypto gambling is when you sign up at an online casino and use cryptocurrencies to deposit and play games instead of using traditional options like credit cards and e-wallets. Most crypto online casinos accept options like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum.
Which Games are Available at the Top Crypto Gambling Sites?
You can use cryptocurrency to play slot games, table games, video poker, specialty games, and live dealer games. The best Bitcoin gambling sites are also popular for hosting exclusive games, and you’ll find a handful of them at Bitcoin gambling sites like Jackbit and MyStake.
Which Cryptocurrencies Can I Use to Play at Online Casinos?
Different crypto casinos accept different cryptocurrencies, but the usual ones accepted by nearly all platforms are Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Your casino will showcase a list of acceptable crypto coins in the cashier section.
Does Crypto Online Gambling Have Advantages?
You will get several benefits when you play with crypto gambling sites. These include faster withdrawals than traditional methods like bank transfers, more games to choose from (including exclusive titles), and increased security.
Top Bitcoin Gambling Sites Online – Quick Comparison
Jackbit: Best overall crypto gambling site — Jackbit features 206 jackpot games, many of which offer six-figure payouts. There are over 7,000 games to choose from in total, and you can use 14 different cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals.
Ignition: Best for live dealer games — Ignition offers over 40 live dealer games to check out, with stakes ranging from $1 to $10,000. It works flawlessly on all mobile devices, has great jackpot slots, and has a 300% up to $3,000 BTC welcome bonus.
mBit: Most generous welcome bonus — mBit offers new users an up to 5 BTC welcome bonus with 300 free spins. You can play over 3,000 casino games here and enjoy instant crypto payouts.
MyStake: Variety of quality games — MyStake offers over 3,600 slots, table games, video poker, specialty, and live casino games to try out. The instant-play online casino games are of excellent quality, and you can get started with a 170% up to $1,000 bonus.
Bovada: Best for sports betting — If you are after sports betting, you should definitely consider Bovada – it features some of the most competitive odds on a variety of sports. Make sure to activate your $1,000 welcome bonus when making your first deposit.
How To Sign Up at the Best Online Bitcoin Gambling Sites
Eager to get started with Bitcoin gambling but not quite sure how? We’ll use Jackbit, our #1 crypto casino, to explain how you can start playing BTC casino games.
Step 1: Choose the Best Bitcoin Gambling Website for You
Take a look at our top picks
Choose your favorite crypto gambling website
We recommend Jackbit
Step 2: Proceed to the Website
Click the green Register button at the top right corner
Enter your email address, username, password, etc.
Follow the instructions
Step 3: Verify Your Account
Go to your email
Look for a link from Jackbit
Click the link to verify your account
Step 4: Make the First Deposit & Gamble with Crypto
Click on the “Deposit” button at the top right of your page
Enter the amount of cryptocurrency you want to deposit
Copy the provided wallet address to which you will transfer your crypto
Make the deposit, and don’t forget to activate the welcome bonus
Play casino games online!
Online Gambling With Crypto – Expert Tips & Tricks
Use a safe and reputable Bitcoin gambling site:
Using a safe casino ensures your personal and financial details are always protected. Thus, we always recommend the best Bitcoin gambling sites with additional security measures, like SSL encryption.
Understand crypto risks and benefits:
Cryptocurrencies are volatile, and their value keeps changing. Therefore, make sure you understand the risk of buying cryptocurrencies before you do.
Practice the games you want to play:
Practicing the games before playing with real money will help you find a game you want to play without wasting money. You can also learn the game rules this way and ensure you have a higher winning chance the next time you play.
Bonuses and promotions:
Bonuses and promotions boost your bankroll and provide you with an increased winning chance. A quality crypto casino will reward you with welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, cashback offers, free spins, and loyalty programs.
Stick to your bankroll:
As a responsible player, set a budget for gambling and stick to it. Don’t wager what you can’t afford to lose, and never chase losses.
So, What Are the Best Sites for Crypto Gambling Online?
All of our listed top crypto gambling sites offer kick-ass Bitcoin casino bonuses and guarantee fast payouts – it’s time to make a choice and start playing.
To recap, Jackbit outscored the rest, claiming the top position as the best Bitcoin casino. That said, check out the categories we’ve assigned to each casino once again to make an educated decision.
Thanks for reading, and remember to gamble responsibly out there.
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:
https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
https://www.ncpgambling.org/
https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.