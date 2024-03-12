We all felt the pain when Backpage was closed down in 2018. Let’s face it—it was the end of an era for classified ad sites. But some great Backpage alternatives have popped up since then.
If you’re still feeling a bit lost, or just haven’t found a classified ads site like Backpage that hits the mark, we’re about to give you some of the best sites like Backpage that are out there.
Stick with us for 20+ alternative websites that work just like the old classified ads site. Are you ready to find your Backpage alternative?
Best Backpage Alternatives for Dating, Reviewed
Our top 25 sites like Backpage are detailed for you right below:
1. —Best Backpage Alternatives Overall
Pros
Free website like Backpage for female users
Video chat enabled
Luxury dating site
Strict user verification
Media upload enabled
Cons
Dating ads only
Pricing
1-month premium – $109.99
3-month premium – $289 total
Diamond premium – $274.99/month
Seeking’s prime dating service is at the top of the Backpage alternatives list. Firstly, it’s for people looking to score some action in the sheets or walk down the aisle soon.
Join Seeking’s elite online dating either as an attractive or successful member; it’s free.
In comparison to other sites like Backpage, Seeking stands out with the in-depth background checks that confirm user identities.
Moreover, ladies can enjoy free messaging on this site like Backpage, whereas successful members need a premium subscription to take their swing.
On the flip side, chatrooms are video chat enabled, making it easy for you to verify the other person’s identity in case you’re looking for dates.
The coolest feature on the free version is the Vibe—a media story for other users to view, expiring after 24 hours.
Tempting, right?
Check out more on Seeking.com, our top Backpage alternatives overall
2. —Backpage Alternatives for Casual Meetings
Pros
Simple design similar to Backpage
Casual meetings
Website like Backpage
Uses your location
Live broadcast section available
Cons
No free profile views
Membership required for messaging
Pricing
1 month Gold membership starts at $39.95/month, but you can get packages for as low as $19.95/month if you take the Annual deal
Sites like Backpage that serve a global audience are hard to find, but Adult Friend Finder is the certified plug.
That’s because AFF uses the location details you provide while signing up to match you with other users around.
On the other hand, registration is free on this site like Backpage, and the website is easy to navigate. You’ll especially enjoy the profiles you'll run into on the home page that always seem to trickle in by the hour.
Most importantly, you can pimp your profile with your favorite pics and bio. However, take note that you need premium membership to access other users’ profiles.
The free membership on this site like Backpage, lets you take its search filters for a run. You can find your desired users in different locations, by age and gender, or by the category you like.
3. —Backpage Alternatives for Discreet Dating
Pros
Anonymous billing
More females than males
Free for women
App and site access
Discretion guaranteed on this website like Backpage
Cons
High-cost premium structure
Paid messaging for male users
Pricing
This site like Backpage uses credits:
You can get 100 site credits for $59.00 up to 1000 credits for $289.00
Users looking for sites like Backpage that offer adult services can do no better than Ashley Madison. Firstly, it’s the safest place to have a fling or affair if you’re into that.
To be specific, Ashley Madison is notorious for covering its users’ tracks by offering anonymous browsing.
Most importantly, this includes unconscious billing, so your bank statements won’t reveal your side hustle.
Similarly to Seeking, Ashley Madison’s reputable adult services have more female users compared to their male counterparts. This means that males have a higher chance of finding a date than in other sites like Backpage.
In conclusion, I want to mention that the pricing structure is a bit costly compared to other sites like Backpage.
Click here to join Ashley Madison for discreet meetings on a site similar to Backpage
Top Sites Like Backpage for Classified Ads
4. Craigslist—Multifaceted Classified Backpage Alternatives
Pros
Free classifieds service
Navigable website, similar to Backpage
Global access
Millions of users
Cons
Primarily used in the US
Poor user verification on this website like Backpage
Pricing
This site like Backpage is free to use
Craigslist is one of the best Backpage alternatives for classified ads services that operate in the same manner.
Similar to Backpage, Craigslist suffered the same kind of blow as Backpage did, but fortunately, it only had its adult section put down.
