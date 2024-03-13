As more and more gambling enthusiasts from Canada discover the advantages of using Bitcoin as their gambling currency, it's no surprise that Bitcoin gambling sites in Canada have popped up all over the internet, like popcorn in the microwave.
To help you pick the best Bitcoin casinos Canada, I researched and tested 172 websites. However, only 10 Bitcoin gambling sites made the final cut!
Here are the best platforms, according to my experience…
Metaspins — Best Crypto Casino with Up to 60% Rakeback Wager Free
RocketPot.io — Best Canadian Gambling Site For The Newest Slots
mBit — Best Bitcoin Casino in Canada For The Fastest Payouts
10 Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites Canada in 2024
1. Stake — Best Bitcoin Casino For Canadian Players Overall
Licensed By
|Montenegro and Curacao eGaming
|Established In
|2013
|Software
|Microgaming, Betsoft, NetEnt, & many more
|Restricted Countries
|The UK, USA, Hong Kong, Singapore, Northern Ireland, Italy
|Languages�
|English, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, French, German, Turkish, Svenska and more
|Positives
|Hot games with high RTP (300%+ SRPs)
|Original games (including Blackjack) powered by the top providers�
|No-wagering welcome bonus�
|An outstanding loyalty program with easy-to-get rewards
|Accepts over 30 cryptos�
|No withdrawal limits�
|Negatives
|BTC withdrawals may take more time during busy hours�
|They put the language option button in a hard-to-find spot after the latest redesign :/�
Coming first on my top crypto casino Canada list, meet Stake! It has become the casino of choice for many popular Twitch streamers and the official betting partner of the UFC. Founded in 2017, it's one of the best Bitcoin casinos Canada that operates under gaming licenses controlled and approved by Curacao eGaming.
Crypto gambling sites Canada that earn the best status must have a rich game selection, right? Well, Stake surely does! The casino boasts many online slots totaling more than 4K titles.
All punters may also put bets on live casino and online table games. Most Canadian players who come to Stake Casino will recognize the big-name developers, such as NetEnt, Betsoft, Microgaming, Playtech, Yggdrasil, Red Tiger, Pragmatic Play, and many others. Also, this best Bitcoin casino Canada offers 20+ original games, all of which can be proven fair. These include Dice, Limbo, Keno, Plinko, Blackjack, Hilo, Mines, and some slots — the list goes on!
The BTC gambling site prides itself on being secure. This best crypto casino Canada uses encryption to protect players' personal and financial details. The gambling site ensures that every bet you place is fair (thanks, Random Number Generator).
Why BTC Gamblers Appreciate This Best Bitcoin Casino Canada
Of all the Bitcoin gambling sites in Canada I've tested, Stake stands out for...
Over 4,000 games from top software developers
Lifetime Rakeback
Provably fair games (thanks to which it’s cited among the top alternatives to Jackpot City)
High return to player in most games this crypto casino Canada offers
Great customer service that distinguishes it from other Crypto gambling sites Canada.
The Top Game Picks For Canadian Players
Some top titles worth trying at this best crypto casino Canada are...
The Wild Gang (RTP 96.2%)
Immortal Desire (RTP 96.24%)
Born Wild (RTP 96.28%)
Dice (RTP 99%)
Sugar Rush (RTP 96.50%)
Bonuses This Best Crypto Casino Canada Offers
Rakeback Bonus: 10% Rakeback Using Code GET10BACKBONUS
Stake's Weekly 75,000 Giveaway: Wager for a chance to win prizes up to $75,000! You only need one entry ticket for this possibility of walking away with a share.
Stake's Daily Races: Every day, there's a chance for you to win part of the $100,000 prize pot!
And many more!
*All Bonuses are subject to the Stake's General Terms and Conditions.
