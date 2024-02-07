Gambling online with cryptocurrencies is the way to gamble. You can expect payouts within minutes, bigger progressive jackpots, much higher withdrawal limits, and thousands of games.
These are just a few highlights of the 10 best Bitcoin casinos you will find on our list, all personally verified and tested for fairness by our team of experts.
In this guide, you will find detailed Bitcoin casino reviews focusing on each site’s pros and cons, quality and variety of games, trust ratings, and payout speed.
By the end, you will know exactly what to expect and which crypto casino to pick.
Best Bitcoin Casinos
- 7bit: Best BTC casino
- mBit: Best variety of games
- Thunderpick: Quickest payouts
- Mirax: 4000+ crypto games and slots
- MyStake: 10% crypto cashback with no restrictions
- Ignition: Best for progressive jackpot slots
- Katsubet: Great selection of instant-win games
- Flush Casino: Best new BTC casino
- Cafe Casino: 350% crypto bonus
- Slots.lv: Top pick for classic slot games
All Bitcoin casinos on this list are for players 18+ unless otherwise indicated by your local laws.
Our evaluation process took into account 57 Bitcoin casinos that are popular among players, of which only 10 scored the highest marks possible in our ranking system.
We also read public reviews on sites like Reddit and Trustpilot to understand how other players feel about these crypto casinos and to ensure there are no issues when it comes to payouts.
Pros:
- 6000+ games
- 5 BTC bonus and 100 free spins
- Dedicated category for BTC games
- 10-minute payouts on average
- Positive public opinion
- Reliable customer support available 24/7
Cons:
- Doesn’t accept lower-cap cryptocurrencies
- Games vary based on country
7bit is an exemplary crypto-gambling site that all other Bitcoin casinos should look upon.
From positive feedback from the gambling community to a massive selection of games and bonuses with fair terms – 7bit stands out head-and-shoulders above other crypto casinos and sets the bar high.
Bitcoin Games: 10/10
There are over 6,000 games available 7bit, including all the classics you know and love and tons of instant-win and BTC games that you haven’t heard of before.
Slots make up most of that number, and 7bit has employed a great filtering system to help you find a game. You can filter them based on low and high-risk, bonus-buy, fruit games, Megaways, and so on. Just click the “Collections” button for all the different categories.
In the BTC Games section, you will find titles like Richy Hog and Keys to the Sea, which you can play directly with BTC or another crypto.
Classic table games like blackjack and roulette are available as well, both in RNG and live dealer mode.
Some of the stand-out games to try at 7Bit are:
- 7Bit Million (96.5% RTP)
- Buffalo Trail (96.14% RTP)
- French Roulette (98.65% RTP)
- Aviator (97% RTP)
- Chili Pop (95.38% RTP)
Crypto Bonuses: 10/10
7bit doesn’t hold fire when it comes to crypto casino bonuses.
The party starts with a 100% bonus up to 1 BTC on your first deposit, at which point you also get 100 free spins. It continues with 50% match bonuses up to 1.25 BTC on your 2nd and 3rd deposits, and it culminates with a 100% bonus up to 1 BTC on your 4th deposit.
The minimum deposit to take advantage of these bonuses is 0.001 BTC. Bonus funds need to be wagered 40 times within 14 days, but the rollover only applies to the extra funds, making this a non-sticky bonus (a unicorn in the industry).
Other bonuses at 7bit include:
- Telegram Sign-Up Bonus: Subscribe to 7bit’s Telegram and get a code to claim 222 FS
- Telegram Thursday: Open 7bit’s Telegram and find a code to claim up to 290 FS
- Weekend Cashback: Claim from 5% - 25% weekly cashback on your losses
Trust Rating: 10/10
There are many factors that determine how trustworthy a Bitcoin casino is, and 7bit managed to pass our tests with flying colors.
For starters, the public’s opinion regarding this crypto casino is overwhelmingly positive, with players praising the casino’s fast payouts, reliable support, and quality games.