On the other hand, it still hosts classifieds for millions of users selling items and services across everything that’s not R-rated.
Moreover, it’s among the top Backpage alternatives websites that still maintain the simplistic website layout, putting more emphasis on making your classifieds count.
You can easily Ccreate your account and post your classifieds for free on this website like Backpage.
Check out Craigslist for a site similar to Backpage
5. Gumtree—Backpages Alternative for Personal Ads of Any Kind
Pros
Catchy graphic design
Ad management tools
Backpage alternatives for the Commonwealth
Favorite ads
This site like Backpage lets you set ad alerts
Cons
Dates are less common on this website like Backpage.
Pricing
Free to use
Your ads find a new home on Gumtree, especially if you're in the UK or other Commonwealth countries. Firstly and most importantly, this Backpages alternative lets you post your personals without charge.
As a site like Backpage, it looks better than its fallen US counterpart. That is to say, it puts more attention to graphics and has better-displayed sale items using clear-quality pictures.
Moreover, as an advertiser, you’ll get tools to manage your ads and exchange messages with clients at no extra cost.
Looking for specific ads on this site like Backpage?
Just use the search tool to get specific with the item you need. Once you find ads that match your interests, you can favorite them to check out properly later.
Gumtree even lets you set alerts for items you search for so they ping you when an ad is put up for it. Sounds like the perfect website like Backpage to us.
Join Gumtree’s community ASAP for an experience similar to Backpage
6. Kijiji—Canadian Classifieds Service Similar to Backpage
Pros
Well- done layout, similar to Backpage
Photo and video descriptions
Verified users on this site like Backpage
Educational section available
Cons
This is a website like Backpage just for Canadian users
Account required to post ads
Pricing
It’s free to post ads,
You can boost their visibility on this site like Backpage from $32.95/month to $149.95/month
Kijiji classifieds is the best of the Backpage alternatives for Canadians looking to sell or buy anything from used cars to household goods.
The site looks and feels very classy, with well-displayed pictures and, sometimes, videos of items on sale.
With a free account, buyers have the option of setting alerts for when specific ads are posted on the Backpage alternative website.
Only registered users can post ads, manage their posts and edit them where they have made errors.
To add to this, Kijij is available in both English and French for Canadian users to get around easily. That sounds like a pretty good website like Backpage to us.
Try Kijiji as a site similar to Backpage for all your online classifieds needs
7. Geebo—Best Backpage Alternatives for Job Classifieds
Pros
Wide range of ads on this website like Backpage.
Hub of job classifieds
Strict user verification
Active users
Cons
Has more employment ads
This site like Backpage is expensive for job ads
Pricing
You can post 5 jobs for $350 or even 20 jobs at $1295
Geebo is best known among other sites like Backpage for its iconic job ads, so it’s a great place to look if you’re hunting for some work.
Since employers handle lots of sensitive information, this Backpage alternative takes high measures to ensure top security for users using encryption on its website.
Registered users can post all ads, even the appliances, with clear contact addresses. There are hardly any reports of swindling.
You can post your free services ad by filling in a description and contact form, then upload a photo or short clip if need be. It really is that easy to use this website like Backpage.
Post your classifieds ad on Geebo for an experience similar to Backpage
8. Bedpage—Very Similar Site Like Backpage With Multiple Services
Pros
Interface similar to Backpage
Adult services available
Millions of Bedpage listings
All sorts of ads
Cons
Fewer ads in some states
No free ads on this website like Backpage.
Pricing
24-hour boost—$1.00
Single city boost—$15.00
Multiple cities—$7.50
To begin, Bedpage is one of the Backpage alternatives that went out of its way to bring you the fallen adult personals section.
To start, Bedpage is the most similar website like Backpage that we’ve come across, especially, visually. Seriously, it is so similar to Backpage you’ll have to double check to make sure it’s not resurfaced!
Furthermore, even the simple operation of both sites is similar. The classifieds are arranged in the traditional site like Backpage manner—by state, and its adult services are still active in some states.
To post your ad, sign up using your Google ID, and you’re good to go.
You can scour through millions of listings on Bedpage and even post adult ads if you want, say, a date.