2. CloudBet — Best Live Dealer Casino Overall
|Licensed By�
|Curacao eGaming
|Established In
|2022
|Software
|Evoplay, NoLimitCity, TrueLab, Nucleus & dozens more
|Restricted Countries
|The US, the UK, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Israel, Lithuania, + a few more
|Languages�
|English
|Positives
|100% Web3 anonymous gambling experience�
|The latest games are available�
|10 cryptos are accepted�
|High-RTP Bitcoin casino games�
|97 Bitcoin Roulette options�
|Negatives
|X40 wagering for the Welcome Bonus while you only have 7 days to complete the rollover requirement is too demanding for novice players�
CloudBet is a staple in online Bitcoin gambling as it was one of the first establishments that allowed Canadian players to gamble with Bitcoin. Founded in 2013, this crypto casino Canada is more than just your run-of-the-mill platform among the best Bitcoin casino sites rated in 2024. Cloudbet is also the current best crypto bookmaker in Europe.
Once you get on the main page of this crypto casino Canada, you're instantly greeted by an opulent lobby of stellar games from the most renowned software providers, such as Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Betsoft, and Nolimit City, just to name a few.
There will never be a bothering moment when playing at this crypto casino. You don't have to worry about the RTP indexes because they are conveniently located under each game. That is a nice feature that is not always available, even in the best crypto casinos Canada.
All game sections can be easily navigated at the top of the website. This best crypto casino Canada prides itself on being regulated and has attached documents to prove this on its About Us page. If you have a speck of doubts, you can check it out to be sure you are gambling in a safe and licensed casino.
BTC Gamblers Appreciate This Best Bitcoin Casino Canada For...
High RTP Games from excellent software providers
A great collection of live games (more than in most of the best Bitcoin casinos)
A hefty sign-up bonus of up to 5 BTC
Supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies (over 30)
This cryptos casino Canada has no deposit or withdrawal limits!
The Top Game Picks For Canadian Players
Infinite Blackjack (RTP 99.47%)
First-Person Standard Blackjack (RTP 99.29%)
Salon Prive Blackjack (RTP 99.29%)
Money Train 4 (RTP 96.1%)
Fish 'n' Nudge (RTP 96.4%)
Rewards To Expect In This Best Crypto Casino
100% Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC: Sign up for an account and get up to 5BTC (NO WAGERING! You get a portion of the bonus with every bet and unlock more cash)
Free Spins Tuesdays: Deposit $20 or more on Tuesday and get 20 FS!
Loyalty Club rewards include…
10-20 FS for specific Bitcoin slot machines
€20 sports bonus
€20 casino bonuses with different wagering requirements (X1, X15, and X30)
Customizable bonuses (live casino free bets, FS, etc.)
Exclusive rewards (trips, vehicles, and watches)
*All bonuses carry wagering requirements and are all subject to CloudBet's General Terms and Conditions.
3. Wild.io — Best for Crypto Roulette Collection
|Licensed By�
|Curacao eGaming
|Established In
|2022
|Software
|Evolution, Play'n Go, BGaming, Fantasma & more
|Restricted Countries
|Cyprus, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Belarus, Spain, the UK, the USA, + a few more
|Languages�
|English, French, German, Norwegian, Spanish, Finnish, and Portuguese
|Positives
|Novice-friendly promotions�
|Many Book slot machines�
|100% provably fair games�
|You can buy cryptos for gambling right on the site�
|No KYC at all�
|Negatives
|The casino lacks regular bonuses (still, it has cool events)
Of all the best crypto casinos on my list, Wild.io is one of the friendliest, which is why I can recommend it to crypto gambling newbies.
The platform's design is superb: it's sleek, minimalistic, and, most importantly, lets you easily find any info. Not all crypto gambling sites Canada can boast it.
Like some other Bitcoin gambling sites Canada I've discussed, Wild.io is great for its slots. They are brand-new, high-paying, and very varied. You can see it for yourself as this cryptos casino Canada has a fun play mode. You don't need to pay anything to play its games. You don't even need to have an account for it. Of special interest are its jackpot slots and bonus buy titles. Many of those have an enhanced RTP of 97% or more.
But also, of course, I highly recommend the Roulette section. There are many classic games in parallel with the most recent titles, such as Red Door Roulette.
In addition, Bitcoin gamblers can enjoy this game in various languages since the casino also hires native Romanian, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, German, Japanese, etc., speakers. Furthermore, most of its Bitcoin Roulette games have RTPs over 96%.
What else is it about Wild.io that has persuaded me to include it among the BTC casinos? Of course, these are promotions! Wild.io is one of the most generous Bitcoin gambling sites in 2024. Just to give you an idea, its players get cashback every week and reload perks every day. And that's not to mention the massive welcome bonus and VIP rewards.
