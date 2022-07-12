Best CBD Gummies For Sleep For 2022 Reviewed 

Getting a good night's sleep is essential for optimal health and wellbeing. A lack of sleep can be caused by a variety of different reasons including stress, anxiety and certain medical conditions. The good news is CBD sleep gummies can help you to get a more peaceful and restful night sleep.

If you’re struggling to sleep at night we’ve put together a list of the best CBD gummies for sleep.

JustCBD Gummies for Sleep

These powerful gluten free CBD gummies for sleep are a simple and tasty way to enjoy your daily dose of CBD. They can help to relax your body and mind, getting you in the mood for sleep. The gummies contain a unique mix of CBD oil and Melatonin. Melatonin is a natural sleep hormone that our body produces. It works by feeding back information to the receptors in your body to encourage you to go to sleep. It helps to regulate your circadian rhythm: your 24hr body clock cycle. On average Melatonin starts working within 30 - 60 minutes of ingestion.

By creating CBD infused gummies and Melatonin together it creates a potent natural sleep aid. Getting a good night sleep and having a regular sleep pattern is important for your mental and physical health.

The JustCBD gummies for sleep are available in 250 mg, 500 mg, 750 mg, 1000 mg and 300 mg jars. They come in a variety of colors and flavors including Cherry, Pink Grapefruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Green Apple, Mango, Pineapple & Lemon.

Buy JustCBD gummies for sleep here

Sunday Scaries CBD gummies

The Sunday Scaries CBD gummy bears have been specially formulated to help relieve stress, tension and generally make you feel more rested and relaxed. Take one before bed to aid your sleep.

One bottle contains 20 gummies and each gummy contains 10mg of broad spectrum CBD. In addition to the CBD the gummies also contain added B12 and D3. All of the raw material used for the gummies is sourced from KND Labs in Colorado. All the products are third-party tested. Sunday Scaries offer a 100% money back guarantee if you’re not completely satisfied.

Buy Sunday Scaries CBD gummies here

Pure Hemp Botanicals Pure Sleep CBD+CBN Gummies

Pure Hemp Botanicals have created these tasty fruit gummies to help you get a restful night sleep. They work by supporting your natural sleep cycle, helping to optimize your general health and wellbeing. Each bottle contains 30 gummies which are packed with Cannabidiol (CBD), cannabinol (CBN) and Melatonin. One serving equals one gummy and each serving contains 15 mg of CBD, 5 mg of CBN and 2 mg of Melatonin. The CBD, CBN and Melatonin work together to aid your sleep by supporting your circadian rhythm. The gummies are vegan friendly and third party tested to ensure quality and potency.

It’s recommended to take one or two of the sleep gummies before bed for maximum effect. The gummies are a creamy orange flavor.

Buy Pure Hemp Botanicals sleep gummies here

Premium Magic CBD Delta-8 Gold Paradise Mix Gummies

These high strength full-spectrum CBD gummies from Premium Magic are great for relaxing you before bedtime.

Each jar contains 1400 mg of pure CBD. It’s recommended to only take one gummy per day as each gummy contains a high dose. To help you have a restful night sleep, have one gummy 30 minutes before bedtime.

The gummies contain 0.3% THC or less to stay in line with federal law. All CBD products by Premium Magic have been third-party tested to ensure quality. The gummies are a tasty mix of cherry, grape and lime flavor.

Buy Premium Magic CBD gummies here

JustCBD Sugar Free Gummy Worms

If you’re in need of a calming sugar-free treat before bed then check out the JustCBD sugar free gummy worms. To use these CBD sweets for a good night sleep it’s recommended to take one or two gummies 30 minutes before you go to bed.

JustCBD sources their hemp from organic hemp farms in the USA. All of the CBD products are third-party tested to ensure they deliver the best possible CBD products.

These gummies come in 250 mg, 500 mg, 750 mg, 1000 mg and 3000 mg jars. Each jar contains a mix of 3 different flavors including Strawberry, Orange, & Blue Raspberry.

Buy JustCBD sugar free worms here

What are CBD gummies?

CBD gummies (cannabidiol gummies), also known as CBD edibles or CBD sweets, are candy shaped treats that have Cannabidiol (CBD) added to them. The CBD is either infused directly into the gummy or the gummy is coated in the CBD. Infused gummies tend to be better than coated gummies as the infusion process ensures the correct dosage of CBD per gummy.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol or CBD is just one of the 113 identified cannabinoids found in the cannabis sativa plant. The two most prominent cannabinoids in the cannabis plant are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and CBD.

How can CBD aid your sleep pattern?

Ongoing research into CBD and sleep has suggested that CBD may help with lowering a person's anxiety levels and reducing pain, both of which help with getting a good night sleep. CBD sleep gummies in particular have been specially formulated to aid your sleep pattern. More research is needed into the effect CBD has on your sleep pattern. It’s important to note that the FDA has not approved any CBD gummy product for helping with sleep.

What is Melatonin?

Melatonin, also known as the sleep hormone, is a natural hormone produced by the body to help regulate your sleep pattern. A person can take a man made melatonin supplement to help with short-term sleep issues. It is said to help you fall asleep faster as well as relieve symptoms of jetlag.

How many CBD gummies for sleep should I take?

The amount of cannabidiol gummies for sleep you take depends on a variety of factors including how much CBD is in each gummy, your tolerance level to CBD, your weight and your individual body chemistry. It’s recommended to start with a small dose and take one of the CBD edibles 30 minutes before you go to bed. Monitor the effect it has on you and adjust the dose accordingly over time.



