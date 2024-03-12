Pros

Loads of pet ads

Events classifieds available

Works in multiple countries

Free advertising on this website like Backpage.

Cons

Some fake ads present

Tedious ad search on this site like Backpage

Pricing

Free

Hoobly is one of the Backpage alternatives websites that specialize in placing pets in loving homes.

The ads rely heavily on pictures, which we were glad were clear and well-detailed, so you have a good impression of the pets.

Although you have to painstakingly specify your search using the filters, the site browses easily so you can find your perfect best friend more comfortably.

You just have to flip through the various categories for a perfect bird, pup, or kitten and message the advertiser.

Isn’t that a breeze…? Just what you want from a website like Backpage.

Adopt a cute pet on Hoobly, one of our top sites like Backpage.

10. Yes Backpage—Backpage Alternatives with Adult Services

Pros

Free classifieds

All ad types available

Active adult listings on this website like Backpage

Verified sellers

Cons

Available only in select countries

Fewer ads in some states

Pricing

It’s free to use this site like Backpage.

The launch of Yes Backpage in 2018 patched old wounds for Backpage alternative website seekers by replicating its best qualities.

You can post free ads again on a website that looks and feels similar to Backpage in its glory days.

Browse through state listings for household items, job openings, and social gatherings across all the categories you can find.

Heck, even the adult section of this website like Backpage is up and running, with classifieds for dating and more.

Find your needs on YesBackpage, and enjoy a site similar to Backpage

11. PennySaver—Experienced Classifieds Backpage Alternatives Service

Pros

Free advertising on this site like Backpage

Trustworthy ads service

Millions of users on this website like Backpage

Business and personal classifieds

Cons

Serves US citizens only

Few ads for items

Pricing

Free to post ads

To begin, I would say that a lot of American Netizens have trusted Pennysaver, a classified site like Backpage.

Now an online classifieds service, PennySaver reaches over 11.2 million Americans, making it easy to find what you need, even in your neighborhood.

Moreover, you can browse for any category of items, from merchandise to automobiles. All this, by clicking the specified category and checking out the photos of items on sale.

Once you register, you can post as many free ads as you wish—as an individual or business. Alternatively, you can register with your Facebook credentials and head straight into the action.

Register for PennySaver classifieds now and enjoy a website like Backpage again.

12. Want Ad Digest—Backpage Alternatives With Automotive Deals

Pros

Great deals on automobiles

Specified search filters

Lots of active users on this site like Backpage

Mobile app available

Cons

Only works in the US

Has lots of ads

Pricing

Pre-paid—$10/ad

Monster—$25/ad

Tier 1—$150/ad

Cars, bikes, trucks—if it has an engine and rolls on wheels, you'll find it on this best Backpage alternatives website for automobile ads.

Want Ad Digest has been making car lovers’ dreams come true by hooking them up with used and new cars since 1962.

Wheew!

Sign up using your email on the site or app and get to the specific details of your desired car on the search tab. You could be staring at your next new whip in a few minutes.

It also hosts a wide range of pet ads if you’re looking for companionship.

Register for your free account on this site similar to Backpage.

13. Free Ads Time—Free Backpages Alternatives

Pros

Free listings

Actively monitored

Wide range of filters

Add ads to favorites

Cons

Overridden with ads

Disorganized layout

Pricing

Free ads service on this site like Backpage

In this section, I’ll speak about one of the best free Backpage alternatives—Free Ads Time. Surely you can agree, the best things in life are free.

For instance, you can create your free account or even use a guest account instead to post your personal or business ad on their listings.

More importantly, buyers have a wide range of categories to filter their searches across various jobs, imports, and even free stuff that only needs to be picked.

It doesn’t put much effort into graphics, but it serves the purpose of American buyers and sellers at the end of the day and actively monitors the space to weed out catfishers.

Sign up on Free Ads Time, and browse a website like Backpage

Other Backpage Alternatives for Dating

14. Yumi (Now Kasual )—Casual Flings on A Site Similar to Backpage

Pros

Fun flip matching

Lots of active users

Great mobile app

Location-based dating

Cons

Matches expire after some time

No free advanced search

Pricing

Free accounts are available, but additional subscriptions start from $29.99/month.