Plus, the platform generously rewards referrals! For every new client that you have invited, you get 250 FS.
BTC Gamblers Appreciate This Best Bitcoin Casino Canada For...
A sensational game collection with almost 4,000 titles (one of the biggest among Crypto gambling sites Canada)
A nice reward of 250 FS for referring a friend (even the best Bitcoin casinos Canada don't always have this)
Weekly tournaments with generous prizes that include both cash and FS
Lovely VIP perks such as daily rakeback of up to $1,000.
The Top Game Picks For Canadian Players
Some great titles this best crypto casino Canada has to offer include...
Lucky Roulette (RTP 97.3)
Auto Mega Roulette (RTP 97.5)
American Roulette (RTP 97.74%)
Merge Up — (RTP 97.25%)
Gemhalla (RTP 97.1%)
Savage Buffalo Spirit Megaways (RTP 97.04%)
Wild Chicago (RTP 97.1%)
Perks That Distinguish It From Other Best Bitcoin Casinos Canada
A massive 480% welcome package (paid in 4 installments) plus 300 FS
Exclusive prizes and promos every Friday
Daily reload bonuses and FS for VIP clients
20% weekly cashback.
*All bonuses carry wagering requirements and are all subject to Wild.io's General Terms and Conditions.
4. Metaspins — Best Crypto Casino with Up to 60% Rakeback Wager Free
|Licensed By�
|Curacao eGaming
|Established In
|2014
|Software
|Amatic Industries, Betsoft, iSoftBet, EGT Interactive, BGAMING, Endorphina, GameArt, Ezugi, Habanero, 1x2Games, Evolution Gaming, Yggdrasil Gaming, Play'n Go, and others.
|Restricted Countries
|Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, France, Italy, Israel, and others�
|Languages�
|English, Russian, French, Italian, German, Finnish, Polish, Norwegian, Japanese, and Czech
|Positives
|7K games�
|High-roller daily cashback up to 15%�
|Weekly cashback bonuses for all players�
|Original games�
|High-RTP and high-SRP Bitcoin slots�
|10/10 Bitcoin jackpot games�
|Negatives
|Compared to other Bitcoin gambling sites CA, 7Bit has some nasty country restrictions�
|Although VPN-friendly, it might not load some content or be really slow when you use such tools�
One of the best Bitcoin casinos in 2024, MetaSpins is particularly attractive for its remarkable slot collection. The latter hosts over 2,000 titles from leading software providers such as Evolution, Play'n Go, etc. Plus, a nice provably fair section offers titles with enhanced RTP and instant wins (you don't always find those, even if the best crypto casinos in Canada).
Another reason why MetaSpins can be justly referred to as the top cryptos casino in Canada in 2024 is because it has a great banking system. The platform accepts all major cryptocurrencies and has no withdrawal fees. There are no maximum withdrawals here, either.
Let me be honest... When you think of the top Canadian gambling site, you expect more than a rich game collection, don't you? In the case of MetaSpins, this something is its level-up system. Once you start playing, you begin climbing the levels. The higher the level, the bigger the regular perks. For example, at levels 6-25, you are eligible for a generous rakeback of 15%!
Besides the cool level-up perks, I include MetaSpins among the best casinos because of its famous Metalotto. You get your lotto tickets for every deposit, but you can buy extra if those are insufficient. By participating in the lottery, you can win prizes of all sizes, from the minimal $1 to the enormous shared jackpot of $20,000!
BTC Gamblers Appreciate This Best Bitcoin Casino Canada For...
No withdrawal fees (which is rare even for the best Bitcoin casino)
Daily MetaSpin rewards plus level-up perks
MetaLotto with a $20,000 jackpot (you won't find this one on other Bitcoin gambling sites CA)
No deposit or withdrawal limits
The Top Game Picks For Canadian Players
Aviator (RTP 97%)
Wanted Dead or A Wild (RTP 96.38%)
Gates of Olympus (RTP 96.5%)
Money Train 3 (RTP 96.25%)
Big Bamboo (RTP 96.13%)
Bonuses That Make It Stand Out
100% Welcome Bonus
Free MetaLotto tickets for qualifying deposits
Level up at double speed by playing certain slots
Rakeback of up to 50% (that's more than most crypto casinos can offer).
