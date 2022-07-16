Best CBD Gummies For Pain, Stress And Anxiety Relief In 2022 

CBD gummies, also called CBD candy, have soared in popularity over the last few years as they are a simple and tasty way to get your daily dose of CBD. They come in a variety of different flavors, shapes and CBD strengths to suit all needs. The reasons you’re taking CBD will have an effect on the type of CBD oil gummies you choose.

With so much choice out there these days making a decision on which CBD gummies to buy can be overwhelming. Today we’ve put together a list of the best CBD gummies for pain, stress and anxiety relief.

JustCBD Apple Rings Gummies

Total CBD per jar: 1000mg of CBD

CBD per gummy: Approx. 25mg CBD

These tasty hemp infused gummies by JustCBD are gluten-free, fat-free, dairy-free and MSG-free. Enjoy these tasty cannabidiol gummies everyday to aid relaxation and stress relief.

All of JustCBD edibles are made in the U.S. and contain no pesticides. Everything is third-party tested in a lab.

As well as the apple rings the gummies come in a variety of other flavors and shapes including Sour Bear, Happy Face, Worms, Rainbow Ribbons, Sour Worms, Peach Ring, Gummy Cherries, Clear Bears, Blueberry Raspberry Rings, Watermelon Rings and Sugar Free.

BUY CBD GUMMIES FROM JUSTCBD (WITH DISCOUNT)

Sunday Scaries Extra Strength CBD Gummies

Total CBD per jar: 500 mg of CBD

CBD per gummy: 25mg of broad spectrum CBD

Sunday Scaries extra strength CBD gummies have been specially formulated to help alleviate the symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. They’re perfect for those times when you’re feeling overwhelmed and want to regain balance in your life.

Each bottle contains 20 CBD edibles that have 25 mg of broad spectrum CBD in each. They use a broad spectrum oil blend with the addition of minor cannabinoids, including CBG and CBN. The added minors are said to amplify the anti-stress properties of the gummies.

The advice on the website states to take 1 gummy daily as needed. Sunday Scaries source their CBD raw materials at KND Labs in Colorado and all of their products are third-party lab tested.

BUY SUNDAY SCARIES EXTRA STRENGTH CBD GUMMIES HERE

Pure Balance Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Total CBD per jar: 450 mg of CBD

CBD per gummy: 15 mg of full spectrum CBD

Pure Hemp Botanicals have created these powerful full spectrum CBD gummies to help aid rest & relaxation and enhance your overall wellness. It states on their website that these CBD-infused edibles are the perfect option for anyone wanting to reduce stress, balance moods, relieve aches and maximize wellness. Each gummy contains 15 mg of CBD. These CBD edibles are 100% vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO.

The hemp used in this product is grown in organic soil at high altitudes in Colorado. All the CBD products are third-party lab tested as well as in-house lab tested. The edibles come in assorted fruit flavors to suit all tastes.

BUY PURE HEMP BOTANICALS GUMMIES HERE

Premium Magic CBD & Delta-8 Gold Fruity Mix Gummies

Total CBD per jar: 1400 mg

CBD per gummy: 30 mg delta-8 & 40 mg CBD

These Delta-8 gummies by Premium Magic help you to relax naturally due to the revolutionary mix of high-quality CBD paired with Delta-8 which is a derivative of Delta-9 THC. They help to promote a calming vibe and aid relaxation.

All Premium Magic’s CBD products are organic and contain 0.3% or less of THC to adhere to federal laws. They pride themselves on offering high-quality CBD products that are lab tested and organic.

It’s advised to take one gummy per day. As well as the Fruity Mix flavor they also stock Paradise Mix and Tropical Mix.

BUY PREMIUM MAGIC CBD GUMMIES HERE

Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Total CBD per jar: 300 mg & 1500 mg

CBD per gummy: 10 mg & 50 mg

Cornbread Hemp CBD gummies are made using CBD that has been extracted from only the hemp flower, leaving out the stalk, stem and leaves. According to Cornbread Hemp the resulting effect of this is a nicer flavor for the gummies.

Each gummy in the 300 mg jar has 10 mg of CBD per gummy. You can also opt for a stronger dose with the 1500 mg jar which has 50 mg of CBD per gummy. Each gummy also has up to 2 mg of THC per serving. Both options are 100% organic, vegan, plant-based and free-from gelatin, artificial colors and corn syrup.

All of the CBD products are third-party tested. These gummies come in organic Berry flavor.

How can CBD gummies help with pain, stress and anxiety?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the 113 identified cannabinoids found in the cannabis sativa plant. Preliminary research into the effects of CBD is ongoing but some studies have suggested it may be able to help ease the symptoms of chronic pain, stress and anxiety.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) states that CBD was shown to reduce stress in rats. A review conducted in 2020 of existing CBD studies concluded that CBD has the potential for treating a range of anxiety disorders including social anxiety disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and generalized anxiety disorder. Large-scale clinical trials are still needed to determine the correct doses for each condition.

Our understanding of how CBD helps with pain management is still evolving, however, some evidence from CBD studies on animals suggests that CBD interacts with our endocannabinoid system in our bodies. This system is responsible for inflammation and nociceptive systems (our pain sensing system), as well as regulating other body functions such as metabolism, mood and anxiety. Our endocannabinoid system contains cannabinoid receptors which interact with our own cannabinoids that the body produces.

Unfortunately there is currently a lack of human studies and the effectiveness of CBD.

How to choose the right CBD gummies?

When buying CBD gummies or other CBD products it’s important to make sure you’re buying from a reputable CBD seller. All of the CBD products should be third-party tested by an independent lab to ensure quality. The company should have all of their lab results available on their website for their customers to read. The company should be completely transparent about where they source their hemp and the exact potency of each product. If you cannot find this information on their website contact the seller.