Kasual, formerly Yumi, is a dating service that brings people closer.

Firstly, its location-based matching gives you the chance to score the finest babe on your block for a one-time fling or with a few more dates.

Moreover, the app looks fabulous, giving you free swipes and messaging, making it a suitable adult service site like Backpage.

Join 30k other users and meet your next date.

Download the free app and enjoy classifieds pages like Backpage.

15. Tinder —Largest Dating App Similar to Backpage

Pros

Millions of active profiles

Photo verification

Amazing filters

Free messaging

Cons

Only matched users can chat

Limited likes per day

Pricing

Premium subscriptions range from Standard $13.49/month to $26.99/month for the Platinum package

Tinder is the best place to look for a date while having fun at the same time.

Similarly to the adult section on Backpage, Tinder has a global reputation with countless matches happening every second.

Mainly, It's used by people of all ages and lets you enjoy up to 10 swipes a day on a free account.

Just sign up with your Google, Mac, or Facebook profile and enjoy the best freemium online dating you won’t experience in other Backpage alternatives websites.

Start swiping and see why Tinder has pages like Backpage.

16. Plenty of Fish —Best International Online Dating Service

Pros

The large active user base

Revamped features

Mobile app

Free messaging

Cons

Constant ads

Poor user verification

Pricing

$19.99/month

Your online dating adventure is incomplete if you haven’t run into POF yet. It's one of the best pages like Backpage that’ll keep you hooked even if you’re globe-trotting.

For over 20 years, its sea of attractive users has been receiving countless singles and ending them back cuffed.

Download the app, stack your profile with pictures, and chat with potential matches on POF’s revamped website.

A free membership gets you advanced filters and live streams.

Take a dip into this Backpage alternatives websites dating pool

17. HER —LGBTQ+ Dating Backpage Alternatives Websites

Pros

LGBTQ+ friendly

Verifies all users

Dedicated customer support

Free messaging

Cons

Limited to the app

Available in select countries

Pricing

Free account with but can upgrade to a $14.99/month subscription

HER originally started as a lesbian hangout app but eventually became one of the world’s fastest-growing dating apps for the LGBTQ+ community.

It's a great Backpage alternative for queer users who frequent its adult services, with an active fan base of well over 10 million + users.

Download the free app to meet your soulmate and chat away into the starry night.

Download HER, one of the top pages like Backpage.

18. ALT.com —Best Dating App and Backpage Alternatives

Pros

NSFW profiles

Best of the dating backpage alternatives

Free live broadcasts on these pages like Backpage

Users upload media

Cons

Lots of inactive profiles

Paid messaging

Pricing

Silver—$12.50 to $19.95 per month

Gold—$12.50 to $29.95 per month

It doesn’t matter what turns you on, Alt is one of the best pages like Backpage for connoisseurs of alternative perks.

Mainly, you can get your freak on in Alt’s web pages, and create your profile with no restrictions to what you can say/advertise. Firstly, you can introduce your preferences on your profile.

Most importantly, you can even add lewd photographic evidence if you feel like ‘laying it bare’.

Lots of other users do the same to attract new friends and eventual dates into their chats.

However, keep in mind that on pages like Backpage, like ALT.com and AFF, messaging is paid for. Thankfully, the premiums are pocket friendly ($12/month) for the everyday American.

Meet your match on one of the best Backpage alternatives

19. Feeld —Inclusive Dating App and Pages like Backpage for Couples

Pros

Gender inclusive dating

Incognito mode available on these pages like Backpage

Interesting blogs section

Amazing mobile app

Cons

App version only

Paid incognito browsing

Pricing

Ranges from $15.99/month to $31.99 for a 3-month package

Feeld is the closet breaker for exploration. With over 20+ s identities in its books, this dating app erases all the gender divides that still hinder people from experiencing each other.

Join the uncountable group chats or start one with your friends to keep tabs on your online engagements and whatever else you choose to discuss.

You can also share delightful pictures with your friends in private chats and experience the entire online messaging with emojis in the mix. Sound good? That’s why we’ve included these pages like Backpage in our review.