*All bonuses carry wagering requirements and are all subject to MetaSpins' General Terms and Conditions.
5. 7Bitcasino — Best for Huge Game Selection
|Licensed By
|Curacao eGaming
|Established In
|2013
|Software
|Proprietary, Real Time Gaming (RTG), and Rival Gaming�
|Restricted Countries
|Australia, Bulgaria, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Israel, etc.
|Languages�
|English
|Positives
|Novice-friendly�
|The site is 10/10 for mobile gambling�
|Most games have RNG implemented�
|It provides gamblers with comprehensive guides on all games (extremely helpful for beginners)
|Hourly jackpots�
|Negatives
|The casino is small and might be uninteresting to those seeking a rewarding challenge�
|It lacks bonuses�
7Bit Casino is a sleek gaming site and another of the best Bitcoin casinos Canada on my list that features a retro design reminiscent of those from the 1990s. It has an elegant Bitcoin casino interface and operates out of Curacao with its master gaming license. Launched in 2014, it was founded by one of today's most well-known game operators — Direx NV.
This crypto casino Canada has been home to the finest online BTC slots from software developer giants like Microgaming and NetEnt for many years. Truly one-of-a-kind, this best crypto casino Canada also accepts all sorts of crypto coins such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.
The casino's customer service desk professionals are always on hand to handle player issues. There are many options for contacting them, from emailing them to speaking directly to a real-life agent. Of all the Bitcoin gambling sites Canada I've tested, 7Bit has one of the promptest and friendliest support teams.
Canadian players at this best VIP crypto casino can take comfort in knowing they have nothing to fear regarding having their privacy invaded or breached as they are guarded by 128-bit SSL encryption from COMODO. And this is another reason why I refer to 7Bit as one of the best Bitcoin casinos CA.
This casino is very similar to its competitor and coincidentally another crypto casino Bitstarz, which is why it is often featured in articles about the best Bitstarz alternatives .
BTC Gamblers Appreciate This Best Bitcoin Casino Canada For...
Over 7K games from 80+ providers (that's a lot even for the best crypto casino CA)
10/10 Bitcoin jackpot slots
Mobile gaming is smoother than on most Crypti gambling sites
Weekend Cashback
24/7 live chat
VIP Club (the perks are a bit more diverse than in most of the best Bitcoin casinos CA).
The Top Game Picks For Canadian Players
Master Of Gold (RTP 93.36% )
Crazy Time (RTP 96.08%)
Bank Robbers (RTP 92% )
Platinum Lightning Deluxe(RTP 96.29%)
Nice Prizes That Set The Site Apart From Others
Welcome Bonus: 100% Bonus up to 1.5 BTC + 100 FS
Reload Bonus: Start your Monday off with a 25% Reload Bonus!
Wednesday Free Spins: Get an instant 100 FS or 40 FS when you sign up now!
Weekend Cashback: Enjoy up to 20% cashback!
High-Roller Cashback: Up to 15% can be returned daily!
*All Bonuses are subject to 7Bit's General Terms and Conditions.
6. Slots.lv — Best Crypto Gambling Site For High-RTP Slots
|Licensed By
|Curacao eGaming
|Established In
|2019
|Software
|Original games, Pragmatic, NoLimitCity, Play'n Go, Playtech, Spinomenal, Push, RTG, and more!�
|Restricted Countries
|France, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Australia, Aruba, the US, Belize, Bonaire, Curacao, and St Martin
|Languages�
|English, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, and Japanese�
|Positives
|Over 4K slot games from the top providers�
|New games often�
|A decent live casino�
|Instant registration
|Tournaments with rewards for all participants�
|Not that many live shows, but the whole collection is stunning�
|Many benefits for VIP players�
|Negatives
|The casino has many games, but 90% of them are slot machines. Baccarat, Blackjack, and Poker enjoyers will not find much�
|Not that many bonuses for regular players who don't become VIPs�
Slots.lv is a great crypto casino Canada filled with slots, live dealer rooms, card games, table games, and so much more! Despite being a small Bitcoin casino online, it has interesting slot machines that are 100% tailored to the needs of novice gamblers. Plus, the online casino is great for mobile devices. I usually play it when I have to take trips to another city and can only take my tablet.