Head to Bedpage for a site like Backpage
9. Hoobly—Notable Backpage Alternatives for Pet Ads
Pros
Loads of pet ads
Events classifieds available
Works in multiple countries
Free advertising on this website like Backpage.
Cons
Some fake ads present
Tedious ad search on this site like Backpage
Pricing
Free
Hoobly is one of the Backpage alternatives websites that specialize in placing pets in loving homes.
The ads rely heavily on pictures, which we were glad were clear and well-detailed, so you have a good impression of the pets.
Although you have to painstakingly specify your search using the filters, the site browses easily so you can find your perfect best friend more comfortably.
You just have to flip through the various categories for a perfect bird, pup, or kitten and message the advertiser.
Isn’t that a breeze…? Just what you want from a website like Backpage.
Adopt a cute pet on Hoobly, one of our top sites like Backpage.
10. Yes Backpage—Backpage Alternatives with Adult Services
Pros
Free classifieds
All ad types available
Active adult listings on this website like Backpage
Verified sellers
Cons
Available only in select countries
Fewer ads in some states
Pricing
It’s free to use this site like Backpage.
The launch of Yes Backpage in 2018 patched old wounds for Backpage alternative website seekers by replicating its best qualities.
You can post free ads again on a website that looks and feels similar to Backpage in its glory days.
Browse through state listings for household items, job openings, and social gatherings across all the categories you can find.
Heck, even the adult section of this website like Backpage is up and running, with classifieds for dating and more.
Find your needs on YesBackpage, and enjoy a site similar to Backpage
11. PennySaver—Experienced Classifieds Backpage Alternatives Service
Pros
Free advertising on this site like Backpage
Trustworthy ads service
Millions of users on this website like Backpage
Business and personal classifieds
Cons
Serves US citizens only
Few ads for items
Pricing
Free to post ads
To begin, I would say that a lot of American Netizens have trusted Pennysaver, a classified site like Backpage.
Now an online classifieds service, PennySaver reaches over 11.2 million Americans, making it easy to find what you need, even in your neighborhood.
Moreover, you can browse for any category of items, from merchandise to automobiles. All this, by clicking the specified category and checking out the photos of items on sale.
Once you register, you can post as many free ads as you wish—as an individual or business. Alternatively, you can register with your Facebook credentials and head straight into the action.
Register for PennySaver classifieds now and enjoy a website like Backpage again.
12. Want Ad Digest—Backpage Alternatives With Automotive Deals
Pros
Great deals on automobiles
Specified search filters
Lots of active users on this site like Backpage
Mobile app available
Cons
Only works in the US
Has lots of ads
Pricing
Pre-paid—$10/ad
Monster—$25/ad
Tier 1—$150/ad
Cars, bikes, trucks—if it has an engine and rolls on wheels, you'll find it on this best Backpage alternatives website for automobile ads.
Want Ad Digest has been making car lovers’ dreams come true by hooking them up with used and new cars since 1962.
Wheew!
Sign up using your email on the site or app and get to the specific details of your desired car on the search tab. You could be staring at your next new whip in a few minutes.
It also hosts a wide range of pet ads if you’re looking for companionship.
Register for your free account on this site similar to Backpage.
13. Free Ads Time—Free Backpages Alternatives
Pros
Free listings
Actively monitored
Wide range of filters
Add ads to favorites
Cons
Overridden with ads
Disorganized layout
Pricing
Free ads service on this site like Backpage
In this section, I’ll speak about one of the best free Backpage alternatives—Free Ads Time. Surely you can agree, the best things in life are free.
For instance, you can create your free account or even use a guest account instead to post your personal or business ad on their listings.
More importantly, buyers have a wide range of categories to filter their searches across various jobs, imports, and even free stuff that only needs to be picked.
It doesn’t put much effort into graphics, but it serves the purpose of American buyers and sellers at the end of the day and actively monitors the space to weed out catfishers.
Sign up on Free Ads Time, and browse a website like Backpage
Other Backpage Alternatives for Dating
14. )—Casual Flings on A Site Similar to Backpage
Pros
Fun flip matching
Lots of active users
Great mobile app
Location-based dating
Cons
Matches expire after some time
No free advanced search
Pricing
Free accounts are available, but additional subscriptions start from $29.99/month.