Take a Feeld trip with Backpage alternatives websites today

20. Hinge —Dating Backpage Alternatives With High Success

Pros

Accurate AI-powered suggestions

Backpage alternatives solely for dating

Conversation prompts and reminders

These pages like Backpage have a high success rate

Free download app

Cons

Limited daily likes (8)

Web-version unavailable

Pricing

Premium offers start from $9.99/month to a $29.94 6-month deal

Hinge is a colorful dating app for serious players who want to ditch singlehood. It has a history for the most deleted app after successful online pairings. Now that is quite a feat for these pages like Backpage!

Take Hinge’s award-winning matching algorithm for a spin and see how well it knows you, as it’ll suggest users you easily get along with.

The free app is available for download. Just sign up and start liking other profiles, so the AI samples your taste.

Download the Hinge app today and see why it’s one of the best pages like Backpage.

21. Zoosk —Active International Dating Backpage Alternative

Pros

Present in 80+ countries

These pages like Backpage include fun swipe-matching

Easy-to-use design

Video chat enabled

Among popular dating Backpage alternatives

Cons

Restricted to available countries only

These pages like Backpage can be buggy at times

Pricing

Subscription starts from $29.99/month to $74.99 for a 6-month offer

Zoosk is the UN for singles, with a presence in over 80 countries. It makes online dating fun through swipe-matching and color-filled profiles to grab your attention.

Download the free app, sign in using your Facebook or Google, and create your profile to join its ranks.

Surely, you won’t fail to identify a few who send your flares wild among the 40M+ users on board.

Get the Zoosk app in your App/Play store and see what these pages like Backpage are about

22. SilverSingles —Best of the Sites Like Backpage for Seniors Dating

Pros

Exclusive dating pool for seniors

Intense questionnaires for matching

Easy to use for all ages

Easy swipe matching

User-friendly site layout

Cons

Only for 50+ users

These pages like Backpage have a long signup process

Pricing

$27.95/month

SilverSingles is an exclusive dating site for senior citizens reigniting their flames of passion.

So tight-knit is this community that no one under the age of 49 is allowed to sign up. Using the swipe-matching feature, you can find a smashing mature hot cake to take out to a Friday evening dinner.

After filling in the detailed questionnaire, the site’s algorithm will guide you to other users who provided similar answers so you start your conversation on mutual interests.

Get your love life back on track with these pages like Backpage.

23. Bumble —Female-Friendly Backpage Alternatives Website

Pros

Geared towards women

No location restrictions

Travel mode available

Different platforms in one

Created by former Tinder employees

Cons

Only female users start conversations

Matches expire on these pages like Backpage

Pricing

1-week: $21.99

1-month: $44.99

Lifetime: $249.99

Boost: $11.99/week

Bumble is the first dating app of its kind to give female users the exclusive rights to initiate conversations.

To be precise, if you’re a female, you can make a right swipe on other users’ profiles and text the ones who like you back for free.

Furthermore, to increase your chances of success you should pimp your profile and type in a catchy bio.

Alternatively, switch between Bumble Date and BFF to meet your soulmate or new best friend, respectively.

To sum up Bumble, we’ll mention that Travel mode offers you global swiping, so you can use this Backpage alternative to discover new friends to share in your adventure.

Don’t wait; download Bumble now and see what these pages like Backpage have for you.

24. Fetlife —Social Media Dating Site Like Backpage For FunLovers

Pros

NSFW media galore

Fantasy-steered posts

Local event postings

Millions of active users

Cons

Unreliable search tool

Poor account regulation

Pricing

$5/month

Get your cuffs, chains, and leather out of the case.

Made to operate as a social platform for adventurous individuals, join Fetlife for free, create your account, follow, and gain followers.

This site like Backpage is a safe space to upload media that probably won’t cut it at Meta apps. You can like other users’ posts, message your new friends, and get invited to exclusive parties in your city.

How cool is that?! It’s no wonder this is one of the sites like Backpage in our list!