What else does Slots.lv owe its status as the best Bitcoin casino Canada? Even though Bitcoin is inherently safer than many banking systems, Slots.lv Casino still employs additional safety precautions, such as advanced SSL encryption, to protect its players from having their accounts hacked or personal information stolen. That's what I call the best crypto casino Canada, indeed!
BTC Gamblers Appreciate This Best Bitcoin Casino Canada For...
High RTP slot machines with mostly medium and low volatility levels
Fast payouts (you can withdraw your wins faster than on most Crypto gambling sites CA)
Exclusive games that you will hardly find in other best Bitcoin casinos Canada
Outstanding customer service that is comparable to the best crypto casinos
The Top Game Picks For Canadian Players
Slots.lv is certainly the best crypto casino Canada if you're looking for high-quality games!
Golden Buffalo ( RTP 97.30%)
Dragon's Scroll (RTP 95%)
Animal Wilds (RTP 95.03%)
Aztec Magic (RTP 95.91%)
Promotions That Are Not To Be Found On Other Crypto Gambling Sites
Welcome Bonus: Up to $7,500 for new players
Hourly Jackpots $1K + Prize Pot
Super Jackpots: Up to $300K Prize Pot
*All Bonuses are subject to Slots. lv's General Terms and Conditions.
7. RocketPot.io — Best Canadian Gambling Site for The Newest Slots
|Licensed By�
|Curacao eGaming
|Established In
|2014
|Software
|Evolution Gaming, Betsoft, Play'n Go, IGT, iSoftBet, Yggdrasil Gaming, BGAMING, Ezugi, Amatic Industries, Endorphina, and others
|Restricted Countries
|United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovakia, Israel, and 27 others�
|Languages�
|English, German
|Positives
|All games are provably fair and RNG-powered�
|Many bonuses, including offers tailored to high-rollers' needs�
|100/10 for its mobile design�
|New games often�
|Negatives
|The WORST country restrictions I've encountered through my entire existence (this casino is not an option if you travel a lot)
I wish I had found RocketPot sooner! It had started working in 2019, but I only landed my gaze on it half a year ago. It's a 100% mobile-friendly online gambling site with diverse services and, most importantly, highly paying slot machines.
This crypto casino Canada also has instant registration, with the possibility of becoming a member without KYC. Powered by blockchain, it's also a secure online gambling site CA.
It also develops original games: Blackjack, Roulette, and a crash game. There are only 3 original creations available, but I hope that RocketPot will deliver new drops in 2024 because, so far, their unique offers are 10/10.
It's also a crypto + fiat CA gambling site where you can deposit/withdraw in CAD, BTC, ETH, USDT (ERC-20 and TRC-20), DOGE, XRP, ADA, DAI, TRX, and more currencies!
BTC Gamblers Appreciate This Best Bitcoin Casino Canada For...
Problem-free mobile gambling experience
One of the best slot machine assortments in the industry
Fast withdrawals in all cryptocurrencies, up to 3 hours even if it is BTC
Instant play after a 2-second registration
Huge cashback
The Top Game Picks For Canadian Players
Rat King (RTP 96.3%)
DJ Fox (RTP 96.28%)
Book of Elements (RTP 96.13%)
The Big Dawgs (RTP 95.97%)
Sticky Bees (RTP 95.02%)
Promos And Exclusive Offers At This Best Bitcoin Casino Canada
Up To 20% Cashback For Everyone: Earn your money back just for enjoying games!
Discord Rewards: Participate in daily/weekly/monthly cash giveaways, test your luck in daily challenges with cash prizes, and get random perks!
VIP Bonuses: All players on the 7th, 8th, or 9th level become VIP members. That gives you FS, reloads, and cash drops weekly, in parallel to faster withdrawals and dedicated VIP support.
*All bonuses are subject to RocketPot's General Terms and Conditions.