Kasual, formerly Yumi, is a dating service that brings people closer.
Firstly, its location-based matching gives you the chance to score the finest babe on your block for a one-time fling or with a few more dates.
Moreover, the app looks fabulous, giving you free swipes and messaging, making it a suitable adult service site like Backpage.
Join 30k other users and meet your next date.
Download the free app and enjoy classifieds pages like Backpage.
15. —Largest Dating App Similar to Backpage
Pros
Millions of active profiles
Photo verification
Amazing filters
Free messaging
Cons
Only matched users can chat
Limited likes per day
Pricing
Premium subscriptions range from Standard $13.49/month to $26.99/month for the Platinum package
Tinder is the best place to look for a date while having fun at the same time.
Similarly to the adult section on Backpage, Tinder has a global reputation with countless matches happening every second.
Mainly, It's used by people of all ages and lets you enjoy up to 10 swipes a day on a free account.
Just sign up with your Google, Mac, or Facebook profile and enjoy the best freemium online dating you won’t experience in other Backpage alternatives websites.
Start swiping and see why Tinder has pages like Backpage.
16. —Best International Online Dating Service
Pros
The large active user base
Revamped features
Mobile app
Free messaging
Cons
Constant ads
Poor user verification
Pricing
$19.99/month
Your online dating adventure is incomplete if you haven’t run into POF yet. It's one of the best pages like Backpage that’ll keep you hooked even if you’re globe-trotting.
For over 20 years, its sea of attractive users has been receiving countless singles and ending them back cuffed.
Download the app, stack your profile with pictures, and chat with potential matches on POF’s revamped website.
A free membership gets you advanced filters and live streams.
Take a dip into this Backpage alternatives websites dating pool
17. —LGBTQ+ Dating Backpage Alternatives Websites
Pros
LGBTQ+ friendly
Verifies all users
Dedicated customer support
Free messaging
Cons
Limited to the app
Available in select countries
Pricing
Free account with but can upgrade to a $14.99/month subscription
HER originally started as a lesbian hangout app but eventually became one of the world’s fastest-growing dating apps for the LGBTQ+ community.
It's a great Backpage alternative for queer users who frequent its adult services, with an active fan base of well over 10 million + users.
Download the free app to meet your soulmate and chat away into the starry night.
Download HER, one of the top pages like Backpage.
18. —Best Dating App and Backpage Alternatives
Pros
NSFW profiles
Best of the dating backpage alternatives
Free live broadcasts on these pages like Backpage
Users upload media
Cons
Lots of inactive profiles
Paid messaging
Pricing
Silver—$12.50 to $19.95 per month
Gold—$12.50 to $29.95 per month
It doesn’t matter what turns you on, Alt is one of the best pages like Backpage for connoisseurs of alternative perks.
Mainly, you can get your freak on in Alt’s web pages, and create your profile with no restrictions to what you can say/advertise. Firstly, you can introduce your preferences on your profile.
Most importantly, you can even add lewd photographic evidence if you feel like ‘laying it bare’.
Lots of other users do the same to attract new friends and eventual dates into their chats.
However, keep in mind that on pages like Backpage, like ALT.com and AFF, messaging is paid for. Thankfully, the premiums are pocket friendly ($12/month) for the everyday American.
Meet your match on one of the best Backpage alternatives
19. —Inclusive Dating App and Pages like Backpage for Couples
Pros
Gender inclusive dating
Incognito mode available on these pages like Backpage
Interesting blogs section
Amazing mobile app
Cons
App version only
Paid incognito browsing
Pricing
Ranges from $15.99/month to $31.99 for a 3-month package
Feeld is the closet breaker for exploration. With over 20+ s identities in its books, this dating app erases all the gender divides that still hinder people from experiencing each other.
Join the uncountable group chats or start one with your friends to keep tabs on your online engagements and whatever else you choose to discuss.
You can also share delightful pictures with your friends in private chats and experience the entire online messaging with emojis in the mix. Sound good? That’s why we’ve included these pages like Backpage in our review.
