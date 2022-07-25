Best CBD Beauty Products For 2022 Reviewed by Dr. Laura Geigaite

CBD products such as CBD gummies and CBD vapes are becoming increasingly popular but did you know you can also buy CBD beauty products? CBD can be added to almost any beauty products including oils, creams, face serums, shampoos, conditioners and bath products.

If you’re looking to spice up your self-care routine with the addition of CBD then look no further. Dr. Laura Geigaite is going to run through her favorite, tried and tested, CBD beauty products for you. Are you ready to CBD supercharge your self care?

JustCBD CBD Bath Bomb

These CBD Bath Bombs by JustCBD make the perfect addition to your bath time routine to help you feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

The bath bomb is made with a mixture of Epsom salts which are renowned for easing muscle tension and strains and witch hazel which is said to be great for inflammation. Of course it also contains CBD. It has 150 grams of pure CBD isolate.

I used my bath bomb after a particularly taxing day at work and I loved it! It dissolved perfectly in my bath and gave off a lovely scent of lavender which made me feel really relaxed and calm. You can buy the CBD Bath Bombs in 5 different scents: Rose, Lavender, Eucalyptus, Citrus and Sweet Cherry. I opted for lavender as lavender is known to help aid relaxation. A CBD bath bomb is the perfect way to mix CBD and aromatherapy.

100mg Hemp Extract Lip Balm

If you suffer from dry and cracked lips then CBD lip balm could be the answer. This hemp extracted lip balm by Pure Hemp Botanicals soothes, heals and moisturizes your lips leaving them feeling silky smooth and soft. Made with 100mg of pure hemp CBD extract as well as hemp seed oil, avocado butter and candelilla wax. This potent combination of herbs and oils leaves your lips hydrated, whilst also protecting them from cracks and dryness.

The lip balm comes in a variety of flavors including: Berry, Peppermint and Natural. I choose the peppermint flavor as I like the slight tingling sensation that peppermint brings to your skin. I liked the fact that you can take this lip balm with you whether you go so you can easily use it throughout the day.

The formula used in this lip balm is a plant-based, vegan formula that has been specially designed to target dry and sensitive lips. I liked the fact that the lip balm goes onto your lips clear so you wouldn’t know you had it on. I often used it over my lipstick throughout the day.

CBD Royal Face Serum

This pure CBD Royal Face Serum from Pure Science Lab is made using an advanced essential formula to provide your skin with the nutrients it needs for aiding collagen production. The CBD serum is designed to soften your fine line, wrinkles and age spots.

The serum is paraben and fragrance-free meaning it’s gently on the skin, especially those delicate eye areas. I found this serum made my skin appear brighter and more even. I used it under my eyes to reduce eye bags, caused by too many late nights and to reduce puffiness in the mornings. I particularly liked this CBD serum as it wasn’t greasy on my skin and absorbed really quickly.

The hemp used in this CBD beauty product is from an organic hemp farm located in the USA. To use the serum you simply apply it to the areas of your skin that need it most and gently rub in. It makes a great addition to your skincare routine with the added benefit of CBD.

Sunday Scaries CBD Bath Bomb

This bear-shaped CBD Bath Bomb from Sunday Scaries contains 100mg of CBD per bomb. The CBD is mixed with a special blend of essential oils. The bomb has been formulated to help aid relaxation and make your bath time experience more enjoyable.

I found this bath bomb was smaller compared to other CBD bath bombs I have used but it still did the job nicely. You can only get it in one scent but it did smell very nice. It was a mixture of lavender, orange and lemon. I also liked the bright color. On their website you can either but 1, 2 or 3 of the bombs. I opted for one just to try it out.

To use you simply add one bath bomb to your bath and let it slowly dissolve into the water. I don’t think I could now have a bath without the addition of a CBD bath bomb.

Pinnacle Hemp Fizzy Bath Powder

If you’re looking for a slightly unusual but relaxing bath experience then you need this Hemp Fizzy Bath Powder by Pinnacle Hemp. It’s made from mineral-rich Epsom and Himalayan salts which naturally exfoliates and nourishes your skin while you relax in the bath. Lavender and Eucalyptus essential oils are added to create the dreamy aroma.

Each jar of bath powder contains 100mg of pure spectrum CBD from Pinnacle Hemp’s flagship hemp extract. Unlike a bath bomb, where you have to use the whole bomb, with this bath fizz you can add as much or as little as you like. Meaning you can tailor your experience to your needs.

Pinnacle Hemp advises using ¼ of a cup in your bath and soaking for between 20 to 30 minutes to feel the full effects. A ¼ of a cup equals 50mg of CBD. I took their advice and did exactly that. After my bath I felt completely relaxed and ready to go to bed. All of their CBD products are third-party tested to ensure great quality products.