7bit is also licensed in Curacao under the registration number 8048/JAZ2020-13 and owned by Dama N.V., which also owns a couple of more leading cryptocurrency casinos.
All of the games are tested by iTechLabs and sourced from reputable providers — straight 10 out of 10.
Cryptocurrencies Accepted & Payout Speed: 9.5/10
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- Dogecoin (DOGE)
- Ripple (XRP)
- USD Tether (USDT)
7bit doesn’t charge fees on any transactions, but the absence of lower-cap coins like Solana or Cardano prevented it from receiving a perfect score here.
The great news is that all crypto payouts are processed within a maximum of 30 minutes, with 10 minutes being the average time.
Pros:
- Welcome package worth 5 BTC and 300 free spins
- VIP bonuses + Bitty Quiz
- Over 5,000 casino games in total
- Daily casino tournaments
- Payouts within 10 minutes
- Public RTP percentages
Cons:
- Game and country restrictions
- Lacks some popular progressive jackpots
If variety is all you care about when playing at online Bitcoin casinos, then you might want to consider joining mBit.
Bitcoin Games: 10/10
mBit offers over 5,000 crypto casino games – and the RTP is publicly stated on the game’s thumbnails. You’ll find it hard to track down an online casino with a more varied game selection, even at those offering even more games than mBit.
Why? Because these 5,000 games cover 10+ categories, which means you’ll have access to everything from classic slots and bonus-buy to dice games and progressive jackpots.
Speaking of progressive jackpots, there are well over 300 available, but we couldn’t help but notice that some of the biggest ones were missing. Bummer.
Some of the top games to play at mBit are:
- Odin’s Tree (96.34% RTP)
- Cash the Gold (97.3% RTP)
- 21 Burn Blackjack (99.5% RTP)
- Merge Up (97.25% RTP)
- TNT Bonanza (96.7% RTP)
Crypto Bonuses: 9.5/10
This cryptocurrency casino offers a stellar welcome package up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins that you can claim over 4 deposits. The wagering requirements are 40x and each of the 4 deposit bonuses lasts for 7 days.
Then, you can join mBit’s Discord server and take part in the Bitty Quiz that takes place every Monday and Thursday. If you answer the most questions correctly, you will win 130 free spins.
Trust Rating: 10/10
From positive public reviews on Reddit and Trustpilot to clear operating history, mBit does everything right which indicates a completely legit operation.
They are licensed in Curacao under license number 8048/JAZ2020-13 and offer 24/7 customer support via live chat, email, and social media.
Cryptocurrencies Accepted & Payout Speed: 9/10
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- Dogecoin (DOG)
- Tether (USDT)
- Ripple (XRP)
mBit only accepts established and popular cryptocurrencies, with many lower-cap altcoins missing from the list. That being said, these should be enough to cover most players, and with payouts under 10 minutes – there’s nothing to complain about.
Pros:
- Industry-leading payouts within 10 minutes
- 3000+ crypto casino games
- Original Thunderpick games
- Offers crypto sports betting
- Innovative platform with a smooth user interface
- Fair wagering requirements
Cons:
- Welcome bonus could be bigger
- Players from some countries are not entitled to bonuses
Thunderpick has been a frontrunner for the best Bitcoin casino ever since 2017 – and we don’t see any other crypto casino more deserving of the #3 spot on our list.
You can expect only the best of what the crypto-gambling industry has to offer at Thunderpick, including average payout times of 10 minutes, over 3,000 games, and even sports betting.
Bitcoin Games: 9/10
The game selection at Thunderpick leaves nothing to be desired, with over 3,000 slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and dice games, in addition to Thunderpick exclusives and live casino games.
If we are to pick favorites, we’d definitely recommend you try the exclusive Thundercrash and Thunderspin – crash gambling games perfect for both low-stakes players and high-rollers alike.
Thunderpick also brings something a little different to the table in the form of betting odds for your favorite sports and eSports matches. Combine betting with crypto, and you’ve got a winner!