8. mBit — Best Bitcoin Casino In Canada For The Fastest Payouts
|Licensed By�
|Curacao Gaming Control Board (GCB)
|Established In
|2023
|Software
|Blueprint Gaming, NetEnt, iSoftBet, NextGen, 1x2 Gaming, Habanero, Yggdrasil Gaming, Platipus, BGaming, and others.
|Languages�
|English
|Positives
|A big game collection�
|10/10 Megaways slot machines�
|A decent collection of rewarding mini-games�
|No withdrawal limits for some cryptos�
|Negatives
|It has withdrawal fees for some cryptos (0.0035 for LTC = $0,25 and also 1 USDT = $1; all other crypto withdrawals are fee-free)
|It works fine with a VPN but might take a couple more seconds to load the page
mBit Casino is the best crypto casino Canada that accepts all major cryptocurrencies. It has over 3,000 varieties of Bitcoin gambling games, including some from top software developers like Betsoft, Play'n Go, Amatic, and many more! Players can also enjoy mBit's live dealer lounge for a more realistic gaming experience at this crypto casino Canada.
Founded in 2014, mBit has a license from the Curacao eGaming Commission. Soon after its establishment, it would earn the reputation of the best crypto casino Canada. The platform encrypts all sensitive information with an SSL certificate of 128 bits, making it nearly impossible for hackers to breach the site. mBit exclusively accepts cryptocurrency payments (unlike Cryptocurrency gambling sites CA that support crypto and fiat payments).
BTC Gamblers Appreciate This Best Bitcoin Casino Canada Because...
The best Bitcoin casino for generous Daily Deals
Huge variety of games and contests
Instant-play gaming experience that is unavailable in many other best Bitcoin casinos Canada
Live dealer room with more titles than on most Crypto gambling sites Canada.
The Top Game Picks For Canadian Players
Burning Classics (RTP 96.10%)
mBit Cyber Crush (RTP 96.18%)
Odin's Tree (RTP 96.34%)
Jet X (RTP 96.33%)
Available Bonuses At This Best Bitcoin Casino Canada
3 Deposit Bonuses: 75, 100, and 125% + 75, 100, and 125 FS
Loyalty Rewards: Daily cashback, FS, personalized FS every Monday, Friday reloads, and random perks
Daily Deal: 15% Reload Bonus OR 35 Free Spins (this is the most generous daily reward found in the best crypto casinos Canada today)
Also, several cashback offers (including the one for high-rollers)
*All Bonuses are subject to mBit's General Terms and Conditions.
9. Rolr.io — Best For Top Game Providers Diversity
|Licensed By�
|Curacao eGaming
|Established In
|2021
|Software
|Nucleus, BGaming, Belatra, Platipus, and others.
|Restricted Countries
|The US, Ukraine, and Russia�
|Languages�
|English, German, Japanese, Spanish, French, and Turkish�
|Positives
|You can buy cryptos right on the site�
|An amazing slot machine collection with over 3K games�
|Great mobile crypto gambling experience�
|Only some country restrictions�
|The latest games are available�
|VPN-friendly�
|Negatives
|The casino works very slowly with a VPN on�
Rolr.io Casino is, without a doubt, one of the newest and freshest Bitcoin gambling sites Canada. Founded in 2023, the site has a license from Curacao. It gives players from CA many benefits, including an easy sign-up process, lucrative deposit bonuses, generous VIP rewards, many accepted payment methods, an MCoins exchange system, and much more! For those after the best crypto casinos CA for the thrill of competition, Mirax offers weekly tournaments!
There are no worries about unfairness at this BTC gambling site. The crypto casino Canada provides heavy-duty security for its customers' data with encryption and firewalls. It also monitors its games, using a randomly generated number generator to ensure random results.
BTC Gamblers Appreciate This Best Bitcoin Casino Canada For...
Another best crypto casino Canada in terms of mobile-friendly games
Multiple payment methods & crypto
VIP benefits that are greater than on most Crypto gambling sites CA
Speedy Deposits and Withdrawals (among the best crypto casinos Canada, the withdrawal procedure at Mirax is the smoothest).