Take a Feeld trip with Backpage alternatives websites today
20. —Dating Backpage Alternatives With High Success
Pros
Accurate AI-powered suggestions
Backpage alternatives solely for dating
Conversation prompts and reminders
These pages like Backpage have a high success rate
Free download app
Cons
Limited daily likes (8)
Web-version unavailable
Pricing
Premium offers start from $9.99/month to a $29.94 6-month deal
Hinge is a colorful dating app for serious players who want to ditch singlehood. It has a history for the most deleted app after successful online pairings. Now that is quite a feat for these pages like Backpage!
Take Hinge’s award-winning matching algorithm for a spin and see how well it knows you, as it’ll suggest users you easily get along with.
The free app is available for download. Just sign up and start liking other profiles, so the AI samples your taste.
Download the Hinge app today and see why it’s one of the best pages like Backpage.
21. —Active International Dating Backpage Alternative
Pros
Present in 80+ countries
These pages like Backpage include fun swipe-matching
Easy-to-use design
Video chat enabled
Among popular dating Backpage alternatives
Cons
Restricted to available countries only
These pages like Backpage can be buggy at times
Pricing
Subscription starts from $29.99/month to $74.99 for a 6-month offer
Zoosk is the UN for singles, with a presence in over 80 countries. It makes online dating fun through swipe-matching and color-filled profiles to grab your attention.
Download the free app, sign in using your Facebook or Google, and create your profile to join its ranks.
Surely, you won’t fail to identify a few who send your flares wild among the 40M+ users on board.
Get the Zoosk app in your App/Play store and see what these pages like Backpage are about
22. —Best of the Sites Like Backpage for Seniors Dating
Pros
Exclusive dating pool for seniors
Intense questionnaires for matching
Easy to use for all ages
Easy swipe matching
User-friendly site layout
Cons
Only for 50+ users
These pages like Backpage have a long signup process
Pricing
$27.95/month
SilverSingles is an exclusive dating site for senior citizens reigniting their flames of passion.
So tight-knit is this community that no one under the age of 49 is allowed to sign up. Using the swipe-matching feature, you can find a smashing mature hot cake to take out to a Friday evening dinner.
After filling in the detailed questionnaire, the site’s algorithm will guide you to other users who provided similar answers so you start your conversation on mutual interests.
Get your love life back on track with these pages like Backpage.
23. —Female-Friendly Backpage Alternatives Website
Pros
Geared towards women
No location restrictions
Travel mode available
Different platforms in one
Created by former Tinder employees
Cons
Only female users start conversations
Matches expire on these pages like Backpage
Pricing
1-week: $21.99
1-month: $44.99
Lifetime: $249.99
Boost: $11.99/week
Bumble is the first dating app of its kind to give female users the exclusive rights to initiate conversations.
To be precise, if you’re a female, you can make a right swipe on other users’ profiles and text the ones who like you back for free.
Furthermore, to increase your chances of success you should pimp your profile and type in a catchy bio.
Alternatively, switch between Bumble Date and BFF to meet your soulmate or new best friend, respectively.
To sum up Bumble, we’ll mention that Travel mode offers you global swiping, so you can use this Backpage alternative to discover new friends to share in your adventure.
Don’t wait; download Bumble now and see what these pages like Backpage have for you.
24. —Social Media Dating Site Like Backpage For FunLovers
Pros
NSFW media galore
Fantasy-steered posts
Local event postings
Millions of active users
Cons
Unreliable search tool
Poor account regulation
Pricing
$5/month
Get your cuffs, chains, and leather out of the case.
Made to operate as a social platform for adventurous individuals, join Fetlife for free, create your account, follow, and gain followers.
This site like Backpage is a safe space to upload media that probably won’t cut it at Meta apps. You can like other users’ posts, message your new friends, and get invited to exclusive parties in your city.
How cool is that?! It’s no wonder this is one of the sites like Backpage in our list!