Indeed, you will find betting odds on all popular sports like football, soccer, and basketball, as well as one of the most robust offerings of eSports betting markets.
Some of the stand-out games to try at Thunderpick are:
- Wish Granted: Hold & Win (96.41% RTP)
- Primal Hunt (96.10% RTP)
- Full Moon Magic (96.04% RTP + Jackpot)
- Book of Eye (95.55% RTP)
- Cleo’s Book (96.01% RTP)
Crypto Bonuses: 9/10
There are 2 welcome packages available to claim at Thunderpick.
On your first deposit, you can either claim a 100% crypto bonus of up to $600 for casino games or $100 up to $600 for betting. Indeed, this offer cannot compete with 7Bit’s epic 5 BTC bonus – but the 30x wagering requirements are extremely fair and easy to meet.
Perhaps the bigger issue here is that players from some countries are not entitled to Bitcoin casino bonuses. Make sure to check Thunderpick’s T&Cs for a full breakdown.
Besides the welcome bonus, Thunderpick runs a few weekly and monthly tournaments with prize pools ranging from $5,000 to over $1,000,000 – available to all players.
There’s also a VIP club through which you can get prioritized payouts and higher withdrawal limits than regular users.
Trust Rating: 10/10
Thunderpick is licensed in Curacao under license number B2C-EJHBYF5R-1668JAZ and is owned by the famous company DAMA N.V.
We thoroughly checked the background of this Bitcoin casino to ensure its parent company doesn’t have any open disputes and that it operates with a big revenue (which is always a good sign).
Thunderpick also has excellent 24/7 customer support that is ready to help you at all times. Therefore, you can always feel confident that you’re in safe hands when playing at Thunderpick.
Cryptocurrencies Accepted & Payout Speed: 10/10
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
- Dogecoin (DOGE)
- USD Coin (USDC)
- Binance Coin (BNB)
- Ripple (XRP)
- Cardano (ADA)
- TRON (TRX)
This Bitcoin casino offers some of the fastest withdrawals in the industry, with 10 minutes being the average payout time. That’s amazing!
The minimum deposit is 0.00011 BTC (around $3), which is among the lowest you can find.
Pros:
- Over 4000 Bitcoin games
- 85 instant-win games
- 5 BTC + 150 free spins welcome package
- Daily & Weekly casino tournaments
- Fast crypto payouts
Cons:
- 2.5% deposit fee for Bitcoin and Litecoin
- High playthrough on free spins
Coming in at No. 4 on our list is Mirax – an online crypto casino offering a vast selection of over 4,000 games, with some of the most exciting instant-win titles and top-notch bonuses for new players.
Bitcoin Games: 10/10
There’s no way to fault Mirax’s game selection, no matter how you look at it.
Want to play slots? Cool, you’ll have over 3000 of them, ranging from classic 3- and 5-reel slots to big progressive jackpots and exciting Megaways.
The table games section is filled with all the classics like blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker – and there are VIP and beginner tables that will suit high-roller and low-stakes players alike.
That said, it’s the “Instant” category that really impressed us. Here, you have 84 different games to try, each one with its own rules and gameplay. You can play Heads & Tails, Ace Round, Rocket Dice, Limbo, and many other unique titles.
Some of the stand-out games to try at Mirax are:
- Heads & Tails (99% RTP)
- 3x3 Hold the Spin (96.1% RTP)
- Thor Turbo Power (95% RTP)
- Golden Dragon Inferno (96.41% RTP)
- Buffalo Trail (96.14% RTP)
Crypto Bonuses: 9/10
The welcome package at Mirax is very similar to the ones we’ve seen at our higher-ranked Bitcoin casino sites.
- 100% up to 1.5 BTC + 50 free spins on 1st deposit (No bonus code)
- 50% up to 1 BTC + 50 free spins on 2nd deposit (W2 code)
- 75% up to 1 BTC + 50 free spins on 3rd deposit (W3 code)
- 100% up to 1.5 BTC on 4th deposit (W4 code)
While the match percentage and the size of the bonus are amazing, we couldn’t award a perfect score because of the higher rollover of 45x, which will make meeting the terms slightly harder.