The Top Game Picks For Canadian Players
1001 Spins (RTP 95%)
4 Fantastic Fish (RTP 96%)
All Lucky Clovers (RTP 97%)
Blockchain Megaways (RTP 96.5 %)
Crystals Digger (RTP 90.39%)
Available Bonuses At This Best Bitcoin Casino Canada
Welcome Package: 325% and 150 Free Spins
Monday Lootbox Light: 25, 75, or 100 FS
Wednesday Match: 50% up to 0.005 BTC
Weekend Free Spins: 100 or 200 FS
*All Bonuses are subject to Rolr.io's General Terms and Conditions.
10. Bets.io — Best For Cashback Options
|Step�
|What You Must Do�
|Checking The License�
|I only register at Bitcoin gambling sites when I can find its licensing information easily. So�
|[Casino] license
|� the certificate will be on the surface if it is a legitimate crypto casino�
|Go to the site and look at the footer � the icon of the license is clickable; click/tap it, and you will see the document (with all details, such as the serial number, date of the latest audit, validity status, etc.).
|Reputation Check�
|I usually check what other Bitcoin gamblers have to say using the following resources:�
|ORDB � best for professional Bitcoin casino reviews�
|AskGamblers � the best combo of professional casino reviews and player testimonials�
|Reddit � best for player testimonials�
|Trustpilot/Sitejabber � Reddit alternatives.
|Reading T&Cs�
|It's boring, but it's VERY GOOD to know how you are being protected as a customer, what rights you have, and which activities can lead to trouble.�
|Testing Games in Demos�
|The fun part! I use the 5-spin method mostly, but you might have another approach. As a rule, I test 10-50 games in the FUN mode.�
|Registering�
|I strive to register without giving a lot of my data. Also, I only complete full verification after proving that a Bitcoin gambling site is legitimate in practice.�
|Testing Games for Real Money�
|Make small bets in games you think are rewarding. I recommend that you check�
|The casino software provider�
|RTP�
|SRP�
|Volatility
|Max win�
|Special features (FS, bonus rounds, respins, etc.)
|The grid�
|And any other details you find important�
|� before committing to a game.�
|I test 100-230 games in all sections available with $1-5 bets before increasing my stakes.�
|Bonuses�
|The most important thing is to check the welcome bonus. The wagering should be X25-50 (more is a literal robbery), and you must have�
|At least 7 days to wager the cash bonus�
|At least 24 hours to wager FS�
|At least 3 days to wager cashback.�
|Regular Bitcoin bonuses must also have X1-50 rollover requirements (never more) and balanced T&Cs.�
|The Support�
|I usually text the support at least 4 times within a 30-day time frame. I start with simple questions, making them more complex and demanding weekly. That can help you�
|See if the support responds fast enough (normally, it takes 1-10 minutes to connect through a chat, 1-2 hours to connect through email, and 2 +/- business days to connect if that is a Bitcoin casino review site)�
|Evaluate how well-versed the managers are in Bitcoin gambling matters�
|Estimate how much time you usually need to get a regular problem resolved�
|See if a Bitcoin casino cares about what you think about the services.�
This used to be my favorite casino a year ago; I mean, it's still great! Some reasons why Bets.io stands out from other Bitcoin gambling sites Canada include...
Weekly competitions with no wagering conditions (even the best crypto casinos Canada rarely have wager-free offers, so this is a huge plus!)
Enhanced protection and anonymity (bets.io is commonly cited as among the safest crypto gambling sites)
Daily cashback bonus of up to 20%
Canadian players at Bets.io enjoy quick and easy deposits and withdrawals
Provably fair slots & over 3,000+ games
Supports a variety of currencies, including ETH, LTC, and BTC.
But How Did I Pick The Best Bitcoin Casinos Canada?
E A S Y. Here is my algorithm you can also use to test new gambling opportunities!
|Types Of Bitcoin Casino Bonuses
|What You Must Know�
|The Best Casinos For This Bonus�
|Welcome Bonus�
|The biggest bonus you will get
|CloudBet�
|Acceptable wagering requirements for bonuses like these are X20-50�
|MetaSpins�
|Acceptable rollover time is 7+ days�
|7Bit�
|Usually is a cash multiplier (50-200% and more) and FS/cashback�
|mBit�
|You cannot withdraw bonus money�
|Mirax�
|You can only withdraw your winnings after completing the rollover (most of the time)�
|Always check bonus terms and conditions to clarify which games are eligible for wagering!