Join one of the best friendly Backpage alternatives, today
25. BeNaughty—Best Backpage Alternative for Variety Dating
Pros
Different ways to interact on these sites like Backpage
Free for women
Advanced search
Lots of active users
Cons
Location-specific
Available only in English
Pricing
Ranges from $11.99/month to $24.99 for a 6-month deal
There’s no fun without getting a little naughty, so this top FWB site is perfect for casual flings, curious experiments, and swinging couples.
Sign up for free and state more about your desires on your profile, accompanied by your basic information to help get you incredible matches.
Afterward, wait to be matched with other users in your area and make contact via instant messenger, chat in the forums, or live chat rooms.
Try out this Backpage alternatives websites’ unique features
26. Reddit R4R—100 Percent Free Dating Forums and Sites Like Backpage
Pros
Used worldwide
Free to access
Uncensored ads
Age-verified users
Subreddit sites like Backpage
Cons
The web version is SFW
Lots of catfishing
Pricing
Free
Reddit is the world’s no.1 online community. From space nerds to social thrifts, Reddit is the place to get all the tea and delicious treats.
Join Reddit for free on the app to verify your age and get access to the NSFW part of the discussions with uncensored videos and photos.
The R4R forum is its version of Backpage adult services, with ads for dates, and adult events all around the globe.
Be part of the Reddit gang - join these sites like Backpage
FAQs about Backpage Alternatives
Why Was Backpage Shut Down?
Backpage was shut down by the United States government for violation of SESTA/FOSTA legislation and alleged trafficking advertisements in its adult section.
As a result, its users have been forced to look for Backpage alternatives websites to post classified ads since 2018.
Which are the Best Backpage Alternatives for Dating?
The best Backpage alternatives for dating would be Seeking, Ashley Madison, and Adult Friend Finder.
These sites like Backpage will get you sorted with casual dates, and long-term relationships, based on your tastes and preferences.
What Is the Next Best Thing To Backpage?
The next best thing to Backpage is Seeking. We ranked this dating site our best overall site like Backpage because it has a stack of users looking for love. It also has superb video chat features as well as lots of verification methods.
With this site, you should have no trouble finding someone to enjoy your time with.
Is It Safe to Use Backpage Alternatives?
Yes, it is safe to use the best Backpage alternatives for classified ads for dating, buying, selling, job searches, and other miscellaneous ads.
Nonetheless, as with all sites that involve user profiles, you can expect occasional online mishaps and drawbacks. On certain occasions, scammers posing as sellers got away with thousands of dollars by receiving payments for non-existent goods.
Can I Use Backpage Alternatives for Free?
Yes, you can use Backpage alternatives for free, however, this is the case mostly for sites like Backpage with classified ads. Think FreeAdsTime and Craigslist. However, sites like AFF and Seeking require a paid membership for features like priority profiles and chatting.
Can I Use Backpage Alternatives as an Alternative to Craigslist Personals?
Yes, you can use our Backpage alternatives as an alternative to Craigslist personal classifieds.
That is because most of our top picks serve the same purpose—providing personal ads services, employment classifieds, and much more.
Why Do People Love to Use Backpage Alternatives?
People love to use Backpage alternatives to access personal classifieds and adult services that used to be a hit when Backpage was up and running.
The demand for these services still keeps growing even after the Backpage shutdown, and that is why people have resorted to using Backpage alternatives instead.
How Can I Get Started With Backpage Alternatives for Free?
You can get started with Backpage alternatives for free on straightforward sites like Tinder, Bumble, Kijiji, and Gumtree.
But first, you must create an account and fill in the necessary profile details to make you stand out. If you want to get more eyes on your ads, consider boosting them with a premium bundle.
So Which of These Sites Make Great Backpage Alternatives?
Yes, Backpage is off the grid. Don’t panic though— our sites like Backpage with free classifieds and dating services have got you covered.
You can post your free classifieds on Backpage alternatives like Craigslist (US), Kijiji (Canada), and Gumtree (UK) and get the same amazing services and clear-cut audience.
For your romantic escapades, trust Backpage alternatives like Adult Friend Finder, Ashley Madison, or Seeking to give you the best casual dating experience ever.
Get your life back on track with these great alternatives for Backpage’s different services.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.