With the welcome bonus out of the way, Mirax offers tons of different bonuses for every day of the week, including up to 250 free spins every Monday, a 50% match deposit bonus every Wednesday, up to 20% high-roller cashback, and more.
Trust Rating: 10/10
Mirax is powered by the Softswiss platform – one of the most reliable in the Bitcoin gambling industry. It’s owned and operated by Hollycorn N.V. and is licensed in Curacao under license number 8048/JAZ2019-015.
This Bitcoin casino is also featured on tons of different gambling portals that are trusted by players, and with all of its games sourced from leading developers – there are no concerns when it comes to the fairness of the casino.
Cryptocurrencies Accepted & Payout Speed: 9/10
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- Dogecoin (DOG)
- Tether (USDT)
- Ripple (XRP)
- Binance Coin (BNB)
- Cardano (ADA)
Mirax accepts many different types of crypto. Bitcoin will be set as your default when you log in, so open your profile section, click on “Wallet,” and then click “Add New Currency” to select a different one.
Payouts are processed within 10 to 30 minutes most of the time, but it can take up to 1 hour when there are too many requests.
Pros:
- 10% monthly crypto cashback
- 170% match welcome bonus
- Over 3,000 casino games
- Live casino by Lucky Streak
- Also offers crypto sports betting
Cons:
- Very little information in the FAQ section
- Lower per-transaction withdrawal limits
MyStake has the games and bonuses to reach the top 10 of any crypto casino list – but it’s the amazing crypto cashback structure that turns new players into loyal users.
Bitcoin Games: 9.5/10
Over 3,000 Bitcoin casino games are available at MyStake, including the hottest and latest games by big-name providers like Relax Gaming, NoLimit City, Hacksaw, and more.
Slots and Mini Games stand out the most here, followed by a fantastic live casino by Lucky Streak filled with roulette, blackjack, and baccarat tables.
You can also place bets on virtual and real-world sports with crypto here.
Some of the stand-out games to try at MyStake are:
- Dino (96.5% RTP)
- Kaboom! (97% RTP)
- Vending Machine (96.28% RTP)
- Money Train 2 (96.4% RTP)
- White Rabbit (97.3% RTP)
Crypto Bonuses: 10/10
New players at MyStake can take advantage of a 170% crypto bonus of up to $1,000. The 30x wagering requirements are extremely fair, and you will have 30 days to meet them.
After you exhaust the welcome package and continue depositing, you will be able to get 10% of your crypto deposits back the following month with zero restrictions and no conditions.
Contact MyStake’s support team at the beginning of each month to get 10% of your crypto deposits credited back to your account.
Trust Rating: 10/10
MyStake is owned by Santeda International B.V., a company operating from Cyprus and registered in Curacao. The Bitcoin casino is licensed by Curacao eGaming under license number 1668/JAZ.
Moreover, MyStake has an excellent reputation among the Bitcoin gambling community, with over 81% 5-star reviews on Trustpilot and a 4.7/5 (Excellent) score.
When you take the players’ opinions and our in-depth research of the casino into consideration, it’s clear that MyStake is a completely legit crypto casino to use.
Cryptocurrencies Accepted & Payout Speed: 9/10
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Ripple
- Dash
- Dogecoin
- Monero
- Tether
- Tron
- USD Coin
- BNB Coin
- Binance USD
MyStake accepts the most cryptocurrencies – and all transactions are free of any fees.
Payouts are also generally fast, with most requests processed within 30 minutes. Our only gripe is that new players are limited to withdrawing a maximum of $7,500 per transaction.
6. Ignition — Best Bitcoin Casino Site for Progressive Jackpots
Pros:
- 40+ progressive jackpot slots + must-drop jackpots
- Offers poker tournaments
- Low-wagering $3,000 crypto bonus
- Over 40 live dealer games
- Huge Bitcoin withdrawal limits
Cons:
- Lower weekly payout limit for other cryptocurrencies
- Limited selection of classic slots
Even though Ignition can’t compete with our higher-ranked Bitcoin casino sites with its sheer volume of games – the jackpots available here are some of the biggest in the crypto-gambling industry.