|No-Deposit Bonus�
|Is a small amount of money ($10-100) you can use to test games�
|Cloudbet (Marketplace bonuses)
|Okay wagering requirements for bonuses like that are X15-40�
|Mirax�
|Might have no wagering requirements�
|Bonus terms and conditions may specify which games can be played with it.
|Free Spins�
|Only good if you get over 10 FS�
|CloudBet�
|Work with specific games only (check the bonus terms and conditions)
|Wild.io�
|X1-40 wagering requirements for bonuses of this type are normal
|7Bit�
|You must have at least 24 hours to complete the wagering requirements for bonuses of this type�
|mBit�
|Cashback�
|Usually can be claimed automatically�
|Bets.io�
|You get 1-5% as a new member�
|7Bit�
|10%+ cashback is usually available after 3 months of consistent gambling�
|mBit�
|Comes with low or no wagering (X1-30 is okay)
|RocketPot
|Rakeback�
|It's cashback but for Poker players (you can return a % of your contribution to the table)
|Stake�
|MetaSpins�
|Reload bonus�
|Is just like the Welcome Bonus but usually smaller (25-75% boosts)�
|Bets.io�
|Must usually be wagered within 24 hours or a couple of days�
|Always check the bonus terms and conditions!
Bitcoin Casino Bonuses And Promotions In Canada: Your Pocket Guide
Learn about Bitcoin casino bonuses in 1 minute 30 seconds!
Regarding promotional events and tournaments, these can be regular or exclusive. Most often, for regular promotional events and tournaments, there is a leaderboard you climb by playing casino games/betting on sports. With exclusive promotional events and tournaments, you usually have to play specific games from particular providers. As a rule, the rewards are…
Cash (shared between 5-5K players)
FS (also shared between players).
Regarding loyalty and VIP programs in Bitcoin casinos, those are usually systems with several tiers that give you additional bonuses or enhance the existing ones. The highest-level members may also get personal managers and access to the biggest gambling events in the world.
Conclusion
May all existing gods of luck favor you today! Enjoy the latest games, fair online gambling software, the best Bitcoin bonuses, and the biggest wins. I hope my experience with the top Bitcoin casinos Canada will help you find YOUR best gambling site
Frequently Asked Questions
Are Bitcoin Casinos Legitimate?
Overall, the best crypto casinos Canada are legitimate. However, certain countries have outright banned the use of cryptocurrency. Thus, Bitcoin gamblers must research local laws before placing bets or spinning slots.
What Does Provably Fair Mean?
Provably fair technology used by top Crypto gambling sites Canada is a system by which the players can verify that the bitcoin casino cannot change the outcome of a gambling event after the bets have been made. Provably fair methods are used to protect players from rigging or fraud.
What Fees Are Involved In Playing On Crypto Gambling Sites Canada?
The best crypto casinos in Canada don't charge fees for depositing or withdrawing funds. Some Crypto gambling sites may have fees for certain withdrawal methods, though, such as a wire transfer.
Is It Safe To Gamble At A Cryptocurrency Casino?
It is safe, especially if you stick with the best crypto casinos Canada. Many people would argue that the safety of your personal information is more likely to be safer on Crypto gambling sites in Canada than in fiat money casinos. That's because the best crypto casinos don't store any of your sensitive data, as it's on the blockchain.
Why Do Gamblers Prefer Online Gambling With Bitcoin?
Bitcoin gamblers love online gambling with Bitcoin because it's a way to make money through something you enjoy and not have to go through the hassle of depositing money at a casino. Regarding the best crypto casinos Canada, you can start playing immediately, and there are no fees for deposits or withdrawals, so it's easy to get started.
DISCLAIMER!
The content I provide is solely for entertainment purposes. Please remember…
Gambling is entertainment for individuals over the age of 18 (21 in some regions)
Gambling can result in losing real money
Gambling sites might not be available in your country; please do not bypass these restrictions because there might be dire consequences, depending on your local law
Please only play responsibly!
If you feel like you might have an addiction or problem with gambling, there are plenty of options to get professional help. Here, you can find International Problem Gambling Help Contacts — https://www.ncpgambling.org/5475-2/ — these free resources can help you or someone you know.
