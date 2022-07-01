Best CBD Gummies From JustCBD for 2022

At JustCBD we offer a wide range of the best CBD gummies for you to try. All of the JustCBD products are GMP certified, third-party lab tested and made from organic hemp farms located in the USA.

Today we have picked out 5 of the best CBD gummies that we stock at JustCBD.

JustCBD Gummy Bears

Jar Sizes: 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg and 3000mg

Type of CBD: Hemp isolate

CBD strength: 8 mg to 31 mg per piece

These JustCBD gummy bears are perfect for anyone that is new to CBD gummies. Each gummy has 99.99% CBD hemp isolate. The hemp contained in the cannabidiol gummies has been grown and manufactured in the USA. These gummies come in a variety of different shapes and sizes, as well as 11 delicious flavors including:

Sour bear

Apple rings

Happy face

Worms

Rainbow ribbons

Sour worms

Peach rings

Gummy cherries

Blueberry raspberry rings

Watermelon rings

Clear bear multicolored bears

You can buy the following size jars: 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg and 3000mg

CBD Gummies For Sleep

Jar Sizes: 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg and 3000mg

CBD Strength: Approx 10mg CBD per gummy. 3000mg jar contains approx 13mg CBD per gummy

Melatonin: 8mg per serving

These JustCBD sleep gummies are infused with CBD and Melatonin. CBD is a cannabidiol that reacts with certain receptors within the body to help aid natural sleep. Melatonin is the sleep hormone that our bodies produce. This sleep hormone helps to regulate our circadian rhythm, which is responsible for our periods of wakefulness and sleepiness. By infusing CBD and Melatonin together into one gummy it creates a powerful combination which can aid your natural sleep cycle. Getting a good night's sleep and having a regular sleep pattern is incredibly important for your overall health and wellbeing.

They come in a mix of flavors including:

Cherry

Pink grapefruit

Watermelon

Strawberry

Orange

Blue raspberry

Lime

Grape

Green apple

Mango

Pineapple

Lemon

JustCBD Gummies Party Pack

Jar Size: 3000mg

CBD strength: Approx 105mg CBD per serving

Not sure which cbd infused gummies to buy? If so, the party pack is a great option for you. This pack contains a wide variety of shapes and flavors to suit all tastes. The pack includes green, red, pink, blue, yellow and orange treats for you to try.

The difference between the CBD gummies party pack jar and our regular 3000mg jar is the party pack has an assortment of different edibles all in one pack. Whereas the standard 300mg jar only contains one type of CBD edible.

This party pack of cbd edibles contains all of these different flavors:

Blue raspberry

Lemon

Orange

Cherry

Green Apple

Peach

Watermelon

Sugar Free Worms CBD Gummies

Jar Sizes: 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg and 3000mg

These sugar-free cbd sweets are made with maltitol syrup instead of sugar, offering you a tasty sugar-free treat. All of the sugar-free CBD gummies that JustCBD stocks are soft, tasty and chewy, making them the perfect way to enjoy CBD. The hemp is from organic hemp farms located in the USA.

JustCBD sugar free gummies come in a variety of different flavors including:

Cherry

Strawberry

Green Apple

Pineapple

Lemon

Orange

CBD+THC Sour Gummies

Jar Sizes: 2.6 oz and 10.50z

CBD strength: Approx 30mg CBD per gummy

These gummies contain all the benefits of CBD with the added addition of THC. This CBD product contains less than 0.3% total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9 THC). It is said that combining CBD with THC creates what is known as the entourage effect. Compared to the CBD-infused isolate gummies, these CBD edibles are known for providing a more pronounced sensation.

These CBD+THC gummies come in a range of CBD and THC mg strengths. Always check the description before buying.

If you’re new to CBD and THC it’s recommended to start with a low dose and gradually increase the amount over time.

They come in the following flavors:

Blue Raspberry

Strawberry

Green Apple

Tutti Frutti

What are CBD Gummies and CBD Edibles?

CBD gummies (aka cannabidiol gummies) and CBD edibles are soft edible sweets that have been infused or coated with CBD. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the main cannabinoids found in the cannabis sativa plant. It’s one of the 113 currently identified cannabinoids found in the plant along with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

There is a growing range of CBD infused sweets now available on the market. Some of the most popular choices are CBD infused isolate gummies, CBD sleep gummies, CBD+THC gummies, CBD sugar-free gummies and CBD vegan gummies.

CBD sweets are nearly identical to traditional gummy sweets but with the added benefit of CBD.

Are CBD infused gummies or coated gummies better?

Gummies that have been infused with CBD will have a more accurate CBD milligram content compared to coated CBD gummies. To create an infused CBD gummy the CBD is injected straight into the gummy itself, whereas coated gummies are only covered in CBD.

How fast do CBD gummies work?

As CBD oil gummies are edibles, they have to work their way through your digestive system before they reach your bloodstream. This means they take slightly longer to take effect compared to other forms of taking CBD, such as CBD vapes. The amount of time they will take to work depends on a variety of factors including your tolerance levels to CBD and your weight. On average this can be anywhere between 30 to 60 minutes. It’s important to bear in mind that everyone's experience of CBD can be different, as we all have different metabolisms and body makeup.

It’s recommended to always start small with your dosage and work your way up to higher doses over time.

Are CBD gummies legal?

All CBD products must contain 0.3% THC of less to be considered legal on a federal level. You do not need a prescription to buy CBD gummies. All of the JustCBD products contain 0.3% or less of THC.