Bitcoin Games: 9/10
You’ll find a little over 300 online casino games at Ignition, with live dealer games and jackpot slots making up most of the selection.
In addition to six-figure jackpot slots like Reels & Wheels and Shopping Spree, Ignition has a program called Hot Drop Jackpots. These are additional jackpots attached to slot machines like 777 Deluxe and American Jet Set.
By playing any of these slot games, you will have the chance to win an hourly, daily, and a super jackpot, with a grand prize that ranges from $200k to $290k when it drops.
Unlike many crypto gambling sites, Ignition also has a full-blown live casino with over 40 blackjack, roulette, and baccarat tables that you can access from anywhere.
Some of the stand-out games to try at Ignition are:
- 777 Deluxe (96.18% RTP)
- Dragon Blast (96.50% RTP)
- Aloha King Elvis (94.9% RTP)
- Alien Fruits (95.97% RTP)
- Early Payout Blackjack (99.5% RTP)
Crypto Bonuses: 9.5/10
Regardless of the cryptocurrency you use to play at Ignition, you can claim a 300% bonus of up to $3,000 on your first deposit.
This is actually a two-in-one bonus for BTC casino games and poker tournaments, so you’re getting 2x 150% up to $1,500 bonuses at once. The Bitcoin casino bonus is usable on slots and table games and has fair 25x rollover requirements.
You can also take advantage of a weekly boost, which is unique to each account and depends on how much you’ve deposited in the previous week. There are also many poker-specific bonuses.
Trust Rating: 10/10
Ignition has been going strong for over 7 years now, constantly expanding its player base.
Currently, there are over 100,000 active users based on information we gathered with the help of tools like Ahrefs and Semrush.
In addition to that, Ignition is fully licensed by Curacao eGaming, which you can verify by clicking on the license logo at the bottom of the page. Therefore, in terms of trust, Ignition is as good as any of the best Bitcoin casino sites in this article.
Cryptocurrencies Accepted & Payout Speed: 8/10
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Tether
One area in which Ignition could definitely improve is its crypto compatibility. Currently, it accepts only the 5 most popular options, leaving those with a stash of Doge or Solana without an option.
The minimum deposit is $20 for all cryptocurrencies except Ethereum, which comes with a minimum of $50.
The weekly payout limit is rather low at $2,500 per transaction unless you’re using Bitcoin, in which case, you can withdraw a mammoth $180,500 weekly. Withdrawals are processed within 1 to 24 hours.
7. Katsubet — Top Bitcoin Casino for Instant-Win Games
Pros:
- 80+ instant games
- Over 4000 games in total
- Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus
- Unique Chinese-themed layout
Cons:
- Smaller withdrawal limits
- Limited selection of table games
If you’re up for some crypto gambling action that doesn’t include slots or table games, then you might just want to get started at KatsuBet right away.
This is an innovative Bitcoin casino that places a huge emphasis on Instant games like Aviator and Space Cat. You’ll find over 80 of them here, many of which have RTPs above 98%.
Katsubet also offers a strong Bitcoin casino bonus, with new players being able to claim as much as 5 BTC and 100 free spins across 4 deposits. The first deposit doesn’t require a bonus code, but remember to use the codes 2DEP, 3DEP, and 4DEP, on your following deposits.
Bitcoin Casino Information:
- Owner: Dama N.V.
- License: Curacao (8048/JAZ2020-13)
- Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, LTC, ETH, BCH, DOG, XRP, USDT, BNB, TRX
- Payout Speed: Within 1 hour
8. Flush Casino — Best New Bitcoin Online Casino
Pros:
- New, innovative crypto casino
- New crypto games by leading developers
- Tournaments with big prize pools
- Over 4,500 slot games
Cons:
- Geo-restricted games
- Weak welcome bonus
New Bitcoin gambling sites come with a lot of benefits – the biggest of which is the ability to play the latest games by renowned providers.
