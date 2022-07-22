Best CBD + THC Gummies for 2022 reviewed by Dr. Laura Geigaite

Finding the right CBD +THC gummies for your needs can be hard as there are lots of different options to choose from. Luckily we’ve enlisted the help of Dr. Laura Geigaite to try and test a variety of different CBD + THC gummies to bring you the best on the market. Find out which ones she recommends for you to try below.

CBD + THC Sour Gummies

Combining CBD and THC takes gummies to a whole new level. These powerful and effective gummies from JustCBD combine CBD and THC cannabinoids to create a powerful synergistic effect known as the entourage effect. I found this potent mixture delivered an elevated sensation and healing effect for both my mind and body. They come in a range of CBD and THC strengths and a variety of different flavors. Personally, I opted for the sour gummies but you can also get cola flavor. I enjoyed the sour taste and looked forward to having my daily dose.

As these gummies are made from both hemp CBD and THC they are legal in all 50 states. The hemp used in these gummies is from an organic hemp farm located in the USA. All of the CBD products on the JustCBD website have been third-party tested to ensure you get a fantastic CBD product which is free from contaminants and harmful toxins. You can buy these CBD +THC gummies in 2.6oz and 10.5 oz jars. They come in a sour flavor.

If you’re new to CBD +THC I’d highly recommend you start slow with small doses. Start with 10mg of CBD and 2mg of THC. Once you're happy with that, you can increase to a stronger dose of 15mg CBD and 8mg THC.

Pure Balance Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

These Pure Balance Full Spectrum CBD gummies are crafted with hemp grown in Colorado. I felt these gummies were good for stress support, balancing my mood and leaving me with a general feeling of relaxation. These non-GMO and vegan gummies are made with full spectrum CBD hemp extract meaning they contain small levels of THC.

Each individual gummy is gluten-free and contains 25mg of full spectrum hemp and each bottle has 30 gummies. The total amount of Full Spectrum CBD per bottle is 750mg. The gummies have a mixed fruit flavor to them, I thought they were very tasty. All of the Pure Hemp Botanical products are rigorously tested to ensure they’re of a good quality.

Pinnacle Hemp Full Spectrum Gummies

The Pinnacle Hemp Full Spectrum Gummies contain CBD as well as trace amounts of THC. I found these gummies were good for relieving aches and pains as well as helping me to feel more relaxed.

You can buy these gummies in 200mg, 500mg or 1000mg bottles. I went for 500mg. Each gummy contains 10mg of full spectrum CBD making it easy to get the correct dose for your needs. They come in a mixture of different, new and improved, flavors. I liked the variety of tastes to keep things interesting. If you’re not a fan of strong tasting CBD gummies then these gummies are a good option for you.

I took the recommended dosage of 2 gummies per day to get my daily total of 20mg of CBD. I found taking one in the morning and one before bed worked best for me.

Cornbread CBD Gummies

The organic Cornbread CBD Gummies contain 20mg of CBD and 1mg of THC in each gummy. The company recommends taking 2 gummies per day. I followed their advice and had one with my breakfast and one 20 minutes before I went to bed. I found they helped me to get an uninterrupted night’s sleep and left me feeling very mellow and calm.

These vegan CBD gummies are free-from gelatin, high-fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors. All of their products have been third-party tested and the lab results are available on their website. The hemp is sourced from USDA-certified hemp farms in Kentucky.

You can either buy one jar of gummies or save money by subscribing. I opted for the one jar. They come in 300mg or 1500mg strengths. I choose the 1500mg jar which contains 30 servings at 50mg per serving. The gummies are an organic berry flavor. It would have been nice to have more flavor options.

MoonWlkr CBD + THC Gummies

MoonWlkr pride themselves on providing CBD products with bursts of flavor made from powerful terpenes. They strive to create products from the hemp plant so everyone can experience the health benefits of this medicinal plant. I enjoyed taking these gummies as they gave me a relaxed buzz to help me get through my day. They’re also good after a hectic day at the office, helping me to chill out and have some down time.

These gummies have a 5:1 ratio of CBD + THC. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD as well as 5mg of THC. I chose the Watermelon Zkittles which tasted really nice. You can either buy a single pack, a 2 pack or a 3 pack. I opted for the single pack to try them out. Each bottle contains 30 gummies.

The hemp used is sourced from 100% legal hemp farms located in the USA and all the products are lab tested to ensure safety and quality.