Join one of the best friendly Backpage alternatives, today

25. BeNaughty—Best Backpage Alternative for Variety Dating

Pros

Different ways to interact on these sites like Backpage

Free for women

Advanced search

Lots of active users

Cons

Location-specific

Available only in English

Pricing

Ranges from $11.99/month to $24.99 for a 6-month deal

There’s no fun without getting a little naughty, so this top FWB site is perfect for casual flings, curious experiments, and swinging couples.

Sign up for free and state more about your desires on your profile, accompanied by your basic information to help get you incredible matches.

Afterward, wait to be matched with other users in your area and make contact via instant messenger, chat in the forums, or live chat rooms.

Try out this Backpage alternatives websites’ unique features

26. Reddit R4R—100 Percent Free Dating Forums and Sites Like Backpage

Pros

Used worldwide

Free to access

Uncensored ads

Age-verified users

Subreddit sites like Backpage

Cons

The web version is SFW

Lots of catfishing

Pricing

Free

Reddit is the world’s no.1 online community. From space nerds to social thrifts, Reddit is the place to get all the tea and delicious treats.

Join Reddit for free on the app to verify your age and get access to the NSFW part of the discussions with uncensored videos and photos.

The R4R forum is its version of Backpage adult services, with ads for dates, and adult events all around the globe.

Be part of the Reddit gang - join these sites like Backpage

FAQs about Backpage Alternatives

Why Was Backpage Shut Down?

Backpage was shut down by the United States government for violation of SESTA/FOSTA legislation and alleged trafficking advertisements in its adult section.

As a result, its users have been forced to look for Backpage alternatives websites to post classified ads since 2018.

Which are the Best Backpage Alternatives for Dating?

The best Backpage alternatives for dating would be Seeking, Ashley Madison, and Adult Friend Finder.

These sites like Backpage will get you sorted with casual dates, and long-term relationships, based on your tastes and preferences.

What Is the Next Best Thing To Backpage?

The next best thing to Backpage is Seeking. We ranked this dating site our best overall site like Backpage because it has a stack of users looking for love. It also has superb video chat features as well as lots of verification methods.

With this site, you should have no trouble finding someone to enjoy your time with.

Is It Safe to Use Backpage Alternatives?

Yes, it is safe to use the best Backpage alternatives for classified ads for dating, buying, selling, job searches, and other miscellaneous ads.

Nonetheless, as with all sites that involve user profiles, you can expect occasional online mishaps and drawbacks. On certain occasions, scammers posing as sellers got away with thousands of dollars by receiving payments for non-existent goods.

Can I Use Backpage Alternatives for Free?

Yes, you can use Backpage alternatives for free, however, this is the case mostly for sites like Backpage with classified ads. Think FreeAdsTime and Craigslist. However, sites like AFF and Seeking require a paid membership for features like priority profiles and chatting.

Related reading: Best chat lines

Can I Use Backpage Alternatives as an Alternative to Craigslist Personals?

Yes, you can use our Backpage alternatives as an alternative to Craigslist personal classifieds.

That is because most of our top picks serve the same purpose—providing personal ads services, employment classifieds, and much more.

Why Do People Love to Use Backpage Alternatives?

People love to use Backpage alternatives to access personal classifieds and adult services that used to be a hit when Backpage was up and running.

The demand for these services still keeps growing even after the Backpage shutdown, and that is why people have resorted to using Backpage alternatives instead.

How Can I Get Started With Backpage Alternatives for Free?

You can get started with Backpage alternatives for free on straightforward sites like Tinder, Bumble, Kijiji, and Gumtree.

But first, you must create an account and fill in the necessary profile details to make you stand out. If you want to get more eyes on your ads, consider boosting them with a premium bundle.

So Which of These Sites Make Great Backpage Alternatives?

Yes, Backpage is off the grid. Don’t panic though— our sites like Backpage with free classifieds and dating services have got you covered.

You can post your free classifieds on Backpage alternatives like Craigslist (US), Kijiji (Canada), and Gumtree (UK) and get the same amazing services and clear-cut audience.

For your romantic escapades, trust Backpage alternatives like Adult Friend Finder, Ashley Madison, or Seeking to give you the best casual dating experience ever.

Get your life back on track with these great alternatives for Backpage’s different services.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.