This is especially true in the case of Flush Casino, which is bursting with new games from Yggdrasil and NoLimit City. Some of the stand-out titles to try are True Kult and Roamin’ Romans Ultra Nudge.
Flush Casino also offers monthly giveaways, some of which have over a $1 million prize pool.
New BTC casinos are also popular for offering the biggest bonuses, but unfortunately, this is not true at Flush. As a new player, you can get a 150% bonus on deposits between $200 and $1,000. It’s a nice way to get started but not exactly beginner-friendly.
Bitcoin Casino Information:
- Owner: King of Clubz B.V.
- License: Gaming Curacao (GLH-OCCHKTW0708192022)
- Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, DOGE, ETH, LTC, BNB, MATIC, USDC, USDT
- Payout Speed: Within 24 hours
9. Cafe Casino — Most Generous Bitcoin Casino Welcome Bonus
Pros:
- 350% crypto match bonus
- Over 30 jackpot slots
- In-depth guides for each game
- 20+ live casino games
Cons:
- Limited game selection overall
- Crypto payouts are processed in 24 hours minimum
- Lower weekly payout limits
Rounding up our list of the best Bitcoin casinos is Cafe Casino, offering the biggest bonus match percentage you can get on your first crypto deposit.
Whether you use BTC or another crypto, you can claim a 350% match bonus up to $2,500 at Cafe Casino, which you can then use to play slots and table games.
Speaking of casino games, there are over 300 high-quality titles by Betsoft and RTG available here. It’s not the most varied selection, but the games themselves are powered by leading developers, so that should take some of the sting out.
When it comes to withdrawals, Cafe Casino will take at least 24 hours to process your payout (at least that’s how long we’ve waited for our 2 withdrawals).
Bitcoin Casino Information:
- Owner: Arbol Media B.V.
- License: Curacao eGaming
- Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, USDT
- Payout Speed: 24 hours+
Ranking Criteria: How We Ranked the Best Bitcoin Online Casinos
Our goal is to help players find the best crypto casinos and enjoy all of the perks the Bitcoin gambling industry has to offer. To do this, we thoroughly test each Bitcoin casino site before recommending it here.
Below are some of the primary things we pay attention to when making our reviews.
Variety & Quality of Crypto Casino Games
We make sure that each BTC casino offers a varied selection of online slots, table games, live casino games, specialties, and exclusive titles.
Besides taking the quantity of the games into consideration, we also ensure that they are sourced from iGaming developers that we trust.
Bonuses for New & Existing Players
Bonuses should enhance your online gambling experience – not detract from it. To this end, we skipped Bitcoin online casinos with unfair terms and conditions and very high wagering requirements.
Each site on this page offers a genuine welcome bonus that gives you an honest chance of meeting the playthrough requirements and cashing out.
Licensing & Trust Rating
This is actually the very first thing we check – even before we deposit at an online casino.
All of the online crypto casinos here are licensed and SSL encrypted. Furthermore, they are all trusted by the online gambling community, which we confirmed by reading reviews on sites like Trustpilot, Reddit, and more.
Cryptocurrencies Accepted & Payout Speed
Bitcoin is not the only digital coin you can use for gambling. Whether you have a stash of Solana or Cardano, you will find an online casino on our list that accepts it.
We also paid the utmost attention to payout speed. Most online casinos featured here process crypto withdrawals within 10-20 minutes, while the most you will wait at any given time is 24 hours.
Other Important Ranking Factors
We also considered the following factors before creating our list:
- Customer support to ensure you get the help you need, whenever you need it
- Operating revenue to ensure that big winners can get paid out without issues
- Software providers to ensure that all games run on a fair and tested RNG software
- Public reviews to confirm that active players trust these casinos
- Mobile compatibility to make sure that you’re able to play via your mobile easily
Pros & Cons of Using Bitcoin Casino Sites
We can give you tons of different reasons to help you understand why crypto gambling is a much better alternative than traditional online casinos, but we won’t be doing you any good if we skip on the downsides.
