Best CBD Edibles For 2022 Reviewed By Dr. Laura Geigaite

There is no denying that CBD edibles, also known as CBD gummies, are increasing in popularity. The CBD market has exploded over the last few years with a whole range of different CBD products to choose from. One of the easiest, most-convenient and fun ways to get your daily dose of CBD is with CBD edibles. They come in a variety of different flavors and shapes to suit all tastes and needs.

With so many options to choose from it can be overwhelming to pick the right gummy for you, that’s why we’ve enlisted the help of CBD expert, Dr. Laura Geigaite. Dr. Geigaite has picked out her top 5 CBD edibles and explains why she likes them to make your life easier.

JustCBD Blueberry Raspberry Rings

These hemp infused Blueberry Raspberry Rings from JustCBD are, by far, one of my favorite CBD edibles. I tried the 1000mg jar but you can also buy other size jars including 250mg, 500mg, 750mg and 3000mg. I really liked the taste of these edibles and I looked forward to eating them everyday.

JustCBD have a whole range of tasty edibles in a variety of different shapes and flavors. Some of my favorite flavors include Apple Rings, Watermelon Rings, Rainbow Ribbons and Gummy Cherries. They have 12 different flavors in total. JustCBD definitely appears to have the largest selection of edibles compared to other CBD stores.

The Blueberry Raspberry Rings have approximately 25mg CBD per gummy. I had one CBD edible in the morning and one 20 minutes before I went to bed. I found the morning edible helped me to feel more calm and centered throughout my day, whereas the nighttime edible helped me feel more relaxed before bed.

Sunday Scaries CBD Candy

This rainbow colored CBD Candy by Sunday Scaries is guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Sunday Scaries call these unicorn jerky CBD edibles their Ode to Pride. I love the fact that $1 of every packet sold is donated to the LGBTQ+ community hotline called The Trevor Project.

Every pouch contains 10 CBD edibles and each edible has 10mg of phytocannabinoid broad spectrum hemp extract. One edible counts as one serving. Sunday Scaries recommend taking 1 or 2 rainbow edibles in the morning or in the middle of your day. As my body is familiar with CBD I took 2 in the morning and one later on in the day as a little pick me up.

I found these CBD edibles were great for elevating my mood and just generally making my day more enjoyable. They are very tasty and taste the same as traditional candies, unlike some other CBD edibles which have a strong earthy taste to them.

Premium Magic CBD & Delta-8 Gold Tropical Mix Gummies

These strong CBD edibles contain a mixture of CBD and Delta-8, which is a derivative of Delta-9 THC, to give you a fast-working and effective CBD edible. Each individual gummy contains 10mg of CBD and 30mg of Delta-8 THC. To comply with federal laws there is 0.3% of THC or less in each gummy. You can get these gummies in a 1400 mg jar.

The Tropical Mix flavor includes Blue Raspberry, Pineapple and Watermelon. This mixture of flavors makes a really tasty edible. I liked the flavor but you do still get a slight earthy aftertaste due to the Delta-8. I don’t mind that but some people might prefer to opt for an edible that doesn’t contain Delta-8.

Edibles that contain Delta-8 are considered some of the strongest edibles available on the market. For that reason I’d recommend starting small with 1 or even half a gummy to start with so you can assess how you feel. Once your body becomes familiar with it you can then increase the dose.

Kokoro CBD Gummies

Kokoro edibles, from Pinnacle Hemp, are made from broad spectrum CBD. These gummies are fat-free, gluten-free and THC free.

Each individual edible contains 25mg of CBD. The CBD gummies come in a 500mg bottle and contain 20 gummies each. Pinnacle Hemp recommends taking 1 gummy per day to get a total daily amount of 25mg of CBD. I followed their advice and stuck to one per day. I found these edibles tasted nice compared to some others. It doesn’t state on the website what the actual flavor is but I’d say it tasted fruity.

These CBD edibles are made from hemp farms located in the USA and all of the Pinnacle Hemp products are third-party tested and lab certified to ensure you’re getting a good quality product. You can choose from a one-time purchase or you can subscribe and save 15%.

Good Vibes Organic CBD Gummies

These organic CBD gummies from Pure Science Lab are perfect for adding to your night time routine. They’ve been specially formulated to aid your sleep pattern and help you get a good night’s sleep. They are non-psychoactive and arrive in a safety-sealed packet.

Each CBD edible contains 25mg of CBD. Pure Science Lab advises having 1 gummy per day to start with. You can then increase your dose afterwards. As I’m used to CBD I opted to have 2 gummies per day. I had one in the morning and one just before bed. I found taking one edible at bedtime helped to quieten down my mind and stop racing thoughts. This enabled me to get a better night’s sleep and I also fell asleep much faster than usual.

The gummies have a fruity taste to them which I enjoyed. The hemp used in the gummies is from a legal and organic hemp farm located in the USA. All of the products are third-party tested.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.