Let’s see some benefits and drawbacks of gambling at cryptocurrency casinos.
Pros
Payout Speed: The biggest advantage of playing at the best Bitcoin casinos is that many of them offer payouts within minutes, which is impossible when withdrawing fiat currencies.
Provably Fair: The provably fair algorithm at crypto casinos removes any doubt you may have had about the authenticity and fairness of the games you’re playing. That’s because you can open this algorithm yourself and check how an outcome is created in real time.
More Games: The exact reason for this is unknown, but crypto gambling sites always seem to offer thousands more games than traditional online casinos do. Many of them are also exclusive, so you can try brand-new titles that you’ve never played before.
Security: Gambling with crypto is much more secure. Why? Because you’re not sharing any banking information when making a deposit or requesting a withdrawal, thus keeping your sensitive information private at all times.
Cons
Volatility: Nearly all cryptocurrencies are volatile, so they might lose (or gain) value while you have them deposited at the online casino.
Blockchain Congestion: When there’s an overload of crypto transactions being made, the blockchain may enter into network congestion. During this time, casino deposits and payouts will move slower and transaction fees can get higher.
Subject to Error: If you send crypto to the wrong address or simply get 1 number or digit wrong, you may lose your funds. Therefore, you should always handle crypto deposits at online casinos with the utmost attention and make sure you’re sending them to the correct address.
Popular Cryptocurrencies Accepted at Online Bitcoin Casinos
Each crypto coin is unique and comes with its own set of pros and cons. Let’s check some of the most popular cryptocurrencies you can use for online gambling.
- Bitcoin (BTC): Bitcoin is accepted at all crypto casinos, making it the preferred choice for online gambling. Most casinos also have bigger limits for BTC transactions, which is great for high-rollers. The downside is that transaction times are slower.
- Ethereum (ETH): The benefit of using Ethereum to gamble online is that deposit and withdrawal speeds are much faster than Bitcoin. It’s also widely accepted. The downside is that most casinos have a higher minimum deposit in place for ETH deposits.
- USD Tether (USDT): Tether is actually the best crypto to use at online casinos. That’s because its value is tied to the US dollar, so you don’t have to worry about big price swings. Plus, payout times are much faster than BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC): Litecoin has high liquidity and runs on a strong network, so the chance of congestion taking place is very small. Therefore, it’s a great coin to use for gambling, but keep in mind that some casinos charge a small 2.5% fee on LTC deposits.
Beginner's Guide to Bitcoin Casinos: FAQ
How Can I Buy Crypto?
To buy crypto, visit a crypto exchange website and create an account. You will then need to verify your identity before you can purchase any digital assets.
Once you do, follow the instructions provided on the crypto exchange to buy a crypto asset such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin.
How Do I Deposit Bitcoin at Online Crypto Casinos?
Before you deposit BTC at an online casino, you will need to create an account and verify it via email. Once you log in, open the deposit section of the online casino and choose a crypto you want to use.
The online casino will generate a unique address tied to your account to which you can deposit crypto to play. Scan the QR code or copy and paste the address to send your payment. After a few minutes, it will be reflected in your account.
Which Bitcoin Casinos Offer Instant Payouts?
Thunderpick and 7Bit are 2 of the best crypto casinos that offer instant payouts. By instant payouts, we mean under 10 minutes – as that’s the fastest you can get in the crypto gambling industry.
Are Bitcoin Casinos Legit?
Yes, any Bitcoin casino that is licensed and SSL encrypted is legit to use. To stay on the safe side, you should always avoid online casino sites that don’t display any licensing information at the bottom of their homepage.
What Games Can I Play at the Best Online Bitcoin Casinos?
You can play all of the usual casino games at Bitcoin casinos, including slot machines, blackjack, poker, roulette, live dealer games, and more. Crypto casinos are also famous for their exclusive games, which run on a provably fair algorithm.
What are Provably Fair Games?
Provably Fair games are standard online casino games that run on a different type of RNG software – the Provably Fair algorithm.
The difference between the two is that the Provably Fair algorithm runs on the blockchain and generates a random seed with each player’s bet that you can check and verify for yourself. This removes any possibility of cheating and makes each game fully transparent and verifiable.
5 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Casinos — Compared
Bitcoin Casino
Number of Games
Welcome Bonus
Payout Speed
Customer Support
1. 7Bit
6000+ Games
5 BTC + 100 FS Welcome Bonus
10-Minute Payouts
24/7 Live Chat, Email, Social Media
2. mBit
5000+ Games
5 BTC + 300 FS Welcome Bonus
10-Minute Payouts
24/7 Live Chat, Email, Social Media
3. Thunderpick
3000+ Games
100% Up to $600 Welcome Bonus
10-Minute Payouts
24/7 Live Chat, Email, Phone, Social Media
4. Mirax
4000+ Games
5 BTC + 150 FS Welcome Bonus
30-Minute Payouts
24/7 Live Chat, Email, Social Media
5. MyStake
3200+ Games
170% Crypto Bonus + 10% Cashback
1-Hour Payouts
24/7 Live Chat and Email
Expert Tips to Know Before Playing at Bitcoin Casinos
We’ve been playing, testing and reviewing online casinos for years now. In the meantime, we’ve learned a few tricks and tips that can help both new and seasoned players increase their winning chances at crypto casinos.
Meet the Bonus Wagering Requirements
Every bonus has a wagering requirement attached to it, and which games you play will directly influence your chance of completing it.
Your best bet during this time will be to play slots and avoid table games because their contribution rate is much lower. Look for non-jackpot slots with RTPs above 96%.
Low-Volatility to Play Longer
If you want to play for as long as you possibly can, then consider playing low-volatility slots or table games with no jackpot. They usually provide smaller but more frequent wins, which will let you stay in the game for much longer. And of course, small wins can really pile up.
High-Volatility for Big Winnings
If you’re here to go big or go home, consider playing high-volatility jackpot slot games. These games don’t provide frequent wins, but in turn, the payouts you can get with a lucky spin are much higher. Remember that the risk of running out dry really fast is there.
Control How Much You Spend
We can’t stress this enough but do not spend more than you can afford to lose no matter what.
If you’ve reached your daily or monthly spending limit, don’t deposit any more money chasing your losses. Simply call it a day and move on.
How to Sign Up & Play Games at Top Bitcoin Casinos
In this section, we will briefly summarize the simple steps of creating an account at a crypto casino and placing a deposit.
Step 1 – Create a Crypto Casino Account
- Choose a casino from our list or do your own research
- Click the sign-up or register button
- Provide the required information
- Certify that you’re of legal age to gamble and accept the terms
- Create your account
Step 2 – Verify Your Email
- Open your email inbox and look for a validation mail
- Check your spam folder if you can’t find it
- Open it
- Follow the instructions to verify your email
Step 3 – Deposit Cryptocurrencies
- Open the deposit section at the online casino
- Select a cryptocurrency you wish to use
- Send a payment to the address provided by the casino
- Play Bitcoin casino games!
Final Thoughts: Ready to Play At the Best Bitcoin Casinos?
We agree this was one heck of a long crypto gambling guide – but everything you need to start playing at the best crypto casinos is right here on a silver platter for you.
All of the crypto casinos listed in this guide are tested and approved by professionals, they are all trusted by a large number of players, and they have a great track record of reliable payouts.
We sincerely hope that you’re now ready to pull the plug and start playing. Just remember to always wager responsibly.
Thanks for reading!
DISCLAIMER:
Some of the Bitcoin casinos on our list might not be accessible in your area. To see whether online gambling is legal in your area, familiarize yourself with the local laws.
Our reviews are completely independent and unbiased. We only recommend crypto casinos that offer the best Bitcoin gambling experience.
For free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:
- https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
- https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
- https://www.ncpgambling.org/
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.